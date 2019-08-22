Patrick Byrne Describes Maria Butina as a Walking FISA Virus – Also Names: Peter Strzok, Bill Priestap, John Carlin, Andrew McCabe and James Comey…

After appearing on Fox Business, former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne appeared on Fox TV with Martha MacCallum. In this interview Byrne explained his impetus for contacting the FBI in 2015, about Russian national Maria Butina, surrounded a low-level security clearance he held and a responsibility to report suspicious contacts.
Mr. Byrne then names Peter Strzok, Bill Priestap, Andrew McCabe and James Comey as the top of an operation where Byrne was instructed to guide Butina into the contact circle of republican presidential candidates in 2015, and then back away.
Curiously, if you get beyond the confusing mess of communication, what Byrne is describing does factually align with what is already known. However, Byrne is describing an aspect to the DOJ/FBI operation that has not been discussed very much.
Byrne is describing the DOJ-NSD and FBI using Russian national Maria Butina as an unwitting, walking, FISA surveillance virus.
In addition to Strzok, Priestap, McCabe and Comey, Patrick Byrne cites “Carlin” as one of the “suits” involved. Carlin is likely a reference to John Carlin who was head of the DOJ-National Security Division until October 2016.
John Carlin was the person who lied to the FISA court about non-compliant FISA-702(16)(17) searches; and then resigned only a few days before the Carter Page FISA application was submitted and approved.
Putting the issues together it seems Patrick Byrne is describing how Maria Butina, a Russian national, was allowed to run around in republican political circles by the FBI so they could create the impression of Russian infiltrators in/around the Rubio, Cruz and Trump campaigns.
Perhaps Patrick Byrne’s reporting of his security driven concerns was used to initiate legal FISA surveillance on Maria Butina. That sounds like what he ends up describing.
As a Russian national the DOJ/FBI wouldn’t need a surveillance ‘warrant‘. That would make Maria Butina essentially a walking Ebola surveillance virus, and any American she came into contact with would be infected for legal FISA-702 surveillance.
Makes sense if you think about it..
Run Ms. Butina into Rubio, Cruz and Trump campaigns and violá legal FISA(702) searches, surveillance and subsequent legally authorized unmaskings etc. Per the interview that is what Byrne appears to describe as happening from December 2015 through April(ish) 2016.
Staying with the nuggets within the word salad of an interview…. After April 2016, Patrick Byrne is asked by the FBI to re-engage with Maria Butina, only now targeted exclusively toward candidate Trump. Byrne is asked to develop a romantic relationship and introduce Butina to people politically connected in/around the Trump campaign.
Maria Butina was the walking FISA ebola virus. Ultimately, after the field narrowed, the Trump campaign became the target. To keep an arms length from the obvious motive of political surveillance, the FBI used Patrick Byrne as a civilian handler for Maria Butina.
Along the way Patrick Byrne suspected this was all sketchy. His work as a civilian handler for a Russian national, positioned as a Russian agent, by and for a politically motivated FBI operation, is what Byrne is now revealing.
Yes, the way Byrne describes it is weird; however, behind the odd descriptions, what he is describing does make sense.
Now read the letter (full pdf below) from Butina’s former lawyer to Inspector General Michael Horowitz and U.S. Attorney John Durham:
There are but two parties now: Traitors and Patriots.
Anyone know what the Clinton blackmail is, he’s talking about?
That’s the best part about all of this..
Clearly there are no friends among thieves…
Team Obama vs Team Hillary are defrauding America but fighting each other who get’s the biggest piece.
There would be huge interest for Obama to have dirt and leverage on Clinton before she’s in office. I suspect we will see both teams at each others throats publicly soon..
Barr Durham and the tic toc club have blown up the pappy narrative. They can never let people find about the NSA database abuse. That is the holy Grail. The small group is now expendable. They will not be protected. They want to stop this b efore it gets into NSA tools. Good day for us. Small group is going down
It was reported that after the election Hillary said “I knew they wouldn’t let me win”. Obama and X,Y,Z?
Considering how many pies she had fingers in, it could be anything.
Although knowing the Clintons they probably expected to be able to ignore any accusations or evidence or Arkancide anyone they thought could be a serious threat.
POTUS brilliantly forced the the question of “Anchor Babies” to the Supreme court which MUST answer the question of “Natural Born Citizen”!!! Hi there, Barack!
