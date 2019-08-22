U.S. Jobless Claims Drop “Unexpectedly”, a Sign of Continued Labor Market Strength…

Posted on August 22, 2019 by

According to the U.S. Department of Labor [data here] companies hiring American workers are not complying with the media “recession” narrative.   Yes, another day, and yet another data point reflecting the “unexpected” & continued strength of Main Street.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits fell sharply last week, suggesting the labor market was holding firm despite a manufacturing slowdown and concerns the economy is on a path toward recession.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 209,000 for the week ended Aug. 17, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

The decline was sharper than expected. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims would drop to 216,000 in the latest week.

[…]  The four-week average for new unemployment benefits claims was lower than the corresponding week in July, a positive signal for employment during the month.

There are few signs a bitter trade war between the United States and China was spilling over to the national labor market, although growth in manufacturing jobs has slowed this year. (read more)

Most democrats, like most Wall Street media pundits, know absolutely nothing about how a free and independent U.S. Main Street economy works.

Seriously.  I’m not kidding.

CTH has been saying since Trump’s announcement in 2015 there’s almost two generations of people who have no concept of an independent U.S. economy; and all of the subsequent ramifications therein.

Now we are seeing an odd benefit to their lack of knowledge.  If the politicians don’t know how Main Street works, specifically during the reversal period where policy operates in the space between Wall Street and Main Street, then they can’t find a tool to ruin it.

The Fed is disconnected.

PS. With the continued devaluation, subsidy maneuvers and continued efforts at transnational shipping from China, it might be a good recommendation for President Trump to raise the initial steel tariffs from 25% to 35-40% range.

  1. Publius2016 says:
    August 22, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    Definitely a recession…globally!

    America First!!

    MAGA!!!

    • bertdilbert says:
      August 22, 2019 at 2:43 pm

      America First is more for us and less for them. We cannot save the world, we can only save ourselves.

      Soon Germany and China are going to be left looking at each other… Going to be interesting. They are going to be fighting each other for the scraps that fall from the table. As the global economy slows, so will import and export demand. This is going to upset Denmark, home of the largest shipping company in the world.

      But Trump promises never to put a casino on Greenland! So there is that.

      • SwampRatTerrier says:
        August 22, 2019 at 3:01 pm

        “UNEXPECTEDLY UNEXPECTEDLY!”

        This “unexpectedly” is getting to be pretty predictable. LOL

        Odd thing BertDilbert, when “We the People of the U.S.” prosper, the entire world benefits. Already native people around the world are working to dislodge their free-loading usurpers – that the crooked Globalists “installed.”

        RE: Sundance’s statement of “Most democrats, like most Wall Street media pundits, know absolutely nothing about how a free and independent U.S. Main Street economy works” is so true.

        A few years back it was reported that many college business students starting their business classes had NO IDEA of what PROFIT was. They often thought it was the Gross Sales Revenue on the Sticker Prices rang up at the check out counter.

        • bertdilbert says:
          August 22, 2019 at 3:22 pm

          When you live with mom, you do not have any clue what expenses are. Therefore, gross sales is all profit.

          • Pedro Morales says:
            August 22, 2019 at 3:36 pm

            Russian spy- nope
            Racist- nope
            Recession- nope

            POTUS45 aka The Chosen One- “I need more narratives to blowup. Lets have 3 helicopter pressers today! But, can someone get me a diet Coke please. And see if Bart O’Kavanaugh has more ice. Thanks!”

            • margarite1 says:
              August 22, 2019 at 3:48 pm

              Now they’re on to “he’s crazy and needs an intervention”. I guess that’s their new coordinated message. They are so predictable.

              • Pedro Morales says:
                August 22, 2019 at 4:01 pm

                I think they did that one too! Remember.
                Bad diet- Ronnie Jackson said he had great genes
                Health issue- turned out to be dry mouth from Sudafed
                Mental issues- Scored high on the acuity test
                Slowing down- Chris cuomo is complaining he is not aging like other Presidents and the MSM is suffering from heat strokes during his helicopter pressers.

                • SwampRatTerrier says:
                  August 22, 2019 at 4:14 pm

                  Yes, the Dems/GOPe/Globalists have tried them ALL multiple times over and over again by now – starting with the escalator ride heard round the world in 2015.

