Surprising Results – Iowa State Fair Corn Kernel Poll (5:00pm Results)…

The Iowa State Fair has a fun, quirky and non-scientific poll that it does each presidential primary season. While the results only reflect those fair visitors who choose to participate in placing a kernel of corn in a jar corresponding to their preferred candidate, the results are usually quite accurate when compared to the election results the following year.
After three days of visitors, the results as of 5:00pm show Joe Biden with a considerable lead (24%), followed by Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren (16%), Kamala Harris (11%), and Bernie Sanders (9%) rounding out the top five:
With gaffe prone Biden still holding a lead, it appears Pete Buttigieg is surging, and is now in a stronger Iowa position than national polls would suggest.
Additionally, albeit somewhat anticipated, it’s confirmed the former Bernie bloc has fractured and support amid the communist wing now leaning toward Elizabeth Warren. Perhaps that explains a rather stark tweet from Che’ Bernie moments ago:
It would appear, Bernie is pulling out the full manifesto in an effort to stop ‘I’ma git me a beer’ Warren from stealing his collective thunder. The battle of the east coast communists continue…
Meanwhile California’s inauthentic Harris, aided primarily by gender-preferential media sycophants, is finding a way to navigate the west coast pole dance and brings a solid fourth place kernel result.
Interesting stuff…
LikeLiked by 14 people
I liked the 97% for DJT.
👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 12 people
…yup….
LikeLike
Me too. The 52% Dem to 48% Rep just shows the Reps were unlikely to show up at a Fair with so many weirdos. A Zoo more than a Fair.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It is a good sign that the RINO population has been decimated, despite the plight of the farmers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because Fox is “fair and balanced”. 🙂
LikeLike
Theory: Biden tip of the spear to get a female VP into the oval office, after which appropriate time Biden bows out for health reasons, elevating the female. Odds on Hillary 95%, followed by Warren (Beerslayer) 4%, then Harris (Professional) 1%.
Primaries will test strength of the latter two or any surprise candidate. Hillary collected a number of electoral votes, guessing could collect a lot again. With Biden atop, the anti-Hillary factor lessens, the generic democrat ballot strengthens, and then it’s where is Trump vs. anyone but Trump as of election time. I think Trump can win, but I do not consider it a safe bet.
LikeLike
Maybe Williamson? She looks like she wouldn’t abject to bouts of hair sniffing and a friendly grab or two.
😉
LikeLike
…and Ryan from Ohio today.
Silly/sick
Trump for Rushmore 👓
LikeLike
The corn poll overlooks the Super Kernels, like Super Delegates whose votes will spike Bernie once again.
LikeLiked by 12 people
The mayor os South Bend likes the corn poll.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fudge is a staple at County Fairs.
They even have fudge offs.
LikeLike
And the Korn Kernal Kolluders.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, the Super Delegates have already got the memo; Biden is there chosen one.
The Conmunistas are split now, but when they realise they git screwed, AGAIN I think all that anger they have been generating against Orange man, is going to turn on DNC elites.
Looking forward to the DNC convention, like I don’t know what but a LOT. Its truly gonna be
MUST SEE TV!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wouldn’t be so sure of that. A lot of O’s old team is working for Kamila. I think she’s the DNC preferred cantidate. She checks all the boxes: woman, minority, ruthless.
LikeLike
There are no qualifiers on rights, Bernie.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Interestingly enough (surprised me) Bernie’s constitutional voting score is around 64% where just about all other democrats (including K.Harris) is around 10%-20%. Meaning they are voting against the people and the supreme law of land, the constitution, 80%-90% of the time.
LikeLike
What? No right to a honeymoon in Moscow?
LikeLiked by 8 people
They’re required.
LikeLike
What’s up with the 52D/48R split? I didn’t know that climate changing vegan D’s even LIKED ‘KornDogs’…
LikeLike
Most republicans were working and didn’t care to fight the leftists.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The R’s were taking care of the cornfields and making kernels so the D’s could cast votes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes!
LikeLike
As a Republican, I would have dropped in corn kernel in the Biden jar myself. Darn straight I want Biden running against our Lion, Pres Trump!
LikeLike
As a Republican, I would have dropped in corn kernel in the Biden jar myself. Darn straight I want Biden running against our Lion, Pres Trump!
LikeLike
He is going to be beaten like a rented democrat.
LikeLike
The Republicans were helping Biden get the lead. Hehe
LikeLike
What is your purpose in making a hateful comment about Trump supporting Republicans who happen to be vegans or vegetarians? Like THIS 42-year vegetarian. Dietary choices have NOTHING to do with one’s politics. Why cast away ANY Trump supporters? And please drop your false suggestion of a “correlation” between vegans and those who’ve been duped by the greatest fraud in the history of science (i.e. anthropocentric “global warming” or “climate change”). You DO have my permission to hate be because I’m a vegetarian, and therefore very different than you… but if you hate me based on my diet, then you are no different than a racist Dem who hates white men!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So it’s a male\ female thing with you eh? I get it.
