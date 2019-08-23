August 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #946

Posted on August 23, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

34 Responses to August 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #946

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:20 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(438 days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    ————-
    🌟 “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations,
    I will be exalted in the earth!” 🌟 -— Psalm 46:10

    ***Praise: Thank God, Donald J. Trump is President of the United States of America
    ***Praise: The Women For Trump Empowerment conference is a rip-roaring success

    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection and safe traveling for Pres Trump, FLOTUS and MAGA Team as they go to France for G-7 (Dep WH at 10:40pm ET tonight (Friday))
    — for successful conference at G-7 for President Trump and his MAGA Team
    — for Pres. Trump’s Admin’s EO to end the “ridiculous” birthright citizenship policy–pray for ZERO roadblocks
    — for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting to fail every day
    — Ronna McDaniel use the money raised to fund all MAGA Candidates
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
    — for US Coast Guard-Looks like they are Dems’ next target for attacks
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
    — for safety for all American children & young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* We Are Americans First *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “You have written our history, shaped our identity, forged our destiny, marched us to glory, and always planted the righteous flag of American victory.”
    (8-21-19-AMVETS Nat’l Convention in Kentucky)
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday August 23, 2019 —

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. Stillwater says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:20 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    Start-To-Finish: Construction Of Airman Kolfage’s Border Wall – (3:22) – (Project 1)
    “A few of the videos I shot of construction of We Build the Wall’s first border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico. Triple-amputee vet Brian Kolfage sent me to document construction from start to finish. Many more montages to come.”

    —————
    Related
    Previous (August 22nd Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/22/august-22nd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-945/comment-page-1/#comment-7295909

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Big Tweet posting night for you, Citizen. President Trump is keeping you very busy.
    Again, Thank you for doing this. Even tho I read his tweets, I still like reading them here too, to review the happenings.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:43 am

    It is the widesoread belief among foreign powers that Trump will be reelected.

    ——-

    ‘People don’t want to be stupid twice’: Foreign diplomats brace for Trump 2020 win
    https://www-politico-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.politico.com/amp/story/2019/08/18/foreign-diplomats-donald-trump-2020-1459069?usqp=mq331AQPKAFwAZgBxIXT5__ojtFJ&amp_js_v=a2&amp_gsa=1#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&ampshare=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.politico.com%2Fstory%2F2019%2F08%2F18%2Fforeign-diplomats-donald-trump-2020-1459069

    Excerpt:

    The belief that Trump will win reelection — gleaned from conversations with around 20 foreign diplomats, international officials and analysts who deal with them — appears widespread.

    >snip<

    There’s no known scientific survey on the topic — few foreign officials would participate in one given diplomatic norms that preclude them from commenting on another country's internal politics. But none who talked to POLITICO was willing to say Trump will lose. Instead, they pointed to three key advantages for Trump: He’s the incumbent, the U.S. economy is strong and the Democrats have no definitive front-runner to challenge him.

    The expectation could affect how allies and adversaries approach negotiations with the U.S. While countries such as China and Iran have shown signs of trying to wait out Trump, several foreign officials said it would be ill-advised to count on a Trump defeat in 2020. Even if Trump loses, they argued, some of his policies and views may shape U.S. foreign policy for years to come.

    “The way it looks to people is it’s going to be another four years,” said an Arab diplomat, who, like most people, requested anonymity to discuss the politically sensitive subject.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s