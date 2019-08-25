First Lady Melania Trump Visits Basque Village of Espelette, Southern France, During G7 Outing…

Frances’ First Lady Brigitte Macron took the spouses and partners of the G7 Summit leaders on a tour of a traditional Basque village near Biarritz, in the South of France.
First Lady Melania Trump and the entourage visited the Village of Espelette, the flower gardens of Villa Arnaga and the church of Saint-Etienne while their spouses were holding meetings and discussions at the G7 summit.
Advertisements
FLOTUS: poised and stunning as always. 😍
LikeLiked by 7 people
If flowers were evergreens, they would look like Melania.
LikeLike
Yes, indeed. A lovely flower; in ANY garden.
LikeLike
IMO Mme Macron is very pretty and looks good for her age. And, FLOTUS seems to enjoy her company. It looks like they all had a good time. I’m guessing that’s hard to do with a gaggle of enemedia following you everywhere.
LikeLike
Third picture down from top, body language:
That is SERIOUS lean away. Imagine the spine as a stack of blocks.
Melanie does not like her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just zoomed in on top picture as well, same story.
LikeLike
Lovely. So why does Macaroons wife dress like a teenager?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Probably nobody on this earth is more terrified of looking her age than she is
LikeLiked by 2 people
She tries way too hard
If i were a woman, I would never stand next to FLOTUS for a picture.
LikeLike
She always looks like she is about to cry or is in intense pain. I never understood why people would sacrifice happiness for power.
LikeLike
Yeah, what is with the sea arm floats?
LikeLike
Notice the First Lady’s shoes? Very considerate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One can tell the smartest spouses by their footgear on a walking tour. Clear at can be.
LikeLike
Our first LADY, Melania always shines the brightest! What a classy, sweet, amazing FLOTUS 🙄
LikeLike