Former AG Matt Whitaker: Everything About Bruce and Nellie Ohr “Was Very Concerning”…

Delivering a statement directly from the files of ‘captain obvious‘ former AAG Matt Whitaker notes that everything about Bruce and Nellie Ohr was sketchy.
Political opposition research was paid for by Hillary Clinton and created by Fusion-GPS (Glenn Simpson and Nellie Ohr). That oppo-research was then sent to Chrisopher Steele in the U.K. so he could launder the information and return it to the DOJ and FBI, through Bruce Ohr, as a semi-official “intelligence” product.
Within the released documents provided to Judicial Watch the last FBI interview of Bruce Ohr (May 15th, 2017) took place two days prior to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller; and one day before Rod Rosenstein took Mueller to the White House.
Throughout the interviews (full pdf below) Bruce Ohr was acting as the go-between delivering information from his wife Nellie Ohr at Fusion GPS and one of Fusion’s contract investigators, Christopher Steele.
The 302 reports are heavily redacted (sources and methods); however, we already know the majority of names underneath the redactions. Here are the *302 investigative notes:
As Bruce Ohr is discussing the possibility of the “SIC” (Senate Intelligence Committee) traveling to the U.K. to interview Steele, you cross reference the committee Vice-Chair Mark Warner text messages (w/ Steele’s lawyer Adam Waldman) and the Ohr interview substance gives you the bigger picture of the conspiracy:
Now overlay Democrat Senator Mark Warner attempting to organize a meeting with Christopher Steele without “a paper trail”, during the height of the effort to organize the ‘soft-coup’ impeachment evidence.
Keep in mind, as you review SSCI Mark Warner attempting covert contact, for the expressed political purpose of conducting a ‘soft coup’….. the Vice-Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Mark Warner, is also a member of a very specific group known as the oversight “Gang-of-Eight”; and has contact with the most sensitive and secret covert government operations.
When you realize that senate members of the Gang-of-Eight in 2016 (Feinstein and Reid) were participating in the targeting…. and that continued into 2017 (Warner, Schumer, Burr, Ryan) with the soft coup effort against a sitting President; you begin to realize the scale of this.
The effort extends outside the Intelligence Apparatus into the halls of the most powerful politicians in DC. That’s where SSCI Security Director James Wolfe comes in; and is directly the reason why corrupt DOJ officials dropped charges against Wolfe in 2018 to control damage and mitigate risk. The truth of Wolfe leaking classified documents at the behest of Senators Warner and Burr was just too devastating.
A branch of the United States government (legislative) was attempting a coup against the elected leader of another branch of government (executive); by using planted and designated corrupt agents within the cabinet.
In 2015 and 2016 the dossier is connected to political opposition research laundered into weaponized intelligence to target a political campaign. However, after the election of November 2016, that DOJ/FBI, State Department and Senate effort then became an actual coup-plot against a sitting president.
The problem for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of….
Wake me when someone is prosecuted and sent to Gitmo.
Same here!This is what is to me very concerning.
Nothing is ever going to happen to these criminals, nothing. This is an entire waste of bandwidth, unfortunately.
I’ve got to fluff my pillows just right as I go to sleep waiting for something to happen regarding the attack on our democracy by Hillary, Barack and their suck up wanna bees!
Is Whitaker now acting as an unofficial delivery vehicle for the White House or Barr for questions and information?
That’s been my feeling. Not so sure he isn’t “official”, though. Who knows… one thing I do know is that he’s been all over Fox for the past 6-8 weeks. I’m not convinced that’s just a coincidence.
Mr. Cue Ball comes to the television bringing us what? I get the nasty feeling it is smoke and mirrors. Time to chalk up and drive him off the table!
You want an example of why “we the people” no longer trust anyone in the DOJ and FBI, this dope’s response illustrates. People in our government are both incompetent and stupid. Welcome to the party Whitaker.
