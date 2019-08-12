August 12th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #935

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 “—- **USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ** ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA** —-
—– 2 more days… then President Trump Rally Day in NH —–
(Thursday, August 15, 7pm ET)
👀Cringe moment–NY Mayor De Blasio campaign event in Iowa draws roughly 15 attendees
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “May all who want to take my life be put to shame and confusion;
may all who desire my ruin be turned back in disgrace.” 🌟
-— Psalm 40:14
***Praise: President Trump is using America’s vast oil and natural gas resources as a tool to change other countries’ bad behaviors/attitudes (took advantage of USA, etc)
***Praise: Thanks to President Trump, last year, America saw its biggest annual increase in oil and natural gas production in history
***Praise: Guatemala conservative Alejandro Giammattei won President of Guatemala
***Amazing Praise: Protesters in Hong Kong are using our American flag and anthem as a symbol of freedom to rally
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— wisdom and strategy in dealing with corrupted Burr/Warner and SSIC members.
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting fail and dry up
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
— for all children & young Landen & French boy(bleed on the brain, fractures to spine, arms, legs)
— for protection for all Treepers and Trump Supporters planning/going on vacations this month–Be Safe and have FUN
— *🇺🇸* ‘American First’ President Trump *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We know the story of America is the story of good defeating evil. We protect so many people……. It’s right overcoming wrong, and it’s freedom smashing tyranny.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday August 12, 2019 —
Amen and thank you Grandma Covfefe for the nightly prayer. Calms me and helps me to sleep better.
Me, too, Bigly, in such a chaotic world.
May the Lord Bless you and all the Treepers this week.
Tim O’Brien, what rock was this guy living under when MSNBC found him?
Sounds like three more suicides might be just around the corner.
I think you are onto something Sentient!
To quote Bob Beckel, “A dead man can’t leak stuff”.
He said that about murdering Julian Assange, but it fits here too. It fits all over with the Deep State / Criminal State and their players.
Maxwell’s wiki page was showing her date of death as 08/30/2019 for a while earlier today. Saw a screen grab of it….
Apparently a lot of people believe that more deaths are about to happen….
The “Deep State” or “Swamp” resembles an ordinary everyday Street Gang. Once you somehow get involved or are a member, there is no easy way getting out. Even if you do get out, you will be looking over your shoulders the rest of your life.
Epstein was the one with the real goods. How do I know this? Because he’s the one who is dead
Just to be clear – Bill Clinton has not been exonerated in Jeffery Epstein’s suicide…
https://gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/007/959/546/original/f54b37f5e20af4b7.jpg?1565540396
Business was good due to the $50 million raised by Feinstein’s compadre, who’s name escapes me, raised to continue the coup. The money, as I understand it, went to Fusion/Steele. Thus, business was good. That is how I understand it based on analysis, primarily here, of the Ohr 302s, and analysis here, since the 302s were released, about the SSCI. All of that was discussed here over the last week. I could be off base about the business is good note, but that is how I tie things together,
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/10/corrupt-senate-intelligence-committee-resurfaces-in-bruce-ohr-302s/
935 days.
I guess I was referencing the lyrics of “Rent” although in a different texture. These last 935 have been a measure of love.
“525,600 minutes, 525,000 moments so dear. 525,600 minutes – how do you measure,
measure a year? In daylights, in sunsets, in midnights, in cups of coffee. In
inches, in miles, in laughter, in strife. In 525,600 minutes – how do you
measure a year in the life?
How about love? How about love? How about love? Measure in love. Seasons of
love.”
Conservative Giammattei elected Guatemala president
https://news-yahoo-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/news.yahoo.com/amphtml/unpopular-pair-seek-presidency-corruption-weary-guatemala-053838748.html?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQA#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.yahoo.com%2Famphtml%2Funpopular-pair-seek-presidency-corruption-weary-guatemala-053838748.html%23referrer%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.google.com%26amp_tf%3DFrom%2520%25251%2524s
And
Conservative Alejandro Giammattei wins Guatemalan presidency
https://www-bbc-co-uk.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/world-latin-america-49278325?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQA#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.co.uk%2Fnews%2Famp%2Fworld-latin-america-49278325%23referrer%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.google.com%26amp_tf%3DFrom%2520%25251%2524s
Whew! Thank goodness. The leftist would have had Guatemala back in a civil war.
I’m sure the overflow room was packed also. 😀
The crowd was so big they could only get half of them in the picture at a time.
Camera gal with hand on her hip looks kinda hot, tho
Just sayin’
contracted the space in advance, too
they know it’s time to quit, but will they?
Not that I’m a big fan of Lindsey, but I like his against-the-grain stance on this and the courage to voice it
“Hey, I might need to shoot some looters … or some varmints or sumthin” …”
Lindsey Graham claims he needs an AR-15 to fend off looters in case of hurricane
https://nypost.com/2019/08/09/lindsey-graham-claims-he-needs-an-ar-15-to-fend-off-looters-in-case-of-hurricane/
I sense a tone of sneering elitist-press disbelief in the headline, like “as if that could happen”
Yeah? Talk to some Korean shopkeepers in Los Angeles, lefty skeptic disbelievers
Or folks from Homestead, Florida when that hurricane hit them early 90s
“being necessary to the security of a free state” is all the justification we need
“being necessary to the security of a free state” is all the justification we need
That’s at the heart of the matter, isn’t it? No one trusts the government to enforce it properly (even if written to protect due process). Not after all the government abuses we have witnessed in the past decade.
… and I like this too, missed it from late July
Trump orders Navy to rescind medals from lawyers who prosecuted SEAL Eddie Gallagher
https://nypost.com/2019/07/31/trump-orders-navy-to-rescind-medals-from-lawyers-who-prosecuted-seal-eddie-gallagher/
The four attorneys who prosecuted Gallagher were given Navy Achievement Medals last month, the Navy Times reported.
“I have directed the Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer & Chief of Naval Operations John Richardson to immediately withdraw and rescind the awards,” Trump continued.
“The Prosecutors who lost the case against SEAL Eddie Gallagher (who I released from solitary confinement so he could fight his case properly), were ridiculously given a Navy Achievement Medal,” Trump wrote on Twitter.
Gotta love it
CDC: People With Dirt On Clintons Have 843% Greater Risk Of Suicide
https://babylonbee.com/news/cdc-people-dirt-clintons-843-greater-risk-suicide?fbclid=IwAR0gnwwCgXP0R2-Ga54p1a40o4ACHZR7mfOdVVfb4bVMQEVIoTUXYygAN7c