          • Alan Reasin says:
            August 22, 2019 at 4:03 pm

            The smartest President ever, Obama, thought that businesses paid themselves first out of the profits. I spent 2 years without pay so our family’s company could survive and grow. Obama proved many times that he knew nothing about economics.

        • Dutchman says:
          August 22, 2019 at 4:59 pm

          The media writ large have already discreditted themselves. 72% of DEMOCRATS don’t believe the news.

          As this continues, at what point is it going to register with the American public, that these economists are clueless?

          If 90% of their headines include the words “unexpected” and “surprising” and “beats expectations”, and simultaneously they keep predicting a recession that never comes, while economy cotinues to improve, almost subliminally people are going to conclude “These idiots don’t know,WHAT they are talking about!”

          And, by inference, PDJT DOES know what he is doing! Fed can’t stop it. Would be better if they would take their foot off the brake, but with pedal to the metal, brake can only shave a little speed off; it can’t stop the train, or derail it.

    • tax2much says:
      August 22, 2019 at 2:51 pm

      Nearly every restaurant and retail store in my area has a help wanted sign in the window.

      • SwampRatTerrier says:
        August 22, 2019 at 3:04 pm

        Many of those signs also mention the starting salary, and/or the fact that they have training programs!!!!!

        How long has it been since retail, entertainment, eateries, etc. promoted their entry-level jobs with the fact that they “trained?”

        • Publius2016 says:
          August 22, 2019 at 3:26 pm

          100% look at new college grads employment rate in May 2020! with “training” and “apprenticeships” even history majors will be in short supply!

          Liked by 2 people

          • Pedro Morales says:
            August 22, 2019 at 3:46 pm

            BTW to the MSM. The Dow Jones has now recouped its entire 800 point drop in a week.
            I guess Stephanie Rhule will not be having another squirting orgasm on air now that her recession fantasies are over. She hasn’t been this depressed since she got that bad news about Michael Avenatti.

            8/13- 26,279
            8/14- 25,479
            today 26,281

  2. bkrg2 says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    “USA economy in freefall” news at 9:00pm. Tune in tonight. 🙂

  3. czarowniczy says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:04 pm

    And yet the MSM still keeps saying that the ‘experts’ see ‘economic troubles’ and ‘recession’ ahead. Ignoring the obvious lack of a timeframe (sometime before 2050, perhaps?) I can’t help wonder if economic elites who aren’t Trump-friendly, are whipping up expectancy and fear for one they’ll try to create just before November 2020? I’ve been waiting for the economic war front to open up as the political war front seem to be losing traction.

    Liked by 1 person

    • GB Bari says:
      August 22, 2019 at 3:01 pm

      The “experts” need to put down their bongs so that they can stop hallucinating.

    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      August 22, 2019 at 3:10 pm

      Uh….”Wonder?????”

      No wonder about it, the most vile evil creatures since Queen Jezebel are trying to creat FEAR!

      “Fear not, for I am with thee.” – Isaiah 41:10

    • yy4u says:
      August 22, 2019 at 3:58 pm

      “I can’t help wonder if economic elites who aren’t Trump-friendly, are whipping up expectancy and fear for one they’ll try to create just before November 2020?”

      Of course, they are. They did the same thing to the last Republican president (Bush). Remember when unemployment fell, every night we heard “but they aren’t good jobs”.

      When Obama was president there were few jobs but they didn’t talk about jobs period.

      So predictable. I’m no Bush fan — I think Iraq was a total boondoggle –Saddam was keeping Iran in check. Now look. And don’t ask me about Father Bush sending troops to protect Kuwait’s borders while ours were being breeched at will. But w/o the Bushes and Reagan before him, we might not have caught on to just how one sided the media is. They are far worse with President Trump, of course, but every time they call him a “Nazi” I remember “Bushitler”. That’s their default. It’s not working anymore. At least with those of us who still have a couple of functioning neurons.

  4. Sporty says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    Our beloved President know exactly how China, Canada ,Mehico and everyone else has been stealing from our citizenry for decades and is stopping it. I hope they bleed bad. They cared not while they put us through the ringer.

  5. cheering4america says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    Anyone else find it unexpected how frequently the pundits find the results of our current economy unexpected? I never stop being surprised by how easily surprised they are.