They are not incompetent.They are not stupid.This is what they want you to believe.They are part of the swamp,corrupt.
Headline; “Either Ohr is Sketchy”
Next!…
time for Barr to have 24/7 secret service protection.
If WE know, AG Barr and company have known for quite awhile. That being said, it is well past the time to drop the hammer. I believe in the goodness of every man’s heart and I am hopeful that AG Barr will reaffirm my belief in mankind and the spirit of justice. I have been let down too many times in my prayers for fairness and justice for all. Not sure I can handle ANOTHER letdown – it IS just SO obvious and anything other than indictments/convictions will crush the citizens who in good faith have tolerated all the “righteous” explanations as to why no one is ever (EVER) been held accountable before (with the except of republicans) . This willNOT pass the smell test for any of us – just won’t!! We are SO past CONCERNING Matt!
Not to be condescending but you need to lower you expectations then you won’t be disappointed when this doesn’t turn out the way you want it to. You can be sure from all that has been said about this you are going to be disappointed so you better prepared or the worst and hop for the best.
“I believe in the goodness of every man’s heart”- there’s your problem …….
“The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” – Jeremiah.
Jesus said “Ye must be born again” for a reason.
I applaud you and all who are praying for justice.
Well, I learned a little bit more on the Horowitz effort. The IG can be the hammer to get federal bureaucrats fired. Seems tough to fire feds without the damning IG coffin nails.
Now, the prosecutor out of NY? He’s not firing anyone. He’s just locking them up.(i hope)
It isn’t clear that criminal action will be taken against anyone by virtue of the IG, only the prosecutor & his grand jury take liberty away. Horowitz takes their jobs away (first step?)
Pussyfooting!
If convicting crooks in fed LE, intell & The DoJ is so damn hard, everyone who has the PRIVLEDGE of a security clearance should be transferred to be accountable by military code off Justice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yuppers, Barry was the Commander in Chief of our entire Armed Forces and knew everything. There was no paragraph one, the predicate was, to quote jug head himself –
“Trump will never be President”.
To Cuba with ALL of them – Mercy B Coup
Yes it is obvious to the informed but the message needs to be drilled into the casual fox viewer I suppose.
What percentage of the population (any “educated” population, not just the U.S.) would read a site like CTH? Maybe 10%? 15% tops? MAAYYYBE 20%? Most people are just “too busy”, or they’re sorta in their Own World, or… let’s face… would just prefer to not know. This is complicated stuff, somebody’s got to explain it, and CNN, MSNBC, FNYT, WaPo are just not going to break it down in a way that’s not colored in some way (IMO).
Remember: “Russia hacked the DNC” underpins everything… so everything else related to that is ultimately justifiable. That’s the story, and they’re sticking to it. I’m not convinced that the public will EVER know that the Russian DNC Hack was a massive fraud. Hope so, but doubt it.
5%.
This site averages 100,000 hits/day, how many are,same person, multiple hits?
Population of U.S., 350 million, do the math…..
It isn’t so much that the Russian hacking is a known fraud – it’s WHEN it was known to be a fraud that is important. If the FBI/CIA knew it was a fraud before the FISA and the wiretapping that’s one thing but if it was discovered after those actions then their asses are covered — National security don’t cha know.
Remember when Obuma said “Donald Trump will never be President”. I’m not going to be happy with Barr prosecuting low hanging fruit. It ALL has to start and go through OBUMA! Then work it way down.
I would ask a simple question. How many times has this happened before. Whatever the beautiful Nellie Ohr wanted was passed thru her husband to the FBI. None of the Steele info was a product of independent FBI intel gathering….none of this passed basic street level law enforcement protocols.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Come Alex, we investigating? In case something would happen or say Barr turns in his resignation to spend time with his family. When the new appointed AG comes on board will the investigation be required to start over?
Alex, that is actually a very good question.
