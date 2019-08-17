President Trump: “We Will No Longer Surrender This Country, or Its People, To The False Song of Globalism”…

We are living in remarkable times. Often we forget, amid the noise within the challenges, to pause and reflect on the accomplishments.
“The nation state remains the true foundation for happiness and harmony”…
And the journey continues…
The G7 in Biarritz, France, from the 24th to the 26th of August should be quite exciting.
Beautiful and uplifting montage! Thank you, Sundance! To think, we finally have a leader who is working hard on our behalf every day and is standing up for US!
Not to mention an incredibly intelligent, super-model FLOTUS as a BONUS.
Isn’t she just the most gorgeous creature, ALWAYS perfectly appropriately dressed, no matter the occasion, and always taking care to smile and “join in at the perfect moments to do so. There are for sure times she would choose to be anywhere else but in front of the telly, but still she always looks engaged and ready to roll.
I am almost 70 years old and I can remember when I was about 16 years old how I was told the manufacturing jobs in America were going away and we would become a service oriented country. About the same age as President Trump. He probably remembers it too.
Yep, that’s what I heard, too. “The service economy is the future!” But we weren’t told about all of the factories that would be closed, or the jobs lost, the loss of almost all of our manufacturing to other countries, including steel, aluminum, etc., or the devastation that would cause to all of the towns and cities of what would come to be referred to as the “rust belt.” Let me tell you (and you already know) the “rust belt” used to be a wonderful place to live. And places like New England (where they lost all the textile jobs) and the Carolinas (where they lost all the furniture jobs). They never told us what would happen to our jobs and our lives. I wonder why that is?
I am the same age and so happy that some manufacturing is coming back. I pray the textile industry come back too. No more Hollywood movies depicting slavery without a Union ( like Sally Fields) depicted. Slavery is working for Apple in China.
I’m 83, heard that too, but it was always said to be about the rise of technology, mostly AI, and Globalism was never mentioned as the fuel. I never thought USA citizens were actually working to CAUSE the demise of manufacturing.
I’m 56 and remember being told the exact same thing by my parents. So grateful for President Trump. Waited my whole life to see this.
I lived for these times all my life… I cannot forget how incredible it is that they are actually here, for there was never any guarantee they would arrive and seldom any hope either with the likes of the political chicanery we’ve all lived through.
Our Creator has given us an awesome opportunity, I pray we don’t waste it though inaction of our own! Government by the people requires intense personal responsibility. I intend to do my share.
Thanks Sundance, this was quite timely and welcomed.
^ ^ ^ this ^ ^ ^
👏🏻👍🏿👏🏻👍🏿👏🏻
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
You’ve stated it perfectly and beautifully, THC.
Well said, thank you.
Man Asked God Answered = MAGA
We are so fortunate to be alive and present during this incredible time to a return to truth and justice for ALL by a man who will stop at nothing for the country he loves and believes in. God bless and protect PDJT and all of his supporters (the Mooch? Not so much anymore 😜
I am going to pray for an end to the EPA. It will be the focus of the rest of my life.
We MUST deliver a Conservative majority in the House and Senate to POTUS. Either it gets much better or reverts back fast.
Cannot wait for Brexit. Get it done, Boris! Will be a huge boost to POTUS and the nationalists around the globe.
The POTUS-Abe-Modi Fist Bump Of Power was epic!
Thanks for this, Sundance. Very uplifting!
Not just Brexit.
Oct 21 – Trudeau possibly defeated
Oct 31 – Brexit
The first couple weeks after Labor Day could be pretty exciting.
Great point, DD.
Will be amazing if we can defeat Justin.
Thank you, Sundance! I loved watching that video again. Man oh man! What a movement. Great photos … great memories … more to come!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Ditto that!!! It brings tears to my eyes every time I watch that video. We need to watch it often and remember. Remember why Donald John Trump is our POTUS today and know why he must be re-elected.
I’m not crying. You’re crying.
LikeLiked by 10 people
No, I am crying and so are you! We earned this!!!!!!!
