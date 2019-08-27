Emerson National Poll: ‘Sleepy, Crazy, Spank-Me and How’ Maintain Top Spots…

The outline of primary support at the end of August is traditionally how the voting ends up during the first primaries the following year. Biden, Sanders, Warren and Harris look to be the only viable candidates. The challenge now becomes keeping the existing support.

(Via Emerson) […] Spencer Kimball, Director of Emerson Polling, points out that “Mayor Pete Buttigieg has seen his poll numbers drop all summer and is now at 3%, behind Andrew Yang who is at 4%. Mayor Pete has raised enough money to stay in the race for now but will need a strong debate performance to remain relevant.”

There continues to be a large age divide in the democratic primary with Sanders receiving 36% support of those under the age of 50 compared to 11% support among those 50 and over. Biden, on the other hand, has the support of 21% of those under 50 and 44% of those 50 and over. Warren’s support is more consistent as she is at 14% with voters under 50 and 17% with voters 50 and over. And Harris is at 8% among under 50 year olds and 12% among those 50 and up. (read more)

