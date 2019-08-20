President Trump Explains The Big Picture: “The fact is, somebody had to take China on”…

During an oval office press conference today, President Trump took several questions about China and the U.S. trade confrontation. After receiving the third question, on the same subject, President Trump paused and then went deep into the heart of the issue.
The question was: ” Mr. President, you keep insisting that your trade war with China — the trade war with China is not affecting the U.S. economy. But a lot of economists disagree with that. And they worry that if China goes into a recession, they’ll pull us down with it.”
Here is President Trump’s response:
.
[Transcript] … PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well — well, okay. Let me — let me tell you something. Number one, we’re doing very well as an economy. But somebody had to take China on. You know, I read and I see so much and I read so much, and I’ll see these economists saying, “Oh, give up. Give up on China. Give up.”
China has been ripping this country off for 25 years — for longer than that. And it’s about time, whether it’s good for our country or bad for our country short term. Long term, it’s imperative that somebody does this because our country cannot continue to pay China $500 billion a year because stupid people are running it.
So I don’t mind this question.
Whether it’s good or bad, short term, is irrelevant.
We have to solve the problem with China because they’re taking out $500 billion a year-plus. And that doesn’t include intellectual property theft and other things. And also, national security.
So, I am doing this whether it’s good or bad for your — your statement about, “Oh, will we fall into a recession for two months?” Okay? The fact is, somebody had to take China on.
My life would be a lot easier if I didn’t take China on. But I like doing it because I have to do it. And we’re getting great results.
China has had the worst year they’ve had in 27 years. And a lot of people are saying the worst year they’ve had in 54 years. Okay? And frankly, I don’t want that to happen, but it does put us in a good negotiating position, doesn’t it? And China wants to make a deal, and that’s good. But they have to make a deal that’s fair to us. It can’t be a deal that’s not fair to us.
And you should be happy that I’m fighting this and I’m fighting this battle, because somebody had to do it. We couldn’t let this go — I don’t even think it’s sustainable to let go on what was happening.
They were stealing all of our intellectual property ideas. The theft was incredible. They call it “intellectual property theft.” And they value it at $300 billion a year. Who knows how they value it? I know how to value dollars; I don’t know how to value intellectual property theft. But they have experts that say it’s at least $300 billion a year, where they steal it.
Somebody had to do something with China.
Obama should have done it.
Bush should have done it.
Clinton should have done it.
They all should have done it. Nobody did it; I’m doing it.
So what do you say? “Oh, my trade deals are causing them.” My trade deals aren’t causing a problem. This is something that had to be done. The only difference is I’m doing it.
I could be sitting here right now with a stock market that would be up 10,000 points higher if I didn’t want to do it. But I think we have no choice but to do it. And a lot of people that really know, people that love our country, they’re saying, “Thank you very much for taking it on.” And we’re winning because they’re having the worst year they’ve had in decades. And it’s only going to get worse.
China has lost 2 million jobs in the last month and a half because they’re moving — the people, the companies are moving to non-tariffed countries. They’ve lost over 2 million jobs in a very short period of time. They’re going to lose a lot more jobs. And if I didn’t help certain companies — there are American companies like Apple — for a very short period of time, I may help them, only until they do what they have to do, which is probably move from China. Because this would be a very short term. If I didn’t help them, they would — I mean, they would be — they would have a big problem.
Here’s the thing: Somebody had to take on what China was doing to the United States economically. We’re winning big. I took it on. And it should have been done by previous Presidents, but I took it on. And I’m happy to do it because it had to be done. And the smart people say, “Thank you very much.” And the dumb people have no idea. And then you have the political people, and they go with the wind.
But they all know — even Senator Schumer said, “Wow, Trump is doing a great job with China.” I couldn’t believe that. But Schumer thinks I’m doing the right thing. And he’s doing the right thing by saying it because he knows that China was a big economic threat. And they were taking all of that money that they were making from us, and they were building planes and ships and lots of other things. And we can’t let that happen.
Straight, to the point. As it should be.