We’re all crying … tears of relief and gratitude to God for opening this door, and for sending in a true patriot Leader for these times.
President Trump: “We Will No Longer Surrender This Country, or Its People, To The False Song of Globalism”…
For the first time in our lives, we have someone in the White House that cares about we the people.
God bless our President.
I’m really curious how many here knew that Globalism was the goal, or am I the only one who had no inkling until President Trump came on the scene. I never heard the word “Globalism” until i came here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Two different questions, really. No, I had never heard the word “globalism”, but I was sick to death of the cult that was saying we owed everyone else something, and nobody owed us anything, especially respect!
LikeLiked by 4 people
That wording wasn’t used, precisely, I guess but I will never forget my skin crawling a bit when George H W Bush spoke of the “new world order”. Those words were chosen very deliberately in his 1990 speech before Congress.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I remember that speech well.
Was it Perot or Buchanan that first started using the term “globalism” in the 1992 campaign? I know Ron Paul would use the term.
I voted for Ron Paul in a couple primaries. There was a near s* storm when the shut down the Nevada caucus early in 2008 so McCain could win. I was on my way there when the news came over the radio.
Perot was exactly right with his warning about jobs leaving the country.
Once BHO started referring to himself as “a citizen of the world,” that was a pretty good tip-off to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deplorable. Wonderful word. Who knew ?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hillary’s only positive contribution to our nation – a bad example of name-calling.
Right? When I was younger, I couldn’t have conceived of a day that I would be proud to claim to be a deplorable! Today, I am proud to be counted as a deplorable….it means I’m in good company!
LikeLiked by 2 people
All these years I never realized, I never heard, the adorable in deplorable!
President Trump retweet
LikeLiked by 14 people
Crush it!
President Trump did a retweet storm this evening. There are more where this came from.
That rally in NH was epic. The ovation when Trump walked out rivals any rally when Trump was running the 1st time. I had lived in NH and New Englanders just don’t act like that. They are reserved and quiet. This tells me that the people are committed to Trump even more than they were in 2016. God Bless this man.
Yup…that’s why they hate him! Not “Russia Collusion”, “Racist”, “White Supremacy”–that is it right there– Best President EVER!….We can expect we have not seen anything yet as to what they — the Deep State, Dems, Mainslime Media, Communists, NWO Globalists, RINOS — will pull in the next year, all we’ve seen is just warm up, quite a show–I’m sure Obama can’t believe it daily….
LikeLiked by 10 people
Wow, what a great video. Patriots are alive and well…everywhere. That makes my heart sing!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love them all! “Can you hear the people sing…?”
President Trump and our fabulous First Lady are making our country the envy of the world. We love our liberty that our Constitution guarantees, and thank God we have a President who is returning our country to what is was designed to be ~ FREE. We continue to pray for your protection. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump retweet
LikeLiked by 8 people
What do you want; socialism, communism, democracy, or whatever? It makes no difference what you want, unless?????
U. of Texas, Fall semester 1965, Constitutional Law 300: Professor explains there has never been any historically recognized state that can be submitted as a textbook example of a democratic, communistic, or socialistic state. He explained that all historically identifiable governments (to include monarchies) are best defined as oligarchies. The professor closed his lecture with a prediction. He said; “If many of the world’s politicians and international business leaders are successful in implementing their stated goals, the world will be in fact a clearly recognizable system known in most academic circles as feudalism. In feudalism the societal structure is very simple. The wealthy elites sit at the top ruling over masses of mere serfs!”
Fort Gordon Officer’s Club basement bar, December 1969: In 1969 (the year “VOLAR” [all volunteer army] came to be) an old mustang (He had 34 years of service at the time, had served in every conflict since 1935 in the ranks of private through platoon sergeant and lieutenant through colonel. He was one of the few soldiers I ever knew with three awards of the combat infantry badge and two battle stars on his jump wings) honored a group of us young punks (six total, all save one had returned within the last few months from tours in Vietnam) gathered at the downstairs bar of the Fort Gordon, GA officer’s club with a few words of wisdom and a few very intuitive predictions regarding America’s new all volunteer armed forces. His every word, the look on his face, his eyes, and most of all the sound of his voice is as vivid today as it was on that night in 1969.
