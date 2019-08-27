MAGAnomics – Consumer Confidence Index Beats Expectations – Assessment Index Highest in 19 Years…

The efforts of the Wall Street pundits and financial class to talk the American consumer into creating a recession is failing. The Consumer Confidence Index remains at historic highs as U.S. workers/consumers are confident in their economic position. Yes, Main Street USA is optimistic about current and future expectations.
The Consumer Assessment Index, a measure of the percentage of consumers claiming business conditions are “good”, increased from 39.9 percent to 42.0; and the Present Situation Index is now at its highest level in nearly 19 years (Nov. 2000, 179.7).
These are all key indicators because the U.S. consumer is the engine of our economy. The U.S. consumer generates over two-thirds of our GDP activity through purchases. One of the strengths of the U.S. economy is our internal self-sufficiency; approximately 80 percent of all consumer goods created in the U.S. are purchased in the U.S. by U.S. consumers [we are not reliant on exports to sustain growth].
A strong jobs market means higher wages and benefits; those higher wages lead to more purchasing…. the purchasing demand leads to more manufacturing, competition and innovative product creation… which leads to more job openings, which creates upward pressure on wages.
The U.S. economic growth is a strongly self-sustaining process so long as the consumer is optimistic about the future.
This dynamic is exactly why corporate media pundits, pushing the preferred message of Wall Street, are attempting to convince the U.S. consumer that a recession is coming.
Those who oppose a strong Main Street are attempting to create a self-fulfilling prophecy.
But but bur muh recession!
Maybe the Russians stole our recession. Get Comey on this right away.
…..UNEXPECTEDLY…..
I’m so disappointed.
Econ Wonkies forget to say “Unexpectedly!!!”
I remember lefty finance sources (like Business Insider) using that word every time Obama’s job numbers didn’t make what was projected, or economic growth was less than the CBO said.
Trump has caused a huge recession…IN CHINA.
The establishment only uses words starting with the letter “R” to attack Trump.
Russia, Russia, Russia
Racist, Racist, Racist
And NOW…
Recession, Recession, Recession
Stand by for:
rabid, racy, radical, rampant, raped, ravage, reactionary, recalcitrant, reckless, remorseless, reprehensible, repugnant, repulsive, ruthless…
But, what should we expect from the Resistance?
RE-INDUSTRIALIZATION
RENAISSANCE
Where oh where are the Negative Nellies? Oh yeah, prepping for the Democrat debates, right?
Consumers drive the American economy and with this news I’m comfortable that no recession is on the horizon.
It’s all about faith and confidence…that’s why owning the narrative is so critical.
Gosh, it’s almost like people are not paying attention to what the MSM is telling them!!
If the Uniparty can’t manufacture a good crisis soon, how are they going to scare us all into voting for them? Their only play for the past 30+ years has been to scream that the sky is falling and that they are the only ones who can stop it from crashing down on us!
“What’s the matter with you people? Don’t you know we’re on the brink of a recession?”
Sorry kids, we’ve heard it all before and nothing you have ever done has made anything better for anyone, except the Globalists, the Lobbyists, and YOU and YOUR family members!!
Hi vm,
I know that you are being sarcastic about the Uniparty manufacturing a crises, but we know that they are power-hungry homicidal maniacs, and it would not be beyond their conscious and will to create/cause harm, destruction and mayhem should it serve to help further achieve / get closer to realizing their sick and depraved dreams of domestic and global supremacy.
Sadly, I believe that we are going to see them deliberately cause a lot of serious violence and harm over the next year or so.
Pray it isn’t so.
Taking Bill Maher’s lead and trying to gaslight American’s into a recession is the sickest thing that I have ever seen. Gross.
