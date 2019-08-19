The Restoration Alliance…

When we see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion (Mike Flynn); when we see that in order to invoke our sixth amendment right to due process, we need to obtain permission from men who rebuke the constitution (FISA Court); when we see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics (James Comey); when we see that men get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme (Robert Mueller), and our representatives don’t protect us against them, but protect them against us (SSCI); when we see corruption holding influence and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified (Eric Holder); we may well know that our freedom too is soon to perish…



Borrowing from Mike Vanderboegh –

This is no small thing, to restore a republic after it has fallen into corruption. I have studied history for years and I cannot recall it ever happening. It may be that our task is impossible.

Yet, if we do not try then how will we know it can’t be done? And if we do not try, it most certainly won’t be done. The Founders’ Republic, and the larger war for western civilization, will be lost.

But I tell you this: We will not go gently into that bloody collectivist good night. Indeed, we will make with our defiance such a sound as ALL history from that day forward will be forced to note, even if they despise us in the writing of it.

And when we are gone, the scattered, free survivors hiding in the ruins of our once-great republic will sing of our deeds in forbidden songs, tending the flickering flame of individual liberty until it bursts forth again, as it must, generations later.

We will live forever, like the Spartans at Thermopylae, in sacred memory….