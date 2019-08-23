Friday August 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
That Blessed Hope
For believers in Christ it would be the most blessed of all if this year turns out to be the year of our Lord’s coming for His own. How long the present dispensation of grace will be prolonged we do not, and cannot, know. Even St. Paul, who was commissioned to make known the glorious truth of the rapture of the Church, did not know. He never dreamed that God would linger in mercy for more than 1900 years, for in I Thes. 4:16-18 he says:
“We who are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord, shall be caught up…”
Thus instructed Bible-believers in every generation since his day have rightly been on the alert for their Lord to come for them, for they know that “the days are evil” and every hour is an hour of grace.
To the Philippians the Apostle wrote: “We look for the Savior,” to the Thessalonians: “[Ye]… wait for His [God’s] Son from heaven,” and to Titus he says that we should be “looking for that blessed hope, and the appearing in glory of …our Savior, Jesus Christ” (Phil. 3:20; I Thes. 1:9,10; Tit. 2:11-13).
With the Lord’s coming and the close of “the dispensation of the grace of God” so much nearer than it was in Paul’s day, we say to the unsaved: “Receive not the grace of God in vain…. Behold, now is the accepted time; behold nowis the day of salvation” (II Cor. 6: 1,2).
And to the saved we say: “Buy up the time,” take advantage of every opportunity to win the lost to Christ, for “the days are evil” (Eph. 5:16) and the day of grace may soon be brought to a close.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/that-blessed-hope/
1 Thessalonians 4:16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:
17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
18 Wherefore comfort one another with these words.
Philippians 3:20 For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ:
1 Thessalonians 1:9 For they themselves shew of us what manner of entering in we had unto you, and how ye turned to God from idols to serve the living and true God;
10 And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come.
Titus 2:11 For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men,
12 Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world;
13 Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ;
2 Corinthians 6:1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain.
2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
Ephesians 5:16 Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.
From J.H. in Erie, PA, who sends me these daily. He added this:
Study to shew thyself approved UNTO God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth (II tim 2:15)
But i certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man. For i neither received of man nor was i taught it, but by revelation of Jesus Christ. (Gal 1:11,12)
How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery:(as i wrote afore in few words, wherby when ye read, ye may UNDERSTAND my knowledge in the mystery of Christ) Which in other ages WAS NOT made known unto the sons of men, as it is NOW revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit; And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ: (Eph 3:3-5,9)
But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, even the hidden wisdom, which God ordained before the world unto our glory: Which non of the princes of this world knew: for HAD they known it, they would NOT have crucified the Lord of glory. (I cor 2:7,8)
seperate Pauls gospel of the mystery from Peters and the prophetic program revealed SINCE the beginning (Heb 1:1-2) (all scripture not written by paul)