This is going to be fun. CamelToe says that this is ‘enshrined in the constitution’, looking forward to her explanation of chapter & verse where this occurs…
It has to do with the “famous Island” where both KKKlintons were known to have visited.
https://www.wnd.com/2016/11/source-fbi-has-evidence-hillary-visited-orgy-island/ http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=55141 https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-24/former-secret-service-agent-threatens-reveal-new-details-about-clinton-epstein-conne
https://newspunch.com/wikileaks-hillary-campaign-monitored-news-jeffrey-epstein-bill-clinton/
1 this is huge. A big narrative switch.
2 the FBI and CIA were getting dirt on Hillary and the reps for blackmail
3 Comey Brennan and clapper wanted to keep their jobs
4 they were blackmailing Hillary too. It’s why strokz didn’t care about China hacking her server. they had her for 10 different schemes. They co- opted Steele and would blame Hillary if spygate went South.
5 Hillary is not going down for this.
6 what we are seeing is that the ic wasn’t on team Clinton. They were gonna blackmail her too. Everybody! Comey is j Edgar Hoover on steroids
7 now Trump and the Clinton’s are firing back. This story will blow up. the MSM have buried spygate because they thought. It lead to Hillary and the Dems. Nope. Hillary got setup by Simpson Steele and the ic. The MSM can now go after the FBI and CIA. The Clinton’s are out of the harms way.
8 CNN is publishing a story already. They are confused by the narrative but are going with it.
If they were also after HRC, why did Comey let her off for the email server at her house? Why did he give several of HRC’s cohorts immunity? Doesn’t make sense that she’s a victim here.
“Million Patriot March”!
I have watched & listened to several Byrne interviews over the past couple weeks.
There is just something off about this guy. I think he is telling the truth – but he might be going insane.
Not sure I can digest another interview…
I’d imagine that we’d all be terrified: “Schumer warns Trump: Intel officials ‘have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you'”
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s a super smart practitioner with mediocre verbal skills. I know the type. A doer, not a talker.
But put him in charge of a situation in the real world and he will outperform and outwit everybody by a mile.
And he’s being honest.
Most geniuses border insanity..He speaks weird because he is translating into human speak and he is a stoner. The oracle from Nebraska can understand him .
This one was especially hard to follow, he was all over the map. It makes me wonder whether he is suffering from a cognitive disorder, that may have been or is slowly being induced by a poison entering his system (most likely by food or drink). His brain is overacting and synapses are all firing off making him appear flighty. He has a brain and is pretty wise to had a big and successful business. Wish him the best, hope I am totally off-base.
Could you imagine a conversation between Byrne and Carter Page?
Both seem highly intelligent but incapable of expressing a linear thought. Just remember, if you can follow along and understand everything they say that is a sign that you are kind of nuts too.
Byrne is like another Carter Page. Goofy.
This guy is either fraud -or- a setup. They would never have been stupid enough to use someone like him. Most likely he’s a set up. It will turn out that he has “made everything up”, and the MSM will publish stories about how everyone fell for the conspiracy theory fraudster. This will be used to discredit the investigations.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think this is a real possibility.
Of all the people in the world Byrne is an odd choice to use as the set up guy. Using a well known conspiracy theorist in an actual conspiracy is either crazy or brilliant. Like Mel Gibson in the Conspiracy Theory movie who believes a conspiracy theorist when they are actually right?
The Butina case is an absolute horror show of injustice. Even if Byrne is exaggerating or distracting it still may be beneficial to keep light shining on this. It would be nice if this was playing out with letters from Congress or statements from the DOJ instead on cable news with rambling interviews though.
I thought of that Mel Gibson movie too.
I liked his defensive system he had setup in his apt.(in the movie) maybe I’ll watch that one again…..get sum clues you know…..
Word to young investigators. Watch out for those who would muddy the water! Once worked a case pointing straight up to the throne. Had so many dirt clods thrown at us thought about starting a garden. Tell you one thing, the next couple of years are going to be fun to watch!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think so. He is losing a lot by coming forth; his life was fun and exciting before, he didn’t need this; and now he is in actual danger of losing more. I don’t think your hypothesis is sensible.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Keep him out of the MCC! I hear that there is evil in them thar walls!
Boiled down to two options with very limited information. hmmmm, try again.
I believe him. Stock up on 🍿. Should be a wild fall/winter.
In the interview last week he said Brennan and Comey were involved. Today on fredo cuomo show he reiterated comey’s involvement and hinted that Zero administration people were involved too.
LikeLiked by 12 people
“Staying with the nuggets within the word salad of an interview….
