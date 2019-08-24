Day One Schedule – G7 Biarritz, France…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump travel overnight Friday from the U.S. to France to attend the G7 summit in Biarritz. The first couple will be touching down at 6:00am EST / 12pm Local. Biarritz, France is 6 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Timezone.

The U.K, Canada, Italy, Japan, France, Germany and the United States make up the “Group of Seven” or G7 nations. However, two leaders from the EU also attend (EU Council President and EU Commission President) the summit.

6:00am EST / 12:00pm Local – (Saturday) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Arrive Bordeaux–Mérignac Airport, Bordeaux, France

6:10am EST / 12:10pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Air Force One en route to Air Force One (C-32 smaller plane), Bordeaux, France

6:15am EST / 12:15pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Air Force One (C-32), Bordeaux, France

6:25am EST / 12:25pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Bordeaux, France en route to Anglet, France, Bordeaux, France

7:05am EST / 1:05pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Biarritz Airport, Anglet, France

7:15am EST / 1:15pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Anglet, France en route to Biarritz, France, Anglet, France

7:25am EST / 1:25pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Hotel Location, Biarritz, France

1:35pm EST / 7:35pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Hotel Location en route to Phare de Biarritz (Lighthouse), Biarritz, France

1:45pm EST / 7:45pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Phare de Biarritz (Lighthouse), Biarritz, France

1:50pm EST / 7:50pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a G7 Leaders’ Working Dinner, Biarritz, France

4:05pm EST / 10:05pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Phare de Biarritz (Lighthouse) en route to Hotel Location, Biarritz, France

4:15pm EST / 10:15pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Hotel Location, Biarritz, France

~ Day One Concludes ~