As the old mustang looked in our direction, but not at us (obviously, his mind was lingering in a past filled with horrors few can comprehend while contemplating a future that troubled him down to his soul) and exclaimed in his slightly raspy voice:
“The all volunteer military was concocted by the nation’s cowardly rulers in concert with the military/industrial complex to appease a nation of cowards! Considering the level of strategic and tactical incompetence demonstrated by America’s civilian and military managers in every war/conflict in the 20th century, America’s young people unfortunate enough to serve in the military will be squandered with ever increasing frequency and at ever higher levels. The principal factors determining strategy and tactics in future force development decisions and in execution of future conflicts would be those most enhancing to the profit margins of the military/industrial complex. One day; after many decades with very few Americans having had any real association with the military community, the nation’s rulers will decide that not only is the all volunteer force with its legions of crippled and wasted veterans too expensive to maintain, but the nation’s lack of a “national character” would permit the most cost effective disposal of all of those not deemed essential to operate an arsenal of wonder weapons designed to maintain the highest profit margins for the military/industrial complex!”
The old mustang’s final comment was just as correct then as it is today. He said,
“Gentlemen just like every period of conflict in this nation’s history, when the shooting is over the nation’s rulers will piss on us and then sweep us under a rug like a pile of dirt!”
Now fifty years after that late night gathering in an army officer’s club bar try sitting in the chair of an American veteran who spent the first 20 years of his army service training to fight, training others to fight, and fighting so-called socialists and communists; and then in the 21st year comes the Muslims with a range of tactics that demanded one simple tactic to defeat them. That tactic was: (Omitted for the sake of the faint of heart)!
Then comes pure globalists politicians like; George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and B.H. Obama to put the military in handcuffs and subject to criminally incompetent leadership. In spite of having to watch brothers in arms and those civilians in the war zone not in total grace with the strongest Muslims in the area suffer unbelievable barbaric treatment, soldiers were expected to follow an insane code of contact and ridiculous/deadly rules of engagement. By the time President Trump was elected it was too late for many. By the end of the Bush/Obama disasters many of our brothers in arms were reduced to walking psychos seeking relief where ever, or as the case with far too many just giving up and self-disposing!
Now in spite of all of the gains/reversals under Mr. Trump’s leadership comes the left with self-serving, witless politicians and their equally witless supporters trying to sell socialism, communism, Sharia, and only God knows what else to the American public. They think if they simply run out little witless girls and wimpy creatures pretending to be sensitive men, both in the media and on the floor of the Congress singing their songs we simple minded Americans will just smile and accept their manure.
Check the Lessons Learned published in 1989 (upgraded in 2019 after the left and the cowards claiming to be on the right started in the Obama years to slander, degrade, and apply handcuffs to the folks in blue trying to serve and protect the American people here at home) after 26 years as a soldier and in the third year as a civilian police chief. See if you think old vets and cops like me are just going to smile and offer up our throats to be cut!
Being an old retired soldier/cop fast approaching 77 years I am not hankering for any more combat tours, though I am pretty sure I can keep up as long as we take frequent breaks and Sergeant Santiago doesn’t make me carry that damn M-60 MG. This time I am taking Donald J. Trump at his word. When my retired officers group offered him a plan to clean up the swamp and reconstitute the federal government into a lean/mean machine pledged to serving/protecting a truly free American people, he sent us a letter suitable for framing and directed us to hold up in the assembly area pending farther orders!
An Old Soldier’s Lessons Learned
1. Soldiers (ground combat soldiers, that is) do not fight first and foremost for their country, the flag, motherhood, nor apple pie. Before all else, soldiers engaged in ground combat fight for their fellow soldiers and their unit.
2. The Seven C’s of Leadership according to a 1980 survey of 1646 of Vietnam era ground combat veterans listed of the order of their importance are; Candor, Competence, Consistency, Commitment, Courage, Compassion, and Courtesy. The reason the soldiers in the survey chose the word “candor” is because to them candor encompasses both omission and co-mission. To a combat soldier lack of absolute candor, be it co-mission or omission, are equal sins! In short, soldiers expect/demand absolute candor from their leaders before all else.