Yes, the way Byrne describes it is weird; however, behind the
odd descriptions, what he is describing does make sense.” sd
I believe him/ he was a necessary tool, unbeknownst to him,
to help DS operatives who were up to their necks in corruption
– by HELL OR HIGH WATER – TAKE OUT TRUMP.
I agree w you, and if anything his unpracticed delivery of events suggests it is not a plant. Who would plant it like that 🙂 He is an ordinary person doing his best, and a shrewd one as a billion dollars or whatever will attest, and a brave one since else he would have said nothing.
Does any one know (I have not read the complete thread) if this guy was a Repub donor, or contributed to a conservative PAC, or his voter registration? Why would he have access to campaigns?
Mrs clintoon had the nerve to ask recently, how many Trump people have been charged where the real facts scream how many oblablabla people were fired, resigned or demoted?
LikeLiked by 3 people
A narcissist at heart! And we breath the air she wastes!
I think I can safely speak for many Good American Patriots when I say, I think we have all been very patient and waited long enough for justice to prevail over what despicable people have tried to do go a good man, that being President Trump, and against We, The People, who elected him to office. Time for AG Barr to step up and take action against ALL of the rogue players involved in this coup conspiracy, regardless of how damaging they think this action might be for the country. The United States of America and especially its citizens deserve no less.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Relax Mr T this is a card you hold. Everything is political DT knows what to do. Let it play out over the next year. They would have destroyed him and his entire family; estate if he lost; hell they still tried after he won. He’s got more skin in the game than anyone. Payback will come one way or another. The election of 2016 was just the beginning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember the Art of the Deal. When someone goes after Trump, he punches back hard. This time, they went for him and his family. I cannot imagine what he will do but I bet it will be massive.
Remember the Art of the Deal. When someone goes after Trump, he punches back hard. This time, they went for him and his family. I cannot imagine what he will do but I bet it will be massive.
Relax Mr T this is a card you hold. Everything is political DT knows what to do. Let it play out over the next year. They would have destroyed him and his entire family; estate if he lost; hell they still tried after he won. He’s got more skin in the game than anyone. Payback will come one way or another. The election of 2016 was just the beginning.
Solomon said tonight the IG investigation is completed and the report will be submitted to Barr next week.
Revealed to we the sheep by the end of September, or early October.
After reading the letter from Maria Butino’s lawyer, I find myself believing Patrick Byrne. They tried to set up Papa D., Carter Page, and now Maria Butino was set up as a “russian agent.”
Byrne feels guilty and incredulous that the agents XYZ, he was patriotically helping, were involved in a criminal and political game of treason. He believes Maria was what she said she was, a foreign student at a peace rally and his relationship with her, made her a pawn in their plot.
Byrne also must realize he is in danger to speak publicly. Mr. Barr, perhaps “Epstein’s suicide” while in custody has him worried.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most of the names were played as pawns in this game.
Just remember the russian lawyer Veselnitskaya who was sold to Trump Jr. as having dirt on Hillary. She thought she was there to talk about the Magnitsky act..
Mifsuds Lawyer was also out with some remarks that indicated that he wasn’t actively involved but rather used..
But… someone knew about all of the strings and how they relate here…
It would be eye opening for the world as well (Oh except for China and Russia and Iran and…….).
I didn’t stay in the room with the TV all evening but did it seem like every Fox host avoided this subject? Something seems fishy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly, Austin. I didn’t hear a peep from TuckerSeanLaura. Odd, to say the least. What is going on here?
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s possible Tucker, Sean, and Laura are as suspicious of this man and his story as the rest of us ought to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also possible that they are being cautious but not as skeptical as you. The story merits being tested but as for disbelieving it, way to wrap a bedsheet around a good man’s neck, way to go, Battleship. Personally, I can’t make a hypothesis of his guilt work out as rational.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, the evening lineup is notorious for not reacting to what happens later in the day.
They create their programm early.
Yup… Martha talks to him for 20 minutes and Tucker, Sean, Laura and Shannon don’t mention him? WTH is going on?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think so, too, but there are some leftie journalists – some of them well known -defending the FBI’s alleged actions on Twitter.
One of the things Byrne said today is that the Democrats had nothing to do with it – that the FBI acted on its own.
Seems to me his job today is to dupe the public into thinking that the Democrats are innocent by blaming it all on the corrupt FBI. Yeah, right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Byrne does not know everything. The dems didn’t talk to him, the FBI or CIA did. That does not mean the dems were not involved or that intel was not trying to get Hillary elected. It may be that they wanted her elected because they could control her.