“I like doing it because I have’t do it”
Music to my ears.
He’ll yeah! That’s OUR President! Even you socialists, racist not whites, whites who hate Trump, and even the Eskimos who are citizens (not sure how they may lean)… remember “our” is the proper term.
The Eskimos I know are mostly dems and they love their free healthcare and welfare – and were mostly responsible for Murkowski’s win as a write-in repub. Not many Trump lovers in the bush…
You mean the free welfare that’s turned the indigenous peoples into alcoholics and drug users? The free health care that treats those diseases? Talk about Stockholm Syndrome! Supporting and being subservient to the very race that tried to obliterate your people by sending your kids to white man’s schools where they weren’t allowed to speak their own language, had to cut their hair, wear white man’s clothes….and become white. Farley Mowat is turning over in his grave!
What a sad ending to a people who survived thousands of years without outside interference, who fed, clothed, and housed themselves with only what the land provided; getting vitamin C, E, A and more from muktuk, blubber, seal and whale meat and oil; clothes from skins that were remarkably effective, so much that Amundsen wore only skins, and had lots of babies and were generally a very, very happy people.
Watch the 1920s-1950s Eskimo films at the National Film Archives of Canada, some of which are on utube, and see these amazing people laugh, smile, live, and love each other in the land of the midnight sun.
What a disgrace and shame the Dems have done to those people. Those same Dems will keep the native Alaskans on welfare until Jesus returns. And when the time is right, the same Dems will push gun bans of bolt action rifles as “long range sniper rifles”. HCI tried that smear job in the 90s but no one fell for it then. But that was before Obama, Holder, Lynch, Brennan, Comey, and the rest of Satan’s agents were let loose to rage against the Lord here on earth.
Boots, Amen to that! My favorite read is “My Life with the Eskimo” by Vilhjalmur Stefansson. He was an ethnologist who wrote this book covering his 1906-1907 expedition. Most people don’t have a clue how Eskimos lived nor do they understand the huge diversity among those that lived by the sea versus land. He was the first explorer to find the “Blond Eskimos” which i will leave as a crumb to others. Calling the native people of Alaska and Northern Canada “Eskimos” is an insult to their heritage. Yes, some are Eskimo but that doesn’t define the whole population.
Thank you for bringing that to other’s attention.
Oh, what the Democrats did! Well, as you know they were just bringing the word of God
to these poor ignorant people so they too could build “homes of wood” so they could freeze in them.
Guess that’s why the words demon and democrat mean the same thing now. That wasn’t how it used to be but like Dylan said, “but the times they are achanging”.
No need for fancy words… just doing the right thing.
Lots of “help wanted” ads.
Now, please send the DOJ into Calimexistan to monitor our elections. This is worse than Alabama in the 50s. I want my California back.
Please send the Marines into Calimexistan instead.
JK… sort of.
We already have many Marines there!
California is truly a wonderful place, too bad what THEY did to it. Looking forward to taking my son there one day.
As a native from the land of fruits and nuts, I can say the political climate has changed dramatically, especially here in the OC. BUT! I believe there’s hope. Attending a meeting of OC Republicans next week and am optimistic. I believe there are 1,000s of lurking Trump supporters, quiet but deadly. 😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve got a friend who moved to Santa Monica and she’s normally a Dem, but I’m pretty sure I’ve got her to grudgingly accept that she has to vote Republican. I have mentioned the homelessness and drug problems oodles of times and that they can shoplift up to $900 a day and only get a citation in Santa Monica!!! All things she cannot ignore…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right there with you. Carlsbad, north coastal San Diego County. One of the last outposts of paradise. I want the invaders gone.
Best President in my life. Just shy of sixty. I lover Reagan but I allowed those who opposed him to diminish my support. He never lost my love.This man will never lose either.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Love your handle……..”Think you used enough dynamite there Butch?
LOVE me some VSGPDJT !
Fabulous commitment to the American People…
AMERICA FIRST
President Trump isn’t new to the globalist reality of China being the model state for the “new” world order. It has been for decades which is why “our” non-leaders have been allowing China to rip us off for decades leading up to krooked killery actually giving them full access to her criminal and treasonous servers.
