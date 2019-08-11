Surprising Results – Iowa State Fair Corn Kernel Poll (5:00pm Results)…

Posted on August 11, 2019 by

The Iowa State Fair has a fun, quirky and non-scientific poll that it does each presidential primary season.  While the results only reflect those fair visitors who choose to participate in placing a kernel of corn in a jar corresponding to their preferred candidate, the results are usually quite accurate when compared to the election results the following year.

After three days of visitors, the results as of 5:00pm show Joe Biden with a considerable lead (24%), followed by Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren (16%), Kamala Harris (11%), and Bernie Sanders (9%) rounding out the top five:

(Link and More Results Here)

With gaffe prone Biden still holding a lead, it appears Pete Buttigieg is surging, and is now in a stronger Iowa position than national polls would suggest.

Additionally, albeit somewhat anticipated, it’s confirmed the former Bernie bloc has fractured and support amid the communist wing now leaning toward Elizabeth Warren.  Perhaps that explains a rather stark tweet from Che’ Bernie moments ago:

It would appear, Bernie is pulling out the full manifesto in an effort to stop ‘I’ma git me a beer’ Warren from stealing his collective thunder.   The battle of the east coast communists continue…

Meanwhile California’s inauthentic Harris, aided primarily by gender-preferential media sycophants, is finding a way to navigate the west coast pole dance and brings a solid fourth place kernel result.

Interesting stuff…

  1. sundance says:
    August 11, 2019 at 8:52 pm

  2. Genie says:
    August 11, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    The corn poll overlooks the Super Kernels, like Super Delegates whose votes will spike Bernie once again.

  3. sarasotosfan says:
    August 11, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    There are no qualifiers on rights, Bernie.

    • ooicu812 says:
      August 11, 2019 at 9:43 pm

      Interestingly enough (surprised me) Bernie’s constitutional voting score is around 64% where just about all other democrats (including K.Harris) is around 10%-20%. Meaning they are voting against the people and the supreme law of land, the constitution, 80%-90% of the time.

  4. Zy says:
    August 11, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    What? No right to a honeymoon in Moscow?

  5. WSB says:
    August 11, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    What’s up with the 52D/48R split? I didn’t know that climate changing vegan D’s even LIKED ‘KornDogs’…

    • sarasotosfan says:
      August 11, 2019 at 9:07 pm

      Most republicans were working and didn’t care to fight the leftists.

    • Susan Bolle says:
      August 11, 2019 at 9:14 pm

      The Republicans were helping Biden get the lead. Hehe

    • VegGOP says:
      August 11, 2019 at 9:16 pm

      What is your purpose in making a hateful comment about Trump supporting Republicans who happen to be vegans or vegetarians? Like THIS 42-year vegetarian. Dietary choices have NOTHING to do with one’s politics. Why cast away ANY Trump supporters? And please drop your false suggestion of a “correlation” between vegans and those who’ve been duped by the greatest fraud in the history of science (i.e. anthropocentric “global warming” or “climate change”). You DO have my permission to hate be because I’m a vegetarian, and therefore very different than you… but if you hate me based on my diet, then you are no different than a racist Dem who hates white men!

    • dallavise says:
      August 11, 2019 at 9:19 pm

      260 lb 6’5″ vegan Republican here. Just wanted to make you aware that us weirdos do exist.

    • CM-TX says:
      August 11, 2019 at 10:03 pm

      Tells me the corn counter was using common core math. It has to align with Media’s fake poll numbers, & their latest push of candidates THEY want. They also can’t stop themselves from cheating.

      It almost makes you feel sorry for Dem voters– not understanding they don’t get to actually pick the nominee. You’d think the 2016 Bernie-Steal would’ve opened their eyes. Oh well.

  6. JoeMeek says:
    August 11, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    I got 24% ! That’s almost 3/4 of the vote !
    – Joe Biden

  7. WVNed says:
    August 11, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Trump 97% Guess whats coming democrats.
    LOL

  8. Chuck says:
    August 11, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Hey Bernie, They have the right to keep and bear arms too. I notice you didn’t mention the right to free speech…….