LikeLike
260 lb 6’5″ vegan Republican here. Just wanted to make you aware that us weirdos do exist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad to have you on our side, but you DO have to admit that people who combine your size, weight, diet and political preference are rather uncommon…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tells me the corn counter was using common core math. It has to align with Media’s fake poll numbers, & their latest push of candidates THEY want. They also can’t stop themselves from cheating.
It almost makes you feel sorry for Dem voters– not understanding they don’t get to actually pick the nominee. You’d think the 2016 Bernie-Steal would’ve opened their eyes. Oh well.
LikeLike
I got 24% ! That’s almost 3/4 of the vote !
– Joe Biden
LikeLiked by 5 people
You mean, Joe “I got 24% ! That’s almost 3/4 of the vote !” Biden
LikeLike
Trump 97% Guess whats coming democrats.
LOL
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey Bernie, They have the right to keep and bear arms too. I notice you didn’t mention the right to free speech…….
LikeLiked by 5 people
AOC thinks bear arms should be against the law: “No one has a right to bear arms. Bear arms belong to bears, not people!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Colonel Corn has spoken.
“Corn poll” is a well teed up phrase I won’t touch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most important number in the lower right: 52% D, 48% R. Dang, the people in this country are bound and determined they are going to get socialism.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Time to pop the corn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Sanders couldn’t even beat Harris even after Tulsi Gabbard drew and quartered her !
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would never cast my seed to Harris…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, well, ol’ Willie Brown didn’t have any problem with it!
LikeLike
If the poll had really represented democrats, each of their bins would have also contained a substantial amount of wheat.
LikeLike
It only costs a little bit o’ money. So what! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. There had to be at least a dozen listening, or present anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OPM
LikeLike
OPM. Other people’s money….
LikeLike
Da, Comrade Bernhole is correct. Everyone will have decent job. You work in salt mine or you work in tank factory.Very equal.If not happy we send you to cold place no heat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many kernels did each Dem. get to drop in the jar? Dems are prone to cheat in these polls.Looks like the dems had more kernels overall.
LikeLike
COWmala violated her Green New Deal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did you ever notice all the reporters assigned to Kamala are female?
It’s like the high school mean girls clique. Watch it over time and you’ll see. Weird.
LikeLiked by 6 people
yes but the one with the Sony camera is a cutie
LikeLike
Memories.
https://mobile.twitter.com/CHueyBurns/status/1096804616065425410
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
They have same swooning- look.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Abusing God’s name while eating pork chops….not surprised.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kamala just lost the Muslim vote!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bernie is still looking for his 1st real job. Biden is lost in the corn fields. Buttman is in the back of the corn hole tent. Warren is in la la land (spaceduck). Harris is pissed off all the time. The rest are pretty much at de Blazero. All of them leave the fair saying “ I’m glad that is over, I’m friggin tired of smiling.
LikeLike
Where were MAOchelle MAObama and Shrillary Clinton? Were they not on the ballot?
And why not? Well… 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
But it was Jubilation T. Cornpoll…..
Couldn’t resist.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s pretty interesting. Name recognition…not interest. Which means the rest of the pack will have to get nuttier to get attention. Bwah hah hah.
LikeLiked by 2 people
More truth less facts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I see you support Mr. Biden 🙂
I do too. Let him make it all the way, with the Parkland victims and Maggie Thatcher at his side….
LikeLiked by 2 people
When is the Soy Poll? That’s the one Beto will be leading.
LikeLike
He’s leading alright.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Last I heard he had left the campaign trail to go find his turtle that ran away.
No joking!
https://freebeacon.com/blog/beto-orourke-missing-turtle-scandal/
LikeLike
Superdelegates are the International harvesters that arrive next autumn to cut down all fledgling ears of corn like mere weeds and toss them to the wind…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I live in Iowa and was contemplating going to the fair. Then the question became who to vote for in this poll. Trump is such a shoe-in that wasn ‘t all that interesting voting for him. Probably would have done a throw away vote on Bennet or Tim Ryan. Many of us are already tiring of all the democrats here in the state.
LikeLike
“The right to a secure retirement”
Hurray! This must mean that Bernie has finally shored up Social Security. Woot! Woot!
BTW, did you know that the payments for student loans go to pay for ObamaCare? Per Bill Bennett.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/bill-bennett-bernie-sanders-student-loan-debt-cancellation
LikeLike
I think what it really means is Bernie will “nationalize” all retirement accounts and then distribute the funds as the govt deems necessary because you didn’t need all that money anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was joking, not about shoring up social security, but that he or anyone in Congress would actually do their jobs, and especially would actually do something to fix it. They all stopped promising it long ago, hoping we would forget how they robbed us blind or our promised set tax[ayer paid “retirement fund”.