One reason people like Joe D. is the righteous indignation he shows towards disgraceful behavior of his former colleagues. It shakes him to the core as a freedom loving American. Contrast that with someone like Whitaker who appears to be on the right side of justice, but can’t or won’t express anything more than what appears to be concern. DiGenova has not always been right on the timing, but at least he knows a turkey when he sees one and calls it like it is. Whitaker, on the other hand, appears to be parsing words and as if he were the spokesperson for State. Will the real Matthew Whitaker place stand up.
Please stand up
Isn’t he still employed by the Feds?
“Delivering a statement directly from the files of ‘Captain Obvious‘.”
While simultaneously delivering a statement directly from the files of ‘Admiral Understatement‘.
Definitely prefer Matt Whitaker over Judge Nap or Alan Dershowitz.
Dersh has a whole heap of troubles of his own.
Previous interviews on this topic have speculated that Orr is cooperating, as he still has a job.
Of he has children, and if Nellie is unemployed, that is critical to him. Motivated.
On that, I put my hand up to my mouth, fake a cough and say “Bullshirt”.
I’m not buying any speculation.
Any and all ‘co-operation’ they could have gotten from him, by now.
Besides, no longer being employed, and in fact FIRED for leaking, hasn’t kept McCabe from hanging out with his old buds at,DOJ and FBI, so why shiuld it prevent Bruce?
Coarse with McCabe, feels like FBI/DOJ are cooperating with HIM, rather than the other way around.
Why was none of this misconduct investigated by Rod Rosenstein for over two years. Was Rosenstein on drugs? Rosenstein allowed the President of the United States to be framed not only for a crime that he never committed but a never even happened!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Seriously, given the steller job they both did in all this, I really wonder what was going on with this international drug interdiction that they were working on!
Were they the ‘point men’ working WITH the,Cartels? Wouldn’t surprise me at,all, at this point.
Perhaps they funneled the,$ from el chapo and his competitiin, to Capital Hill?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s on someone else’s payroll, imo.
Rosenstein wasn’t interested in investigating crimes or upholding the law, sooner or later it would’ve exposed his own crimes.
PDJT was surrounded by a lot of people after the election, but none were on his side.
They were all owned by others. At least the Lone Ranger had Tonto. PDJT fought alone.
Some so called lawmakers were talking impeachment before he was even sworn in.
I say a prayer for our president each day, usually twice a day.
https://biblepic.com/44/isaiah_2-4.htm
Woops, wrong thread, here it is.
There are several lawyers among us. Can’t one of them tell us how we can affect laws that are obvious but being ignored. Can some of us sue Wolfe? Or does EVERYTHING against the DOJ have to be approved by the DOJ before seeing a courtroom?
So, I am one. And the general answer is, you can’t.
The laws you refer to in this case are mostly federal criminal (since civil liability is usually (but not always—civil rights statutes) a matter of common law). And federal criminal laws require action by an official federal prosecutor, exercising prosecutorial discretion.
A recent past example McCabe referral to US DC DA Jessie Liu for three IG proven counts of perjury, 18USC§1621. Nothing.
When a city has crooked cops, prosecutors,and judges, USUALLY the,Feds come in, to break it up.
When it is the FEDERAL system that has been ‘bought off’ who ya gonna call?
GHOSTBUSTERS
Which is ironic, since I.C. are often referred to as ‘spooks’or ‘ghosts’,…
I am interested in the people convening a grand jury under common law and having the Sheriffs arrest these seditious government employees.
Any legal leg to stand on in this convoluted legal system.
Or do we the people go back to common law from we the people.
The District of Columbia has an “attorney general” whose office handles everything but criminal cases. The criminal cases go to the US Attorney for the DC district — Jessie Liu.
Liu did get an indictment for Wolfe six weeks after the McCabe referral. The Wolfe indictment did not tip the grand jury off as to the big picture. https://fas.org/sgp/news/2018/06/wolfe-indict.pdf However McCabe’s sitution was well publicized and connected by the facts to Hillary. Grand Jury had at least two witnesses summonsed.
