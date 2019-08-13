August 13th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #936

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Summer of MAGA
—– 1 more days… then President Trump Rally Day in NH —–
(Thursday, August 15, 7pm ET)
👍 Thumbs up moment–Kamala Harris visited a nursing home:
Spunky Senior Citizen Woman: “You are advocating health care for everyone … who’s going to pay for it?”
Harris: “Well, we’re going to pay for it”
Spunky Senior Citizen Woman: “No we’re not. Leave our health care system alone. We don’t want you to mess with it”
Harris thought she was going to a nursing home…Ended up being taken to school.
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “May those who say to me, “Aha! Aha!” be appalled at their own shame.
But may all who seek you rejoice and be glad in you;
may those who long for your saving help always say, The Lord is great!”.” 🌟
-— Psalm 40:15-16
***Praise: “President Trump will enforce a Clinton-era law to ensure that non-citizens do not abuse our public benefit programs and jeopardize the safety net needed by vulnerable Americans.” Finally an old law is being enforced..PTL!!
***Praise: President Trump’s BOOMING economy has Toyota expanding their manufacturing plants in the U.S. they are looking to hire thousands of American workers.
***Praise: From Diamond and Silk…”President Trump, we want to say Thank you for being the best President ever. Thank you for being our voice and Thank you for paving the way for all Americans to have an opportunity at obtaining the American Dream. We Love you so much more. God Bless You.” The Conservative Treehouse Treepers has same hearts as Diamond and Silk.
🙏 Pray:
— for protection/safe traveling for Pres Trump/MAGA Team as they go to Penn & speak about America Energy— (Dep NJ at 11:30am ***Arr back at NJ at 5:10pm ET)
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting fail and dry up
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
— for Riverside, CA Police officers…one died and two injured in shooting incident
— for all children & young Landen & French boy(bleed on the brain, fractures to spine, arms, legs)
— for protection for all Treepers and Trump Supporters planning/going on vacations this month–Be Safe and have FUN–MAGA–KAG all day, week, month long!
— *🇺🇸* America Energy Dominance *🇺🇸*
🦅 “To protect benefits for American citizens, immigrants must be financially self-sufficient.” (73% of Americans favors requiring immigrants to be able to support themselves financially.)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
Treepers' Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday August 13, 2019
Was that lady awesome or what???!
Yes, Spunky just like my mom would have said.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
1: Tweet with picture of Candace Owens and Mary Ann Mendoza.
2: Tweet with preview to Candace Owens interview with Mary Ann Mendoza.
Trailer: Candace Owens Show Featuring Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza – (1:23)
—————
Previous (August 11th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/11/august-11th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-934/comment-page-1/#comment-7267631
The Candace Owens Show: Mary Ann Mendoza – 8/11/19 – (36:08) – (Full Interview)
“In 2014, Sgt. Brandon Mendoza was killed by an illegal immigrant with a criminal record while on his way home from work. His mother, Mary Ann Mendoza, is now speaking out on how lax border security ultimately hurts citizens and their families. Don’t miss this powerful episode of The Candace Owens Show.”
Angel mom tweet with picture.
Regrettably, she is shouting into the darkness. May God bless her and give her comfort.
Steve Bannon: Trump’s tariff threats are working at the border – 8/11/19
Thanks to somercet for finding this clip.
Full interview videos have been taken down by YouTube.
3:02 – Bannon discusses WeBuildTheWall.
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
From Sundance Twitter:
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweets
Germany is the economic powerhouse, and therefore the HEART of the EU.
Imagine an EU, without Germany.
Point made?
EU was not shy about its purpose, when it was formed; to be an ECONOMIC COMPETITOR to the U.S.
They aknowledge it, WHY shouldn’t WE?
We are in economic competition with EVERY country. No ‘allies’, but no ‘enemies’ either. No frenemies, no diplomatic polite dishonesty, either.
We compete economically with EVERY country, and THEY with us. So, WHY would Walmart pay the salaries of Targets security personelle, and the healthcare premiums of ALL of Targets employees?
As economic competitors, the most efficient system, wins. If another country can come up with a more EFFICIENT economic system, than free market capitalism, they will provide their citisens with greater prosperity (and security) than ours, they will be a bigger market, and they win.
Its business, and competition. Best man win, and all of that. Centrally controlled heavily taxed and regulated, state run enterprise dominated, innovation suppressing, corruption inducing economies are NOT efficient. They can NOT compete.
But, not OUR problem. We aren’t trying to impose regime change on anyone. But, if the people grow tired of not getting as much prosperity or security from their system as they would like, we do model the ‘best’ system anyone has come up with, so far.
