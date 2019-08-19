Monday August 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Citizen , Didn’t See THAT Happening , LOL 😄
Paul Joseph Watson
Paul Joseph Watson is great on all subjects. Thanks for posting citizen!
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, August 19, 2019
“Love Everlasting from Ancient Days”
Continue Thou
“Evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse…but continue thou” (II Tim.3:13,14).
These were among the last words of the great Apostle Paul, written in view of his approaching martyrdom, to Timothy, his beloved son in the faith.
Circumstances, outwardly, were anything but encouraging. It seemed that the last days of the dispensation of grace were indeed at hand. The apostle had borne many “persecutions” and “afflictions” and now “suffered trouble, as an evil doer, even unto bonds”. There were those who, like Jannes and Jambres, had “resisted the truth” (Verse 8). “Alexander the coppersmith” had done him “much evil” and had “greatly withstood his words” (4:14,15). “Evil men and seducers” had risen on every hand and were to “wax worse and worse, deceiving and being deceived” (IITim.3:13).
There was even defection among his own brethren in the faith, so that now, from his Roman prison, he had to report: “All they which are in Asia have turned away from me…Demas hath forsaken me…only Luke is with me” (IITim.1:15; 4:10,11).
And what, now, is his parting advice to young Timothy? Does he say: “Perhaps I have been too intense. My methods have made many enemies. I advise you to be more diplomatic and tolerant than I have been”. Hardly, for the records show Paul to have been of all men most tactful and considerate. His sufferings were not the result of a contentious spirit, but of his faithfulness in proclaiming that message which so embarrasses and enrages “our adversary, the devil”, that message which is God’s gracious response to man’s need and His answer to Satan’s slander — “the gospel of the grace of God”.
Thus it is that the Apostle urges Timothy: “Continue thou…be not ashamed…be strong”. He well knew that in this sin-cursed world the only hope for the individual is to be found in God’s offer of salvation through faith in the redemption wrought by Christ at Calvary.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/continue-thou/
14 But continue thou in the things which thou hast learned and hast been assured of, knowing of whom thou hast learned them;
2 Timothy 3:8 Now as Jannes and Jambres withstood Moses, so do these also resist the truth: men of corrupt minds, reprobate concerning the faith.
2 Timothy 4:14 Alexander the coppersmith did me much evil: the Lord reward him according to his works:
15 Of whom be thou ware also; for he hath greatly withstood our words.
2 Timothy 1:15 This thou knowest, that all they which are in Asia be turned away from me; of whom are Phygellus and Hermogenes.
2 Timothy 4:10 For Demas hath forsaken me, having loved this present world, and is departed unto Thessalonica; Crescens to Galatia, Titus unto Dalmatia.
11 Only Luke is with me. Take Mark, and bring him with thee: for he is profitable to me for the ministry.
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY, TREEPERS….
Eerie Night Bench…
The Indian Ocean, Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa…
Sydney, Australia…
Total Relaxation…
Musical Mural…
Lucille , Great Benches ALL ! I have to say though ,
Eerie Night Bench and Sepia Toned Indian Ocean Benches are my Faves 😍
Thank You for Monday Benches , Lucille 😊
(4 more minutes and it will be Monday Here 😉)
https://i0.wp.com/www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2019/07/IMG_0066.jpg?resize=600%2C459&ssl=1
Pointman
A story from 80 years ago…
Man Rescues Wolf and Her Puppies
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t mean this to be in response to your post, Pointman. Hit the wrong “reply” button.
I love these French bistro songs. There is a very charming little consigned furniture store where I live, owned by two French women and they play these wonderful French and Italian songs, all day. It is like taking a vacation in another country when I shop there. Thanks Garrison
🙂
Every little thing she does is magic
🙂
Guy Builds Huge, Incredible Racetracks For Squirrels In His Backyard
“As my wife puts it — ‘Really, this is getting out of hand.’” 😂🐿
https://www.thedodo.com/in-the-wild/guy-builds-racetrack-for-backyard-squirrels
I posted this on Sunday but don’t recall which thread. In any event, it would be good to have as many ppl as possible see it. It is just over one min.
Donna@Ritchfive
·
Replying to @RobertJohnDavi and @DanaPerino
Wow.. so their goal is to make all of America a muslim country. They can try but it’s not gonna happen. We need to get them out of our country if that is their primary goal here and not ever assimilate as immigrants. Seems to me they don’t intend to ever be American immigrants.
Jenny Smith@Jsmithjax
Ever read Crimes of our Educators? You should.
*yawn*
Johnny5@Poppa_It
Does she understand how reproduction works?
🤔
Whoa …
“Avoid! Avoid!”
“Danger, Will Robinson …”
By comparison, I’d take this kind of girl-crazy before I’d take that:
Woman Sentenced After Pulling Alligator from Pants During Traffic Stop
https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2019/08/18/woman-sentenced-after-pulling-gator-pants-during-traffic-stop/
Excerpt:
“LISTEN to what the ‘experts’ promised you back then. Because, if they got it wrong then, how can you trust what they are foretelling today or tomorrow? The answer is you cannot, because they have no idea what long-range conditions Mother Nature is going to serve up in such a “chaotic” and complex system as our climate.
AND, most importantly, does the CSIRO and “97% of all climate experts” still stand by their ‘end of snow’ predictions? “
I hesitate to post this because it is SO tacky. But “….train wreck” keeps coming to mind and I start laughing.
😉