Grand Jury investigation may be still pending but may reflect futility of grand jury to indict.
Thanks Ristavan – that is really depressing. What I’m reading from this is that the only way that citizens can address Governmental corruption is through armed rebellion.
Basically what I got out of comment also
Pretty depressing…
Is it 100% that Bruce and Nellie Ohr were sketchy and concerning from the beginning.
However, what it even MORE CONCERNING, to me anyway, is the lack of ANYBODY holding them accountable…especially after months of threats and tick-tocking.
Simply no way to run a DOJ.
Don’t get me started on both sets of their parents…
Still can’t figure out what Whitaker’s “angle” is….who’s he working for….why is he disseminating this info (or spreading rumors)? Is he prepping the battlefield for the DOJ or working on his own book deal?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“We ain’t doing &%^# about this except trotting out here every once in awhile to throw it in your face.
Get the message yet?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought Whitaker has been busy auditioning for a job as a Fox News Contributor. Starting pay $250k I heard.
If Satan sponsored an anti-rapture and took all of these evil MF’ers to Hell tomorrow I would not be one bit grieved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen, I am with you on that thought
He said nothing we haven’t already known for a long time. So what? I wonder if any of the DOJ types care about how “concerned” We the People are at their performance?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
We already knew Nellie Ohr worked for the CIA as an open source analyst in years past (see below), together with Bruce and Fusion’s Glenn Simpson.
FOIA documents seem to indicate she was working for the DOJ-NSD in 2015 and 2016.
This means Nellie Ohr was working for Fusion GPS AND the DOJ at the same time.
Did Nellie Ohr worked for, John P. Carlin (NSD), who worked for, Loretta Lynch, who worked for, Obama?
Carlin is pictured above on the left. He is standing next to his bosses, Loretta Lynch (sitting down), and James Comey (standing, right). President Barack Obama appointed Lynch Attorney General, and Comey FBI Director.
This is so surreal. Whitaker was the acting AG. He talks like a pundit- like he knew very little and couldn’t or wouldn’t do anything.
He is still “acting!”
The crux problem may be who will actually follow orders or follow them faithfully and fully, within the Executive Branch of Government.
A federal career (hiring to retiring) is 20-30 years. We had a full Fed Career cycle Carter-Bush-Clinton-Bush-Obama whereby the entire working level of the Executive branch was replaced. Also, during that cycle rules for punishing or removing a non-appointee and even appointees were drastically changed to preclude a President and his cabinet leadership from ensuring the Executive Branch reflected the President’s intended policies. Add to that the Republican Party has refused for nearly 3 years to even grant the President his 1st choices in leadership.
This may be the real issue facing AG Barr and that faced AG Whittaker. It is even impacting DHS, DoD and State Department operations. Its just not the DoJ that needs to be reset, replaced or eliminated.
So, even if the President does get a leader he wants, that person will have to weed out the rot at a pace of 1 rotten person at a time, while loosing case/psotion or having collateral damage done during the process.
In a comment above from one of our lurking lawyers “Ristvan”
He spells it out plain and simple.
Federal laws are superior to the common law of we the people. In other words he is telling us that there is not a damn thing we can do to the seditious agents attempting an overthrow of our Republic because laws as writing make us the inferior now. That should open your eyes.
Now I for one did not serve in our military and watch friends of mine give their lives for our Republic to watch it slip from our fingers by a bunch of twisted laws wrote by twisted lawyers serving in our government and congress.
It is time for COMMON LAW by we the PEOPLE to take control of this mess and clean out the den of vipers in the UN HOLY city of DC.
People we are gonna have to take a stand now. AG BARR needs to understand thst he holds the key to this powder keg.
This is the line in the sand for SEDITIOUS
As I have already stated, I find it strange and disturbing that Whitaker has suddenly started the TV rounds. And not in a good way.
I still feel the same. Hope I am proven wrong.