  9. Glass Onion says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Colonel Corn has spoken.

    “Corn poll” is a well teed up phrase I won’t touch.

  10. Free Speech says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Most important number in the lower right: 52% D, 48% R. Dang, the people in this country are bound and determined they are going to get socialism.

  11. Lanna says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Time to pop the corn.

  12. JoeMeek says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    So Sanders couldn’t even beat Harris even after Tulsi Gabbard drew and quartered her !

  13. El Torito says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    I would never cast my seed to Harris…

  14. cthulhu says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    If the poll had really represented democrats, each of their bins would have also contained a substantial amount of wheat.

  15. Motzilla says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    It only costs a little bit o’ money. So what! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  16. Mike in a Truck says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Da, Comrade Bernhole is correct. Everyone will have decent job. You work in salt mine or you work in tank factory.Very equal.If not happy we send you to cold place no heat.

  17. nobaddog says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    How many kernels did each Dem. get to drop in the jar? Dems are prone to cheat in these polls.Looks like the dems had more kernels overall.

  18. ilcon says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    COWmala violated her Green New Deal.

  19. Ausonius says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    Where were MAOchelle MAObama and Shrillary Clinton? Were they not on the ballot?

    And why not? Well… 😉

  20. lansdalechip says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    But it was Jubilation T. Cornpoll…..
    Couldn’t resist.

  21. Shadrach says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    That’s pretty interesting. Name recognition…not interest. Which means the rest of the pack will have to get nuttier to get attention. Bwah hah hah.

  22. G S says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    When is the Soy Poll? That’s the one Beto will be leading.

  23. Jason Ross says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Superdelegates are the International harvesters that arrive next autumn to cut down all fledgling ears of corn like mere weeds and toss them to the wind…

  24. IAWulf says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    I live in Iowa and was contemplating going to the fair. Then the question became who to vote for in this poll. Trump is such a shoe-in that wasn ‘t all that interesting voting for him. Probably would have done a throw away vote on Bennet or Tim Ryan. Many of us are already tiring of all the democrats here in the state.

  25. TwoLaine says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    “The right to a secure retirement”

    Hurray! This must mean that Bernie has finally shored up Social Security. Woot! Woot!

    BTW, did you know that the payments for student loans go to pay for ObamaCare? Per Bill Bennett.

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/bill-bennett-bernie-sanders-student-loan-debt-cancellation

    • anotherworriedmom says:
      August 11, 2019 at 9:52 pm

      I think what it really means is Bernie will “nationalize” all retirement accounts and then distribute the funds as the govt deems necessary because you didn’t need all that money anyway.

      • TwoLaine says:
        August 11, 2019 at 10:02 pm

        I was joking, not about shoring up social security, but that he or anyone in Congress would actually do their jobs, and especially would actually do something to fix it. They all stopped promising it long ago, hoping we would forget how they robbed us blind or our promised set tax[ayer paid “retirement fund”.

        As to your point, yes, if we turn over our whole paycheck to Bernie, he will see that we get a penny or two back. IF he’s not on recess at one of his three (3) houses.

  26. John says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Biden received 2617 votes.
    Trump received 9765 votes.

    • sarasotosfan says:
      August 11, 2019 at 9:56 pm

      Imagine if President Trump had made an appearance. The votes cast over three days totaled only 21,000. He would have doubled the vote count.

  27. TheHumanCondition says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    It’s hard to believe that the entire world is watching as these lackluster nutjobs are literally placed upon debate stages as candidates to be President of our nation.

    Has there ever been a greater example of there is no there, there?

    At least there’s no chance in hell that any of them could fairly beat ESG President Trump, but yikes… the future will eventually arrive.

    Sorry to interrupt the corn kernel poll thread with “muh rant”… but, you know.

