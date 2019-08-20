More Time For Duda…

Posted on August 20, 2019 by

President Trump is famously uninterested in diplomatic jibber-jabber that does not generate value or purpose.

Greenland not for sale?

Right. Sorry Copenhagen; no need for Frederiksen then…  Moving on.

After the G7, President Trump and First Lady Melania are scheduled to travel to Poland as the special guests of Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Donald Trump, European Union, G7, Melania Trump, Poland, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to More Time For Duda…

  1. sarasotosfan says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    I’d really like to know how Greenland became a topic for discussion.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ken Moore says:
      August 20, 2019 at 10:08 pm

      If you google the topic, you find China has intentions of adding an airport or two and aninterest in a rare earth mineral project.

      Like

      Reply
  2. TwoLaine says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    More time for Duda. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. SKIDROE says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Do we pay to have all our military “stuff” in Greenland? If so who receives the money? Let’s move everything to Poland and give them the extra cash. I think Poland would appreciate it.

    Like

    Reply
  4. hypnotique59 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Mic drop moment. Well played.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Don McAro says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Trade Puerto Rico for greenland

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. J Gottfred says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    “Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but…. I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time.”

    Looks like Trump has placed Mette Frederiksen squarely in his sights.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Tl Howard says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    What I want to know is if the PM of Denmark or one of her diplomats led him to believe that topic ws indeed up for discussion.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s