President Trump and First Lady Melania Arrive in Biarritz, France…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Biarritz, France for the 2019 G7 Summit. U.S. President Trump will be meeting with Boris Johnson (U.S.), Emmanuel Macron (France), Angela Merkel (Germany), Shinzo Abe (Japan), Justin Trudeau (Canada), and Guiseppe Conte (Italy).
.
President Trump and the six other leaders of the Group of Seven nations will begin meeting Saturday for three days in the southwestern French resort town of Biarritz.
The Alpha Male has arrived!
An adult is in the room…
Wow. 😃
Just…wow.. 😃
👍👍👍👍
She is beautiful, as always. I love her dress.
Melania dress is Oustanding.
Clearly POTUS was not accepting her embrace he took her hand to keep her at a distance.
Who was the woman greeting them? Is that Macron’s wife?
I think that’s Ambassador Jamie McCourt
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ambassadors_of_the_United_States_to_France
Our Knock-‘Em-Out President and First Lady!
I’ve been waiting for this all morning, so Thank You, Sundance for these photos!
Beautiful Yellow dress–is that a signal to Yellow Vests…. “We’re With You”? heheh
Perfect Smack to Sanctimonious Macron.
It makes me wonder, since she chooses her outfits in some symbolic fashion.
an ode to Yellow Vests with blood splatter?
Or burst ocular organ.
They shot a lot of eyes out.
All eyes on Melania. Our beautiful First Lady, elegant and classy as always.
“Boris Johnson (U.S.)”…all right, he’s become one of us!
This get together Trump is finally freed from the cloud of Mueller.
I would suggest GB, but Boris has gone wobbly on No Deal so a Great Britian is in great jeopardy.
PDJT is fired up for the G7….Macron is trying to be cute and Angela and the EU pukes will be strutting around but:
“Germany Heading Towards Recession, Says Government Report”
“In June, Germany’s industrial production fell by 5.2 percent compared to last year, the biggest decline since the financial crisis of 2008. A no-deal Brexit could further weigh down Germany’s shrinking economy, economists at the Chancellor’s office believe. “The German government thinks that there is a “high probability” of a no-deal Brexit,” the London-based Financial Times confirmed.”
***
“The hopes of integrating migrants into Germany’s export-oriented and technology-driven economy have failed miserably. “Almost every second unemployed person is of migrant background,” Germany daily Die Welt reported in March. “In case of persons fit for employment receiving unemployment that number was 57 percent.”
https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/08/germany-heading-towards-recession-says-government-report/#more-292733
As Germany goes so goes the EU…..into the sh*tter….PDJT will support Boris for Brexit…will say nice things about Macron, Angela, etc and will kick them in the teeth on their way down.
Our president against the global leaders
I suspect the smug EU elites planned to stab PDJT in the back re: China tariffs and the Multi-Nationals….well, this puts the virtue signaling French and Germans in a real bind, re: Trump being “unfair” to the PRC:
“Tear gas fired after days of peace as Hong Kong police, protesters clash”
https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/tear-gas-fired-after-days-of-peace-as-hong-kong-police-protesters-clash
I pray that President Trump gets a good deep and restful night’s sleep tonight … He appears tired to me in this video (as if he did not sleep well on AF1 overnight).
retweeted by Sundance
Jeez… really? Upset at the sleeping arrangements on AF1. Try sleeping on an LAX to Singapore flight with a change over in Japan. 20 hours if you time the stop over right and my company is cheap, so we all fly coach.
At least with ANA you get 36″ knee room.
I’d love to fly that route on AF1. First off I’m sure those are very nice seats and two, good luck trying to sleep on a bed roll on the floor of an airliner… first they won’t let you, second they are dirty.
Wimps.
“Japan hints US trade deal is reached
Point man Motegi says Tokyo able to ‘protect agriculture’ ”
If they protect ag, cars, and gain more access to our markets – what did we gain?
Japan is now in a “Diet” period, so if we don’t sign a deal this month, which Japan can ratify, we have to wait a full year.
Japan previously has said they will only go as far as the TPP outline. But then will we impose a 25% tariff on imported Japanese cars?
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/International-relations/Japan-hints-US-trade-deal-is-reached
On of the WH reporters said on Twitter last night that Trump doesn’t like red-eye flights on Air Force One because he has trouble sleeping at those times on the plane (flight to G7 was midnight to 7am).
In the pictures Trump does look like he needs more sleep.
He has a lot on his mind and he doesn’t seem pleased of wasting his time with a bunch of people who backstab him. The only one worthwhile is Boris Johnson. He can’t be blamed for not smiling.
I forgot to add Italy and Japan are worthwhile.
I remember when I took night flights to Europe on business. Your biological clock is upside down upon arrival.
So much to admire about President Trump and what to say about magnificent Melania?
Aah, Biarritz, what a beautiful place. I spent a summer there learning French when I was sixteen. Embarrassingly I did worse in the final exam than in the entry exam, which was all the fault of Marie-Louise, of course. If only… but I spare you the details.
We have the most beautiful First Lady in the history of the world!! Elegant, graceful, fashion icon… and if she were a liberal…would be on the cover of every magazine 24-7!
She is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside! And she’s married to the greatest President to have ever been elected!
She single-handedly disemployed the vast armies of photoshoppers required for the faux deification of her graveless predecessor.
Slipped up …graceless… Freud, is that you?
