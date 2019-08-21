August 21st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #944

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(440 days to E-Day)
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 2 days til President Trump leaves for G-7 in France 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble..” 🌟
-— Psalm 46:1
***Praise: President Trump has the highest approval rating–over 90%– within the Republican party…Higher than any president in history within his own party
***Praise: American workers are winning! 💪 🇺🇸
***Praise: Trump Effect: Home Depot says suppliers are moving manufacturing out of China
***Praise: Wall construction is underway near Otay Mesa, California!
***Praise: This year is 30th anniversary of Romania freed from Communist rule.
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for Pres Trump/MAGA Team to Kentucky for 2 events(Dep WH at 11:15am***Arr back at WH 7:10pm ET-another long day for our ever-working President)
— for President Trump and his MAGA Team as they prep for their G-7 meeting
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting to fail every day
— expose Paul Ryan (moving to Wash DC!) and Mitt Romney’s latest plots against President Trump and USA
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
— for US Coast Guard-Looks like they are Dems’ next target for attacks
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
— for all children & young Landen & French boy
— *🇺🇸* President Trump = America’s Champion *🇺🇸*
🦅 “I am president of United States of America and not the president of the world. And as long as I am president, America will never bow to a foreign nation.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday August 21, 2019 —