Our ESG President has been paying extreme attention to the cabal for 40 years. We’re incredibly blessed that he has too. I’m not sure there has ever been a greater example of “the right man at the right time” because if killery had been placed in this position of power there would be blood already… flowing.
LikeLiked by 10 people
PDJT tells it like it is, always has.
That’s the kind of straight talk that even China and Russia should understand.
This has to be the most sophisticated propaganda campaign ever seen. Planned and laid out for decades. Traitors all. From Tricky Dick to SoS Clinton, and every Congress, every president, every major CEO in between . Creating the new “utiopia” of global fascism, on the backs of slave laborers and the wholesale theft of middle America’s wealth and our crucial intellectual property.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And one man has shattered it to pieces. Or at least unplugged a helluva lot of people from the conditioning.
Started in the 1920s when Progressives took over. DJT has been saying the same thing for 30 years. Unwavering. So proud of our President DJT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder how many of us right here in CTH will admit that until Candidate-then-President Trump – or until we read Sundance @ CTH – we weren’t really fully aware of just how badly China, via the Globalists, had eroded our economy?
How many millions of Americans who, because of their habit of only getting “new” from the broadcast MSM networks or websites, haven’t yet fully heard/read Trump’s speeches or responses to these press questions and as such are still oblivious to the depth of collusion between the Globalists and China?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Super MAGA YEAH! My President!
Love that man! OUR President.
and it will all be reversed as soon as the Democrats control Congress
LikeLike
That would be “our” fault by not voting against the dems.
LikeLike
The Uniparty already/still controls Congress. I think you need to go see Sundance’s last post.
LikeLike
Bravo. What a relief to have a patriot in the WH. He’s good for the country, good for the world. Thank God for this blessing.
Lordy, I love this man. Thank you Jesus for giving us the help we need to keep our country from total ruin.
The most “transparent” President of my lifetime (for which I am greatly thankful). But PDJT does know what to reveal and when, and for what reason. BTW, are there any CTH perchers who would be interested in a Senatorial or House position from Greenland? Now would be about the time to make the move. 🙂
I’d rather live in Greenland than DC.
They even have a gulfklub in Nuuk, Greenland!
😍
GBPDJT
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
“And then you have the political people, and they go with the wind.”
Wow; the most succinct and factual observation on contemporary politics. (And with a delightful double meaning; they are “without chests” and soulless (body no spirit); and the wind will take them and they will be dust.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fan 33…please refer to Eskimos as ALASKANS cuz they’re are more than just Eskimos in Alaska.
LikeLike
Best line: “and the dumb people have no idea.”
And he’s right in saying that the smart people are thanking him. I agree with everything he said! This should’ve been done decades ago. Too bad for china!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“And the smart people say, “Thank you very much.” And the dumb people have no idea. And then you have the political people, and they go with the wind.”
Aaaaaaaaaand THAT is part of the reason the political people hate President Trump so much…………..he tells the TRUTH!
The other reason the political people hate President Trump so much is because he is a businessman who GETS THINGS DONE! He doesn’t just talk about it for years on end.
I literally thank God for letting Donald Trump win in 2016, and I pray that God lets him win in 2020. Somebody has to turn around the mess that liberals have created………..and the way the have turned from God is self evident.
May God bless America with Donald Trump winning in 2020.
Greg1, I also pray everyday for President Trump, Melania, Barron and all his family to be kept safe from the evils of this world, as well as his excellent Cabinet members. I’ve added Bill Barr, John Durham and HUber and their families to the list as well. I was raised as a
Wesleyan Methodist (you curse, dance, smoke, don’t pray- you go to Hell) to no real religious following for many years and finally to Gnostic teachings. The main theme was a Higher Power, some entity that symbolized GOODNESS.
As you eluded to, our VSGPDJT is goodness. I don’t idolize him but I support almost every policy he has put forth and despite all the evilness and negativity against him I believe he will win in 2020……if we have a fair election. In the earthly realm there’s always a caveat.
