August 28th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #951

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(433 days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “My mouth will speak wisdom,
And the meditation of my heart will be understanding.” 🌟 -— Psalm 49:3
***Praise: Mark your calendar…Trump Rally Monday, Sept 9, 7pm (ET) in NC
***Praise: Pres Trump formally submitted his nomination of Eugene Scalia to be Secretary of Labor (yes, son of SC Justice Antonin Scalia)
***Praise: Big news about Pres. Trump economy: U.S. Consumer Confidence highest in 19 years. Majority says “jobs are currently plentiful” – highest since 9/2000
***Praise: Last Friday in AZ and NM, wall building started with taller border fencing funded through a national emergency declaration by President Trump
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for Pres Trump and MAGA Team
— for wisdom in next move with “Panda-faced” Dragonized-China Trade Drama
— Fake Media to fizzle away…fizzle…fizzle….szszszsz
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes and WHMU
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting to fail every day
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
— for US Coast Guard-Looks like they are Dems’ next target for attacks
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
— for Brazil Pres. Bolsonaro to continue to stand firm–‘Mini-Me Me Me’ Macron and EU is giving him a hard time about the Brazil fire using misleading info/Fake News
— for protection for Mex Police holding the line against illegal aliens who demanded crossing Mex to USA. One officer got knocked out cold and went to hospital
— Storm Dorian becomes weaker as it approaches FL east coast
— for safety for all American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Keeping America Strong *🇺🇸*
🦅 “…..I have to do the right thing. I don’t do things for political reasons.”
(post-G-7 presser in France)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday August 28, 2019 —
———————————————————————————————————————–
“I hereby order Four More Years of President Donald J. Trump”
Announced by The Treepers 😊
😊 I declare The American Patriot Equality…every day for 4 1/2 more years…..Treepers, whoop it up. MAGA
AdRem and SoCal Treepers,
Did you also get the beautiful Orange Sky tonight?
The Orange Sky said “Orange Man Good”.
Grandma: Orange Man Good indeed.
Missed it….. 😦 Spent most of the evening chopping up melons, scrambling eggs, and catering to the 4 y/o wants of the grandson. 😀
Aaah..now that’s the joy of Grandmahood!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Jeff Rainforth retweet with beautiful picture of U.S. Flags under the sky.
—————
Previous (August 23rd Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/23/august-23rd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-946/comment-page-1/#comment-7299074
Time-Lapse: Walking Up Airman Kolfage’s Border Wall – Final Day Of Construction
“A video I shot while walking up the length of our border wall on the day we were placing the final bollard section at the top of the mountain. Construction of We Build the Wall’s first border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico. Triple-amputee vet Brian Kolfage sent me to document construction from start to finish. Many more montages to come.” – Jeff Rainforth
Good old Yankee ingenuity…..at it’s best….Clinton, Bush and Obama all said the wall couldn’t be built. The Deep State never wanted it build for obvious reasons.
I love this exchange so much. Fake news is now in the international lexicon. I guess the Fake News Media are the last to know their credibility is shot worldwide.
I suspect all we’re seeing is normal agricultural burning; say like sugar cane prior to harvest . Be easy to prove/disprove as there has to be multiple satellite passes over the region spanning years tucked away somewhere . I recall some decades’ back there was a lot of hoorah over the harvesting of the rain forest for pulp/timber to free land for Brazil’s 1st generation ” green new deal ” of converting sugar into ethanol for energy . I wonder what AOC’s position on this ‘ rape of the rain forest ‘ is ?
they’re preparing to plant – Spring is coming to the southern Hemisphere !
#2 producer of soybeans
I read these are agricultural fires that are under control to an extent. Given the vast swathes of land the fires look out of control however some control is needed to prevent them spreading where they’re not wanted.
A liberal hair fire is more dramatic.
And PM Boris saying “Sod Off” to MPs…
Everyone knows the bed bugs were at The NY Times office. They prolly spread the rumor 🤣💯
So Bret Stephens never stayed at Doral…
Love Sec. Pompeo’s story!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lindsey’s biggest ♥ is Afghanistan. Send him there.
And the bagpipes played on…
Nero played the Fiddle; Barr plays the Bagpipes. Same show.
Donald Trump Retweet
Generational corruption.
Dear Sons and Daughters,
You can be as immoral, corrupt, duplicitous, and greedy as your parents were! Welcome to DC!
Yikes!!!! If you get a kerry to abandon you things are indeed “messy”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Stupid is as Stupid does
These people are deeply sick and disturbed.
But now we know why they wanted to get rid of Asylums… it was so all the would-be patients could work for the various branches of Gov. Yay! 🙄
After being hosed, some of them were put in jail and in the jail there was a light bulb, so this guy can’t use any light bulbs or he is a Uncle Tomes.
