August 12th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #935

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 12, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🦅 “—- **USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ** ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA** —-
    —– 2 more days… then President Trump Rally Day in NH —–
    (Thursday, August 15, 7pm ET)

    👀Cringe moment–NY Mayor De Blasio campaign event in Iowa draws roughly 15 attendees

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    ————-
    🌟 “May all who want to take my life be put to shame and confusion;
    may all who desire my ruin be turned back in disgrace.” 🌟
    -— Psalm 40:14

    ***Praise: President Trump is using America’s vast oil and natural gas resources as a tool to change other countries’ bad behaviors/attitudes (took advantage of USA, etc)
    ***Praise: Thanks to President Trump, last year, America saw its biggest annual increase in oil and natural gas production in history
    ***Praise: Guatemala conservative Alejandro Giammattei won President of Guatemala
    ***Amazing Praise: Protesters in Hong Kong are using our American flag and anthem as a symbol of freedom to rally

    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — wisdom and strategy in dealing with corrupted Burr/Warner and SSIC members.
    — for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting fail and dry up
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
    — for all children & young Landen & French boy(bleed on the brain, fractures to spine, arms, legs)
    — for protection for all Treepers and Trump Supporters planning/going on vacations this month–Be Safe and have FUN
    — *🇺🇸* ‘American First’ President Trump *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “We know the story of America is the story of good defeating evil. We protect so many people……. It’s right overcoming wrong, and it’s freedom smashing tyranny.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday August 12, 2019 —

  2. sunnydaze says:
    August 12, 2019 at 12:29 am

  3. doubledark1981 says:
    August 12, 2019 at 12:30 am


    Tim O’Brien, what rock was this guy living under when MSNBC found him?

  4. Carrie says:
    August 12, 2019 at 12:42 am

  5. Carrie says:
    August 12, 2019 at 12:48 am

    • rashomon says:
      August 12, 2019 at 2:04 am

      I guess I was referencing the lyrics of “Rent” although in a different texture. These last 935 have been a measure of love.

      “525,600 minutes, 525,000 moments so dear. 525,600 minutes – how do you measure,
      measure a year? In daylights, in sunsets, in midnights, in cups of coffee. In
      inches, in miles, in laughter, in strife. In 525,600 minutes – how do you
      measure a year in the life?
      How about love? How about love? How about love? Measure in love. Seasons of
      love.”

  7. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 12, 2019 at 1:12 am

  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 12, 2019 at 1:29 am

    I’m sure the overflow room was packed also. 😀

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 12, 2019 at 1:43 am

  10. nimrodman says:
    August 12, 2019 at 1:56 am

    Not that I’m a big fan of Lindsey, but I like his against-the-grain stance on this and the courage to voice it

    “Hey, I might need to shoot some looters … or some varmints or sumthin” …”

    Lindsey Graham claims he needs an AR-15 to fend off looters in case of hurricane
    https://nypost.com/2019/08/09/lindsey-graham-claims-he-needs-an-ar-15-to-fend-off-looters-in-case-of-hurricane/

    I sense a tone of sneering elitist-press disbelief in the headline, like “as if that could happen”

    Yeah? Talk to some Korean shopkeepers in Los Angeles, lefty skeptic disbelievers

    Or folks from Homestead, Florida when that hurricane hit them early 90s

  11. desperatelyseekingmelania says:
    August 12, 2019 at 2:01 am

    “being necessary to the security of a free state” is all the justification we need

  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 12, 2019 at 2:05 am

    That’s at the heart of the matter, isn’t it? No one trusts the government to enforce it properly (even if written to protect due process). Not after all the government abuses we have witnessed in the past decade.

  13. nimrodman says:
    August 12, 2019 at 2:06 am

    … and I like this too, missed it from late July

    Trump orders Navy to rescind medals from lawyers who prosecuted SEAL Eddie Gallagher
    https://nypost.com/2019/07/31/trump-orders-navy-to-rescind-medals-from-lawyers-who-prosecuted-seal-eddie-gallagher/

    The four attorneys who prosecuted Gallagher were given Navy Achievement Medals last month, the Navy Times reported.

    ​“I have directed the Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer & Chief of Naval Operations John Richardson to immediately withdraw and rescind the awards​,” Trump continued.

    “The Prosecutors who lost the case against SEAL Eddie Gallagher (who I released from solitary confinement so he could fight his case properly), were ridiculously given a Navy Achievement Medal,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