I expect they are holding off on him because there is no immediately apparent way to second-source anything he says, let alone third-source it, at least absent indictments.
His apparent flakiness doesn’t bother me. I attribute a good deal of it to his clearly being scared shitless. The rest is, well, his FBI handlers had to use whomever happened to present themselves who also would buy their snake oil. He’s a bit quirky, but Roger Moore doesn’t usually present himself for service. They also had doofus Carter Page walking around with a “bug me” post-it note stuck to his back.
He does push the timeline back to December 2015, which I don’t think those involved really want to do because it throws open the window to political spying going all the way back to 2012. So far they seem to be trying to put up a firewall at Brennan’s EC. That alone speaks to me against this being a diversion plant.
Interesting times.
Byrne comes off *really* weird. The weirdest moment, IMO, was during his first interview today he said this, “when I realize what I know, every time I see one of these things, somebody drives 600 miles to go gun down 20 strangers in a mall, I guess I feel a bit responsible”
WHAT????
Just bizarre. What does *THAT* have to do with anything? And what could he know that makes him feel responsible. Giant WTF right there folks.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think he means they should be concentrating on that and not playing political espionage games
LikeLiked by 6 people
Perhaps. That’s a really awkward way to say it. For a CEO he’s not very eloquent to say the least.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s not a manager CEO but a brainiac CEO who created his own stuff. Autistic traits.
When people like that get emotional it creates this weird picture.
LikeLike
I think that he was referring to the volatile political climate which is manifesting itself into violence on the streets via mobs and lone gunmen. OR it could be that he’s referring to the coordinated effort of it all, which sounds extreme but keeping in mind the orchestrated nature of the literal coup attempt, it’s not much of a stretch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Also, he could mean, i sure hope not, that these people are being manipulated by DS into doing these shootings. God i hope not
LikeLiked by 4 people
As in, they are that evil. Tell me I’m wrong please
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good guess too. I think he’s jumbled & overly emotional. Why would anybody feel responsible for an insane person shooting up a mall? It doesn’t make sense to me. But I don’t run around with liberal CEO guilt 24/7. Maybe that’s why I don’t understand half the crap people on TV say.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The guy has been in charge and he takes responsibility so I’m thinking he extrapolates what he did….and that it was wrong….to affect these other things like mass shootings.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s how I saw his reference to the violence in the streets; instead of the gov’t focusing on that instead we are treated t nonstop hearings and Nadler nonsense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bluto, almost ALL of these shootings were staged as either a distraction, further the gun grab movement or some other nefarious reason. That is truth. It’s all going to come out how much of the unrest, violence and targeted attacks have been run by the deep state. There are different branches of the criminal enterprise known as the deep state and there are triggers that set off these things. Watch for it.
The last shootings took the focus off what? Remember? Elijah Cummings and his dirty dealings. If you look at a timeline, you will begin to see patterns where deep state assets are protected by some sort of horrific act that focuses the eye elsewhere and gives them another tool to push a narrative. I’ve been learning and watching. Anyway, that’s my 2 cents.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you 17.
I felt I completely understood what he was trying to say by that in context with what else he was saying… he seemed to be saying that all the deep state stuff is tearing at our nation’s fabric (as evidenced by what happened in El Paso) and because he unwittingly took part in “political espionage,” when he thought what he was doing was legitimate law enforcement, he feels that he is in part to blame for it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He is nervous, very emotional, remorse.
Any decent person would if they found out they were used in a criminal soft coup.
He is being threatened. He mentioned he is about to go through hell when it all comes out.
Pray for him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think he’s talking about the national polarization, and that a lack of facts is part of what drives it. Half of us are very suspicious and the other half think we are mad racists to hold such thoughts at all. In that case some facts would bring us back together. And he has those facts.
LikeLike
Thanks for the clarity Sundance! This is huge. Fredo took the interview and had no prepared rebuttle nor did he try to impeach the witness. This leads me to believe that the gig is almost up. If there is not a forceful rebuttal by 6:00 pm tomorrow then those mentioned above know they are toast.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What you said, O let it be!
This screams of a setup, of entrapment and a frame up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The corroboration is starting to sound right
Agreed. He is corroborating a lot of what this blog and others have been saying for over 2 years: that the intelligence community was weaponized for political purposes. Espionage if you like.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It certainly fits with the pattern of ‘hey, let’s create a foreign surveillance situation, then ‘investigate it’ BY THE BOOK. That way if anyone ever tries to challenge us we can call give them the butter wouldn’t melt in our mouths look and say ‘well of COURSE we investigated a possible foreign spy – that was our job!’