  28. InAz says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Not comforting…..Demoncraps : 52%
    Republicans : 48%

  29. AnotherView says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    I’ll have to report this to fellow comrades at The Peoples Cube. Polls, indeed.

  30. scrap1ron says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    More importantly, who will the Deep State anoint? Will it be someone from the current Democrat clown car or an as yet unrevealed messiah?

  31. JoeMeek says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Kamela “11%” Harris just said that ICE is conducting a Campaign of Terror by enforcing the laws that Congress enacted. This would mean that Congress is a Terrorist Organization. Harris is a member of Congress so she is therefor a member of a Terrorist Organization by her own words.

  32. Judith says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    I find it hard to believe these schizophrenic polls anymore. They may be ‘historically’ accurate but what if the fix has been in all those years too?

    It seems all too easy to make polls run ‘thisclose,’ at 51-49, 52-48 or whatever. Does it occur to anyone the mathematic improbability of such a close split, time after time? Is our population really that bipolar?

    Because the Enemedia is so untrustworthy, I think the polls have been faked all along, to make candidates ‘appear’ to run neck-and-neck right up to election time.

    That way it’s easier to put the ‘favored’ candidate right over the top. Think about it: they only need to cheat a little bit. It’s easier to cheat a little than a lot.

    Few ever win by a landslide, because it is tough to cheat that much, and therefore it is unnecessary to rig the numbers that high.

  33. George Hicks says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:44 pm

  34. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Biden’s gaffes will mount until some final crazy straw breaks the camel’s back and his support dissipates across 3-4 nonentities, amounting to very little. I always felt he left Davy Crockett hanging at the Alamo. Let’s see how he explains that position ’cause it’s coming.

    This is the worst of all worlds for the Dems. I’m with Bannon. We may not be looking at the Dem nominee here. Michelle could be lowered from the rafters at the convention like a Queen of Sheba apparition. She’s a rock goddess who could keep O et al out of prison with pardons. So her daughters could weigh in on her for Dad’s sake. Or Cankles could have the hub offed then buried in that mass grave somewhere in the Ozarks where her brother and others rest. Bill’s big baggage. Bloomberg seems to have skirted Mossad Island. Not having human teen sacrifices on your resume is a big advantage this season.

    The more Biden floats out there like a geriatric pinata, the more Obama’s record will be torn apart by the very folks who are obliged to love him. Not a good look.

  35. AnotherView says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    I still think Hellary or Barry’s ‘wife’ will jump in at the last minute. This is all for show. Muh-she-ell running will be the 2nd coming for them.

  36. Bob McDoulett says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Which candidate took contributions from NXVIM or Epstein or their affiliates? Which candidates have served in the Senate with a likely child molester like Senator Menendez? Is the a cabal od senators trying to overthrow an elected president? Did Epstein have blackmail on every US Senator?
    Why are there no GD answers?

  37. Magabear says:
    August 11, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    The LGTBQXYZ crowd is small but very active in these types of events, thus Petey polling well among corn kernels. Once the corn is shucked, I don’t think Petey will have an ear to stand on. 😆

  38. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    August 11, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    I think Steyer’s got the right idea. Why not just buy the thing outright and be done with it?

    Steyer the Buyer

  39. L. E. Joiner says:
    August 11, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    What’s with the 3% for that aging lush, Bill Weld? Outside of Massachusetts thirty years ago, who ever heard of him? Oh wait—he did ‘run’ (or amble) as a Libertarian in 2016, didn’t he?

  42. L4grasshopper says:
    August 11, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Latest RCP average of national polls:

    Biden. 30.8
    Warren. 18.3
    Sanders. 16.5
    Harris. 8.3
    Buttigieg. 6.5
    O’Rourke. 2.0
    Booker. 2.0
    Gabbard. 1.3
    Yang. 1.3
    Klobuchar. 1.0
    Castro. 0.8
    Steyer. 0.5

    Everyone else: 0.3 or less.

