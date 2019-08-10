Far-Left Panic Over Epstein’s “Suicide” – Shareblue Dispatches Urgent Talking Points For On-Line Activists….

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney has released the following statement about the suspicious custodial death of Jeffrey Epstein:
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said: “Earlier this morning, the Manhattan Correctional Center confirmed that Jeffrey Epstein, who faced charges brought by this Office of engaging in the sex trafficking of minors, had been found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter of an apparent suicide.
Today’s events are disturbing, and we are deeply aware of their potential to present yet another hurdle to giving Epstein’s many victims their day in Court. To those brave young women who have already come forward and to the many others who have yet to do so, let me reiterate that we remain committed to standing for you, and our investigation of the conduct charged in the Indictment – which included a conspiracy count – remains ongoing. We continue to urge anyone who feels they may be a victim or have information related to the conduct in this case to please contact 1-800- CALL FBI.” (link)
Meanwhile, Clinton-allied liberals are absolutely triggered…
Shareblue is the brain-child of far left activist David Brock; a rabid Clinton advocate. Recently Shareblue hired Allison “Avi” Girvin as the Über leftist CEO for Shareblue Media. Girvin was previously the head of NBC News’s Business, Tech, and Media unit.
Apparently the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a pedophile and sex trafficker directly connected to the Clinton cabal, has triggered the maximum alert warning for “Avi” and the Shareblue community, as they dispatch urgent talking points for their social media army:
In #5 above “ROLCON” refers to role playing as a conservative.
The “stalwarts” are those activists paid to go on-line into all social media platforms and defend the interests of the far-left ideology. It would appear Mr. Epstein’s death has activated the need for an urgent crisis response from the political left.
I have wondered for a long time now how many so called conservatives in DC have been blackmailed or they have been threatened through their grandkids? Just wondering. Jeff Sessions is just one example. I bet there are thousands of others. They will do anything to gain power.
Is one of them the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, perhaps? Asking for a friend.
There are only 3 scenarios that I can see. One. Epstein in what should have been impossible conditions to do so, killed himself. Two. Epstein was murdered to keep him quiet. Three. Epstein made a deal with the powers that be to slip away, never to be heard from again thanks to a dead man switch. Anyone?
I think Epstein was told either you go or harm comes to someone in your family, your choice.
I don’t think he had any family if you don’t count Bill and Hillary,.
III as it’s been suggested,.. -by another on-the-ball poster *,..
that ‘’he’s somewhere on a secluded desert island sippin’ a mint julip because anyone smart enough to have ‘evidence’ is smart enough to have it hidden away as “Life Insurance” to be made very public upon their untimely ‘death’…’’
-kind’a makes a lot of sense now don’t it? I think he’s onto somethin’
* “Anyone with evidence to be killed for… has the same evidence to stay alive…” eh?
I had the same thoughts. It could have been a “gentleman’s courtesy” to allow him to off himself, or it could have been a hit. Or it could have been an induction into witness protection (talk about 4D chess…) Whatever it was, for suicide watch to be taken off the most incendiary prisoner in the world, when he already had one incident two weeks ago, can only point to an inside job. Such things do not happen by chance. Something is going on.
Regarding murder, Epstein, a smart guy, could have rigged a data dump implicating others should there be mayhem against him, the way Assange did to protect himself. But apparently he did not. I’m not sure if or how that affects the odds here.
Four. He was removed alive by White Hats, taken to Gitmo, and will face a secret military tribunal.
Which would explain the panic on the Left.
Probably poisoned.
Sid Blumenthal was supervising the suicide watch.
Now he’s performing the autopsy.
NOOOOO one saw this coming. ” Sarc “
Yep, go see for yourself on the Fox boards. How did it get this bad? God I hate the Left.
This post by Sundance and Project Veritas video’s showing just how the communists Left works, should really wake people up! Half of everything you hear and read by the fake news is an illusion/lie/or psych operation to make you feel like you’re living in an alternate universe!
This is a good take.
That was excellent Linda K!! Thank you, I’m sharing this one!
Om Jeanine tonight: The warden had to sign off to take Epstein off suicide watch, to 15-minute video check vs. 24/7. this after an “attempt” 2 weeks or so age. Let’s start there….
Barr sounds like a line from Casablanca, ” The FBI and IG will be alerted and get to the bottom of this” Almost as good as” I am shocked that there is gambling going on here!”
Best quote so far is from John Mcafee. “I was surprised to hear of Epsteins suicide, but not as much as him”
But I have finally come to realize that the rot is waaaay deeper than I even thought possible.
At this point I would not put it past the deep state to light off a dirty bomb somewhere if and when any of Sundance’s list gets out.
The major problem is the SIS, SES, CIA, NSA, FBI etc. It really does not matter who gets elected to congress, they are window dressing. “Politics is the entertainment division of the Military industrial complex” I think that was from Frank Zappa.
yes you right-Frank Zappa said that…..
Almost impossible to weed out enough bad apples in 2020 election cycle. Sooooo many entrenched forces against us.
