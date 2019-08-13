Tuesday August 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
-
When I Say Goodbye
By Pastor J. C. O’Hair
When to this world I say goodbye, Whether Christ shall come or I shall die;
I shall not fear my future state, Nor yet resign my soul to fate;
‘Tis neither boast no carnal pride, Nor natural worth I have inside;
My trust is not in human creeds, Nor in my good religious deeds.
If man, by works, could heaven gain, Then ‘tis true, Christ died in vain.
There was no power on earth could save, Nor offer hope beyond the grave.
Salvation is from heaven above; God’s book declares that God is love.
God loved the world and sent His Son To die for sinners, for every one.
Christ tasted death for every man: It was God’s own redemption plan.
On Calvary’s cross the debt was paid, For there on Christ our sins were laid.
In death the Saviour bowed His head, There His precious blood was shed.
God has for sin no other cure. By Christ’s shed blood the way is sure.
When Christ had put our sin away, In Joseph’s tomb His body lay.
But on the third day Christ arose To conquer thereby all His foes;
Then He ascended through the sky To take His Father’s throne on high.
Now in the Father’s presence there Unceasing is the Saviour’s prayer.
Still He prays, “All Thine are Mine,” Forever kept by power Divine.
Christ promised to prepare a place For all who will receive His grace.
Some day the age of grace will end; The Lord from heaven shall descend.
The dead in Christ will hear the shout, And from their graves they will come out.
The living saints shall with them rise, And meet the Saviour in the skies;
And we shall then His glory see, And like the Saviour we shall be.
When we reach our heavenly home, Throughout the ages yet to come,
God’s grace in Christ the saints shall know, For God has promised this to show.
Eternal life, God’s gift, is free ‘Tis all by grace for you and me.
So in God’s Word I rest my case, Trusting His unfailing grace.
God cannot lie, His Word is sure; And in His Son I am secure,
Because Christ’s work has satisfied, And by that work I’m justified.
God has pardoned every sin; My hope of glory, Christ within.
I am prepared my God to meet, For in His Son I am complete,
And sealed unto redemption day. So if by death, or I’m caught away.
I shall not fear my future state, But, loving Christ, I’ll serve and wait.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/when-i-say-goodbye/
For more articles by Pastor J. C. O’Hair, visit the J. C. O’Hair Online Library.
I wasn’t expecting the ending. It made my heart smile. Beautiful gesture ❤
This member should be thrown off the team… disgraceful!
cit: There’s a strong possibility you may get your wish . Reportedly participants all sign a permissive behavior agreement this ……. violated .
So his plan was…..foiled?
Fredo Forever!!
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chris-cuomo-completely-loses-it/
“Fredo…don’t get in the boat”
The memes from this are going to be great
We’re almost there . . .
MSM seems to have sorta let our Mississippiillegal raids drop except for the endless boo-hooing about their poor (but illegal) ninas y ninos. Some local papers have run the stories on how amongst those busted were many who were previously (some multiple times) arrested before for being here illegally AND some who were wearing court-ordered ankle bracelets, they’d just ignored the courts’ orders and di-di-maued out and got another job.
This was the result of an investigation that went on over a year, the Feds have proof that the companies KNOWINGLY hired illegals and even FACILITATED their illegal hiring. I’m betting that more than a few company folks will be getting all-expense paid vacays to a Fed motel. This is too big to just slap a few wrists.
can she cook ?
Getting Smuggled from Afghanistan to Texas Is Easier than You Think
by Todd Bensman – August 6, 2019
The United States has long bestowed immigration rewards on Iraqis and Afghans who assist our troops in “War on Terror” combat zones.
https://www.meforum.org/59117/getting-smuggled-from-afghanistan-to-texas?utm
😂😂
Wow!
Happy Dog! https://twitter.com/vastidity/status/1157087453884248064
Happy Bird! https://twitter.com/vastidity/status/1152700778051588096
I want to post this here for anyone concerned or interested in the Hong Kong protests. It is a review of poems by Ho Lai-Ming, a poet, who is writing her poetry as a response to the standing up of the Hong Kong people for freedom, for understanding.
The review gives you the context and the heart breaking poems.
I do wish, in a quiet time you will read this.
https://blog.lareviewofbooks.org/poetry/moment-everyone-revolution-poems-tammy-ho-lai-ming-hong-kong-crisis/
Old song that is still relevant
I can’t do a link to it, but there is a clip on Twitter of a knife-wielding moron being subdued by passers-by a short time ago in Sydney.
They used a cafe chair and a milk crate!
One of the guys tells him some pretty blunt home truths. Aussies, maate.
Absolutely gorgeous painting by Jaime Corum. What a magnificent creature. ❤️
P.S. Makes you want to reach out and stroke him.
