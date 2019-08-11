Surprising Results – Iowa State Fair Corn Kernel Poll (5:00pm Results)…

The Iowa State Fair has a fun, quirky and non-scientific poll that it does each presidential primary season. While the results only reflect those fair visitors who choose to participate in placing a kernel of corn in a jar corresponding to their preferred candidate, the results are usually quite accurate when compared to the election results the following year.

After three days of visitors, the results as of 5:00pm show Joe Biden with a considerable lead (24%), followed by Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren (16%), Kamala Harris (11%), and Bernie Sanders (9%) rounding out the top five:

(Link and More Results Here)

With gaffe prone Biden still holding a lead, it appears Pete Buttigieg is surging, and is now in a stronger Iowa position than national polls would suggest.

Additionally, albeit somewhat anticipated, it’s confirmed the former Bernie bloc has fractured and support amid the communist wing now leaning toward Elizabeth Warren. Perhaps that explains a rather stark tweet from Che’ Bernie moments ago:

It would appear, Bernie is pulling out the full manifesto in an effort to stop ‘I’ma git me a beer’ Warren from stealing his collective thunder. The battle of the east coast communists continue…

Meanwhile California’s inauthentic Harris, aided primarily by gender-preferential media sycophants, is finding a way to navigate the west coast pole dance and brings a solid fourth place kernel result.

Interesting stuff…