3. The most cost effective personnel management tool for incompetent personnel assigned to leadership positions in combat units (and probably elsewhere) is (Omitted for the sake of the faint of heart)!
4. The American people are the most effectively lied to people in modern times thanks primarily to the American political class, the American bureaucracy, the American media, and American academia.
5. Arrogance coupled with ignorance equals stupidity.
6. The greatest threats to the American people are the corrupt and/or incompetent politicians/bureaucrats/academicians found at every level of government/academia, and the majority of the American so-called news media.
7. Most of the politicians/bureaucrats/academicians I have encountered during my years as a soldier/cop I most kindly refer to as; self-serving, witless, cowards.
8. The American Profession of Arms and our brothers/sisters in blue have failed to protect the American people from all of their enemies, both foreign and most especially domestic.
9. My (Omitted for the sake of the faint of heart) were always turned in the wrong direction.
10. Washington, DC is the most (Omitted for the sake of the faint of heart) environment I have encountered in all of my years as a soldier/cop.
11. If recalled to active military service the only position I will accept is; Commander (Omitted for the sake of the faint of heart) Forces.
12. There are only two primary requirements to be a career soldier and/or cop in America. One must be smart enough to do the work and dumb enough to take the job.
13. American soldiers and police officers must in addition to mastering all of their tasks, learn to accomplish the same with at least arm tied behind their backs and their vision impaired 50% or more.
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
PS Anyone desiring an uncensored copy of this paper please send a stamped, self-addressed envelope with a note from your doctor. I already have enough scars received from permitting faint hearted civilians too close to fire fights.
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired:
I read every word. This is important to understand (for all Americans).
I will share it. I will email it to President Trump.
Thank you for your years and years of service to all of us.
AND for so eloquently sharing with us your very well-written and clear expressions of your heart, soul, wisdom, observations, and recommendations.
I look forward to reading more from you here on the Treehouse.
God Bless You!
Soldier/Grunt: There’s a theory (I read it first from the great George Jonas) that there has been only one great revolution in world history: the American Revolution. Most so-called revolutions since are counter-revolutions. They strive to return to feudalism. Communist countries inevitably take the form of feudalism: a wealthy elite ruling a huge peasant class. I don’t know what else could explain the support of our billionaires for socialists, other than their cynical awareness that socialism actually benefits the elite by stratifying the classes forever.
LikeLike
Sundance retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
I had a crazy dream some time ago.
What if, instead of most of the world’s population living as slaves to tyrants, dictators and thugs,
under the various forms of marxism, globalism and communism,
what if most of the population were living in freedom, living in countries that allowed
and encouraged their citizens to improve their lives and their standing if they chose?
What a crazy dream. What if the world were turned upside down
and freedom was the norm, and the slavery of marxism was the exception, or even wiped out?
But it’s just a dream, right?
Keep holding that vision! There are millions who share it.
Never surrender that dream! We need our President to have four more years so the dream can gain more substance and edge more fully out into the light of day!
Looks like we’ve turned the corner.
Now we have a long block that needs trash removed…..but we will stand with President Trump all the way to the end.
Thank you, dear Sundance, for taking us down this MAGA Memory Lane. It makes us smile BIGLY today. A pat on everyone’s back for standing with President Trump and a job well done by Sundance and his Treeper Team. Carpe Diem for today, then back to work to MAGA.
Thank You, Lord, for looking out for us.
Praise the LORD!
Americans are the luckiest people in the world, not only because of our material fortune, nor even because of our fundamental decency and good will.
We are the luckiest because we can afford to be as dumb as a brick, fail to educate our children, remain blissfully ignorant of the dangers that have killed hundreds of millions of people in the last 50 years, indulge in all the newest drugs, the biggest quantities of alcohol, the widest range of cuisines and tastes, and the usual range of sensual self-indulgence…and we are still protected from doom. So far.
The reason for our astonishing luck can be summarized in a few words.
