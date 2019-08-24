President Trump and First Lady Melania Arrive in Biarritz, France…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Biarritz, France for the 2019 G7 Summit. U.S. President Trump will be meeting with Boris Johnson (U.S.), Emmanuel Macron (France), Angela Merkel (Germany), Shinzo Abe (Japan), Justin Trudeau (Canada), and Guiseppe Conte (Italy).

President Trump and the six other leaders of the Group of Seven nations will begin meeting Saturday for three days in the southwestern French resort town of Biarritz.

