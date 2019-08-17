Former AG Matt Whitaker: Everything About Bruce and Nellie Ohr “Was Very Concerning”…

Posted on August 17, 2019

Delivering a statement directly from the files of ‘captain obvious‘ former AAG Matt Whitaker notes that everything about Bruce and Nellie Ohr was sketchy.

.

Political opposition research was paid for by Hillary Clinton and created by Fusion-GPS (Glenn Simpson and Nellie Ohr).  That oppo-research was then sent to Chrisopher Steele in the U.K. so he could launder the information and return it to the DOJ and FBI, through Bruce Ohr, as a semi-official “intelligence” product.

Within the released documents provided to Judicial Watch the last FBI interview of Bruce Ohr (May 15th, 2017) took place two days prior to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller; and one day before Rod Rosenstein took Mueller to the White House.

Throughout the interviews (full pdf below) Bruce Ohr was acting as the go-between delivering information from his wife Nellie Ohr at Fusion GPS and one of Fusion’s contract investigators, Christopher Steele.

The 302 reports are heavily redacted (sources and methods); however, we already know the majority of names underneath the redactions. Here are the *302 investigative notes:

.

As Bruce Ohr is discussing the possibility of the “SIC” (Senate Intelligence Committee) traveling to the U.K. to interview Steele, you cross reference the committee Vice-Chair Mark Warner text messages (w/ Steele’s lawyer Adam Waldman) and the Ohr interview substance gives you the bigger picture of the conspiracy:

Now overlay Democrat Senator Mark Warner attempting to organize a meeting with Christopher Steele without “a paper trail”, during the height of the effort to organize the ‘soft-coup’ impeachment evidence.

Keep in mind, as you review SSCI Mark Warner attempting covert contact, for the expressed political purpose of conducting a ‘soft coup’….. the Vice-Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Mark Warner, is also a member of a very specific group known as the oversight “Gang-of-Eight”; and has contact with the most sensitive and secret covert government operations.

When you realize that senate members of the Gang-of-Eight in 2016 (Feinstein and Reid) were participating in the targeting…. and that continued into 2017 (Warner, Schumer, Burr, Ryan) with the soft coup effort against a sitting President; you begin to realize the scale of this.

The effort extends outside the Intelligence Apparatus into the halls of the most powerful politicians in DC. That’s where SSCI Security Director James Wolfe comes in; and is directly the reason why corrupt DOJ officials dropped charges against Wolfe in 2018 to control damage and mitigate risk. The truth of Wolfe leaking classified documents at the behest of Senators Warner and Burr was just too devastating.

A branch of the United States government (legislative) was attempting a coup against the elected leader of another branch of government (executive); by using planted and designated corrupt agents within the cabinet.

In 2015 and 2016 the dossier is connected to political opposition research laundered into weaponized intelligence to target a political campaign. However, after the election of November 2016, that DOJ/FBI, State Department and Senate effort then became an actual coup-plot against a sitting president.

The problem for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what We The People’ are already aware of….

66 Responses to Former AG Matt Whitaker: Everything About Bruce and Nellie Ohr "Was Very Concerning"…

  rojobirds says:
    August 17, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    Wake me when someone is prosecuted and sent to Gitmo.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  stg58animalmother says:
    August 17, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    Is Whitaker now acting as an unofficial delivery vehicle for the White House or Barr for questions and information?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    mr.piddles says:
      August 17, 2019 at 7:26 pm

      That's been my feeling. Not so sure he isn't "official", though. Who knows… one thing I do know is that he's been all over Fox for the past 6-8 weeks. I'm not convinced that's just a coincidence.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    RJ says:
      August 17, 2019 at 8:28 pm

      Mr. Cue Ball comes to the television bringing us what? I get the nasty feeling it is smoke and mirrors. Time to chalk up and drive him off the table!

      Like

      Reply
  rmramerica says:
    August 17, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    You want an example of why "we the people" no longer trust anyone in the DOJ and FBI, this dope's response illustrates. People in our government are both incompetent and stupid. Welcome to the party Whitaker.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  boogywstew says:
    August 17, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    Headline; "Either Ohr is Sketchy"

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  mark reddig says:
    August 17, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    time for Barr to have 24/7 secret service protection.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  lotbusyexec says:
    August 17, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    If WE know, AG Barr and company have known for quite awhile. That being said, it is well past the time to drop the hammer. I believe in the goodness of every man's heart and I am hopeful that AG Barr will reaffirm my belief in mankind and the spirit of justice. I have been let down too many times in my prayers for fairness and justice for all. Not sure I can handle ANOTHER letdown – it IS just SO obvious and anything other than indictments/convictions will crush the citizens who in good faith have tolerated all the "righteous" explanations as to why no one is ever (EVER) been held accountable before (with the except of republicans) . This willNOT pass the smell test for any of us – just won't!! We are SO past CONCERNING Matt!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    Zoe says:
      August 17, 2019 at 8:19 pm

      Not to be condescending but you need to lower you expectations then you won't be disappointed when this doesn't turn out the way you want it to. You can be sure from all that has been said about this you are going to be disappointed so you better prepared or the worst and hop for the best.