Why FBI doing this, who is ordering, what these fbi folks getting in return? Where from1 billion cash coming from?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We may have found us a rat, boys. The dogs are baying, they’re ready to go
Where Billion come from?
SEC.
Where Peter Strzok wife work?
SEC.
Peter Strzok wife work compliance sector SEC. (scroll to 3 at link)
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1130713/000113071318000042/tzerosupplement.htm
Nice company you got there Mr. Byrne.
It’d be a shame if something happened to it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Saw a tweet tonite from some lib journalist suggesting that the SEC is closing in on Byrne, fwiw
I’m guessing that is why he resigned first.
Mueller’s boy Carlin is beginning to look like the bad boy. That’s why they wanted Mueller-they thought he would save his boy.
Here’s a couple videos I posted on the other thread about this guy, apologies it is Cheeto Face and Fredo.
The whole thing makes me nervous as hell it could be a set-up, but I think at the end of the Cuomo video, despite CNN’s youtube label, Byrne says at the end that Don Jr and some NRA people had dinner with Butina before he took up with her, but it was nothing, she was going around trying to fraternize with everyone, especially gun people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
GAWD, Chris Cuomo is acting like a teenager who just learned something “amazing”!
Sorry, but I just could not watch the whole video, as I hate CNN with a passion.
I am going to wait until I hear what “my man Donald J Trump” thinks about all this!
Beware of Greeks bearing gifts.
I just posted a comment on the previous blog here about “where do I know this Patrick Byrne from”???
It turns out that it was from my Day Trading of Stocks days from the early to mid 2000’s!
Patrick Byrne was accusing someone or some group of trying to bring down Overstock.com share price by “naked shorting” & using terms like the “Miscreants Ball” & the “Sith Lord” at the time.
This is why I remembered the name.
Check out Patrick M. Byrne on Wikipedia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Naked shorting is an excellent way to lose everything
LikeLiked by 1 person
I used to speak to him online on a different forum in 2004. Really nice guy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Investor Village?
He was “Hannibal”.
BTW: I know that Wikipedia can be edited & re-edited by anyone, BUT the above information about “naked shorting/miscreants ball/sith lord” terms by Patrick Byrne are true, because I was there at the time & witnessed this myself.
So?
Just when you think things couldn’t be any crazier…
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘i set up x.y. and z for some felony charges.’
huh?!!!!!!
god this country is full of wackos
So now the FBI has an excuse for 2015/16 surveillance of Team Trump…the Maria virus?
They are going to also say she played a part in the opening of Crossfire Hurricane no doubt.
I just know this is not gonna be good for us.
Will also revive the Russian money to NRA to Trump storyline.
Might be why Byrne said something towards the end of Fredo interview about the Repubs being wrong about the Russia thing, giving me the impression he meant there was a there there
LikeLike
I couldn’t hear that, I think I did hear him say about some from NRA and Don Jr having dinner with Butina but it was nothing, she was trying to get in with everyone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe they were trying to set up the NRA at the same time with her, blow it to bits with Russia set-ups. The one NRA guy, Paul Erickson, who fund-raised for the GOP and had an affair with her is being indicted on separate federal charges of investment fraud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, his story IS different – what Repub said that a Russian university student who was not actually involved at all, was being used as a human Ebola virus to bring down surveillance on people the White House wanted to know more about? No, the Repubs were saying Veselnitskaya was doing it on purpose, or that Deripaska something, or that the Steele dossier was disinformation. All of which could be true. But this is worse and is different..
LikeLiked by 1 person
May explain why the Mueller report didn’t go near Butina.
He knew exactly which rocks not to turn over for public scrutiny.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I believe him 100%
I’ve watched over the years and he is such a nice guy, conservative, fun.
These last interviews he seemed scared, very emotional can’t even talk.
He is taking this really hard. What decent person wouldn’t?
LikeLiked by 4 people
The fellow says he confided in warren buffett. Says he was offered ONE Billion dollars to be quiet. Now of the named fbi / doj officials- who could possibly come up with a billion dollars to pay him off? He names hilliary first as being spied on. All evidence discovered and reported on up until this fellow shows up says hilliary was the money behind the whole scheme. I think this fellow fell in love with the russian girl and became enraged when the the fib decided to prosecute her so he goes to buffett (who is a obama/hilliary lover) and buffett says if you are going to go public say they spied on hilliary too. The one billion bribe, if true, would have to come from the Clintons or some other crooked wealthy sob. He definitely looks scared as hell, nervous, and cocky all at the same time. Where is the body language girl to analyze the video?
