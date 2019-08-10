Far-Left Panic Over Epstein’s “Suicide” – Shareblue Dispatches Urgent Talking Points For On-Line Activists….

Posted on August 10, 2019 by

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney has released the following statement about the suspicious custodial death of Jeffrey Epstein:

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said: “Earlier this morning, the Manhattan Correctional Center confirmed that Jeffrey Epstein, who faced charges brought by this Office of engaging in the sex trafficking of minors, had been found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter of an apparent suicide.

Today’s events are disturbing, and we are deeply aware of their potential to present yet another hurdle to giving Epstein’s many victims their day in Court. To those brave young women who have already come forward and to the many others who have yet to do so, let me reiterate that we remain committed to standing for you, and our investigation of the conduct charged in the Indictment – which included a conspiracy count – remains ongoing.  We continue to urge anyone who feels they may be a victim or have information related to the conduct in this case to please contact 1-800- CALL FBI.” (link)

Meanwhile, Clinton-allied liberals are absolutely triggered…

Shareblue is the brain-child of far left activist David Brock; a rabid Clinton advocate.  Recently Shareblue hired Allison “Avi” Girvin as the Über leftist CEO for Shareblue Media.  Girvin was previously the head of NBC News’s Business, Tech, and Media unit.

Apparently the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a pedophile and sex trafficker directly connected to the Clinton cabal, has triggered the maximum alert warning for “Avi” and the Shareblue community, as they dispatch urgent talking points for their social media army:

In #5 above “ROLCON” refers to role playing as a conservative.

The “stalwarts” are those activists paid to go on-line into all social media platforms and defend the interests of the far-left ideology.  It would appear Mr. Epstein’s death has activated the need for an urgent crisis response from the political left.

235 Responses to Far-Left Panic Over Epstein’s “Suicide” – Shareblue Dispatches Urgent Talking Points For On-Line Activists….

  1. Skidroe says:
    August 10, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    I have wondered for a long time now how many so called conservatives in DC have been blackmailed or they have been threatened through their grandkids? Just wondering. Jeff Sessions is just one example. I bet there are thousands of others. They will do anything to gain power.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. doohmax says:
    August 10, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    There are only 3 scenarios that I can see. One. Epstein in what should have been impossible conditions to do so, killed himself. Two. Epstein was murdered to keep him quiet. Three. Epstein made a deal with the powers that be to slip away, never to be heard from again thanks to a dead man switch. Anyone?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • mnwild1961 says:
      August 10, 2019 at 9:54 pm

      I think Epstein was told either you go or harm comes to someone in your family, your choice.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Jon Dough says:
      August 10, 2019 at 10:00 pm

      III as it’s been suggested,.. -by another on-the-ball poster *,..
      that ‘’he’s somewhere on a secluded desert island sippin’ a mint julip because anyone smart enough to have ‘evidence’ is smart enough to have it hidden away as “Life Insurance” to be made very public upon their untimely ‘death’…’’

      -kind’a makes a lot of sense now don’t it? I think he’s onto somethin’

      * “Anyone with evidence to be killed for… has the same evidence to stay alive…” eh?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Paul B. says:
      August 10, 2019 at 10:56 pm

      I had the same thoughts. It could have been a “gentleman’s courtesy” to allow him to off himself, or it could have been a hit. Or it could have been an induction into witness protection (talk about 4D chess…) Whatever it was, for suicide watch to be taken off the most incendiary prisoner in the world, when he already had one incident two weeks ago, can only point to an inside job. Such things do not happen by chance. Something is going on.

      Regarding murder, Epstein, a smart guy, could have rigged a data dump implicating others should there be mayhem against him, the way Assange did to protect himself. But apparently he did not. I’m not sure if or how that affects the odds here.

      Like

      Reply
    • VegGOP says:
      August 10, 2019 at 11:03 pm

      Four. He was removed alive by White Hats, taken to Gitmo, and will face a secret military tribunal.

      Like

      Reply
  3. doohmax says:
    August 10, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Like

    Reply
  4. Ventura Capitalist says:
    August 10, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Sid Blumenthal was supervising the suicide watch.
    Now he’s performing the autopsy.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. William H Gilkerson says:
    August 10, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    NOOOOO one saw this coming. ” Sarc “

