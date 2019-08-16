President Trump Notes Rashida Tlaib…

When a woman marries her uncle: (1) her husband is her grandmothers son; (2) her daughter is her first cousin; and (3) her mother-in-law is also her “grandmother.”

Keep this in mind as you review:

41 Responses to President Trump Notes Rashida Tlaib…

  1. Tiffthis says:
    August 16, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    Why would they (Israel) grant her entry after taking it away? Seems crazy. They should publish the letter she sent 💯

    • Maquis says:
      August 16, 2019 at 11:56 pm

      She, subsequent to her Terror Tour turn down, sought personal entry for said familial visit, but immediately used the gracious granting of her request as she apparently intended, to take yet another jab at Israel and refuse to accept it. She’s a duplicitous piece of work.

    • Linda K. says:
      August 17, 2019 at 12:37 am

      She hasn’t seen her granddaughter since 2007. I guess it isn’t too urgent then, really.

      • Linda K. says:
        August 17, 2019 at 12:50 am

        I do think , that the fact that these radicals congresswomen wanted to enter a foreign country and stir up trouble should be condemned. It is a warning to everyone that their intent is not to legislate but interfere in another country’s affairs. They are all Freshmen congress people and should be focused on helping their own constituents, not messing in foreign affairs or trying to unseat other members of Congress with whom they disagree.
        Really, they are not ready for prime time. Stupidly prejudiced and fanatical.

        I hope they are ousted soon by the voters or the ethics committee(Ha!).

  2. Dutchman says:
    August 16, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    Probably poor translation. What she ACTUALLY said was “I don’t know HER”
    And “I don’t care.”
    Funny how one word can make a big difference.

  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 16, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    …and Rashida and her aunt (uncle’s wife) is the same person–Rashida. 🙃

  4. livefreeordieguy says:
    August 16, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    This whole warped thing reminds me of an old country song: “I Am My Own GrandPA”….

  5. WSB says:
    August 16, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    I DO like the southbound Barcalounger. The red hair…not so sure. Father-in-law/ Grandfather?

    Oh and both PT and Israel caught Tlaib in her own PR trap.

    She could stir chaos and have her trip paid for you the taxpayer; however, when Israel offered her a personal humanitarian entry visa, it seems she could not fork over her own moolah to just go see her Mother-in-law/Grandmother on a personal trip she would have to pay for.

    She is a mess.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      August 17, 2019 at 12:09 am

      Yes, she is a sick mentally disturbed mess.

      Talk about inhumane conditions… WE are living in them with her on the planet.

      I’m damn near serious. Toss in the atrocious factor that she is now a “CONgress” thing and I am serious. No “federal” “representative” should be mentally ill. We literally have many that are.

      We need CONgress control. /s

      We do need mental health control though, take down the institutions we all know by now that we truly don’t need as they are harmful to us and fill the buildings they were in with the poor mentally ill. Even this hateful b!tch deserves the treatment she is unaware she needs.

  6. sunnydaze says:
    August 16, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    This response from Grandma sounds kinda like Kamala Harris’ father throwing his daughter under the bus a few months back.

    Surprised she retweeted it.

    • Reloader says:
      August 17, 2019 at 12:29 am

      Grandma lives in the same house since 1974.

      Is that the same 1974 that Israelis lived to see after a whole bunch of Arabs (Palestinians) attacked them with devastating modern weapons in 1973?

  7. livefreeordieguy says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:01 am

    And, leave it to PDJT: He puts grandmother in quotes (“grandmother”) and says she is the only “real winner” because she doesn’t have to suffer what the rest of us must — her insufferable “granddaughter/daughter-in-law”…. God help us….

  8. Bill says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:01 am

    The last line in his Twitter post is epic. This man is a fighter. He’s giving a lesson to all the little pajama boys out there in this country of how to defend yourself and stand up for your beliefs. This man is the right man, at the right time. God bless.

  9. beachbum31 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:01 am

    she ran against 3 or four black women in her Wayne county dominated district in her primary. When she faces only 1 next time, she loses. What a pig.

