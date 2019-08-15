President Trump MAGA Rally – Manchester, New Hampshire – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

Tonight President Donald J. Trump is holds a MAGA/KAG campaign rally at SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. The President is scheduled to speak at 7:00pm EST with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
I love this photo —from Inauguration Parade as his old military school marched by.
The audience prefers KAG vs MAGA.
But not by much.
Well, no denying Ametica is Great, let’s keep it so!
Anyone else’s internet slow to a crawl about an hour ago? Taking forever to post.
But MAGA is so fun to come up with alternate slogans, like Make Acosta Grovel Again. LOL
Keep Acosta Gone
Kick Acosta’s ________
MADlibs are FUN!
Kick Acosta’s Gonads
I knew y’all would agree with me! LOL
Make Acosta Gone Already
Looks like NATO might be on the block.
Well, they’re on their toes now to be sure!
These never get old. Actually they are refreshing. KAG.
Does anyone know how the Biden rally is going?
Look at the dude in the plaid shirt just behind our favorite President….can’t stop yawning…poor guy has probably been standing in like for 2 days.
LINE not LIKE.
*line* not like
“Whether you like me or hate me, you gotta vote for me!”
He knows some will begrudgingly vote for him. He’s not exactly gloating but he’s enjoying it. I love it!
“This room is a love fest”
Blue collar workers, baby!!!!
He said the “G” word! I’ve got the vapors 🙂