But those words “almost impossible” leaves “barely possible” free to make a run at it.
I suggest we try. What have you got to lose?
Democrats — quite literally — “get away with murder”.
I wonder how Geffen, Singer, Spacey et al are feeling today…
Not sure if it’s been mentioned already, but over at T_D we call Share Blue “Sharia Blue”.
Under Bill Barr’s watch. Bill has to go.
Right. Barr did not personally supervise that prison. At least he is appalled.
Come on! Are you a Lib?
….and replace Barr with Rod Rosenstein! LOL
Are we quite sure that Mr. Epstein is really in the hereafter?
Justice Antonin Scalias’ body was cremated. No evidence.
I guess the best response would be “show me the money”.
How appropriate, in an odd sort of way.
And just like that…..gun debate is falling to the wayside. Can’t imagine what next week will bring.
Time to ban sheets. Sheets kill people.
Hard to believe the left blew an opportunity to have Epstein kill himself with an “assault” weapon.
Will it be Crowd Strike or Fusion GPS that performs the autopsy and then hands to results over to the FBI?
LOLOLOL..why not! That’s the state of the American justice system today! We peons “can’t handle the truth”./sarc
They won’t actually do the autopsy on Jeffrey’s body, they will get a double.
HAHAHA yea right. This murder has the Clinton’s fingerprints all over it. He was going to throw them under the bus on Monday. How convenient.
How ever it happened, as soon as Epstein’s leverage over his politician and elite clients went away he was dead man walking.
Then again, far worse people have been given a second life in the US in exchange for something of value. Think Nazi scientists after WWII, as an example, because Epstein’s data was just as important or devastating. The first “incident” was likely a wake up call to make a deal, if one was made.
If there is a silver lining, only Epstein could fight the use of evidence found in his townhouse. Now all that evidence is free and clear for the government to use.
Of course, unfortunately, while the DOJ could do the right thing, they time and again demonstrate their inability to prosecute anyone truly deserving.
Laughable. Sorry, not being snippy with you. But you and I know that evidence is going to accidentally be “lost” by the most thorough law Enforcement agency in the land. Just another middle finger to us peasants.
“… a very concerted effort by far-right…”
In a prog mass mailing they actually subscribe to coordinating their propaganda.
Never does it occur to them immediate broad suspicion of the circumstances of this ‘suicide’ may in fact be because of what is known about him and his clients. Nope. It has to be a coordinated campaign to attack the progs.
These people really cannot comprehend anything truly grassroots because literally everything they do is coordinated by a small group and designed to appear as having broader support than it really does. From news / op-ed to pre printed signs at most of their protests with paid protestors, everything is a fabrication.
Great point. Spot on.
Burnt: I believe the term from Share Blue was disseminating “the Correct Message”.
Man, that’s some seriously Orwelllian language right there.
Where is the search warrant application and the return on the search warrant?
No copy of the search warrant application for Epstein’s townhouse has been produced. Search warrant applications become public after ten days unless ordered sealed.
I am wondering who the informant was who gave the FBI such detailed current/up to date info on the contents of the townhouse. Had to be someone who actually saw the material in the townhouse, and was reliable in the past, in order to get a search warrant approved by a judge in the Southern District of New York. Unless, of course, the FBI had Title IIIs up on Epstein’s phones. That’s a whole new ballgame.
It’s probably under seal!
found shareblue.com (wow!) but cannot get to stalwarts dashboard talk…anyone?
I refuse to fake sympathy to potential victims for a penny less than $18/hr. Some of us stand for something!
Why drain the swamp when you can deal with them to get tax cuts / reform passed, or trade deals, or money for the wall, or immigration reform, or money for the military, etc. Trump seems to be able to make deals with the devil and the devil’s DemoCrooks & RepubliCrooks.
No sense throwing useful crooks in jail that will make deals to MAGA.
Epstein’s blackmail material is useless with crooked media, bent FBI, DOJ, SCOTUS, Congress, & half population that are Libtards.
Now Joe Scareborough is saying the Russians killed Epstein!! I’m laughing but honestly it’s scary how utterly punished some of these characters are!!! Or he’s following the ShareBlue advice to give another false talking point…
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7345375/Joe-Scarborough-calls-bull-t-Epsteins-suicide-suggests-Russians-involved.html
President Trump could leverage this. Force Barr to release everything or he gets fired for letting the dirtbag die on suicide watch. Eight days to go….
Has anyone researched a Mossad connection? Wasn’t Ghislaine Maxwell, (his recruiter for underage girls), the daughter of Robert Maxwell?
The same Robert Maxwell, Mossad agent, who killed himself several years ago.
For those who think MCC is a vault:Joshua Schulte, accused of leaking CIA’s hacking tools to WikiLeaks, one of the worst leaks in US history, got a phone in MCC from which (the govt alleges) he was leaking more classified info. Then, the computer w/his unclassified discovery walked.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joshua_Schulte
When they can’t make a case on you, all of a sudden child porn is found on your computer.