      Like

      Reply
    Rhi says:
      August 17, 2019 at 8:39 pm

      “I believe in the goodness of every man’s heart”- there’s your problem …….
      “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” – Jeremiah.
      Jesus said “Ye must be born again” for a reason.
      I applaud you and all who are praying for justice.

      Like

      Reply
  Tom Idlewood says:
    August 17, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Well, I learned a little bit more on the Horowitz effort. The IG can be the hammer to get federal bureaucrats fired. Seems tough to fire feds without the damning IG coffin nails.

    Now, the prosecutor out of NY? He’s not firing anyone. He’s just locking them up.(i hope)

    It isn’t clear that criminal action will be taken against anyone by virtue of the IG, only the prosecutor & his grand jury take liberty away. Horowitz takes their jobs away (first step?)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  ann says:
    August 17, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Pussyfooting!
    If convicting crooks in fed LE, intell & The DoJ is so damn hard, everyone who has the PRIVLEDGE of a security clearance should be transferred to be accountable by military code off Justice.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    MicD says:
      August 17, 2019 at 7:48 pm

      Yuppers, Barry was the Commander in Chief of our entire Armed Forces and knew everything. There was no paragraph one, the predicate was, to quote jug head himself –
"Trump will never be President".
To Cuba with ALL of them – Mercy B Coup
      “Trump will never be President”.
      To Cuba with ALL of them – Mercy B Coup

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  DJT2020 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    Yes it is obvious to the informed but the message needs to be drilled into the casual fox viewer I suppose.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    mr.piddles says:
      August 17, 2019 at 7:34 pm

      What percentage of the population (any “educated” population, not just the U.S.) would read a site like CTH? Maybe 10%? 15% tops? MAAYYYBE 20%? Most people are just “too busy”, or they’re sorta in their Own World, or… let’s face… would just prefer to not know. This is complicated stuff, somebody’s got to explain it, and CNN, MSNBC, FNYT, WaPo are just not going to break it down in a way that’s not colored in some way (IMO).

      Remember: “Russia hacked the DNC” underpins everything… so everything else related to that is ultimately justifiable. That’s the story, and they’re sticking to it. I’m not convinced that the public will EVER know that the Russian DNC Hack was a massive fraud. Hope so, but doubt it.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      Perot Conservative says:
        August 17, 2019 at 7:37 pm

        5%.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      Dutchman says:
        August 17, 2019 at 7:57 pm

        This site averages 100,000 hits/day, how many are,same person, multiple hits?

        Population of U.S., 350 million, do the math…..

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      Rhoda R says:
        August 17, 2019 at 8:24 pm

        It isn't so much that the Russian hacking is a known fraud – it's WHEN it was known to be a fraud that is important. If the FBI/CIA knew it was a fraud before the FISA and the wiretapping that's one thing but if it was discovered after those actions then their asses are covered — National security don't cha know.

        Like

        Reply
  SKIDROE says:
    August 17, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    Remember when Obuma said "Donald Trump will never be President". I'm not going to be happy with Barr prosecuting low hanging fruit. It ALL has to start and go through OBUMA! Then work it way down.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  ALEX says:
    August 17, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    I would ask a simple question. How many times has this happened before. Whatever the beautiful Nellie Ohr wanted was passed thru her husband to the FBI. None of the Steele info was a product of independent FBI intel gathering….none of this passed basic street level law enforcement protocols.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Donzo says:
    August 17, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    One reason people like Joe D. is the righteous indignation he shows towards disgraceful behavior of his former colleagues. It shakes him to the core as a freedom loving American. Contrast that with someone like Whitaker who appears to be on the right side of justice, but can't or won't express anything more than what appears to be concern. DiGenova has not always been right on the timing, but at least he knows a turkey when he sees one and calls it like it is. Whitaker, on the other hand, appears to be parsing words and as if he were the spokesperson for State. Will the real Matthew Whitaker place stand up.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  JoeMeek says:
    August 17, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    “Delivering a statement directly from the files of ‘Captain Obvious‘.”