LikeLiked by 10 people
When one has as much money as Maher has, there is no such thing as “recession”. He has no skin in the game. Until such people pay some kind of penalty for their actions, they will continue to undermine the US, Main Street and the middle and working class(es). Obama drove the country into a ditch but they didn’t lose THEIR jobs. Rioters burned down Baltimore and Ferguson, not Manhattan or Malibu Beach. School girls were being raped in Maryland,not in the private schools in which they send their kids. No illegal murdered any of them or any of their family.
They are above the fray. Reminds me of that painting Sundance used to show now and then of the gleaming city spires dumping its waste into a river where the lower beings lived.
The consumer is in the strongest position I daresay ever! Trump cut taxes and regulations and jumpstarted the modernization of our military to create the job boom. As a result, wages have risen and unemployment has dropped to historically low levels.
Then Trump proceeded to open up US energy and that has resulted in the US becoming the largest producer of oil and natural gas in the world. Energy prices have remain steady even as there has been tensions in the Middle East and Venezuela. Without those tensions, energy prices would be even lower. This has been a boon for consumers.
Then Trump started renegotiating trade agreements. He pull the US out of TPP. He demanded new trade terms for NAFTA, with China, with the EU…frankly with every nation the US is currently trading with. Then he put a tariffs on appliances, then a global tariff on steel and aluminum, and then major tariffs on China. He initiated Section 232 on putting automobile tariffs on the EU and Japan. As a result NAFTA was renegotiated as USMCA, US-South Korea deal was done, US-Japan deal is done, while the China and the EU devalue their currencies to protect their industries from looming tariffs. The currency devaluations have resulted in an artificial strong dollar, in fact the strongest dollar in history at one point, which has the effect of giving consumers more purchasing power. It also puts a lid on major commodity prices, such as oil.
Lastly, because of the uncertainty caused by Trump’s trade reform agenda, export driven economies are suffering from lack of investment. China is having its worse investment year. The EU, specifically Germany is going into recession. As a result, central banks from Japan to the EU to China are lowering their rates and in the case of Japan and the EU, those rates have gone negative. This has cause the interest rate spread between the US and major economies to spread to an unprecedented degree. This has forced the Fed to lower interest rates despite being in an economic expansion at home. This again is unprecedented! Lower rates means more homes built and more cars made (which means more jobs in the US!), as consumer demand grows.
So the consumer is benefiting from low taxes, higher wages, a strong dollar and low interest rates. All of these benefits will only get stronger as we move into 2020. The US consumer can not be in a better position and they will be the reason why the US economy expands rather than slows down in 2020.
Maybe we should remind the media what Billy Bob said back in before his election (believe it was ‘92?) …IT’S THE ECONOMY STUPID!! 🙄.
Thank you Sundance for always bringing us good news!
dufrst;
A concise but thorough review of ‘How we got to now’, and your summary and Sundances article seems to confirm what I have been saying, since the ‘Recession’ talk started.
A) I never was convinced they want to truly tank the economy, so much as create a lot of smoke, with no fire. B) Even if they DID want to, they can’t.
The Trump economy, for all the reasons you describe, is simply too vibrant, running on all cylinders.
The fed can push on the brake pedal, but since ALL these fundamentals are flooring the gas pedal, while it can slow things a little, it can’t,slow a lot or stop.
They can scream and set their hair on fire, and drop the,Dow 800 pts for a day or two, but then it will bounce right back.
This latest ‘plan’ follows the same trajectory of every previous plan; utter failure. And, exposure of their true nature; that their “anything to get Trump” resistance includes attempting to cause,a recession only opens a few more eyes.
However, this one will probably be added into the ‘rotation’on the ‘wheel of misfortune’wheel they keep at DNC headquarters. Russia, rascist, income taxes, sex, recession,25th, Impeach,..and spin again.
Problem for them is, every time they spin, PDJT WINS, and they lose. They haven’t figured out the only way to keep from losing, is not to play.
PLUS, the U.S. Consumer savings rate is probably the highest in modern history – over 8.1%.
I say lots of folks are saving up for big purchases soon!!!!!!!!!!
