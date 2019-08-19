August 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #942

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
“Racism Witch Hunt” haha. If POTUS wins reelection the NYT is gonna run out of witch hunts.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(443 days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “Through You we will push back our adversaries;
Through Your name we will trample down those who rise up against us.” 🌟
-— Psalm 44:5
***Praise: President Trump and First Family are safely back in the White House
***Praise: President Trump is fighting for the American Patriots
***Praise: Opportunity Zone incentives are expected to spur $100 billion in long-term private capital investment in 8,764 under-served American communities.
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection Pres Trump and MAGA Team (A fundraiser for ILL State Senator has a fake gun shooting at President Trump’s effigy event—I’ll post a tweet on it below, too—sick, sick evil mutants)
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting to fail every day
— Nasty Nancy Pelosi’s plottings and schemings against Pres. Trump and our country while on her world trip during August recess… all fall apart
— for Antifa (Anti-First Amendment) to be labeled as Organization of Terror
— for protection for all people planning to testify against all Opposition criminals
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
— for all children & young Landen & French boy
— *🇺🇸* Buy American Hire American *🇺🇸*
🦅 “So our politicians shipped away our jobs, shed our sovereignty, surrendered our dignity…But, all of that ended the day that I took the oath of office. The American people are in charge of their country again.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday August 19, 2019 —
***Note: Check out my commentt below this prayer post. A Treeper named “Our Spirit” found this short video called “Where were you during the Great Information War?” and asked me to post it here as it give a shout-out to our Sundance/TCTH! This is a Big Smile Moment.
Here is a video “Where were you during the Great Information War?”
Sundance/TCTH got a shout-out in this video. Thanks to Treeper “Our Spirit” for seeing this.
Hey Treepers, just a laugh before bedtime.
Funny Don Lemon “Head” & Chris “Fredo” Cuomo parody mashup music video / OutKast Hey Ya
Pray for President Trump!
For those who want to contact Martin Sandoval’s office and let them know how you feel about this disgusting evil event they have planned.
Address: 5807 W 35th St, Cicero, IL 60804
Hours: Closed ⋅ Opens 9AM Mon
Phone: (708) 656-2002
Thx Grandma from a native born Californian.
Every single day I thank God I now live happily in a country
which, although not nearly as affluent as the USA,
has ZERO poop on the sidewalks and ZERO hobo jungles.
(ex-pat 13 years and counting and haven’t been back once)😎
The Avengers LARPing is especially pathetic.
Does that include your part in it, Ms. Lindsay?
Liberal pundits like the pathetic and lying Williams have no moral compass. So, it doesn’t seem hypocritical of him to ask for a picture with our President and then bash him on national television the next day. They have sold out to the devil and cannot see right from wrong, good from bad, proper from improper. Lying liars who lie….and don’t care, and don’t see anything wrong with it.
Remember where Juan came from….the very Left leaning PBS. After getting shit canned, Fox took him in and gave him a job and he never missed a heart beat, and became the not so love able asshole he always was. Jettison him once again to the minor league news shows so that he can assist in trashing their already poor ratings.
At least Bob Beckel was an intelligent antagonist until he went off the rails. Juan is an embarrassing joke.
Most of us have squabbles at work, but someone saying the most vile and degrading things about you on a daily basis, and then asking to take a picture with you is the definition of the swamp. Vile creatures.
Some thoughts about the “assisted” suicide of Epstein.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2019/08/16/convenient-demises/#comment-31226
Pointman
Looks like Omar Navarro is running against Mad Maxine Waters again.
I pray he succeed this time. Voter Fraud is a daunting problem, tho.
Go,Patriot Omar of SoCal, Go!
In well deserved recognition of America’s FBI and CIA, I post the following.
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through…all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.
“For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”
–Marcus Tullius Cicero
From an Australian journalist:Positive
Miranda Devine
Opinion
Why thousands of Americans come together to hear Trump speak
https://nypost.com/2019/08/18/why-thousands-of-americans-come-together-to-hear-trump-speak/
They just don’t know when to stop, do they?