“And the dumb people have no idea”
A lot of the “educated” ARE the dumb people because they’ve been programmed by their leftist professors. If I had to choose between who has more sense – a plumber or a psychology major – I’d choose the plumber.
Quite literally for decades – maybe since World War II ended – this country has foolishly done everything in its power to advance the interests of every country other than itself … and has done so at its own expense.
As a simple example, Apple spend millions of dollars to create a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant for its state-of-the-art products … in China! Not in California. Not anywhere in the United States of America. And there are literally thousands of examples just like this.
Lots of people call Donald Trump a genius (and, of course, he is …), but so much of what he’s doing is anchored in the penultimate Common Sense: “if your own government isn’t looking out for ‘your country, first,’ nobody else on Planet Earth ever will.” (And: if your own government isn’t looking out for ‘your country, first,’ why the hell not?)
I’ve compared “globalism” to a poker game where every player is looking out for every other player, but not himself. Everybody at that table ought to be wearing a scowl because nobody’s winning. And, everybody’s stuck in a position where they’re vulnerable to anything that might “go wrong” anywhere else in the world and are not in a position to do something meaningful about it directly. It’s un-sustainable and it’s stupid. It’s always been stupid. Trump’s the first President with enough business experience to finally confront it.
If every nation on Earth, when they went into any international negotiating room, clearly understood that “every nation in this room is fighting for ‘My nation, first!’,” we’d be living in a very different world right now. Because we wouldn’t have made so many stupid [non-]deals.
You are absolutely right, if patriotism and national self-interest were the dominating factors, without multi-national money being thrown into the equation. To my mind, patriotism ought to be the dominating factor!
The Left believes fervently that by making the USA poorer and weaker, they are making a better world, in the name of equality and social justice. This was a core belief of Obama. Progressive taxation boosts the illusion that only rich Americans are paying for this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe the same principle ought to apply to international relations
Of course the idea of cheaper products made overseas would eventually gut our treasury, raise our taxes to make up the difference and destroy the economy and standard of living. All for a cheap big screen TV from Walmart. etc.
Some people made megabucks from this.
More proof this is not a trade war.
Much bigger and broader.
What I noticed is that the President acknowledged the downside. There are associated risks and they will be managed. Short or long term. Because it is the right thing to do.
加油!
👍👏👍👏
Remember the scene in “Indiana Jones and the Lost Ark” when a ninja dude brandishes swords, but then Indy just draws a gun and shoots fun?
That’s our president.
“And then you have the political people, and they go with the wind.”
A most succinct and accurate description of contemporary politicians. And charged with a ‘delightful’ double-meaning. Not only men ‘without chests’ and soulless, ignorant poll-chasers; but also to “go with the wind” into dust and nothingness….
No one has ever been a more clear demonstration of the fact that, if you are going to be “the Chief Executive Officer of the United States Government,” you have to have business qualifications. Mere politicians need not apply. Given that you are constantly going to be “in meeting rooms, negotiating on behalf of the nation,” as a very fundamental part of your job, you have to actually know how!
(It helps considerably if you wrote books with titles like The Art of the Deal …)
Donald Trump changed the game. The Presidency will never again be the same. (Thank God.)
Mike / a thousand times true / I’ve always looked at the Constitution as a kind of business contract / precisely why lesser politicians despise it / it’s crafted to be fair, not exploited. We are deluged by exploiters….
What a President. USA all the way.
Unless he addresses this directly to the people, no one will tell the people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And that means on national TV. The Twitter platform can be throttled by the media to prevent it interacting with anyone not on Twitter – and that is a lot of people, including me! If I was t on CTH and a few other websites, how would I have seen this message from Trump. You think the NYT is gonna publish the transcript tomorrow?
And that means on national TV. The Twitter platform can be throttled by the media to prevent it interacting with anyone not on Twitter – and that is a lot of people, including me! If I was t on CTH and a few other websites, how would I have seen this message from Trump. You think the NYT is gonna publish the transcript tomorrow?