It’s the Constitution.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you Sundance.
Everyone should watch “Deplorables Unite” every morning to great the day, always be vigilant 😄
LikeLiked by 4 people
HOPE is the greatest treasure God gave to man. Where would we be without it? Sundance’s post reminds us all not to lose hope, ever!
I must admit, things looked pretty bleak after 8 years of Obama – not to mention the prospect of you-know-who as his successor – but, LO and BEHOLD!
Donald J. Trump to the rescue!!
Greatest leader we could have hoped for, and exceeding all expectations. Hallelujah!
In the “dark ages” after Ronald Reagan, I sensed that corruption was rampant in the Federal Gummint. I knew that these “public servants”, regardless of their politics, were robbing all of us blind while saying all the right things. Boy, was I wrong.
The corruption actually was a cancer that had exploded throughout the body. All that was needed was about four more years from another sotero clone.
President Donald Trump is certainly the greatest President of the modern era, which isn’t too difficult when you study just what those men did; but as he continues TO GOVERN, I’m thinking he will likely be regarded as one of the all-time greats.
And this with precious little support from his own party, and an ongoing attempted take-down from his political enemies, which continues to the present.
Put any of our former presidents into our time. Dress them in that black suit and red tie. Now place them in PDJT’s situation these last three years. How many of them could survive, let alone THRIVE?
History, folks. We’re living it. (…I never thought I’d ever see anything remotely resembling this.)
One man. One man is changing the world.
Forever.
These are times that will be written about 1,000 years from now.
And we are here, living through it, witnessing it right in front of our eyes.
Remember these times. Make sure your children, and their children, remember these times.
Long may she wave.
It is up to us to teach our children of these times – well enough so that they may teach theirs. I began in 2008 when I finally accepted the ugly reality of these two men, Obama and McCain.
Plato would call the most basic human nature of many here, that of freemen. Although the truth does at first make one miserable, there are millions of us fortunate enough to have sensed the danger closing in on us. And, fortunate to have men like Sundance’s opening our eyes and honing our minds to this evil.
But history is too often penned at the devil’s hand – written by university and think-tank intellectuals whose souls have be ransomed with gold. I remember reading an outline of how Obama’s history would be written and that was only a year or so into his presidency.
President Trump’s is already being written too, and is not by minds likes Sundance. Vanity Fair’s role is tipping the hand to the globalists “intellectual” elites
HOW WILL HISTORY JUDGE THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY?
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/09/historians-on-trump-presidency
It was after all Charlie Rose and Vanity Fair whose flowery piece announced the alliance of the two most powerful behind this globalism. The archived version and photograph have since been edited but you will get the drift.
THE TRIUMPHANT LEGACY OF DAVID ROCKEFELLER AND JACOB ROTHSCHILD
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2015/03/rockefeller-rothschild-business-deal-may-2012
“History is written by the victors.” – Churchill. That history remains to be written. I’m not throwing in the towel yet.
I pray that history, for once, will be written to explain exactly what this man called Trump rose up to fight, that the stakes were human liberty, and, why it was the freemen of America whose gut instincts stood up in solidarity behind him.
This evil we today call globalism is age old. It is the few men who control the money, whose sole intent is to rule men, not lead them. They believe themselves far above us – morally and intellectually superior beings. It never turns out well.
Their benevolent slavery, now an economic one, has been laid in place for near a century . Never before have they gotten so close to global tyranny. America itself was but one election away.
This evil, with its legions of henchmen and minions must be exposed. America is quite literally, liberty’s last stand.
May God continue to bless America and give us the wisdom and courage to stand up, to speak out and if necessary, to fight.
Above all, we not surrender this country to the false song of socialism/ communism
All paths to globalism.
Socialism, communism, oligarchies, fascism, and even politburo hybrids like the EU and China’s “state capitalism” are paths various nations of the world were sent down toward global governance.
America’s Uniparty model of political correctness, welfare state, open borders, corruption, media propaganda and regulatory punishment got us well down the road without the socialists and communists in charge.
Man Asked God Answered.