  6. Dee Paul Deje says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    When the numbers under 0bama kept getting worse it was always “unexpectedly”. Now when the numbers keep getting better under Trump it is also “unexpected”. MSM bias much.

  7. Perot Conservative says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    Sundance, provocative and compelling suggestion on steel.

    How does ate reduced or non-tariffs on steel from Mexico and China come into play?

    From my limited knowledge, it sure looks like there is still a likelihood steel is going from China, to other points, and into the US.

    If we give Apple and hi tech a reprieve, why not another adjustment to help steel?

  8. vikingmom says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    Whenever there was bad news during Obama’s term the MSM would say that it was “unexpected” and try to explain why it was because of some unforeseen circumstance and had NOTHING to do with the policies and decisions coming out of the White House. And whenever something good happened, they would rush to give credit to Obama, even if he had nothing to do with it!

    Now, whenever there is good news, they immediately declare it to be “unexpected”, refusing to see how President Trump’s policies are, in fact, the driving factor behind all of the current uptick in hiring, manufacturing, and American job growth! But, if there is anything even slightly negative to report, they will find that nugget and magnify it, blaming the White House, even if they had nothing to do with it.

    How wonderfully, consistently inconsistent! No wonder no one trusts the “fake News” anymore!!

    Liked by 6 people

  9. SharkDiver says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    The “experts” predicting a recession are the same folks that predicted the stock market would would crash if Trump were elected.

    Liked by 4 people

  10. rayvandune says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    Heard on NPR this morning that the the Bureau of Labor Statistics has revised the estimates of job creation for 2018 downward, to hardly more than 2016 (Obama!) levels. Analysts wondering “What we got for those tax cuts?”. Sound of champagne corks popping could be heard in the background.

    When NPR says the Sun will rise in the East tomorrow, I start looking for my old Boy Scout compass and binoculars!

  11. rayvandune says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    Heard on NPR this morning that the the Bureau of Labor Statistics has revised the estimates of job creation for 2018 downward, to hardly more than 2016 (Obama!) levels. Analysts wondering “What we got for those tax cuts?”. Sound of champagne corks popping could be heard in the background.

    When NPR says the Sun will rise in the East tomorrow, I start looking for my old Boy Scout compass and binoculars!

  12. lurker2 says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:20 pm

    The economic analysts are the same people who administer the political polls, right?

  13. calbear84 says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    I watch the U.S. stock market daily. The financial news is just as biased as the rest of the lame stream media! Every time the market moves up, the propagandists attribute it to “the market”. Every time it goes down, it’s TRUMP’s fault! Trade war! Recession fears!!
    Too bad, Americans are WINNING despite the marxist media.

  14. J W says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    The MSM and the swamp are use to electing their own leaders. Oh my! What will they ever do now…that we know.

  15. littleanniefannie says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    Russia, Russia, Russia. Racist, racist, racist. Recession, recession, recession. Ratchet, ratchet, ratchet. Rah, rah, rah!!

  16. GP says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:32 pm

    It is disheartening coming to grips with the fact that a lot of powerful people and their minions are in direct opposition to the best interests of most Americans.

    • kddomingue says:
      August 22, 2019 at 2:56 pm

      It is terribly disheartening to know that there are many Americans who are actually rooting for a recession that will will cause financial hardship for millions of their fellow Americans. I can’t wrap my mind around people wishing for financial disaster for their nation. People who love this country are not wishing for anything but more prosperity for every citizen of this country. I see no shame, though I’m told I should be ashamed, of being proud of my country, for thinking that we should be concerned about America and Americans first, for standing by the Constitution, for arguing that equal rights already exist and we’ve no need to add more laws that actually make some more equal than others, that government needs to be downsized and for pointing out the the government money that everyone keeps referring to is actually taxpayers money that we seem to have little say in over how it’s being used.

    • Doppler says:
      August 22, 2019 at 3:38 pm

      The useful idiots hoping for a recession should not be confused with global financial predators looking for ways to engineer it for their profit.

  17. daylight58 says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:32 pm

    Curse you, Donald Trump – you’re contributing to the demise of funemployment! Now people have to spend time actually earning a living, instead of sitting around the house watching daytime dramas and eating Ben & Jerry’s!

  18. Garavaglia says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    The poor MSM..they also see Russians everywhere. EVERYWHERE.

