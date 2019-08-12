Former AAG Matt Whitaker – Epstein’s Custodial Suicide is “Fishy”…

Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker appears on Fox News with Lou Dobbs to discuss immigration judges and a unionization ruling. However, when the discussion turned to Jeffrey Epstein, even AAG Whitaker said common sense tells us something about this is “fishy”.
Apparently the Bureau of prisons moved Epstein from suicide watch to a room with bunk beds and sheets. Then his cellmate was removed. Then the guards stopped watching him. Then he hung himself with the bed sheets… Alone in the room with the bunk beds… when no-one was watching, and no-one noticed.
Oh yeah, and the FBI went to search his rapey island today. 35 days AFTER he was arrested. Three days AFTER the sealed records of his activity was unsealed; and two days AFTER his suicide. What were they waiting for?…
Yeah. “Fishy”!
The internet is fired up about Whitaker’s comments!
Bingo……
There is a staff shortage. Non guards have had to play like guards. This was reported.
C’mon buddy… Quick now, git on the stretcher. Lolita Express on the tarmac waiting.
“FISHY” – HERE’S FISHY….
If these facts are true (it’s WDIM)
Epstein was indeed SUICIDED.
(FULL BLOWN HILLIARY “SUPPORTERS”)
August 12, 2019
Clinton Union Bosses Of Epstein Prison Guards Mysteriously Own $26 Million Luxury Properties In China
By: Sorcha Faal
A mind-shattering highly classified “Of Special Importance” new Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) report circulating in the Kremlin today is expressing “extreme concern” [беспокойство] over the mysterious actions this past fortnight of two top union leaders associated with Hillary Clinton—the first being J. David Cox Sr.—President of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE)—who had purchased for him a $20 million 7 room luxury villa in Shanghai-China—
and the second being Serene Gregg–President of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 3148—who had purchased for her a $6 million luxury apartment in Beijing-China—both of whom controlled the hiring and scheduling of prison guards assigned to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City where child sex slaver Jeffrey Epstein was discovered dead—
an ultra-secure federal prison facility known as “Manhattan’s Guantanamo” which during the past 21-years has seen only one of its inmates being able to commit suicide, and that one in 1998—
and both of whose union leaders Cox and Gregg fully supporting Hillary Clinton to be president—but after whose loss to President Donald Trump in 2016, saw both Cox and Gregg, in February-2018, openly attacking him over union prison guard staffing at this New York City prison facility—
in June-2018 saw them increasing their attacks on Trump—and yesterday saw Gregg herself shockingly asserting about one of the most secure prisons in the world: “If it wasn’t Mr. Epstein, it would have been somebody else, because of the conditions at that institution…
It wasn’t a matter of how it happened or it happening, but it was only a matter of time for it to happen…It was inevitable”. [Note: Some words and/or phrases appearing in quotes in this report are English language approximations of Russian words/phrases having no exact counterpart.]
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2951.htm
Wasn’t a regular correctional officer— he was Special.
I’m sure the guard in question is recovering from this traumatic experience by visiting his family in Mexico, and when he returns he’ll schedule a press conference.
Sure it will be canceled it at the last minute due to non-specific emotional stress requiring immediate medical intervention, but that’s ok. We’ll get all the answers we need in six months or so when he appears on the Ellen Show before disappearing forever.
Annnnddd, the cameras were ‘malfunctioning’ as well.
According to the AP, he was not a guard but just a vanilla corrections employee. Reported by Fox News about fifteen minutes ago.
See Wray was right all along, this whole thing is just a training issue./s
I’ll never trust the FBI…and not sure I ever did. They are nothing more than a political action tool. Law enforcement agency they are not.
They operate like any crime family has ever operated…….same unspoken rules…….same unspoken protocol.
How high was this bunk bed that the 6′ Epstein hung himself from?
Why was there even a bunk?
He never had a bunkbed the bed was bolted to the floor the ceilings are 9 feet high and there is no way he hung himself with sheets made out of paper. They are lying.