  10. Edd says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:01 am

    What “Palestinian people”? There has never been a country of Palestine.
    1. When Was Palestine Founded?
    2. By Whom Was Palestine Founded?
    3. What Were Ancient Palestine’s Borders?
    4. Where was the Capital of Palestine?
    5. What Are Palestine’s Major Cities?
    6. Upon What Was Palestine’s Economy Based?
    7. What Is Palestine’s Form of Government?
    8. Antecedent to Yasser Arafat, Can You Name Even One Palestinian Leader?
    9. What was the prevalent religion of the country of Palestine?
    10. Was Palestine ever recognized by any country whose existence, at that time or now, leaves no room for interpretation?
    11. What was the language of Palestine?
    12. What is the name of Palestine’s currency?
    13. Pick any date in history, what was the approximate exchange rate of the Palestinian monetary unit against the U.S. dollar, the European euro, the British pound, the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan?
    14. Since there is no country of “Palestine” today, when did its demise occur?
    16. If “Palestinians” are only generic Arabs collected from all over — or thrown out of — the Arab world, and
    17. If “Palestinians” really have a genuine ethnic identity that gives them the right for self-determination, then …
    18. Why did the “Palestinians” never try to become independent until Arabs suffered their devastating defeat in the 1967 Six-Day War?
    These final three questions have a single basic root answer common to each question. Jordan was created under the Hashemite kings following World War I, when a country full of Arab Muslims was created from the remains of the Ottoman Empire. Today, they are deemed not to be Palestinians, but Jordan is full of “Palestinians.” In the decades after the end of World War I, Jordan seized parts of Israel and annexed them. Today, this incontrovertible fact of history has to be denied because otherwise the mandate for a “Palestinian State” collapses. However, sometimes the truth slips out. For example:

    Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has described Jordanian and Palestinian Arabs as “one people living in two states,” during a meeting with the head of the Jordan Football Association.
    Bethlehem-based Maan News cited the Jordanian al-Ghad newspaper as saying Abbas arrived in Jordan from Doha, along with several other senior PA officials, including its intelligence chief Majid Faraj.
    The Arabic-language Al-Quds (Ed. The Arabic name for Jerusalem) news outlet directly quoted Abbas, who “stressed that the relationship between Jordan and Palestine is the relationship of ‘one people living in two states.’”
    Abbas added, “This relationship will not be affected by anything.”

    Hamas Foreign Minister Fathi Hammad has been quoted as observing:
    Personally, half my family is Egyptian. We are all like that. More than 30 families in the Gaza Strip are called Al-Masri [‘Egyptian’]. Brothers, half of the Palestinians are Egyptians and the other half are Saudis. Who are the Palestinians? We have many families called Al-Masri, whose roots are Egyptian. Egyptian! They may be from Alexandria, from Cairo, from Dumietta, from the North, from Aswan, from Upper Egypt. We are Egyptians. We are Arabs. We are Muslims. We are a part of you.

  11. Eric says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Beautiful. He’s a master at this.

  12. G S says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Next thing we’ll learn is that Rashida is a man! Nothing surprises me anymore…I think.

  13. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:06 am

    So an old woman living in “inhuman conditions” in the back waters of “Palestine” follows US internal politics and knows about “Donald Trump and his repeated attacks on her granddaughter”? Hey! I got a brand new bridge for sale. It connect the White House to moochelle’s vegetable “garden”.

  14. AustinPrisoner says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:07 am

    I love Trump’s justified insults and his spontaneous outdoor press conferences. The more people see this man acting normal and using common sense and common language, the more they like him.

  15. ATheoK says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:15 am

    She inherited her grandmother’s big toe.
    She inherited her grandmother’s son’s caveman brow.
    She inherited her uncle’s brother’s nose hair.
    She inherited her great aunt’s neanderthal lack of smile.

    The trouble is, those inherited body part tendencies aren’t in the same locations on Tlaib.

  16. NJF says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:23 am

    I saw this earlier and any eyeballs are still spinning trying to make it out. She married her uncle so her grandmama is also her MIL???

    Did I also read that the lovely town in question is made up of only 3 families? Which I guess means they’re all intermarried. Now her IQ makes sense.

  17. sunnyflower5 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Do figs have a season?

    • sunnyflower5 says:
      August 17, 2019 at 12:29 am

      Israeli Summer fig season under way. A month and a half into the Summer fig season in Israel and almost all Summer varieties are available for export. The season began in late-April and is expected to continue through August.

  18. Magabear says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Tlaib is a vile beast. If hate had a daughter………

  19. JoeMeek says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:39 am

    Adolf Eichmann’s spawn seems even more upset than usual.

  20. luke says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:45 am

    “The only real winner her is Talib’s grandmother” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