  19. rayvandune says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    At Market-watch.com, analyst commentary on 2018 job creation downward revision:
    “This makes some sense, as the 223,000 average monthly increase in 2018 seemed too good to be true in light of how tight the labor market has become and how much trouble firms are said to be having finding qualified workers,” said chief economist Stephen Stanley of Amherst Pierpont Securities.

    Fox Butterfield, WHITE COURTESY TELEPHONE PLEASE !

    • Ausonius says:
      August 22, 2019 at 2:42 pm

      Do they really not hear the “2+2= 3” nonsense in their own words?

      Talk about DoubleThink! Even though firms cannot find enough workers for the jobs they are creating, they are not creating enough jobs for workers.

      Rufus T. Firefly must be an economist at Amherst Pierpoint Securities!

  20. FL_GUY says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:39 pm

    I am really tired of the media-rats with their constant lies. These lies about the economy are trying to destroy consumer confidence through FUD. = Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt

    President Trump should launch a White House REAL News daily broadcast that gives the actual facts. The media-rats would sink like a rock.

    I would also like to see action taken against broadcasting outright lies that are basically libel/slander. The media-rats have abused the first amendment for too long while advocating the destruction of the rest of the Bill of Rights. JMHO

    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      August 22, 2019 at 4:29 pm

      Spot on!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      I’m deliberately SPENDING MORE just to spite those Liars.
      (We know who their father of all lies is….)

  21. Robster says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    As someone knowledgeable about statistics and control charts, the drop of US jobless claims this month is not statistically significant. (A similar increase wouldn’t be statistically significant either…). The ‘trend’ (if there is any) is obscured by the noise in the data.

    Continued labor market strength can be inferred, however, by the ongoing low rate of claims and high employment. For comparison purposes, after the disastrous election of Obama jobless claims surged to 610K (vs. 209K currently). As for an indication of a recession, jobless claims may be a lagging indicator, however.

  22. aisheschayal says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    Here is a lame try grasp at straws reason by WSJ to find fault with PDJT’s great economy –
    “Price of Good Economy: More Time Stuck in Traffic
    Traffic congestion tacked around 12 minutes a day to Americans’ commutes in 2017
    By David Harrison Updated Aug. 22, 2019 1:16 pm ET”

    “Traffic congestion has worsened as the economy improved, adding roughly 12 minutes a day to the average car commute, according to a report released Thursday.”
    https://www.wsj.com/articles/price-of-good-economy-more-time-stuck-in-traffic-11566466206

  23. TwoLaine says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    And these are the same people who consider themselves “highly educated”, and who also want their college loans forgiven. How much did that “education” set ya’ back?

  24. Mike in a Truck says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    I think politicians and “economists” know exactly how a free American economy works. That’s why they are against it. They are Bolsheviks and hate the exceptionalism of America. Or maybe they’re just stupid.Hard to tell.

  25. Doc says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    First recession in history where more people are working, making more money, and saving more too.

  26. dufrst says:
    August 22, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    I’m sure Trump would love to do something about steel and aluminum that is still getting in because of the strong dollar (devaluation of yuan/yen/euro) from overseas. But politically, he doesn’t want to send the stock market down. That’s why he’s pushing the Fed to significantly lower rates because as he said, “we are competing” with Germany, China and Japan.

    If the Fed would lower rates, it would cut down on the currency advantage that China and Germany and Japan have created to support their exports. This would weakened the dollar enough to support domestic steel and aluminum production. But as Sundance said, it seems the Fed is doing the bidding of Wall Street instead of looking out for Main Street.

    Trump is looking out for Main Street and is demanding significant cuts in rates to close the gap with those exporting nations. If the Fed does not cut significantly by year’s end then I would not be surprised if Trump increases the tariffs. No choice!

  27. 335blues says:
    August 22, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    I agree. 40% tariffs on steel,
    and 25% across the board on everything else.

  28. Dennis says:
    August 22, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    Worst recession ever. Seriously.

  29. BlackKnightRides says:
    August 22, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    REPOST from YESTERDAY:
    That would be Foreign Currency Manipulation driving the dollar higher to NEUTER President Trump’s Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum.