The NY Post ‘photos’ show someone who looks like Epstein in regular jail clothing, elastic waist pants and orange t-shirt, on that gurney. Those pictures do not even make any sense. Unless, Jeffrey was taken off suicide watch.
But then nothing else adds up.
It’s because everyone in the United States knows if he’s dead the klintons did it. If he’s not dead then Barr is a genius.
Yes they are
This is story fishy as hell, so don’t assume I’m trying to argue this was a suicide.
However, 6’2″ Aaron Hernandez managed to hang himself in a prison cell which did not have a bunk. He used the window bars and soaped the floors.
Again: I am not saying Epstein didn’t have “help” here, and in any event different cell/circumstance and all that, but it is possible to hang oneself off relatively low objects.
I point this out only in the interest of flagging potential rabbit holes to get lost down.
Don’t need a drop, he can just lean forward and choke himself to death.
Okay, guesses—who is the most likely person or persons to have ordered the FBI to bungle this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who runs the Mossad?
Incompetent
This “fiasco” makes Attorney General William Barr look incompetent. Is he?
In other words: there is s – h – i – t all over his face, now.
Was he supposed to be directly supervising the Warden?
No? Then the shift supervisor?
How about the psychologist who said a suicide watch was no longer needed?
Let’s see…the guy is focused on the attempted coup of Trump, but in his spare time he’s supposed to be micromanaging the NY MCC?
There are an awful lot of you fake conservatives around here lately 🤣🙀
If Barr was really focused on the attempted coup of Trump, then he wouldn’t have time for 45 minute interviews on various subjects….time after time.
There is so much role-playing, it feels like Shakespeare in the park. It’s so easy to spot them.
I feel like the mess is more on the SDNY and this facility. I think that is why AG Barr is so ‘appalled’ and I think that’s why he’s going straight to OIG investigation. He is PI$$ED.
I am afraid, though, that this is just one more thing pushing us toward the majority loss of confidence in our Federal Government.
SDNY prosecutors orifice.
One daughter of James Comey on the prosecution team.
forget the OIG, just call the flippin police!
ROLe playing
CONservative
Thank you for the educating link Sundance
PS…I have been attempting to find out just who the warden is, and cannot seem to find anything no matter where I look!
I think the bigger point here, is that things have become PERSONAL. You will see Justice, quickly, for the first time in years.
I pray you are right!
….Just check Robert Steele & Jim Stone report and make up your mind……
What job or position is former AAG Whitaker auditioning for?
Hard for me to believe that Trump let him go…
It is odd, because Whitaker could have stayed on, transferred or something and could have been brough back in many capacities…now, I have no idea what he is doing unless he is getting paid greatly as a contributor.
I think he was an interim guy who could not be made the permanent guy.
I suspect that this cuts a different way. Epstein can’t protest these search warrants now. The flood gates are open, nobody is trying to hold back the info. Someone in the DS thinks Trump will be implicated.
So, there are four other properties…I guess we wait.
Or they can make it up just like everything else.
I don’t understand why the probable cause that enabled them to get a warrant to search his townhouse wouldn’t also get them a warrant to search all of his properties at the same time. Makes me wonder if they even asked or if this is like the David Spade joke about UN weapons inspectors being like his mom telling him that in 90 days she was going to search his room and if she found any pot he was going to be in big trouble – surprise, surprise, when she came in to search she didn’t find any weed – because it was all over at his friend Sudan’s house….
Don’t forget the malfunctioning camera.
BTW there is all kinds of drone footage of the clean up. bull dozers shipping containers all kinds of stuff. Time stamped collection here>> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGF4cH9t6SgF5e4OELMbDjg/videos
Apparently, there are cameras on the corridors, just not the cells, so there should be something to see here.
Plus apparently, this type of prisoner is required to have a roommate. Which he did. Until the roommate was moved out Friday night. My oh my.
Is Barr a swamp servant?
I sure hope they are monitoring Bharara and the SDNY. I bet they are behind it all.