LikeLike
They could get the money from the Office of Net Assessment.
ONA is a group inside the DOD which secretly funds all kinds of stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone of his caliber in the business world should be able to give a better interview than that mess. He doesn’t seem able to describe with any clarity what he wants to say or he’s purposely being obtuse. I get the outward impression he wants to speak freely and tell his story, but there are too many obstacles in his path. He also goes out of his way to exonerate the FBI. That he is very clear about and that flies in the face of everything we know so far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What, Peter Strzok has the face of an angel.
https://proxy.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bookwormroom.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2018%2F07%2FStrzok-eyes.jpg&f=1
In fact, I heard he has a starring role in a remake of The Shining.
LikeLike
I thought he was exonerating the individual ones he came in contact with, and saying they were honorable. And they probably were. Most people are good, including those who work for the Government. Weissman’s fancy special trick is making good people unknowingly work for him.
Yeah, many, many questions about this whole thing – the timing of it, his demeanor, his emphasis on the Hildabeast, and more. If true, yuge. But….Suspicious Cat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw Patrick Byrne with David Asman today. I believe him. He lost his company because he reported these crimes by the FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Patrick is telling his story about his part in the Russian Hoax, which is all consuming from his perspective since he was involved. Unfortunately this distracts from the other obvious setups that were also part oth brennf the “insurance policy” and also the beginning of the hoax…Misfud, Halper etc. Interesting he is saying Obama was not X,Y or Z and that he likes Obama. Perhaps that’s why CNN would interview him – also gets ahead of Horowitz’s report. Blame stopping with Comey, Brennan etc….
Here’s hoping Hannity never has a panel discussion with Byrne, Carter Page, and Papadopoulos. It would be a word salad bar laced with acid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have nothing but questions.
Why is he making this public by giving interview after interview?
Why does a seemingly normal, sane entrepreneur suddenly seem like a certifiable whacko?
If he’s already spoken to Barr/Durham, why is speaking publicly? And who benefits from this public admission?
Did someone force him to give these interviews?
I’m going to take a wait-and-see position on this one. It’s just too far out there, even for me.
Butina is getting out of jail next month.
He feels guilty about what he did. He is clearly emotional.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Emotionally disturbed perhaps. Or frightened.
This all seems orchestrated. The question is why?
Well, he already mentioned about it Aug 12, it seems:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/12/quirky-angle-overstock-ceo-patrick-byrne-2016-fbi-activity-was-political-espionage/
Maybe if he felt his life was in danger, he should say so.
I know but he gave THREE today. Seems like desperation.
Because today he resigned as CEO
Completely normal to be all over to explain why.
It’s a publicly traded company.
He answers all those questions in the CNN interview.
Byrne spoke to DOJ on April 5th, and again on April 30th, 2019.
AG Bill Barr appointed John Durham as an outcome of that conversation.
In June 2019 Byrne spoke to Warren Buffett about everything. Buffett said go public with what you know. Byrne said he already talked to feds in April. Buffett said don’t matter, go public.
Byrne had to exit company as CEO to go public.
You are here.
This letter was posted originally on Sara Carter’s original story.
https://saraacarter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/United-States-v.-Maria-Butina.pdf
I posted this letter in CTH in the August 12th post.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/12/quirky-angle-overstock-ceo-patrick-byrne-2016-fbi-activity-was-political-espionage/comment-page-1/#comment-7272455
The reporting of Sara A Carter was responsible for this story being revealed.
If verified by facts, she deserves a Pultizer for her journalism.
In the interview he mentioned that he would put his experience into writing, think he named a blog or website, Deep Capture, so hoping he does so.
His emotional interview is easy to understand, fear does that, especially coming to grips with realizing he wasn’t just in the belly of the beast so to speak but that the beast had used him for bait, so I take his nervous style akin to when someone knows they could be forever damaged while simultaneously trying to not be, so basically looking for a way to come out of this nightmare – well, alive.
Isn’t there a pattern of very interesting things happening when President Trump is overseas?
Is this man’s current action of stepping down as CEO and going onto various national media shows and, even if clumsily done, setting forth the outline of spygate, a prelude for what is about to become publicly unavoidable knowledge?
i.e. are IG reports about to drop?
And then there’s this…are they attempting to revive the Russia conspiracy? He claims this claims Don Jr. is implicated.
LikeLike
That’s not what he said, hit play. This is CNN’s spin on it.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I have to think Mueller’s crew would have been all over that, if true.