    While simultaneously delivering a statement directly from the files of ‘Admiral Understatement‘.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Sherri Young says:
    August 17, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Definitely prefer Matt Whitaker over Judge Nap or Alan Dershowitz.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Perot Conservative says:
    August 17, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Previous interviews on this topic have speculated that Orr is cooperating, as he still has a job.

    Of he has children, and if Nellie is unemployed, that is critical to him. Motivated.

    Like

    Reply
    Dutchman says:
      August 17, 2019 at 8:03 pm

      On that, I put my hand up to my mouth, fake a cough and say “Bullshirt”.
      I’m not buying any speculation.

      Any and all ‘co-operation’ they could have gotten from him, by now.

      Besides, no longer being employed, and in fact FIRED for leaking, hasn’t kept McCabe from hanging out with his old buds at,DOJ and FBI, so why shiuld it prevent Bruce?

      Coarse with McCabe, feels like FBI/DOJ are cooperating with HIM, rather than the other way around.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  California Joe says:
    August 17, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    Why was none of this misconduct investigated by Rod Rosenstein for over two years. Was Rosenstein on drugs? Rosenstein allowed the President of the United States to be framed not only for a crime that he never committed but a never even happened!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    Dutchman says:
      August 17, 2019 at 8:08 pm

      Well, earlier in his career, Rosie WAS involved with an international drug intervention task force,…so was,Bruce Ohr, IIRC.
      Seriously, given the steller job they both did in all this, I really wonder what was going on with this international drug interdiction that they were working on!
      Were they the ‘point men’ working WITH the,Cartels? Wouldn’t surprise me at,all, at this point.
      Perhaps they funneled the,$ from el chapo and his competitiin, to Capital Hill?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    littleflower481 says:
      August 17, 2019 at 8:38 pm

      He's on someone else's payroll, imo.

      Like

      Reply
    mopar2016 says:
      August 17, 2019 at 8:41 pm

      Rosenstein wasn’t interested in investigating crimes or upholding the law, sooner or later it would’ve exposed his own crimes.

      PDJT was surrounded by a lot of people after the election, but none were on his side.
      They were all owned by others. At least the Lone Ranger had Tonto. PDJT fought alone.
      Some so called lawmakers were talking impeachment before he was even sworn in.
      I say a prayer for our president each day, usually twice a day.

      https://biblepic.com/44/isaiah_2-4.htm

      Like

      Reply
  MelH says:
    August 17, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    There are several lawyers among us. Can't one of them tell us how we can affect laws that are obvious but being ignored. Can some of us sue Wolfe? Or does EVERYTHING against the DOJ have to be approved by the DOJ before seeing a courtroom?

    Like

    Reply
    ristvan says:
      August 17, 2019 at 8:04 pm

      So, I am one. And the general answer is, you can’t.
      The laws you refer to in this case are mostly federal criminal (since civil liability is usually (but not always—civil rights statutes) a matter of common law). And federal criminal laws require action by an official federal prosecutor, exercising prosecutorial discretion.
      A recent past example McCabe referral to US DC DA Jessie Liu for three IG proven counts of perjury, 18USC§1621. Nothing.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      Dutchman says:
        August 17, 2019 at 8:12 pm

        When a city has crooked cops, prosecutors,and judges, USUALLY the,Feds come in, to break it up.

        When it is the FEDERAL system that has been ‘bought off’ who ya gonna call?

        GHOSTBUSTERS

        Which is ironic, since I.C. are often referred to as ‘spooks’or ‘ghosts’,…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Johnny says:
        August 17, 2019 at 8:19 pm

        I am interested in the people convening a grand jury under common law and having the Sheriffs arrest these seditious government employees.

        Any legal leg to stand on in this convoluted legal system.

        Or do we the people go back to common law from we the people.

        Like

        Reply
        • Sherri Young says:
          August 17, 2019 at 8:38 pm

          The District of Columbia has an “attorney general” whose office handles everything but criminal cases. The criminal cases go to the US Attorney for the DC district — Jessie Liu.

          Like

          Reply
          • franz dorn says:
            August 17, 2019 at 8:49 pm

            Liu did get an indictment for Wolfe six weeks after the McCabe referral. The Wolfe indictment did not tip the grand jury off as to the big picture. https://fas.org/sgp/news/2018/06/wolfe-indict.pdf However McCabe’s sitution was well publicized and connected by the facts to Hillary. Grand Jury had at least two witnesses summonsed.

            Grand Jury investigation may be still pending but may reflect futility of grand jury to indict.

