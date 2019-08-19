The Restoration Alliance…

Link to Graphic with Explanation HERE
When we see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion (Mike Flynn); when we see that in order to invoke our sixth amendment right to due process, we need to obtain permission from men who rebuke the constitution (FISA Court); when we see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics (James Comey); when we see that men get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme (Robert Mueller), and our representatives don’t protect us against them, but protect them against us (SSCI); when we see corruption holding influence and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified (Eric Holder); we may well know that our freedom too is soon to perish…
Borrowing from Mike Vanderboegh –
This is no small thing, to restore a republic after it has fallen into corruption. I have studied history for years and I cannot recall it ever happening. It may be that our task is impossible.
Yet, if we do not try then how will we know it can’t be done? And if we do not try, it most certainly won’t be done. The Founders’ Republic, and the larger war for western civilization, will be lost.
But I tell you this: We will not go gently into that bloody collectivist good night. Indeed, we will make with our defiance such a sound as ALL history from that day forward will be forced to note, even if they despise us in the writing of it.
And when we are gone, the scattered, free survivors hiding in the ruins of our once-great republic will sing of our deeds in forbidden songs, tending the flickering flame of individual liberty until it bursts forth again, as it must, generations later.
We will live forever, like the Spartans at Thermopylae, in sacred memory….
Remember folks – 2 years ago, the many in the public were believing the msm lies – now public opinion has shifted significantly.
When the hammer comes down, the media defense shield will be a very weak one.
Speeches like that is all President Trump has to do, to win! In the trails of these days, We The People are the true agents of change. The adversity we face today is the foundation of the future.
Comfort and prosperity have never enriched the world as much as adversity has. Billy Graham. Think about that for a minute! You would think the opposite to be true. But, all the things that make our lives comfortable prosperous and much easier have come out of great adversity and destruction, it’s in the history, it’s easy to see.
We will win, it is written. But, the going won’t be easy or without sacrifice.
Mark, are you talking about blackmail?
America is the Last Stand. We have to do this.
That had us in the final phase of our enslavement. They thought it was over with Je or Hillary to lead the death march of the Republic.
But enough of us saw it. Enough of us were ready when Donald Trump stepped up to lead.
“”To be truly free is both very easy, and very hard.
We avoid the horror of our enslavement because it is painful to see it directly.
We dance around the violence of our dying system because we fear the attacks of our fellow livestock.
But we can only be kept in the cages we refuse to see.
Wake up…
To see the farm is to leave it.””
https://sovereign2serf.wordpress.com/2012/06/27/human-farm/
Right now, we have a leader who is fixing many wrongs,
Is it a wave or a drop in the ocean, I don’t know yet.
The left is waging a war, supported by mis-information.
This has been going on for decades.
Since the day President Trump was inaugurated,
I haven’t seen our country one step backward since that day.
Losing the House hasn’t changed the House.
Except, more discourse has been revealed by the new Democrat Reps.
The folks who support the left are a lot madder than I am.
And I’m pissed off.
My Democrat friends are livid, because the lies they’ve been fed, aren’t coming to fruition.
I’m mad about those lies and the acceptance of moral degradation.
This is going to take time.
“This is no small thing, to restore a republic after it has fallen into corruption. I have studied history for years and I cannot recall it ever happening. It may be that our task is impossible.”
We are the only population in history with the firewall, that is the 2nd amendment
That makes the left’s attempt to bring serfdom to our Republic, impossible.
The question I have?
I’m a mainstreet citizen. Construction and all that involves, is much better than it has been since 2002. Every day mainstreet gets stronger, making the global cabal weaker.
Can the left keep up this dystopian fairy tale long enough to get to our firewall?
NOW we are talking about precisely what I have been talking about for the past two years.
And I mirror the concern. Without a bloody revolution, no amount of systemic corruption has ever been reversed. It’s only after wars and battles are fought that a new and clean government can be established. Just look at what the established players did to Trump from before day 1 until this day.
It could be that the war has to be fought in the courts system but it appears even the courts are far too corrupt. This is why so many have been calling for military tribunals. This is the only effective mechanism by which the republic can be restored within Trump’s term in office. And if it doesn’t happen in that window, I don’t think it will happen at all.
This is what we’re up against.
Sundance
Great Speech, Thank You
This speech is evidence of the President being raised in the church pastored by Norman Vincent Peale, who wrote the book, THE POWER OF POSITIVE THINKING. God has raised President Trump up for such a time as this. As reiterated in this book and in the Bible, “with God, all things are possible.”
I’m ready, where do I sign up!!
Shining light on roaches is a good thing and needed to find them out…
but until we have those willing to stomp on those roaches…they will only breed more.
I read CTH every day (though I seldom post anymore). I Listen to Rush, at least for a while, nearly every day. I read T_D every day and post occasionally. I positively love this drawing. I feel like I am Deplorable Pepe saluting the flag.
There is a tide in the affairs of men.
Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune;
Omitted, all the voyage of their life
Is bound in shallows and in miseries.
On such a full sea are we now afloat,
And we must take the current when it serves,
Or lose our ventures.
– Brutus
William Shakespeare
Julius Caesar Act 4, scene 3
If one does not know to which port one is sailing, no wind is favorable.
– Seneca.
I agree with, ristvan. IMHO, 2020 should be our preferred 1st waypoint (it is our 1st Port of Call… if you will) and we should continue on that course, unless WE are Given reason to Change it. (I find that doubtful)
We will continue to encounter fierce resistance and spend much of the voyage sailing into the wind. That should be expected!
Once we have reached this waypoint successfully (The Most Important, imo, as all others lay beyond) we will have our “Sea Legs” and the confidence that WE Can Do ANYTHING… then.. The Real Voyage BEGINS!
President Trump can throw off the shackles of “Re-election”; unroll the “Sea Charts” carefully hidden in his cabin; coordinate “Targets” with each “Trusted” Commander in the Battle Group (Based on the Unique Charactoristics of their ships and crew); and once all assets are in position give the order to “Fire at Will”.
That Will Be A Glorious Day, Folks!
GLORIOUS… I Yell Ya!!!
But, first, we have to get to waypoint (1).
Steele Yourselves! Commit Yourselves!!
PRAY!!!!!!!!!
Y’all.. Keep your nose to the wind. Your eyes on the skyline…
And your powder dry.
Fixing Bayonets might not be a bad idea.. Just in case.
Is The Prize!
Such a positive way to begin the work week.We are still a nation of patriots. As were are forefathers in 1776, we are faced with overwhelming opposition. Just as those first patriots rallied around a great leader, so we too have a great leader; strong in spirit, resolute of purpose and convinced of the righteousness of our cause. He will lead us in this most noble of battles; for if the American dream was to be extinguished, the world would find itself bereft of hope.Yes, we battle for all the world’s peoples, because we are,and will remain, that shining city on a hill. God bless Donald Trump and God bless America.
Long Live the Good Ol US Of A. Land of the Free, Home of the Brave! God Bless America!