GC; At least it proves not all of the municipal/county black racists are in Texas ! ( Remember a TX county ” black hole incident ” ) Is this soft-handed jamoke seriously arguing Seattle can’t cleanup human excrement with the most efficieant and effective tools available because of his hyper-active sensitivity ? Then demand he come up with an alternative he’s willing to personally perform ! Me, being a ‘ stupid country boy’ used to dealing with sh*t , I’d be using high-pressure hot water and bleach to disloge and fire hoses to wash it all down into the nearest storm sewer along with a batricide . I’d then close all the bathing beaches and fishing piers for at least ninety days broadly advertising the cleanup was the reason for the closures !
its beginning to look like the Left Coast won’t ‘ die by earth quake but rather by a plague ‘ they volunteered for !
So these Commies who claim hoses are racist……they need to be called out for using a washing machine…..uses hoses….same with dish washer…..do they use water hoses at their homes??
Bloody flipping Cretin Commie bags of sewer sludge
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fort Bragg country – this should be YUGE !
LikeLiked by 2 people
And then there’s this for Gillibrand….
Stolen Feather’s crowd size is multiplied by 1, 024.
” I should be able to take them! ”
he’s too funny
Candace Owens – fearless pioneer. If that is Katie Pavlich as the other guest (looks like her) – meh – not so much.
Je lui adore.
“A source close to Deutsche bank”? How would “a source close to Deutsche Bank” know what’s in the President’s tax returns? Is Deutsche Bank an arm of the irs or am I missing something?
Guess no one read my post about the bank and China. All connected btw.
Need a link, well here you go.
SEC Charges Deutsche Bank with FCPA Violations Related to Its Hiring Practices
According to the SEC’s order, Deutsche Bank employees hired relatives at the request of foreign officials in both the Asia-Pacific region and Russia to obtain or retain business or other benefits. These “Referral Hires” bypassed Deutsche Bank’s highly competitive and merit-based hiring process and were often less qualified than applicants hired through the bank’s formal hiring process.
Btw Asia-Pacific means China. chairman Xi’s Niece was one.🤣
https://www.sec.gov/enforce/34-86740-s
Very interesting discussion with Dr. Francis Myles on PDJT’s presidency:
Winning….one step at a time.
I can’t resist Catturd tonight…..
Grandma: Catturd should include The Mooch.
YES! Lol.
Gerrymandering…
It is fitting Obama is going back where he started – community organizer – but he has a new reality to face that will hamper his efforts.
The organization is focused on impacting the redrawing of congressional districts, which will take place in 2021 following the collection of data in the 2020 census.
https://magadailyreport.com/2019/08/obama-launches-new-initiative-to-take-down-trump-and-gop/
Sick.
We have to get rid of these Commies, too. They don’ t respect our Constitution and Bill of Rights. And Sharia Law is not compatible with Constitution, either.
The Honey Pot is Empty
The U.S. has been in a cold war with China for a while now—even though previous American presidents may not have realized it.
China has taken advantage of that. In fact, they have taken every advantage to advance their power while undermining the U.S. They steal our technology, bend trade deals to their favor, manipulate currency, and threaten us militarily. They are used to having the U.S. being their honey pot and they’ve indulged themselves for far too long. Until President Trump came along. Finally, someone is standing up to China—and it’s not just Hong Kong.
~Garrison~
He’s back…
Doesn’t mean anyone is listening. LOL.
We are still spending $50 Billion a year in Afcrapistan. Imagine what could be built in Greenland for just one year of that. Afcrapistan out; Greenland in!
Here is one idea to further squeeze china and iran on intellectual property issues. In fact, it is much greater than IP theft of companies. It is about national security. How about not allowing Chinese and Iranian (actually could be any foreign) graduate students/scholars to be funded by federal grant research (NSF, NASA, DoD, DOE etc). You have no idea how deep it will hurt. there is serious issues with research projects where such students work from countries with national interest conflict. This is how a competing technology is transferred at an early stage. You can find professors hiring 95% foreign students with such money. There are issues of nepotism too. You will see a Chinese professor has 98 out of 50 students from china. Hoe is that possible? Cold not he or she find grad student from any other country? I could give many examples but web search will reval the same result.
Again, I am too small a voice and it will not reach tot he right place. Just wanted to share here as many here might be concerned with immigration policy changes. Sometimes more deep issues are not discussed in the political arena. This is one of those. Grad studies and research framework is completely broken.
I meant 98 out of 100 students (almost 100%). Sorry for typo.
How the worm has turned re China in the American understanding.
I took a walk down memory lane on The President’s visit to Beijing in 2017. Read the CTH comment section, it is enlightening to say the least. 😆
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/11/08/president-trump-and-first-lady-melania-trump-arrive-in-beijing-china/comment-page-1/#comments