And cameras not working? REALLY fishy. Too many coincidences.
M. Savage today asked where the warden was, the woman seems to be in hiding.
If Barr et al had really wanted him protected he never would have been in that jail in the first place…. he’d have been at some “undisclosed location” with about 20 Marshalls armed with Gattling guns
And let me guess after their “35 day pause after the Epstein arrest” they search the island and find clumps of PT’s hair, his ID bracelet, newly discovered flight logs and his initials engraved in a tree……
And a crapload of Diet Coke empties littering the beach.
“Aha! A clue!”
Understanding the actual impetus for reopening this case is key to knowing why Epstein is now dead.
The impetus, IIRC, was a foia request to unseal the documents from the first case, which I believe exposed what a sweetheart deal he got, the first time.
🤙
Whitakers observation is kind of stating the obvious, isn’t it?
Can’t imagine anyone going on nationwide TV and saying;
“No, not fishy at ALL! Suicides happen all the time, and even family members often are surprised!”
Point is, when asked, WHAT else could he say?
Although Rosenstein tweeted pretty much that very thing. “people in his position commit suicide all the time! Stop with all the conspiracy theories!’
Well, there ya go. And, prison personell DO,…look the other way, on occasion. Guys die, in prison.
Saw a guy (after) stabbed 26 times, then thrown off a tier, 5 stories up.
Seemed like,….overkill.
Sorry, guess you had,to be there.
Here’s Bombard’s Body Language interpretation og Whitaker in his Fox News interview regarding Epstein issue.
https://bombardsbodylanguage.com/2019/08/12/body-language-jeffrey-epstein-mathew-whitaker/
A whole bunch of sick, wealthy, elitist, powerful people….both men and women, are doing a happy dance. And, I’m betting the scene of the crime is evidence free. Barr has an enormous task finding out who done it….if he ever does. Personally, I’d start with Bill, Hill and the Queen.
I don’t think so. Bill and the Beast aren’t in the same class as the ones who arranged this.
Dagnabit Jeff. I told you stay away from scarfs, doornobs and bunkbeds. I mean did I have to even warn about bedsheets?
😐 some people never listen.
What’s really amusing is when you realize the Feds could have just come out and said, “looks like he David Carradine’d himself” — and everyone’s response would have been: “figures….” Death by misadventure instead of suicide…..still dead.
At least two of those agents knew exactly where to go and what to destroy while the rest looked through drawers and in the fridge. At this point I wouldn’t put it past them to insert some photos to take out enemies. All photos and video will have to be forensically authenticated.
Any more, all major drug busts are filmed, from beginning to end, to prevent any evidence from,…disappearing.
Or, for allegations any disappeared.
But, just as FBI doesn’t film interviews, relying on 302’s, they don’t film searches, either.
Cause they specialise in COVERUPS, …THATS what they do.
Barr’s starting to look like a deep state controlled, swamp creature … Loser !
So Whitey Bulger was suddenly trasfered. Then he was beaten to death. No one got in trouble for his death. What did he have on Mueller?
Sounds like a set up for Epstein also. So who was involved in all these decisions that let this happen?
“Oh, puh-leauze …” This guy was a maggot’s maggot. Did he abuse “hundreds” of teenage women, or was it “thousands?” When they finally caught him, and then finally kept him, what did you seriously expect to happen next? This guy was a professional blackmailer, in addition to a sex fiend. Please, do not pretend to be surprised that “frontier justice” has been served.
Surprised no, but absolutely furious he went to the grave with the names of politicians, bankers, business men, and celebrities who are now all off the hook! Hollywood is a vile and disgusting, pedophile, drugged up, pile of sh**. It needs its heart ripping out!
Shirley Skipper Scott is the morbidly obese warden at this facility holding Epstein. She has actually sued Eric Holder in the past, a real piece of work who was unqualified for this position. Her gov profile reads she makes 141% higher salary than most in her position. She needs to be front page news.