So tell me, again. WHY would Walmart pay the salaries of Target security personelle, and the heathcare premiums for ALL their employees?
Its not that Walmart wants Target to get shoplifted, any more than it wants Target employees to get sick. But each competes, fairly and best system prospers, as do its citisens.
Labratory of Democracy, applied to Countries. So, why are we paying for the social programs for EU, including ‘free’ healthcare, full pensions at age 60, etc. thru unfair, uneven trade.
And, paying for THEIR security, through uneven spending on NATO. When you look at the world thru the prism of Economic Nationalism, it makes no SENSE. We are,supporting their inneffient system of Conmunism lite.
WHY?
I think NATO should be abolished and providing military assistance to other countries be determined on a case by case basis.
Just like the President has done “separate” trade deals with each country, versus TPP, the Paris Accords, etc
Especially paying a country that does not want us there. Bring the troops home, or put them in Poland……
Then watch the German’s freak out…..well…. except for Merkel…
I believe she was raised in East Germany…
Wonder why Ronaldus Maximus didn’t start drawing down immediately when the Soviet Bloc blew up.
I think it is a fair question to ask why it took almost two years into the president’s term for this enforcement to happen, given that it was a Clinton-era law?
I thought the article said it has been on the books for over 100 years, and enforced until about 25 years ago?
And yes, its a fair question. As well as why did we stop enforcing it 25 years ago, and why continue to not enforce it, since?
POTUS of “both parties”, and CONgress controlled, one time or another by one party or another. House oversight is supposex to be “overseeing” the executed, to insure they are enforcing the laws as written.
Lots of questions need to be asked and answered. But agree with grandma, thank God its being enforced now!
I know! You would have thought Bush or Obama would have done this during their 16 year reign! Trump got it done.
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
More proof that Bezos and the CIA don’t know how to run a newspaper business.
Donald Trump Retweet
I worked there (US Embassy Warsaw) for a year and a half. When I was there only the top floor where the Ambassador and Political Section are had central heating. As you might guess winter was rough. Right after I left the first floor caught on fire because everyone was using space heaters. I hope they fixed that.
Could not have been said better for all us Americans than Diamond & Silk…
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Where do the other 27% think the money to support immigrants comes from? The ignorance is breathtaking…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t have to tell you, but I will because it’s fun to vent.
The 27% think it’s fine if they decide to give away your tax dollars to freeloaders.
I know this because I’ve had that conversation with a liberal.
I quote,”Illegal immigrants only cost us 2% of our taxes.”
I nearly pulled over and made him get out of my truck.
C N N s Cuomo gets called Fredo and loses it.
first time trying to post a link, hope it worked
As they say – the truth hurts. And even more people will now call him Fredo.
“I’m an actor for CNN.”
Cuomo threatening physical violence over a very minor thing …… typical Communist……what a pile of steaming sewer sludge worthless Commie.
It did.
Fredo just letting his freak flag fly.
Sometimes I think these lunatics have security to keep THEM from attacking others rather than the opposite.
This is the gutter level quality of TV news media today. Nothing more to say.
Rep. Dan Crenshaw Explains His Support for ‘Red Flag Laws’
Crenshaw continued, “At its heart what we are talking about is the ability to confiscate weapons where there is evidence that violence is about to be committed. It’s that simple, and this isn’t that controversial.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/08/11/rep-dan-crenshaw-explains-his-support-red-flag-laws/#
“It’s that simple, and this isn’t that controversial.”
Wrong on both points. Perceptual skill is not one of his strong points.
Well, once you have the minority report system, so you can ACCURATEL PREDICT when someone is going to commit violence, BEFORE they do, then you know cops with jetpacks swoop in and stop the crime.
If they DO have reason to believe the PERSON is dangerous, SCREW the guns, take the PERSON in. He’s whats DANGEROUS. You take him, leave the guns the guns aren’t going to hurt anyone.
However, you leave him and take the guns, he gets an axe, or samurai sword or climbs behind the wheel of a big truck.
If HE is whats deemed dangerous, whyvin the,HELL would you take his guns, and LEAVE him? Oh, and gee we ALREADY HAVE laws on the books, to take someone in for observation, if they are deemed a danger to themself or others.
If the persin is dangerous, TAKE THE PERSON. DUH.
Y’all gonna love this one. There may be a move from the left black hats (I assume lawfare will start this) to demand the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Epstein death.
You know Barr should be barred Bc yada yada yada.
Just amazing.
