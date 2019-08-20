President Trump is famously uninterested in diplomatic jibber-jabber that does not generate value or purpose.
Greenland not for sale?
Right. Sorry Copenhagen; no need for Frederiksen then… Moving on.
After the G7, President Trump and First Lady Melania are scheduled to travel to Poland as the special guests of Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda.
Advertisements
I’d really like to know how Greenland became a topic for discussion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you google the topic, you find China has intentions of adding an airport or two and aninterest in a rare earth mineral project.
LikeLike
More time for Duda. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just read the Norway’s Royals have shown interest and wait to take the offer and put it up to an Iceland vote.
LikeLike
Do we pay to have all our military “stuff” in Greenland? If so who receives the money? Let’s move everything to Poland and give them the extra cash. I think Poland would appreciate it.
LikeLike
Mic drop moment. Well played.
LikeLike
Trade Puerto Rico for greenland
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but…. I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time.”
Looks like Trump has placed Mette Frederiksen squarely in his sights.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I want to know is if the PM of Denmark or one of her diplomats led him to believe that topic ws indeed up for discussion.
LikeLike