The bank accounts of all the guards need to be inspected!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for finding the warden’s name. Her profile seems to be completely buried…
https://www.redstate.com/diary/kentucky_dana/2019/08/10/took-jeffrey-epstein-off-suicide-watch/
REPOSTING MY FIRST THOUGHT FROM SATURDAY MORNING JUST FOR THE HELL OF IT…
Ok…I have Zero direct evidence to back this up, but since Epstein conspiracy theories seem rampant, here’s a possible take.
Prince Andrew and our friends the Royal Family had a lot to lose if US citizen Jeffrey Epstein told the truth.
US President Donald Trump has a lot to gain if British subject Christopher Steel told the truth.
Steele reportedly told the truth to our DOJ (Durham) last month.
Prince Andrew and the prestige of the Royal Family (such as it is) had their worries ameliorated this morning.
Just thinking out loud.
Flame away if you like.
Epstein was a vile person, but do you seriously think he would hang himself? He’s too vain for that. he was drugged and then hung. He was murdered. Even the autopsy cannot be trusted
Former AAG Whitaker states, in regard to the position of Attorney General. “you’re wearing the White Hat and you’re doing justice.” I think he just told us he and Attorney General Barr are White Hats.😅
The Deep State wins again.
Were Epstein’s lawyers from the Rose Law Firm of Little Rock?
I’ll take your “fishy” and raise you two skunks.
Epstein -did- have that one visitor [I’m kidding], Friday night . . .
Oh, so it WAS natural causes; he died of a heart attack.
Or, it was suicide. Took one look, his member disappeared, and said it was NEVER coming out, again, and so he suicided in despair.
Seriously, she doesn’t do her own dirty work, she HAS it done.
After Epstein’s death, no one had any standing with regard to evidence that might be on Epstein’s island.
First thing a prosecutor asks when an investigator says “We have evidence that this person is the perp.” is not “What is it?”, but “Did you obtain the evidence legally.?”
Epstein’s death was the all-ee-all-ee-in-free for the raid.
Well according to this survey they need to go and lock everyone up (the majority by a mile) for thinking he was murdered – you conspiracy theorist you …um… you’s…. Worse still when it comes to the official narrative, only 5% think it was suicide! Someone needs to be sacked in public relations somewhere… or the propaganda dept… off with his head, or hand that person a bedsheet. Despite the best propaganda efforts of the MSM, the memo aint getting through to the people. Have a look, hilarious!! Murder is the top choice. Oh ho…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-08-12/5-theories-about-death-jeffrey-epstein
Isn’t this prison in Congressman Jerry Nadler’s district? Is the late $Jeffrey Epstein pedo activities connected to Keith Rainere’s sex cult? Jeffrey Epstein’s major funder was Leslie Wexner and
Keith Rainiere sex cult received major funding from Seagrams heiresses Clare Bronfman and her sister. Interesting that NY Senator Gillebrand’s family members were involved with the Rainiere sex cult.
They are pretty smug. Quite a message they are sending to the President. Folks this is deeper than we’ll ever know, but there is quite the battle taking place. Barr will do nothing. Some guards will be disciplined for not following policy and procedures. The IG will recommend more training and the Union will demand more money. Case closed.
One CCTV camera was working. Video of Epstein hanging himself:
What jurisdiction does the FBI have on that island?
They’re the cleaners unless AG Barr has a loyal few agents that are working for truth.
With all the coincidental irregularities reported about this supposed suicide there’s a lot of explaining to do or else a lot of coverup to do. Were several employees directly or indirectly involved in a murder of Epstein they would all have to keep their stories straight. Why was a high profile prisoner with a prior recent possible suicide attempt left unsupervised? Why was there no recording? Why was one of the guards not actually a guard? Why was he not in a suicide proof cell? Why were there staffing shortages? Why was he only viewed every 30 mins? None of this makes sense. If this was a murder there are a lot of people who would need to be in on it. And if the FBI can’t crack that, they have to be complicit.
