August 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #942

Posted on August 19, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

57 Responses to August 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #942

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(443 days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    ————-
    🌟 “Through You we will push back our adversaries;
    Through Your name we will trample down those who rise up against us.” 🌟
    -— Psalm 44:5

    ***Praise: President Trump and First Family are safely back in the White House
    ***Praise: President Trump is fighting for the American Patriots
    ***Praise: Opportunity Zone incentives are expected to spur $100 billion in long-term private capital investment in 8,764 under-served American communities.

    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection Pres Trump and MAGA Team (A fundraiser for ILL State Senator has a fake gun shooting at President Trump’s effigy event—I’ll post a tweet on it below, too—sick, sick evil mutants)
    — for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting to fail every day
    — Nasty Nancy Pelosi’s plottings and schemings against Pres. Trump and our country while on her world trip during August recess… all fall apart
    — for Antifa (Anti-First Amendment) to be labeled as Organization of Terror
    — for protection for all people planning to testify against all Opposition criminals
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
    — for all children & young Landen & French boy
    — *🇺🇸* Buy American Hire American *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “So our politicians shipped away our jobs, shed our sovereignty, surrendered our dignity…But, all of that ended the day that I took the oath of office. The American people are in charge of their country again.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday August 19, 2019 —

    ***Note: Check out my commentt below this prayer post. A Treeper named “Our Spirit” found this short video called “Where were you during the Great Information War?” and asked me to post it here as it give a shout-out to our Sundance/TCTH! This is a Big Smile Moment.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      August 19, 2019 at 12:24 am

      Here is a video “Where were you during the Great Information War?”
      Sundance/TCTH got a shout-out in this video. Thanks to Treeper “Our Spirit” for seeing this.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Pray for President Trump!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      August 19, 2019 at 12:30 am

      For those who want to contact Martin Sandoval’s office and let them know how you feel about this disgusting evil event they have planned.

      Address: 5807 W 35th St, Cicero, IL 60804
      Hours: Closed ⋅ Opens 9AM Mon
      Phone: (708) 656-2002

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Michael Todaro says:
        August 19, 2019 at 4:34 am

        Thx Grandma from a native born Californian.
        Every single day I thank God I now live happily in a country
        which, although not nearly as affluent as the USA,
        has ZERO poop on the sidewalks and ZERO hobo jungles.
        (ex-pat 13 years and counting and haven’t been back once)😎

        Like

        Reply
    • wendy forward says:
      August 19, 2019 at 12:40 am

      The Avengers LARPing is especially pathetic.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      August 19, 2019 at 1:18 am

      Liberal pundits like the pathetic and lying Williams have no moral compass. So, it doesn’t seem hypocritical of him to ask for a picture with our President and then bash him on national television the next day. They have sold out to the devil and cannot see right from wrong, good from bad, proper from improper. Lying liars who lie….and don’t care, and don’t see anything wrong with it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Bob says:
        August 19, 2019 at 2:11 am

        Remember where Juan came from….the very Left leaning PBS. After getting shit canned, Fox took him in and gave him a job and he never missed a heart beat, and became the not so love able asshole he always was. Jettison him once again to the minor league news shows so that he can assist in trashing their already poor ratings.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Laurie Walker says:
      August 19, 2019 at 1:57 am

      Most of us have squabbles at work, but someone saying the most vile and degrading things about you on a daily basis, and then asking to take a picture with you is the definition of the swamp. Vile creatures.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. Pointman says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Some thoughts about the “assisted” suicide of Epstein.

    https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2019/08/16/convenient-demises/#comment-31226

    Pointman

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. JoeMeek says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:45 am

    In well deserved recognition of America’s FBI and CIA, I post the following.

    “A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through…all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.

    “For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”
    –Marcus Tullius Cicero

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. spoogels says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:52 am

    From an Australian journalist:Positive
    Miranda Devine

    Opinion

    Why thousands of Americans come together to hear Trump speak

    https://nypost.com/2019/08/18/why-thousands-of-americans-come-together-to-hear-trump-speak/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:56 am

    They just don’t know when to stop, do they?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • fangdog says:
      August 19, 2019 at 1:39 am

      There are a lot of Democrats who would answer a set of questions like Republicans, but remain democrat voters. However, after a while it becomes embarrassing to be a democrat. These are the democrats who know “what” they are, but have no idea “Who” they are. They remind me of house-dogs who sleep on pillows like a cat.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  28. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 1:37 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Lucille says:
    August 19, 2019 at 1:38 am

    Former Trump Photographer Gene Ho Tells All About The REAL Trump
    Huckabee – Published on May 4, 2019

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. joeknuckles says:
    August 19, 2019 at 1:41 am

    Leftists who are deriding Trump for wanting to purchase Greenland are outing themselves as global warming deniers. Any real true believer in global warming should be hailing Trump as a genius for wanting to purchase Greenland. Maybe we can send all the hysterical liberals from our biggest cities there to escape global warming. It probably wouldn’t even be that hard to sell them on the idea.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      August 19, 2019 at 2:38 am

      Gaglafolians?
      Hitchhikers guide. Build big space ships. Tell them earth is dead in few years. Load into space ship, put in deep sleep, and shoot into space.
      “Yeah, don’t worry, we’ll be in next ship, right behind you!”

      Bye,,bye!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • millwright says:
      August 19, 2019 at 3:36 am

      jk: As an older individual ( and historical dilitante of WW2 ) I know this isn’t the first such offer to Denmark . I can also think of manifold reasons for the USG – in today’s strategic world – to seek adding Greenland to our colonial mandates . Greenland’s northen terminus would give us a serious chance to hit Russian missiles lauched on a polar ballistic in their most vulnerable boost phase . There’s also the enhanced marine surveillance of the critical Denmark Strait, and the Faroes Passage . And that’s just for openers !

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  31. Sherri Young says:
    August 19, 2019 at 1:43 am

    ICE captures Honduran fugitive criminal alien released by Mecklenburg County despite rape and child sex offense charges

    https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/ice-captures-honduran-fugitive-criminal-alien-released-mecklenburg-county-despite-rape?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

    The list goes on and on. That sheriff needs to lose his job, STAT.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. nimrodman says:
    August 19, 2019 at 3:52 am

    Hey, Whitey !

    If you don’t know your place there’ll be no shortage of Leftys prepared and eager to put you in it

    MSNBC Guest: It Is Not White People’s Place to Determine If Trump Is Racist
    https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/08/18/msnbc-guest-tiffany-cross-it-is-not-white-peoples-place-to-determine-if-trump-is-racist/

    (oops, did I just make a Sleepy Joe false dichotomy? whitey vs Leftys roughly analogous to poor kids as smart as white kids?)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. flame says:
    August 19, 2019 at 3:52 am

    Exclusive interview, “global warming” expert and author Marc Morano gives you hard-hitting arguments and facts that dispel the artificial fear propagated by “climate emergency” alarmists.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • flame says:
      August 19, 2019 at 3:54 am

      The uber wealthy elite Leftists pushing this BS still own beach front property all over the world with absolutely no intention of selling anytime soon, furthermore there has been NO big uptick in the elites purchasing property in mountain or rural communities in the interior parts of any country.
      It’s all a big fat SCAM to take over the economy!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s