MAGA
The pictures here on CTH are great, but in the video I see lots of “Nationalist friends” whom I would rather keep at some distance.
To whom do you reference?
What a wonderful flow of pictures, it must be saying something since pictures say more than a 1,000’s words
Keep praying.
And 2 OIR reports still due any time, maybe 3. Hannity clucking up ‘a possible leak OIG Report’, something we’ve known about for a year.
I, _____, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic;
that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same;
and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.”
Not to a party.
Not to a President.
Not to an Office.
Not to a building.
Not to a cause.
Certainly not to a campaign slogan.
Similar wording required for all civilian employees of said Federal government
So help us, God.
“We’re a service economy now.”
What exactly is that supposed to mean?
That nuts & bolts are be built elsewhere using cheap labor and imported, whereas the coffee poured into your cup is brewed onsite with a minimum wage smile. If only the smile could be offshored, the process would be complete.
Cheap labor is available only in crappy, lawless nations (lawless meaning liberties and property rights are negligible), and thus quality of life sucks rocks. No relative demand for citizenship there, so low cost of living–low cost of production. It imports unemployment and drops the quality of life stateside as a result.
“”
We’re a service economy now.” What exactly is that supposed to mean?””
Too bad tens of millions of us did not ask that question during the media propaganda blitz of the 70’s and 80’s. It sure sounded cool eh?
It meant……cripple America’s economy and fool everyone into thinking it was leading to prosperity through two-income households, consumer credit for all, mortgages for all, and massive amounts of government borrowing.
A globalist dream if I ever did see one.
Moving people are waking up..
We keep praying,MAGA,
Meanwhile Trudeau is huddled with Pelosi and Schumer trying to stop the wind.
I’m not sure that too many on the left will be convinced of anything us right wingers say or do. Heck, they don’t even believe the great economy they’re enjoying right now.
The left bubble is so big and thick, nothing seems to penetrate it. POTUS Trump can only be at the helm for another 6 years, then it’s back to business as usual.
That bubble has to be burst and burst effectively. The best way to do that is to expose the biggest left bubble there is. GLOBAL WARMING.
Every child is being brainwashed. Expose the Global Warming Scam and watch the lefts confidence in their leaders shatter.
Easiest way is to expose the temperature data manipulations performed by NOAA and NASA GISS.
Audit these orgs and shatter the lefts confidence for ever.
Liberals — more jobs for baristas and burger-flippers, and apologies to muslim majority countries.
GEOTUS — more jobs for steel/aluminum/welding/construction/etc/ and no damn apologies to ANYBODY.
I wore an “I like Ike” button in junior high, after reading Ike’s “Crusade in Europe” in 7th grade.
I walked neighborhoods for Goldwater.
I voted for Reagan 4 times (twice for governor).
Never thought we would be back to ‘Merica First.
What a timeline we are in!!!!
I’m in for purchasing Greenland.. Just sayin’..
Absolutely beautiful post, Sundance. Thank you.
Most of us here have been in this fight since Obama first came on the scene, promising to “fundamentally change” our country. At that point, we had not yet realized just how sinister his intentions were.
I am so proud of every one of you here! With Sundance as our teacher and leader, we have made ourselves a big part of the solution.
I think President Trump recognized early on in his presidency that us “Deplorable’s” are very well informed and we are there for him. He hears us.
Unfortunately, Justin Trudeau will be present.
This G-7 will indeed be interesting. Trump has to set them straight. You have the Trump allies in Abe, Boris, and Italy’s leader.
Then you have Macron, Merkel, and Trudeau. With those three you have USMCA and US-EU trade along with NATO obligations to haggle about.
Without question, Trump is the supreme leader of the entire group, kinda like how he was always center stage during the GOP race. Trump always seems to lead whether people recognize it or not. This G-7, it’s beyond question!
I’m thinkin’ I know who needs to write this particular history book.
I’m also thinkin’ Trump should commission Liberty University for the job, who could then hire the man in the Treehouse.
And, I’m thinkin’ I might even get myself a twitter account to follow Trump trolling that one.
😀