Today, I saw where a former FED chairman from NY was advocating that the FED wreck the economy to prevent President Trump being re-elected.
The FED was forced to lower interest but only did so by a measly .25 percent, yet I have not seen an interest reduction of .25 percent. Back when the FED was raising rates every meeting, with every raise, there would be a raise in paid interest. The banks not passing the savings to the consumer has to be planned.
Yes, they are TRYING to wreck the economy and ruin it for We the People. Trying to create the self-fulfilling prophecy of a recession by demoralizing people and making them afraid to buy anything. I did a search to find out when the FED gave the pissant rate decrease and the headlines on the search results were GREAT RECESSION. This was on Duck Duck Go.
IMHO, there needs to be pushback against this lying criminals.
Thanks FL_GUY. Who was that- MSNBC Andrea Mitchell’s hubby?
The best pushback is for We the People to keep purchases going as we have- and buying American in particular as we had into the Christmas shopping season…
Swim,
IIRC it was Bill Dudley.
Thanks Vera! Clearly a partisan hack:
https://news.yahoo.com/us-fed-help-defeat-trump-2020-ex-fed-194020324.html;_ylt=AwrEeB1mj2Vdk20AfQwPxQt.;_ylu=X3oDMTByMjB0aG5zBGNvbG8DYmYxBHBvcwMxBHZ0aWQDBHNlYwNzYw–
Sounds like a great time to audit the FED, does it not?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll wager a growing number of “calm” patriots are arriving at same conclusion… “pushback” is, at best, a weak euphemism for kenetic reckoning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I Know I’m investing in semi-prescious metals; lead, copper, steel some of this new fangled carbon fiber,….
Optics, and minerals like sulpher, charcoal and salt peter.
Looking at transportation, rebuilding the engine on one of my trucks, ..Housing remodeling one of my trailers, …
So yeah, I’m optimistic and investing,…
Conservatively, of coarse.
Agree!
Ps. It’s “kinetic”.
InAz posted it below.
It’s some Traitor by name of DUDley…….
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-08-27/bill-dudley-shocker-ex-ny-fed-president-urges-feds-powell-prevent-trump-re-election
If what Sundance says is true then it matters not what the Fed does until Main Street surpasses Wall Street. That means the Fed is really bleeding Wall Street for the time being. Wall Street either goes with low rate low return funding internationally with tariff burdens in the higher demand US of A but realizes weakened external gains with little earnings support or they must go with with high rate internal funding that erodes internal positions. For the time being main street is living off internally funded sources supported by earnings. Wall Street is losing it’s leverage on pricing to Main Street either way because Main Street is coming up to speed on the supply side. Hence the volatility on the Wall Street side of the economy.
This is just soooo disappointing, would rather the economy tube, US citizens suffer, lose their jobs, wages go down, inflation go up and we have a depression! Said, “WaPo, NY Times, CNN and the rest of the dems….how sad!”
Darn it I was hoping to get me some unemployment benefits
Don’t forget… it is called “Funemployment” according to Nancy P.
She’s never worked a day in her life has she?
That is “real work.”
Nasty Nancy doesn’t even know.
Absolutely Amerfirstakagenomicdemofrantic Numbers !
Amerifirstakagenomicdemofrantic – never trust the spell checker ;O
Rick Santelli telling it like it is. The Fed rip off of consumers shall continue!
Not sure I understand the logic. If Main Street and Wall Street are not connected, then what does it matter what Wall Street pundits say?
So it would seem then that what happens with the stock market (ie wealth effect on consumer spending) does matter. President Trump knows this too, that’s why last night at 3AM he had his team release story that “China wants to come back to the table”. Dow futures reversed from -300 to +200.
I’m not trying to be disrespectful to SD, but it’s pretty clear that there is a connection between Main Street and Wall Street.