President Trump explains it because he understood that: If you’re born stupid . . . it lasts a long time. 🙂 🙂
Uh, you mean like “there ain’t no cure, for STUPID!”,..?
The msm is SO wrong about SO MANY things…..
This is another example where they trip over themselves running to criticize our PDJT without knowing what the hell they are talking about. I love it when explains stuff (he knows) they don’t understand , they get a glazed look on their face.
We’ve BEEN IN A TRADE WAR FOR 30 years, we are just now, thanks to him, starting to do our part of the war which is FIGHT BACK……..
OY
Finally, straight forward push back in plain “Engrish” even the commies can understand.
Every time I hear a pencil neck “self-assigned economist” complain about tariffs “I’m a freedom loving free trader”, I just about blow a gasket.
The next logical question no one ever asks them, “what do you propose, war”?
Yep, would be interesting to know how much “free trade” has cost for the last 40 years. Talk about shock factor! PDJT and a balanced budget amendment are the only hopes to save the Republic.
Never ceases to amaze me how many bald faced liars like to pretend that something called free trade existed before PDJT came along. They really do think we are dumber than dirt and they can tell us any old thing if they only look and sound serious and professional while they do it.
Ask ’em what “Freedom” their “Free Trade” has purchased. China’s genocidal repression makes the Soviet Union look good and their colonialism is busy compromising the freedom of many peoples worldwide. Possible only via their cheap mercenary mercantilism and purchased predator Polititians.
Nixon started this shizznet. He was all one hung lo on making a deal with the “largest market in the world”. I call bullbleep on that!!! Tricky Dick was a globalist pure and simple. This BS gutting of America’s producing class was codified by the Statists from long ago. It’s about time We The People grab our pitch forks and torches and have a burning man event.
It started there, no doubt, a very bad move.
Seems the PRC is lending a helping hand/ 🤣🤣🤣🤣
“China’s belt and road cargo to Europe under scrutiny as operator admits to moving empty containers
China Railway admits the existence of the problem in an interview with the state-run Global Times but insists it has improved recently
Cities and provinces were looking to benefit from subsidies offered by both the local and national government as part of Xi Jinping’s plan to boost global trade”
Worth a read:
https://amp.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3023574/chinas-belt-and-road-cargo-europe-under-scrutiny-operator?__twitter_impression=true
PDJT could have gone for the jugular, and ripped it clean out, of the uniparty politicians that have sold out the USA to China for their own profit, greed and political gain.
Perhaps that will happen? I hope so.
I don’t know, that seemed pretty unambiguous:
“Obama should have done it,
Bush should have done it,
Clinton should have done it!”
And he has said it before. And presumably will continue.
B I N G O !
I wish PT would say……
Where is it written that everyday hard working Americans MUST pay for the rest of the world??
Where is that written?
Why should Americans be obligated to write China a $500 Billion dollar check every year? Why is that acceptable to every democrat and media outlet?
Isn’t it time our money, your money stays here in the US and we fix up our infrastructure and help with our immigration issues and help our Inner Cities?
Why is it bad in the media and the Democrats eyes for America’s money to stay here in America?
Answer me that. Next question!
greatest. president. ever.
I think this interview will serve notice to Xi that Trump isn’t going to back down. He knows it “might” hurt us a few month’s, but he is going through with it.
I also like the comment about Schumer.
Loud and proud! The only question is when do we decouple from China, not if. For the sake of his election, Trump may defer the decoupling until after the election to achieve a Dow of over 30K. Decoupling to me is putting the 25% tariffs on everything. At that point, there’s really no point in going forward with a deal. If China is so stubborn that it would permit Trump to levy tariffs on all goods out of China, then they would have proven that they are not worthy partners. It will be time for the US to look to other nations such as Brazil, India, and Indonesia (ASEAN) for the cheap goods and labor we were getting from China.