Abramson is one of the most disgusting
vile creatures on twitter.
He literally lies to sell books.
He has zero credibility.
But I scanned his twitter feed and
some of his deluded cult followers
are saying “Huh, what the hell is going on?”.
But most are beyond clueless, saying
Trump jr should be arrested now!
If you want to see what real delusion is
then read his twitter replies. Just wow.
LOL.
Either I’m psychic or he reads the comments in the treehouse
tommylotto says:
August 12, 2019 at 7:00 pm
So whether Butina was a Red Sparrow spy or not, the FBI allowed her to operate without interruption and without notifying those she came into contact… because those she was in contact with were Republicans. I’m sure they had a FISA order on her, giving them unrestricted access to all her communications as well as those of the unlucky Republicans that she came into contact, plus whatever hops the law allowed. She was like a young promiscuous Russian red-headed virus infecting Republicans with an incurable case of Deep State surveillance. What’s not to like if you are a Deep State operative with a kink for political surveillance, unmasking and leaking?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Could Patrick Byrne coming forward to Fox News be part of a larger operation? Public opinion is the life blood of politics, and optics are what’s used to form the opinions. Right now I see a slow unveiling of a corrupt establishment, setting the scene for something much larger in the future. The reason for this is the media and big techs blockade/gatekeepers of public opinion.
Its a huge task to get the facts out when every effort to deceive is being used. I’ve watched, in utter horror, the news cycle representing something akin to schizophrenia. One day up, one day down. We’re winning, we’re losing – narrative changes, memory holes, gas-lighting and on and on …
Somewhere among the insanity the truth is trying to shine its light. When I look at what Patrick Byrne is doing, its one more piece of the puzzle, painting a picture of what was taking place before, during and after the 2016 presidential election. Corruption? Worse. Treason.
Patrick Byrne adds another layer, witness, voice to a deepening and disturbing story that is not going away, and will eventually have to be dealt with.
Yeap, planted FISA virus. Everything “by the book.”
And it sort of replicates the approach of the Anna Chapman spy ring cell that was trying to infiltrate Hillary’s inner circle in 2010. They just refined it by providing her a willing host.
He only has his side of the story, he can’t say, the Dems weren’t involved and exonerate them, we know darn well, Fusion GPS was all tied up with the Dems and the dossier, too. Right?
Patrick Byrne needs to do a better job explaining his story, but the outline of him as a trusted asset recruited by the FBI to handle Maria Butina in order to set targets up to get spied on does seem to mesh with what is known about how these traitors to America operated in the Papadopoulos set ups. The timelines would be great to be able to match up. Makes me wonder if any of the characters in those operations – Misfud, Halper, Tawil, Downer, etc – were as unwitting as Mr. Byrne. Butina was charged and convicted with being an unregistered foreign agent. Same thing they used to threaten Papadopoulos.
Has he named X, Y, Z in any of his other interviews? Interesting he names 0 at one point in the interview and quickly needs to emphasize that he’s not saying 0 is one of them because that’s up to the DoJ.
LikeLike
This could be a limited hangout; Mentioning Clinton was under surveillance in order to protect her by throwing the other characters under the bus. If so, it’s a dire straits move signifying the end game is afoot.
The other possibility is that it’s meant to shock perps who thought they were flying under the radar. Surveillance in the Clinton campaign means it was mole infested and people in the campaign who thought they were operating transparently will wake up this morning to discover there’s been an operation in play from an attack vector they hadn’t felt necessary to guard.
Not sure here, but If Byrne really did talk to Barr I think Barr would be the one telling Byrne what to say, when to say it, and to whom. I’ll go with #2 for now.
This is really interesting, and shows how effective the Russiagate Big Lie has been in suppressing the truth. This guy and how many others have been afraid to “tell what they know,” although part of his fear about speaking openly seems to have come from his years as a public company CEO, where every statement needs to be vetted by securities lawyers. It is long past time when those who know reveal the truth about what happened, let the chips fall where they may.
A few observations:
The “billion dollar bribe” could have been any number of business deal opportunities, perhaps like the $1.5B investment China made in Hunter Biden’s private equity firm, to invest in deals exploiting opportunities in China-US trade, or deals that could be made based on insider information concerning future US foreign initiatives. At least Byrne had an eCommerce company that could expand to China, and Blockchain technologies that could be incorporated into major crypto currency initiatives that could potentially be worth billions. Compared to methhead, dishonorably discharged Hunter Biden, a deal worth a billion dollars is much more plausible for Byrne by Deep State entities doing corrupt deals exploiting relations with people like Comey/McCabe/Brennan able to steer a corrupt USIC.