I believe President Trump wants to make a deal with China, that he’s been doing everything with tariffs to force them to negotiate, and on a much shorter term basis, get them to resume purchases of US farm products. Navarro himself two weeks ago said on CNBC he’s predicting 30,000 on the Dow by Christmas. They are focused on both Main and Wall Street.
The pundits on these shows, yeah a lot of them are democrats, are focused on recession because they believe tariffs will slow down global growth and eventually that will impact us here at home. Today Goldman Sachs cut GDP forecasts in US for remainder of 2019 and first half of 2020. What’s happening with China trade war is directly hurting exports from Germany for example and they’ve already had negative growth in Germany for 3 months.
This whole trade conflict is a tough balancing act for President Trump. The Dow is only up now 28% since his election as a result of all the back and forth. Don’t think he’s not focused on that, both Wall Street and Main Street.
Sorry for long post. just my 2 cents.
The pundits on these shows, yeah a lot of them are democrats, are focused on recession because they believe tariffs will slow down global growth and eventually that will impact (THEM & THEIR INVESTMENTS ) here at home.
FIFY
RE: “The pundits on these shows…..” ARE ALMOST ALL DEMOCRATS!!!!!!!!!!!
In 2012, 93% plus of journalist/MSM employees were Democrats!
Sure to be higher now since that is what “mobs” do. Drive anyone who thinks for themselves out of the “mob.”
I think there is a slight misunderstanding in the term “Wall Street”. There is a “philosophical” Wall Street which refers to the trading of stocks solely through multinational companies where the wealth generated is generated overseas and remains overseas or by virtue of the value of the paper of those companies’ holdings. However, “Main Street”, the domestic companies that create tangible wealth within our country and for our country, are also publicly traded on the market, and thus are “Wall Street” in a functional sense but not in the same philosophical sense. Within the market right now the two philosphies are still intermingled in the market while MAGA tries to distill Main Street out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Specter,
I believe Sundances economic posts have said what PDJT’s economic reset is doing, over time, is creating a widening space or disconnect, between main street and wall street, and right now we,are in that,space between
Fed influence is diminished, but as we shift over time to an economy where main street is the PRIMARY engine, and wall street becomes a lesser, secondary engine, the fed ability to influence will return.
We are,still in transition, its a gradual process.
On PDJT wanting to make a deal with China, anyway who believes that is,as deluded as those talking heads on TV.
He’s a,Very Stable Genius, not a blithering idiot. There is NO deal to be made, because A the CCP are,100% ‘trustworthy’ and reliable.
You can COUNT on them, 100% of the time, to reneg on any agreement, break any promise, violate any law or rule,lie, cheat, steal and corrupt.
Anyone would have to be a blithering IDIOT to make a ‘deal’ with an entity with such a consistent history.
And, China under CCP can not POSSIBLY agree to PDJT’s terms, because they could not live with them, and he would force them to.
Wow, only up 28% since the election, oh my! Whatever are we going to do?/s
Just my $.02 worth, respectfully.
Money must be leaving Hong Kong like a Chinese fire drill. How much is coming here? I read a few years ago that the money that had left Europe for America was in the $trillions. What the Putins and Xis and Obamas don’t get, is that you have to create and maintain the proper climate for economic growth. Contracts must be inviolable, and Obama cheated the GM bondholders.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want to thank Sundance for pointing, both in this post and many other posts, the internal self-sufficiency of the USA economy (we consume internally 80% of what we produce and send only 20% to other nations as export) vs. the near opposite for the Chinese economy (the Chinese economy internally consumes only about 30% of what it produces and must export 70% of its production to other nations).
These facts are key to understanding the leverage the USA has. The whole world wants to sell into our market. On the other hand, there isn’t any other country that can harm the USA economy by denying us access to their market. For example, who gets hurt in a trade war between the United States and Germany. What do the German’s make that we can’t get elsewhere? On the other hand the loss of the USA market to German exports would hurt Germany big time.
President Trump understands this. The USA has financial leverage over the rest of the world and President Trump isn’t afraid to use it.