The reason why our multinational corps (MNCs) like to deal in China is because of the corruption. You can get away with deals in China that you couldn’t in democratic nations like Brazil and India, simply because of the scrutiny that’s inherent in democracies versus authoritarian regimes. In China, you are only accountable to Xi, whereas in democracies you deal with the press, the investigative services, legislative bodies, regulatory bodies, etc.
This whole enterprise as Trump says should have been dealt with long ago. It should have been recognized some time during the Bush and Obama years that the strategy of giving trade advantage to China was not leading to a new opening of China, but instead it was feeding a beast that was growing large enough to devour us! The courage of Donald J. Trump to stand up to this beast in the face of opposition from those ostensibly on his side, is going to be told for many generations!
China is counting on the 2020 election to stay strong in the negotiations and dare Trump to levy the 10% and then the 25% tariffs. They bet that Trump will not dare do so for risk of jeopardizing his electoral chances. In some respects, China is willing to see Trump levy the 25%, if it precipitates a stock market crash in the US that leads to a recession. They believe that a recession would be short term pain for the long term gain of seeing Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren assume the presidency from their perspective.
I believe that the American people will recognize what the stakes are and I think that Wall Street may have a recession, but Main Street will see rising strength, as the jobs return and the other nations that are benefiting from the decoupling of US-China trade purchase more of our goods, less they face the same fate as China.
Whatever Trump decides to do, I am behind him 100! It’s either a good deal or no deal. I am increasingly hoping for no deal that will pop China’s bubble and hopefully end that communist regime in the process.
When P. Trump makes a statement or states facts like this that usually means something is going to break loose. Watch Apple.
Could be wrong but as the man says, we shall see.
China has to blink they have no choice.
A half hour of questions yesterday and a half hour today. Those piranna reporters will never see another president in their lifetime that makes himself available to the press like President Trump.
He just wears them down until they can’t think of any more questions. It’s just amazing.
There are dozens of substantive questions about important topics the press COULD ask of the President, but IMO they are unable to think intelligently outside of their one or two “narratives of the day.”
This could be over is we citizens just do #ChristmaswithoutChina
Buy only “Made in America”.
tes·ti·cles
/ˈtestək(ə)lz/
– See Donald Trump
Trump ballwalks every day.
And his accent that comes through is so endearing—so “regular guy-ish”!! “Somebody hadda do it. I hadda do it.” 😀👍🏻🇺🇸
Two big PDJT messages in this little segment.
1. I play the long game. Short term, who cares? Solve the problem permanently.
2. I am doing what should have been done long before by presidents of both parties.
Subtext: Uniparty v Trumplicans.
2020 election is setting up nicely.
Respectively, I add a third:
3. Quit letting your elected representatives play you for stupid.
Anyone else got that honey badger attitude about China these days?
Thank you, President Trump!
Even the Liberals thank you, They just don’t know it yet 😉
Here is the thing about our President, he goes beyond willing, he stands in the gap for the USA. He just said it. I get it! I’ve done it, I’ve taken the heat for saying NO MORE! Am I special? NO. Yet, I’ve stood while being mocked, laughed even as none were willing to stand with me …> and I would do it again because it is the right thing to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Communist china is working toward worldwide communism.
That is their goal. They are using the money they steal from America
to amass military stockpiles. And you know what for?
To confront America militarily. They’re not hiding it. They have been very open with their plan
to hang us with the rope they are stealing from us.
President Trump’s plan is the only plan for us as far as I am concerned.
We either stop them economically, or we fight a war with them.
And how will that turn out? Massive casualties on both sides.
I say we would win, but a lot of things have to go right. But, massive casualties.
Much better to defeat them economically now, and skip the war.
I would love to see the entire free world put a 25% tariff on all chinese goods.
Maybe we can drive the brutal CCP from power.
I’m in the cat bird seat with the crap China has pulled. I’d be typing for an hour to relay what I’ve seen. I’ve owned a Precision Machine Shop for 30 plus years servicing the Semi Conductor Capital Equipment guys. The Chinese will never conform. They will never stay true to any type of deal. We don’t need them. However they need us REAL bad. Cut them off. Eventually they’ll be shooting missiles at us anyway.