            Like

            Reply
          • franz dorn says:
            August 17, 2019 at 8:49 pm

            Liu did get an indictment for Wolfe six weeks after the McCabe referral. The Wolfe indictment did not tip the grand jury off as to the big picture. https://fas.org/sgp/news/2018/06/wolfe-indict.pdf However McCabe’s sitution was well publicized and connected by the facts to Hillary. Grand Jury had at least two witnesses summonsed.

            Grand Jury investigation may be still pending but may reflect futility of grand jury to indict.

            Like

            Reply
      • Rhoda R says:
        August 17, 2019 at 8:30 pm

        Thanks Ristavan – that is really depressing. What I’m reading from this is that the only way that citizens can address Governmental corruption is through armed rebellion.

        Like

        Reply
      • littleflower481 says:
        August 17, 2019 at 8:37 pm

        Pretty depressing…

        Like

        Reply
  18. albertus magnus says:
    August 17, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Is it 100% that Bruce and Nellie Ohr were sketchy and concerning from the beginning.

    However, what it even MORE CONCERNING, to me anyway, is the lack of ANYBODY holding them accountable…especially after months of threats and tick-tocking.

    Simply no way to run a DOJ.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    August 17, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Still can’t figure out what Whitaker’s “angle” is….who’s he working for….why is he disseminating this info (or spreading rumors)? Is he prepping the battlefield for the DOJ or working on his own book deal?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Angel at Watchyourlifeinpictures says:
    August 17, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    If Satan sponsored an anti-rapture and took all of these evil MF’ers to Hell tomorrow I would not be one bit grieved.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. TradeBait says:
    August 17, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    He said nothing we haven’t already known for a long time. So what? I wonder if any of the DOJ types care about how “concerned” We the People are at their performance?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. islandpalmtrees says:
    August 17, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    We already knew Nellie Ohr worked for the CIA as an open source analyst in years past (see below), together with Bruce and Fusion’s Glenn Simpson.

    FOIA documents seem to indicate she was working for the DOJ-NSD in 2015 and 2016.

    This means Nellie Ohr was working for Fusion GPS AND the DOJ at the same time.

    Did Nellie Ohr worked for, John P. Carlin (NSD), who worked for, Loretta Lynch, who worked for, Obama?


    Carlin is pictured above on the left. He is standing next to his bosses, Loretta Lynch (sitting down), and James Comey (standing, right). President Barack Obama appointed Lynch Attorney General, and Comey FBI Director.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. Firefly says:
    August 17, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    This is so surreal. Whitaker was the acting AG. He talks like a pundit- like he knew very little and couldn’t or wouldn’t do anything.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. thedoc00 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    The crux problem may be who will actually follow orders or follow them faithfully and fully, within the Executive Branch of Government.

    A federal career (hiring to retiring) is 20-30 years. We had a full Fed Career cycle Carter-Bush-Clinton-Bush-Obama whereby the entire working level of the Executive branch was replaced. Also, during that cycle rules for punishing or removing a non-appointee and even appointees were drastically changed to preclude a President and his cabinet leadership from ensuring the Executive Branch reflected the President’s intended policies. Add to that the Republican Party has refused for nearly 3 years to even grant the President his 1st choices in leadership.

    This may be the real issue facing AG Barr and that faced AG Whittaker. It is even impacting DHS, DoD and State Department operations. Its just not the DoJ that needs to be reset, replaced or eliminated.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      August 17, 2019 at 8:40 pm

      So, even if the President does get a leader he wants, that person will have to weed out the rot at a pace of 1 rotten person at a time, while loosing case/psotion or having collateral damage done during the process.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  25. Johnny says:
    August 17, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    In a comment above from one of our lurking lawyers “Ristvan”

    He spells it out plain and simple.

    Federal laws are superior to the common law of we the people. In other words he is telling us that there is not a damn thing we can do to the seditious agents attempting an overthrow of our Republic because laws as writing make us the inferior now. That should open your eyes.

    Now I for one did not serve in our military and watch friends of mine give their lives for our Republic to watch it slip from our fingers by a bunch of twisted laws wrote by twisted lawyers serving in our government and congress.

    It is time for COMMON LAW by we the PEOPLE to take control of this mess and clean out the den of vipers in the UN HOLY city of DC.

    People we are gonna have to take a stand now. AG BARR needs to understand thst he holds the key to this powder keg.

    This is the line in the sand for SEDITIOUS

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. bambamtakethat says:
    August 17, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    As I have already stated, I find it strange and disturbing that Whitaker has suddenly started the TV rounds. And not in a good way.

    I still feel the same. Hope I am proven wrong.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