The United States economy is a stable, self-reliant economy. We don’t need to export much to other countries. Even better, what we do export is often vitally important to out trading partners. Where can our allies get the equivalent of an F-35 jet? Countries that need oil and natural gas are going to buy oil and natural gas. Countries that don’t produce enough food to feed their population don’t have the option to not buy food. Other nations are going to pay for American technology because it is the best in the world.
On the other hand, China has to export 70% of what it makes. But the biggest market into which they sell (the USA) doesn’t really need to purchase anything that China makes. We don’t need poor quality Chinese steel. We don’t really need the cheap plastic stuff China makes. There are plenty of other countries that manufacture clothing other than China.
If China loses its biggest export market, the Chinese economy crashes and Xi will be faced with a billion very unhappy citizens.
China doesn’t import much from the USA anyway, so if we lose access to China as an export market, it doesn’t hurt our economy.
China finds itself in a trade war because they refuse to play fair. The trade war hurts the Chinese economy much more that it hurts the USA. The USA has the leverage over China. In the end, capitulate they must.
Perfect example of cheap Chinese steel and Liberalism: the San Francisco Oakland Bay (half a) Bridge.
Steel heated to one temperature (under heated). Supposedly a female saleswoman working on another bay bridge said the steel could be reheated to the higher level. They did.
The result has been microfractures in an $8 Billion bridge. And steel cables rusting. And steel girders into the base corroding.
On a brand new $8 Billion bridge – with no increased capacity.
Some of the key pieces are Chinese steel.
(Sacramento Bee covered the fiasco well.)
Inferior Chinese steel is still welcome in Canada, even as they detain Canadian citizens.
Deplore able;
Very able, concise yet detailed explanation, bravo.
This gets to the EXCEPTIONAL nature of America, that Obama and Dems deny, denigrate and actively want to destroy.
How is it that ONE country of only 350 million people, is in this unique position?
Sure, resources is Part of it, like oil and food. But, WHY are ee so dominant in both? Cause of INNOVATION.
Beyond that is what you say; that we are the biggest MARKET. Because we have a large vibrant middle class, that BUY stuff. Per capita, more stuff than any other country.
And the plan to destroy our country, was just exfiltrating WEALTH out of our country; it was exfiltrating middle class jobs and LIFESTYLES out of our country.
It was stealing the American dream, and attempted to replace,it with a nightmare of ‘new normal’ gradual decline.
And it almost worked,…
The globalists behind the scenes will promote the recession fears more.
At this point, people are barely beginning to pay attention to 2020 election – that is why polling numbers are beginning to budge.
Once people begin paying attention, they will consider the “recession” risk as they consider who to vote for. They will be met with the constant drumbeat of “recession” in the media.
Many people will recognize that they are doing good, but will reasonably dismiss their individual view as not representative of all, and they will worry about recession, and fear it will affect them soon enough. Recession fear-mongering will work, even if everyone is doing well.
The other tack to be taken is: the MSM will find groups of Victims to reframe the “good” economy as “bad.” They will protray one Black woman who lost her job, and try to paint the entire economy with that picture. Just as they painted the housing bubble burst with several Victim stories – which often were only half the story. Example: one story I recall was how a man committed suicide after being foreclosed. A suicide is sad. But: 1. if your house goes way up in value, you can take advantage of the windfall by selling and moving somewhere where cost of living is less; 2. he had been making payments on the home for 30 years – they loved dramaticizing how ruthless the banks van be when you have loyally paid for 30 years – but this means the man had refinanced his home. He was probably in bad financial shape all around.
MSM tried to paint the picture that we all are on the edge of suicide because of greedy banks.
They will do this with recession stories. Get ready.
Ain’t gonna work this time.
The Crooks/MSM are more likely to fly by flapping their arms than that happening again.
The Blinders are OFF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Agree, SWT,
Just like when they get some farmer, or someone who SAYS he’s a farmer (fake news, remember?) to say “Trump trade,war is hurting me!”
