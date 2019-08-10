Jeffrey Epstein Dead – Suicide Suspected – FBI Launches Investigation, AG Bill Barr “Appalled”….

The federal Bureau of Prisons has announced Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

He was discovered at roughly 6:30 a.m. Saturday and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the New York Times: “Epstein was housed in a special unit with extra security, but he was not under suicide watch.” Many people are wondering how he was not under surveillance after an incident last month where a suicide attempt was suspected.

Attorney General Bill Barr released the following statement:

“I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody. Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered. In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death.”

Given the nature of the underlying investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s activity as a pedophile and sex trafficker; and given the names of high profile politicians, international billionaires and powerful diplomats Mr. Epstein was accused of supplying with ‘sex slaves’; there is a great deal of speculation his death may have been assisted suicide.

Almost every person discussing the background case of Epstein’s involvement suspected Epstein would not live to testify about his network of powerful people. His death by suicide/other was one of the more predictable aspects to his case. That’s exactly the reason why everyone now has suspicions.

“The FBI is investigating”… is not exactly a confidence building statement.

I was stunned by Epstein's suicide, though probably not as much as Epstein himself. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 10, 2019

BREAKING: Alleged "camera malfunction" last night at MCC where Jeffrey Epstein was locked up. — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) August 10, 2019

