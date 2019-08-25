First Lady Melania Trump Visits Basque Village of Espelette, Southern France, During G7 Outing…

Posted on August 25, 2019

Frances’ First Lady Brigitte Macron took the spouses and partners of the G7 Summit leaders on a tour of a traditional Basque village near Biarritz, in the South of France.

First Lady Melania Trump and the entourage visited the Village of Espelette, the flower gardens of Villa Arnaga and the church of Saint-Etienne while their spouses were holding meetings and discussions at the G7 summit.

  1. teabag14 says:
    August 25, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    FLOTUS: poised and stunning as always. 😍

  2. anotherworriedmom says:
    August 25, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    IMO Mme Macron is very pretty and looks good for her age. And, FLOTUS seems to enjoy her company. It looks like they all had a good time. I’m guessing that’s hard to do with a gaggle of enemedia following you everywhere.

  3. Nigella says:
    August 25, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    Lovely. So why does Macaroons wife dress like a teenager?

  4. Guyski says:
    August 25, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    Notice the First Lady’s shoes? Very considerate.

  5. Mark Newell says:
    August 25, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    Our first LADY, Melania always shines the brightest! What a classy, sweet, amazing FLOTUS 🙄