Because they are athiests, they never learned about the boy who cried wolf.
Because their parents read,Dr spocks books on child rearing, they feared ‘traumatising’ their children with Chicken Little.
And, because they are idiots, who don’t value credibility, reliability and trust, they don’t GET it; if you consistently tell lies, people not only stop believeing you, they stop listening!
Some of what’s going on is related to Brexit. ECB is scared about economic impact of a no deal Brexit and they stupidly pursued aggressive quantitative easing and created negative interest rate regime in europe.
Money is flowing into US government bonds because of the higher yields and strong dollar. Pundits on Wall Street are seeing the very rapid decline in US government bond yields and they wrongly believe this change in yields is the bond market forecasting a recession. These are just things they believe. It’s not all an attempt to talk down the market, but I agree many of these pundits are democrats and want President Trump to fail.
I’ve read a few times that U.S. Treasury is thinking of issuing lots of 50 year and 100 year government bonds to lock in those almost zero interest costs!
U.S. Weighs Selling 50- and 100-Year Bonds After Yields Plummet – Aug. 16, 2019
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-08-16/u-s-treasury-to-do-market-outreach-again-on-ultra-long-bonds-jzejo2qu
If you can borrow the Euro that pays you to take and invest it into US Treasury that pays you too. That’s why US Treasury rate collapsed. It is the carry trade, not the sight of US recession.
MAGA!!
I call out the newbie Hill writers every day for their omission of positive economic news!
America needs 25% across the board tariffs on all chinese goods.
Thinking for awhile now that PDJT is setting up the Fed for a yuuuge confrontation. Go ahead Powell keep yanking the Grizzlie Bears tail. If the alignment isnt clear yet it will be. PDGT + Deplorables vs the Fed,Wall St. Globalists,MSM and Uniparty. By crimminiy we got em right where we want em!
Sundance.
Steve Bannon in an interview with Kyle Bass discusses the “Swamp” motivations re: China and China’s intentions and strategies. Their discussion dovetails nicely with your descriptions and adds some technical depth to them.
I think you will highly enjoy it.
That is excellent. I posted it here a few days ago. Here’s another repeat of a previous post of mine made here, also excellent:
Ha ha ha.
WE both had the same idea at the same time.
That one is very good.
“Claws of the Red Dragon”, Hong Kong Protest & US China Trade War
Dudley encourages the Fed to help sway the 2020 election against Trump
AUG 27 2019
Former New York Fed President Bill Dudley encouraged his one-time colleagues not to help Trump’s “disastrous path of trade war escalation.”
He even suggested, in a Bloomberg editorial, that the Fed try to influence the 2020 election by not cutting rates further.
“After all, Trump’s reelection arguably presents a threat to the U.S. and global economy, to the Fed’s independence and its ability to achieve its employment and inflation objectives,” Dudley wrote.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/08/27/dudley-encourages-the-fed-not-to-play-along-with-trumps-trade-war.html
The Fed is Dead.
Time to “Dis-Em-Powell” it
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-08-27/bill-dudley-shocker-ex-ny-fed-president-urges-feds-powell-prevent-trump-re-election
These commie cretin bags of sewer need to be arrested for interfering with a federal government election. Yeah, I know, will never happen.
After 9/11, I remember Bush saying keep on buying, at that time I thought what does people buying (shopping) have to do with the actual act of 9/11?
The situation we find ourselves in now tells us why. As long as We the people are in good spirits and are in a positive attitude about this life we live, they lose. They being the Global protagonists.
The only thing to say now, “Buy American”. If for no other reason, to KAG!
I remember remarking to a friend that the election of PDJT was a big middle-finger “F-you” from the American people right in the face of the establishment.
It looks like they just re-delivered the same message to those who see destroying the economy as the only way to beat Trump!
Take that, Bill Maher! There are seconds if you’d like another helping!
The recession is milder than expected. 🙂