They’ll say Barr should be barred because his father was once the head of the Dalton School where Epstein got a job as a math teacher, even though his father wasn’t head of the school when it happened. That’s the correct logic from the Dems, yes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr is a human being. Epstein is a human being. Therefore Barr should recuse himself because he obviously will be biased towards another human being.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such an investigation would inevitably increase in scope to include the evidence against him being the possible catalyst for his “suicide.”
That would appear to be an effective way to indefinitely tie-up/cover-up the damning evidence against all the guilty perverts, since evidence in an ongoing special counsel’s investigation couldn’t be released.
Barr and Wray would love it.
POTUS keeps finding ways to make America Great. The dems offer us nothing. Keep up the good work and Citizen, thanks for your links.
If you can’t remove the VSGPOTUS using the 25th Amendment then by the same Democrat Party standards the next best thing is to replace him with someone who will be a mentally incapacitate puppet ruler. Sleepy creepy Joe.
In response to the apparent failed test of a Russian nuclear-powered cruise missile, President Trump tweeted, “We have similar, though more advanced, technology.”
But the United States does not have nuclear-powered cruise missiles, and I haven’t read anything about the U.S. military trying to develop such missiles.
What do we have that is similar but more advanced?
….and you know that how?????
LikeLiked by 3 people
I certainly hope we don’t have nuke-powered cruise missiles. They would be an accident waiting to happen. They’re designed to hit targets, not land safely. Of course if one doesn’t give a s**t about the collateral damage . . . .
I heard when North Korea was shooting off test missiles, we shot a missile from a submarine … 4,000 miles away! Talk about a message.
Read this.
Then understand that Russia has launched at least a dozen attacks on Ukraine yesterday.
And there have been five weeks of protests against Putin and his mafia mob throughout Russia, because free elections are not allowed as guaranteed by their constitution.
And, China has its running dog Russia, attacking HK protesters as US interference.
‘Moscow calls for joint cooperation with Beijing against U.S. interference’
‘MOSCOW, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Russia and China should exchange information on the interference of the United States in the internal affairs of the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.
The ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing that Moscow is aware of Chinese statements that the United States interferes in Hong Kong affairs and it treats this information “with all seriousness.”
“Moreover, I think it would be right and useful to exchange such information through respective services,” Zakharova said, adding that she and her Chinese colleagues will discuss the issue soon.
Zakharova said the United States’ secret service is using technology to destabilize Russia and China.
Earlier on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned U.S. Embassy Political Section head Tim Richardson, and presented him with an official protest against the U.S. encouraging an unauthorized opposition rally on Aug. 3.
The ministry criticized the United States for attempting to interfere in Russia’s domestic affairs.
Also on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying called on the U.S. side to immediately stop intervening in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs.
On Thursday, the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region lodged stern representations with the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong after a diplomat at the consulate general reportedly met with “Hong Kong independence” activists.’
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019-08/09/c_138297092.htm
If an entire country has to wait over 3 years for just one person to be brought to justice, is that justice being served?
Week #27 since AG confirmation:
Dear Mr. Attorney General Barr,
Americans know the refrain “truth, justice, and the American way.” Truth and justice are integral to the American way. We ask that you remember the Americans who are counting on you to restore truth and justice, both alive and those who have died to secure the American way:
America is crying out for justice.
AG Barr, on November 8, 2016 we became certain President Trump, the outsider, would implement Justice through the powers given to the President in the Constitution. The President was elected to save the United States from this coup, the corruption, and overreaching power of the Deep State. The coup’s goal is to attain and maintain perpetual power through complete destruction of the Rule of Law and systematic dismantling of the Constitution. We believe the President made the Right Choice in picking you – – – to be known throughout the annals of history for saving our way of life and restoring fidelity, integrity, and equitability to the law. Equal Justice.
Americans know the myriad illegal and unconstitutional actions the Deep State, Democrats (Obama Admin, Clinton-DNC), and some Republicans utilized to stop a Presidential candidate and impair a Presidency. Americans know Russia is a false flag. Americans know foreign agents, journalists, law firms, and opposition research outfits were engaged in this silent coup.
The conspirators are but a small number in comparison to us, Mr. AG Barr. Millions of Americans are praying for justice to save this Republic. Will you alter the course of history for the good of our Nation by upholding the law, bringing the wrongdoers to justice, and rejecting the pressures of a few attempting to shield the lawbreakers and evildoers? Will you restore justice in America?
America is watching.
May God bless you for your persistence, and give you comfort when your plea goes unfulfilled.
I wonder if the patriots in the Revolutionary War were as pessimistic? America would never be.
No was more surprised by Epstein’s suicide than Epstein himself!
