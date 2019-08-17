Former AG Matt Whitaker: Everything About Bruce and Nellie Ohr “Was Very Concerning”…

Delivering a statement directly from the files of ‘captain obvious‘ former AAG Matt Whitaker notes that everything about Bruce and Nellie Ohr was sketchy.

Political opposition research was paid for by Hillary Clinton and created by Fusion-GPS (Glenn Simpson and Nellie Ohr). That oppo-research was then sent to Chrisopher Steele in the U.K. so he could launder the information and return it to the DOJ and FBI, through Bruce Ohr, as a semi-official “intelligence” product.

Within the released documents provided to Judicial Watch the last FBI interview of Bruce Ohr (May 15th, 2017) took place two days prior to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller; and one day before Rod Rosenstein took Mueller to the White House.

Throughout the interviews (full pdf below) Bruce Ohr was acting as the go-between delivering information from his wife Nellie Ohr at Fusion GPS and one of Fusion’s contract investigators, Christopher Steele.

The 302 reports are heavily redacted (sources and methods); however, we already know the majority of names underneath the redactions. Here are the *302 investigative notes:

As Bruce Ohr is discussing the possibility of the “SIC” (Senate Intelligence Committee) traveling to the U.K. to interview Steele, you cross reference the committee Vice-Chair Mark Warner text messages (w/ Steele’s lawyer Adam Waldman) and the Ohr interview substance gives you the bigger picture of the conspiracy:

Now overlay Democrat Senator Mark Warner attempting to organize a meeting with Christopher Steele without “a paper trail”, during the height of the effort to organize the ‘soft-coup’ impeachment evidence.

Keep in mind, as you review SSCI Mark Warner attempting covert contact, for the expressed political purpose of conducting a ‘soft coup’….. the Vice-Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Mark Warner, is also a member of a very specific group known as the oversight “Gang-of-Eight”; and has contact with the most sensitive and secret covert government operations.

When you realize that senate members of the Gang-of-Eight in 2016 (Feinstein and Reid) were participating in the targeting…. and that continued into 2017 (Warner, Schumer, Burr, Ryan) with the soft coup effort against a sitting President; you begin to realize the scale of this.

The effort extends outside the Intelligence Apparatus into the halls of the most powerful politicians in DC. That’s where SSCI Security Director James Wolfe comes in; and is directly the reason why corrupt DOJ officials dropped charges against Wolfe in 2018 to control damage and mitigate risk. The truth of Wolfe leaking classified documents at the behest of Senators Warner and Burr was just too devastating.

A branch of the United States government (legislative) was attempting a coup against the elected leader of another branch of government (executive); by using planted and designated corrupt agents within the cabinet.

In 2015 and 2016 the dossier is connected to political opposition research laundered into weaponized intelligence to target a political campaign. However, after the election of November 2016, that DOJ/FBI, State Department and Senate effort then became an actual coup-plot against a sitting president.

The problem for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of….

