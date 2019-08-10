Jeffrey Epstein Dead – Suicide Suspected – FBI Launches Investigation, AG Bill Barr “Appalled”….

The federal Bureau of Prisons has announced Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.
He was discovered at roughly 6:30 a.m. Saturday and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to the New York Times: “Epstein was housed in a special unit with extra security, but he was not under suicide watch.” Many people are wondering how he was not under surveillance after an incident last month where a suicide attempt was suspected.
Attorney General Bill Barr released the following statement:
“I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody. Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered. In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death.”
Given the nature of the underlying investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s activity as a pedophile and sex trafficker; and given the names of high profile politicians, international billionaires and powerful diplomats Mr. Epstein was accused of supplying with ‘sex slaves’; there is a great deal of speculation his death may have been assisted suicide.
Almost every person discussing the background case of Epstein’s involvement suspected Epstein would not live to testify about his network of powerful people. His death by suicide/other was one of the more predictable aspects to his case. That’s exactly the reason why everyone now has suspicions.
“The FBI is investigating”… is not exactly a confidence building statement.
Kerry
Why is he not locked up?
Isn’t murder already a federal crime?
Probably already been stated but the headline, “Barr appalled” WTH is Barr really that far out in Layla land to think this killing, murder whatever was not setup? No wonder it has taken three years and counting investigating Russia, Uranium One, Seth Rich, Vince Foster.
It has even said, “its one thing to think you are stupid it’s another to open your mouth and confirm it” . FYI, this is the SWAMP and it includes many on both sides of the political aisle, MSM, CoC, Gang of Eight, on and on. The folks get it when in the name of heaven will a Donald J Trump be put in charge of the Justice Department.
Does anyone believe this justice system will find and charge the real drivers behind the Epstein murder, that Epstein’s little black book will published or the slaves freed?
Oh I forgot, patience, we must have an investigation. I heard Mueller is looking for work or just a new gig funded by taxpayers. Maybe the DNC can once again excell?
Barr must resign.
He has to officially say these things while keeping his more obvious thoughts to himself. There cannot and should not be any appearance of bias. Get over yourself. Remember how upset you were when the law enforcement people displayed their bias and then tried to tell everyone it did not affect the execution of their duties. Did you believe it then? If not, then you should understand why Barr must keep his opinions to himself.
“Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered.”
I was wondering if Bill Barr knew this had happened; now we know he does, so we’ll have answers soon. I hope there aren’t any Form 302s involved.
Couldn’t we attach strings to Epstein’s jaws and make them move. He will be at least as good as Mueller testifying.
Facebook, Twitter and Google had to call all hands on deck to scrub anything that includes the both the names Epstein and Clinton. While #trumpkilledepstein will trend, people will be banned for having both a capital C and E in their posts.
I just typed in how on Google and the first four autocompletes were:
How did trump kill epstein
How did trump get into epstein’s cell
How did trump get the sheet to epstein
How can you score weed in boise
Actually, that very picture makes me wonder whether this is all an elaborate scam to get him on a plane. A relative close up of his face — is that usually allowed in high profile cases? It could be construed as, “Look, he’s really dead.” As a useful intelligence asset, he wouldn’t be allowed to stand trial.
It’s the brazenness that’s most shocking. In apartheid-era South Africa, they insisted their prisoners kept running to the roof and jumping off. No effort at a decent cover story.
I guess we can move onto the FBI/DOJ Russia Hoax Suicide Watch. Here are the early odds:
Page: 5-2
Halper: 7-3
Strzok: 3-1
Steele: 5-1
Misfud: 9-5
Simpson: 9-5
Comey: 15-1
Brennan: 15-1
Clapper: 50-1
Field: 12-1
I’m not worried about Sally Field. Everyone really likes her.
whoever is calling for Barr’s resignation is part of Deep State!
Sorry I do not think much of Barr. I guess he is the best that the Senate swamp would confirm.
Our Team of Patriots already lost Acosta…why is Comey’s daughter overseeing Epstein case?
The FBI is investigating??? That means the fix is in.
We all know Crooked Hillary did a favor for herself and others, much like Vito Corleone killing Fanucci who had connections to the Black Hand organization in Godfather II. Only difference is Corleone had better intentions, but just like in the Godfather movie, people are now “indebted” to Crooked and fear her.
Frankie Pentangeli was allowed to slit his wrists in a warm bath, in Godfather II. Must nicer than hanging.
Maybe I am out-to-lunch, bu I thought AG Barr’s immediate statement and announced course of action was….. extremely revealing. And troubling.
1. He has announced an investigation before an autopsy has been performed.
2. Announcing the IG investigating is a BIG RED FLAG that he doesn’t trust trust the rank and file agents to do the job. It is like he is already assuming that something untoward has happened.
3. He has given IMMEDIATE credibility to everyone’s suspicion that Epstein would never face a trial because he would be silenced.
4. If Barr was as upset as the initial reports indicted, why is he delaying declassification? Why is this important?
5. If Barr is actually wanting to prosecute ANY of these Deep State actors, this is exhibit #1 in why he has to CLEAN OUT THE DOJ NOW. Not tomorrow, N*O*W!!!!!
Here’s hoping Barr was just fully woke.
Barr & the Feds now on the case, does NOT give anyone paying attention a sense of confidence. In fact, it does the exact opposite.
I also have a theory on why they did away with insane asylums, & the ongoing lack of concern for the sorry state of our mental health system. It’s b/c half to 2/3 of those working in our Gov, would be considered too unstable to serve. Some should probably be in a straight-jacket, secured inside a padded room.
So essentially, the US Gov has now become the Asylum, & the patients are running the place. What could possibly go wrong?!🤨
I wondered how long it would take a well-connected billionaire to get out of prison.