    • RE: Dufrst: “That would be strong dollar hurting steel”

    • SUNDANCE: “… it might be a good recommendation for President Trump to raise the initial steel tariffs from 25% to 35-40% range.“
    👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼

  30. BigTalkers says:
    August 22, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    The Dems and their news organs don’t comprehend how ANY economy works, not just ours.

    (Much like their many other fantasies come to think about it.)

    • Dutchman says:
      August 22, 2019 at 4:31 pm

      Actually, I am of two minds on that. First position is they are clueless.
      Second is, they know,EXACTLY what PDJT is,doing, are adamant to stop it but are mostly clueless as to HOW.
      Not sure which version is correct, actually,…lol

  31. Bryan Alexander says:
    August 22, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Remember that a bunch of RINO’s in the house, including The Speaker of the House, decided not to run in 2018. I believe they INTENTIONALLY threw the house of Representatives to the Democrats in order to get Trump out.

    Don’t think for a minute that Wall Street Multi-Nationalists won’t pull some financial shenanigans to make the economy unstable and appear to be in a recession, just so they can get Trump out of office. I fully believe that is where the “the economy is headed toward a recession” talk came from last week. That 800 point drop in in the DOW was a test run to see how easy it would be to tank the market.

    When “trillions are at stake”, a few million here or there create market chaos and economic instability is nothing.

    • svenwg says:
      August 22, 2019 at 5:17 pm

      A recession is technically defined as two quarters of negative growth. No matter what the MSM and Demoncraps do, it is very unlikely that they will be able to drop the GDP of the USA into negative territory between now and Election Day 2020, as there are really only four full quarters left and gdp is hovering around 3% for 2019.

  32. fangdog says:
    August 22, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    Joejamma, you nailed-it when to get back in the stock market I give you a tremendous lot of credit.

  33. Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
    August 22, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    But But But we are in the midst of the Greater Recession of two or three years from now. Oh how the sky is falling. /s

  34. BlackKnightRides says:
    August 22, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    President Trump is OPENING NEW HORIZONS for INMATES:
    [Scuttlebutt relayed to me from Prison Insiders]

    • Citizen Inmates are SHOCKED that they could now get $15 Minimum Wage Jobs
    … and that many Manual-Labor Jobs start at $25.

    • They’re ALL talking WORK they’ll be doing WHEN THEY GET OUT.

    • They’re saying there’s NO MONEY anymore in DRUGS
    … with middle-men squeezing margins down to 10%.

    • Inmate Illegals are talking WORK they’ll be doing WHEN THEY GET DEPORTED
    … as POTUS WIPES OUT options for ENTRY, for RELEASE and for WORK.

  35. redline says:
    August 22, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    “…raise the initial steel tariffs from 25% to 35-40% range.”

    Absolutely. And promise Xi another 10% for his Chinese New Year’s present if he does not find his sense of reason by then.

    Gong hei fat choy, ya Rat!

  36. Mr. T. says:
    August 22, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    I’ve seen a lot of things in my lifetime so far, some bad and some good. Politicians, economists, Wall St., and creeps like Bill Maher, all hoping our economy tanks and we go into a recession really takes the cake. These were pretty much the same Dooms Day losers who said our country could experience a depression if Donald Trump was elected and after he was, that it wouldn’t be long after he takes office that this country’s economy would tank. We have seen NONE OF THAT!

    Yesterday, I saw a poll that showed a 62 percent disapproval rating for the job POTUS was doing. Really? Who did they poll, the illegal aliens in confinement at an ICE facility? Seriously, do they really expect us to believe that rubbish? Same bunch of misfits who swore Hildabeast was going to win by a landslide. Perhaps they should all go back and watch their newscasts shot during the early morning hours of November 9th, 2016, after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the presidential race. It might help remind them that they don’t control We, The People, or our elections. We have shown our disdain for the MSM. Lots more to watch on TV than a bunch of liars who wouldn’t know the truth if it walked up and slapped them in their faces.

  37. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    August 22, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    Lying porpaganda mainstream media Rat’s nothing But fake news about Recession,now accuseing President Trump for Recssion what Damn Big BS,

  38. Brian L says:
    August 22, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    We’re fully staffed at our shipping facility for the first time since it opened. We no longer keep people around just to have bodies, we actually fire bad workers now.

  39. ladypenquin says:
    August 22, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    Amazing how Reuters can make the decline in unemployment claims sound like a “bad” thing.
    Sick Lefties.

