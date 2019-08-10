Far-Left Panic Over Epstein’s “Suicide” – Shareblue Dispatches Urgent Talking Points For On-Line Activists….

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney has released the following statement about the suspicious custodial death of Jeffrey Epstein:

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said: “Earlier this morning, the Manhattan Correctional Center confirmed that Jeffrey Epstein, who faced charges brought by this Office of engaging in the sex trafficking of minors, had been found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter of an apparent suicide. Today’s events are disturbing, and we are deeply aware of their potential to present yet another hurdle to giving Epstein’s many victims their day in Court. To those brave young women who have already come forward and to the many others who have yet to do so, let me reiterate that we remain committed to standing for you, and our investigation of the conduct charged in the Indictment – which included a conspiracy count – remains ongoing. We continue to urge anyone who feels they may be a victim or have information related to the conduct in this case to please contact 1-800- CALL FBI.” (link)

Meanwhile, Clinton-allied liberals are absolutely triggered…

Shareblue is the brain-child of far left activist David Brock; a rabid Clinton advocate. Recently Shareblue hired Allison “Avi” Girvin as the Über leftist CEO for Shareblue Media. Girvin was previously the head of NBC News’s Business, Tech, and Media unit.

Apparently the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a pedophile and sex trafficker directly connected to the Clinton cabal, has triggered the maximum alert warning for “Avi” and the Shareblue community, as they dispatch urgent talking points for their social media army:

In #5 above “ROLCON” refers to role playing as a conservative.

The “stalwarts” are those activists paid to go on-line into all social media platforms and defend the interests of the far-left ideology. It would appear Mr. Epstein’s death has activated the need for an urgent crisis response from the political left.

Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH ? Yeah right! How does that happen#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this! RT if you’re not Surprised#EpsteinSuicide #ClintonBodyCount #ClintonCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/Y9tGAWaAxX — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 10, 2019

