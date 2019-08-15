President Trump MAGA Rally – Manchester, New Hampshire – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

Posted on August 15, 2019 by

Tonight President Donald J. Trump is holds a MAGA/KAG campaign rally at SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH.  The President is scheduled to speak at 7:00pm EST with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2020, Live Streaming, media bias, President Trump, RSBN, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

111 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally – Manchester, New Hampshire – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

Older Comments
  2. woohoowee says:
    August 15, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    The audience prefers KAG vs MAGA.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. woohoowee says:
    August 15, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    Anyone else’s internet slow to a crawl about an hour ago? Taking forever to post.

    Like

    Reply
  4. 1stgoblyn says:
    August 15, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    But MAGA is so fun to come up with alternate slogans, like Make Acosta Grovel Again. LOL

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Rhoda R says:
    August 15, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    Looks like NATO might be on the block.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    August 15, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    These never get old. Actually they are refreshing. KAG.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Rhoda R says:
    August 15, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    Does anyone know how the Biden rally is going?

    Like

    Reply
  8. patti says:
    August 15, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Look at the dude in the plaid shirt just behind our favorite President….can’t stop yawning…poor guy has probably been standing in like for 2 days.

    Like

    Reply
  9. WSB says:
    August 15, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    “Whether you like me or hate me, you gotta vote for me!”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. tuskyou says:
    August 15, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    “This room is a love fest”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. bambamtakethat says:
    August 15, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Blue collar workers, baby!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. calbear84 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    He said the “G” word! I’ve got the vapors 🙂

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s