Leave them.
Give them enough rope. They just retweeted a Holocaust deniers cartoons
And Tlaib calls for a boycott of Bill Maher
Ooh-let the #DemScum eat each other
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/world-jewish-congress-compares-tlaib-suggestion-to-boycott-bill-mahers-show-to-hitlers-boycotts-of-jews
World Jewish Congress compares Tlaib suggestion to boycott Bill Maher’s show to Hitler’s boycotts of Jews
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/world-jewish-congress-compares-tlaib-suggestion-to-boycott-bill-mahers-show-to-hitlers-boycotts-of-jews
As you lower the water level in the,swamp, there is less ‘territory’, as the swamp creatures enjoy hiding in the murky water, not exposure where they are vulnerable.
Hence, the creatures begin to turn on each other, fighting for smaller and smaller territory. Its part of the ‘natural’ process of draining the swamp.
Eventually, only the canniest will have survived, but with no territory left, they can be easily killed off by the drainer, although some will simply slip away in the night.
B****** gonna b****.
In blue Seattle, Trump supporters come out of hiding
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/politics/in-blue-seattle-trump-supporters-are-starting-to-come-out-of-hiding/
There are a lot of Democrats who would answer a set of questions like Republicans, but remain democrat voters. However, after a while it becomes embarrassing to be a democrat. These are the democrats who know “what” they are, but have no idea “Who” they are. They remind me of house-dogs who sleep on pillows like a cat.
Maybe being outrageous and extreme is the only way that they can get ANY attention and stay, if not relevant, at least in the public conscious.
Former Trump Photographer Gene Ho Tells All About The REAL Trump
Huckabee – Published on May 4, 2019
Leftists who are deriding Trump for wanting to purchase Greenland are outing themselves as global warming deniers. Any real true believer in global warming should be hailing Trump as a genius for wanting to purchase Greenland. Maybe we can send all the hysterical liberals from our biggest cities there to escape global warming. It probably wouldn’t even be that hard to sell them on the idea.
Gaglafolians?
Hitchhikers guide. Build big space ships. Tell them earth is dead in few years. Load into space ship, put in deep sleep, and shoot into space.
“Yeah, don’t worry, we’ll be in next ship, right behind you!”
Bye,,bye!
jk: As an older individual ( and historical dilitante of WW2 ) I know this isn’t the first such offer to Denmark . I can also think of manifold reasons for the USG – in today’s strategic world – to seek adding Greenland to our colonial mandates . Greenland’s northen terminus would give us a serious chance to hit Russian missiles lauched on a polar ballistic in their most vulnerable boost phase . There’s also the enhanced marine surveillance of the critical Denmark Strait, and the Faroes Passage . And that’s just for openers !
ICE captures Honduran fugitive criminal alien released by Mecklenburg County despite rape and child sex offense charges
https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/ice-captures-honduran-fugitive-criminal-alien-released-mecklenburg-county-despite-rape?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
The list goes on and on. That sheriff needs to lose his job, STAT.
Sherri, this is good news
Hey, Whitey !
If you don’t know your place there’ll be no shortage of Leftys prepared and eager to put you in it
MSNBC Guest: It Is Not White People’s Place to Determine If Trump Is Racist
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/08/18/msnbc-guest-tiffany-cross-it-is-not-white-peoples-place-to-determine-if-trump-is-racist/
(oops, did I just make a Sleepy Joe false dichotomy? whitey vs Leftys roughly analogous to poor kids as smart as white kids?)
Exclusive interview, “global warming” expert and author Marc Morano gives you hard-hitting arguments and facts that dispel the artificial fear propagated by “climate emergency” alarmists.
The uber wealthy elite Leftists pushing this BS still own beach front property all over the world with absolutely no intention of selling anytime soon, furthermore there has been NO big uptick in the elites purchasing property in mountain or rural communities in the interior parts of any country.
It’s all a big fat SCAM to take over the economy!
