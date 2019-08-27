Keep Eye on Dorian – Tropical Storm Advisory With Uncertain Forecast…

It’s that time of year when it is prudent to re-check your Hurricane plans and emergency supply kits. Tropical Storm Dorian is approaching the western Caribbean heading toward Puerto Rico. While the long-term forecast is unpredictable, it is worth taking this opportunity to re-evaluate your supplies, update if needed, and watch the forecast.

(National Hurricane Center) […] Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through tonight, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will move across the northeastern Caribbean Sea tonight, pass over or near western and central Puerto Rico on Wednesday, and move near or just east of eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night.

On Thursday night and Friday, the center of Dorian is forecast to move near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it approaches Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

Some weakening is expected after Dorian moves across the higher terrain of Puerto Rico Wednesday night. Dorian is expected to gradually re-strengthen on Thursday and Friday while passing near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas. (link)