As to your point, yes, if we turn over our whole paycheck to Bernie, he will see that we get a penny or two back. IF he’s not on recess at one of his three (3) houses.
LikeLike
Biden received 2617 votes.
Trump received 9765 votes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Imagine if President Trump had made an appearance. The votes cast over three days totaled only 21,000. He would have doubled the vote count.
LikeLike
It’s hard to believe that the entire world is watching as these lackluster nutjobs are literally placed upon debate stages as candidates to be President of our nation.
Has there ever been a greater example of there is no there, there?
At least there’s no chance in hell that any of them could fairly beat ESG President Trump, but yikes… the future will eventually arrive.
Sorry to interrupt the corn kernel poll thread with “muh rant”… but, you know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not comforting…..Demoncraps : 52%
Republicans : 48%
LikeLike
I’ll have to report this to fellow comrades at The Peoples Cube. Polls, indeed.
LikeLike
More importantly, who will the Deep State anoint? Will it be someone from the current Democrat clown car or an as yet unrevealed messiah?
LikeLike
Kamela “11%” Harris just said that ICE is conducting a Campaign of Terror by enforcing the laws that Congress enacted. This would mean that Congress is a Terrorist Organization. Harris is a member of Congress so she is therefor a member of a Terrorist Organization by her own words.
LikeLike
I find it hard to believe these schizophrenic polls anymore. They may be ‘historically’ accurate but what if the fix has been in all those years too?
It seems all too easy to make polls run ‘thisclose,’ at 51-49, 52-48 or whatever. Does it occur to anyone the mathematic improbability of such a close split, time after time? Is our population really that bipolar?
Because the Enemedia is so untrustworthy, I think the polls have been faked all along, to make candidates ‘appear’ to run neck-and-neck right up to election time.
That way it’s easier to put the ‘favored’ candidate right over the top. Think about it: they only need to cheat a little bit. It’s easier to cheat a little than a lot.
Few ever win by a landslide, because it is tough to cheat that much, and therefore it is unnecessary to rig the numbers that high.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Biden’s gaffes will mount until some final crazy straw breaks the camel’s back and his support dissipates across 3-4 nonentities, amounting to very little. I always felt he left Davy Crockett hanging at the Alamo. Let’s see how he explains that position ’cause it’s coming.
This is the worst of all worlds for the Dems. I’m with Bannon. We may not be looking at the Dem nominee here. Michelle could be lowered from the rafters at the convention like a Queen of Sheba apparition. She’s a rock goddess who could keep O et al out of prison with pardons. So her daughters could weigh in on her for Dad’s sake. Or Cankles could have the hub offed then buried in that mass grave somewhere in the Ozarks where her brother and others rest. Bill’s big baggage. Bloomberg seems to have skirted Mossad Island. Not having human teen sacrifices on your resume is a big advantage this season.
The more Biden floats out there like a geriatric pinata, the more Obama’s record will be torn apart by the very folks who are obliged to love him. Not a good look.
LikeLike
I still think Hellary or Barry’s ‘wife’ will jump in at the last minute. This is all for show. Muh-she-ell running will be the 2nd coming for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which candidate took contributions from NXVIM or Epstein or their affiliates? Which candidates have served in the Senate with a likely child molester like Senator Menendez? Is the a cabal od senators trying to overthrow an elected president? Did Epstein have blackmail on every US Senator?
Why are there no GD answers?
LikeLike
The LGTBQXYZ crowd is small but very active in these types of events, thus Petey polling well among corn kernels. Once the corn is shucked, I don’t think Petey will have an ear to stand on. 😆
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Steyer’s got the right idea. Why not just buy the thing outright and be done with it?
LikeLike
What’s with the 3% for that aging lush, Bill Weld? Outside of Massachusetts thirty years ago, who ever heard of him? Oh wait—he did ‘run’ (or amble) as a Libertarian in 2016, didn’t he?
LikeLike
What’s with the 3% for that aging lush, Bill Weld? Outside of Massachusetts thirty years ago, who ever heard of him? Oh wait—he did ‘run’ (or amble) as a Libertarian in 2016, didn’t he?
LikeLike
What’s with the 3% for that aging lush, Bill Weld? Outside of Massachusetts thirty years ago, who ever heard of him? Oh wait—he did ‘run’ (or amble) as a Libertarian in 2016, didn’t he?
LikeLike
Latest RCP average of national polls:
Biden. 30.8
Warren. 18.3
Sanders. 16.5
Harris. 8.3
Buttigieg. 6.5
O’Rourke. 2.0
Booker. 2.0
Gabbard. 1.3
Yang. 1.3
Klobuchar. 1.0
Castro. 0.8
Steyer. 0.5
Everyone else: 0.3 or less.
LikeLike