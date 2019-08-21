CNN Poll – Democrat Candidates: Joe Biden Gains 7%, Kamala Harris Drops 12%…

The latest CNN tracking poll shows the top five haven’t changed. However, Joe Biden increased by 7 percent from the previous poll (was 22%, now 29%); and the biggest loser is Senator Kamala Harris who dropped a whopping 12 percent (was 17%, now 5%).

Sleepy Mumbles is leading the pack nationally with 29% support. The communist Sanders is barely holding on to second place with 15%; and is being challenged by socialist Warren with 14%. Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris round out the top five with 5 percent each.

[Poll Data pdf Here]

The next round of democrat primary debates will take place in Houston, Texas, over two days on September 12-13, 2019. The debate is limited to 20 candidates with 10 candidates participating each night. As of August 20, 2019, 10 candidates had qualified for the debate: Biden, Buttigeg, Booker, Castro, Harris, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Sanders, Warren and Yang.

To qualify for the September debate a candidate must: ♦Receive 2 percent support or more in four national or early state polls (Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and/or Nevada) publicly released between June 28, 2019, and August 28, 2019.

[Any candidate’s four qualifying polls must be conducted by different organizations, or if by the same organization, must be in different geographical areas.]

Additionally, ♦Candidates must also provide verifiable evidence they reached the following fundraising thresholds: (1) Donations from at least 130,000 unique donors; and (2) A minimum of 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states. The DNC will collect and approve this data harvest. The ‘data harvest’ is the club cost of running in the primary.