A picture emerges of Spygate worker bees trying to build a convincing narrative of Trump Russia collusion. Byrne reveals McCabe et al taking his report to the FBI about an attractive but suspicious Russian redhead interested in the gun lobby and asking him to steer her to Republican candidates. John Solomon reported that McCabe met with Deripaska in September 2016 in NY and tried to persuade him to finger Trump for collusion. https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/387625-mueller-may-have-a-conflict-and-it-leads-directly-to-a-russian-oligarch. Priestap and Lisa Page were in London meeting with MI6 prior to the Halper/Mifsud interactions with Page and Papadopoulos. Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Glenn Simpson, Christopher Steele, we’re working together, on Hillary’s dime, to inject the Steele dossier into the Russiagate process.
The problem with all of these “stories” was that none of them were real, it was all narrative building and selling, without benefit of factual foundation.
Remember also Nastya and her Baltic Sea cruise with Deripaska, where in her video he mentioned Victoria Nuland and a Russian whaling cruise as a young woman that Deripaska blamed for poor Russia-US relations today. There’s a deep state truth ice berg out there, but Titanic-like we’re unable to see it in time to avoid catastrophe.
Again, it is long past time that the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth be revealed. Have we no sense of justice, at long last? Have we left no sense of justice? (To paraphrase the McCarthy trials.)
I know Patrick personally. He and I are both ‘little l’ Libertarians and sometimes speak at the same conferences and conventions. He is a serious guy despite his quirky demeanor. That is pure Patrick. When I last met with him about 10 months ago he and I discussed the whole FBI stuff. He’s spinning a very real yarn. What makes it so unbelievable is that the idea that our own government would do this is almost beyond belief. I too have been approached by the FBI for seemingly odd asks but I always refused to cooperate because I never trusted them in the first place. Patrick took the bait. I am betting that there is muck more out there like this and gradually people will come forward. Small coincidences get sewn together over time. My sons is that the corruption from within the Obama administration and the afterbirth is beyond our comprehension.
The guy sounds almost like the Mad Hatter to me and bouncing from one reality to another to boot. He makes Joe Biden sound like he’s got his shiite together by contrast. Maybe he’s an acquired taste.
According to Byrne, the DOJ believed him because he knew some “operational details” not widely known. Anyone who has been following CTH for the last couple of years could probably recite enough to get the same respect. It is amazing how willfully ignorant the mainstream media is, or pretends to be.
Don’t know if Byrne is telling the full truth, part truth, or putting out a weak attempt to deflect damage from real perps. This I do know: Our government has been corrupted at the highest level by a few very, very bad people. We must correct it. Godspeed to PDJT, AG Barr, and all their assistants.
“Patrick, if you come forward, this entire town will turn to dust.”
Wow! He has really blown this case wide open!
I recall Andrew Klavan remarking that she was at, I think he said, Restoration Weekend in risque bathing attire chatting up older men. I think he said to the effect he felt she was a honey pot, or at least best avoided. I don’t know what year he saw her, as early as Nov. 2015?. She want picked up until 7/2018 and tried 12/2018. 5 months to sit in a foreign jail cell with a country going crazy over Russia. The coverage on Butina and Byrne is so lopsided in lefty sources I only half trust what is written. My gut says Butina isn’t a spy, just a woman with an agenda leveraging her “assets”. Russian gun rights might be a cover for some other political play in Russia… Who knows? I guess I expect Russian spies to be more sophisticated and less easily baited? Byrne may be at best eccentric, or at worst borderline crazy. Maybe crazy genius? lol Regardless, as Sundance says, I think whats chilling is you could two hop rule on anyone she came into contact with. They could have listened in on Wayne LaPierres call’s and forwarded info to SDNY and I wouldn’t be surprised at this point. Think about how many prominent conservatives she might have made even fleeting contact with from 2015 onward.
What’s kind of sticking in the back of my head unformed is what I heard Dan Bongino suggest (and probably was written here too), that there were likely multiple dossiers. Maybe he meant multiple “intelligence products” were being bundled under Steel’e s name for vicarious credibility, and I’m mis-remembering. But if they pushed Butina into Rubio and Cruz’s orbit why haven’t we seen Nunes, Gowdy, Cruz, Rubio, or anyone talk about other campaign investigation materials if they exist? You’d think Cruz and Rubio would be ticked off. Did I miss that? Would that lend credibility to Byrne?