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. redthunder238 says:
    August 10, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Yep, go see for yourself on the Fox boards. How did it get this bad? God I hate the Left.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Blind no Longer says:
    August 10, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    This post by Sundance and Project Veritas video’s showing just how the communists Left works, should really wake people up! Half of everything you hear and read by the fake news is an illusion/lie/or psych operation to make you feel like you’re living in an alternate universe!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. JAS says:
    August 10, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Om Jeanine tonight: The warden had to sign off to take Epstein off suicide watch, to 15-minute video check vs. 24/7. this after an “attempt” 2 weeks or so age. Let’s start there….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Hoosier treeper says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Barr sounds like a line from Casablanca, ” The FBI and IG will be alerted and get to the bottom of this” Almost as good as” I am shocked that there is gambling going on here!”
    Best quote so far is from John Mcafee. “I was surprised to hear of Epsteins suicide, but not as much as him”
    But I have finally come to realize that the rot is waaaay deeper than I even thought possible.
    At this point I would not put it past the deep state to light off a dirty bomb somewhere if and when any of Sundance’s list gets out.
    The major problem is the SIS, SES, CIA, NSA, FBI etc. It really does not matter who gets elected to congress, they are window dressing. “Politics is the entertainment division of the Military industrial complex” I think that was from Frank Zappa.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. digitaldoofus says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Democrats — quite literally — “get away with murder”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Right to reply says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    I wonder how Geffen, Singer, Spacey et al are feeling today…

    Like

    Reply
  12. Tazio Nuvolari says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Not sure if it’s been mentioned already, but over at T_D we call Share Blue “Sharia Blue”.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Tseg says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Under Bill Barr’s watch. Bill has to go.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Seeadler says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Are we quite sure that Mr. Epstein is really in the hereafter?
    Justice Antonin Scalias’ body was cremated. No evidence.
    I guess the best response would be “show me the money”.
    How appropriate, in an odd sort of way.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Landslide says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    And just like that…..gun debate is falling to the wayside. Can’t imagine what next week will bring.

    Like

    Reply
  16. JoeMeek says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    Will it be Crowd Strike or Fusion GPS that performs the autopsy and then hands to results over to the FBI?

    Like

    Reply
  17. florida91 says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    HAHAHA yea right. This murder has the Clinton’s fingerprints all over it. He was going to throw them under the bus on Monday. How convenient.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. thedoc00 says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    How ever it happened, as soon as Epstein’s leverage over his politician and elite clients went away he was dead man walking.

    Then again, far worse people have been given a second life in the US in exchange for something of value. Think Nazi scientists after WWII, as an example, because Epstein’s data was just as important or devastating. The first “incident” was likely a wake up call to make a deal, if one was made.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Tseg says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    If there is a silver lining, only Epstein could fight the use of evidence found in his townhouse. Now all that evidence is free and clear for the government to use.

    Of course, unfortunately, while the DOJ could do the right thing, they time and again demonstrate their inability to prosecute anyone truly deserving.

    Like

    Reply
    • Bill says:
      August 10, 2019 at 10:46 pm

      Laughable. Sorry, not being snippy with you. But you and I know that evidence is going to accidentally be “lost” by the most thorough law Enforcement agency in the land. Just another middle finger to us peasants.

      Like

      Reply
  20. Zippy says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Like

    Reply
  21. Burnt Toast says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    “… a very concerted effort by far-right…”

    In a prog mass mailing they actually subscribe to coordinating their propaganda.

    Never does it occur to them immediate broad suspicion of the circumstances of this ‘suicide’ may in fact be because of what is known about him and his clients. Nope. It has to be a coordinated campaign to attack the progs.

    These people really cannot comprehend anything truly grassroots because literally everything they do is coordinated by a small group and designed to appear as having broader support than it really does. From news / op-ed to pre printed signs at most of their protests with paid protestors, everything is a fabrication.

    Like

    Reply
  22. youme says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    Where is the search warrant application and the return on the search warrant?

    No copy of the search warrant application for Epstein’s townhouse has been produced. Search warrant applications become public after ten days unless ordered sealed.

    I am wondering who the informant was who gave the FBI such detailed current/up to date info on the contents of the townhouse. Had to be someone who actually saw the material in the townhouse, and was reliable in the past, in order to get a search warrant approved by a judge in the Southern District of New York. Unless, of course, the FBI had Title IIIs up on Epstein’s phones. That’s a whole new ballgame.

    Like

    Reply
  23. lyricdiva says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    found shareblue.com (wow!) but cannot get to stalwarts dashboard talk…anyone?

    Like

    Reply
  24. beachbum31 says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    I refuse to fake sympathy to potential victims for a penny less than $18/hr. Some of us stand for something!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. MVW says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    Why drain the swamp when you can deal with them to get tax cuts / reform passed, or trade deals, or money for the wall, or immigration reform, or money for the military, etc. Trump seems to be able to make deals with the devil and the devil’s DemoCrooks & RepubliCrooks.

    No sense throwing useful crooks in jail that will make deals to MAGA.

    Epstein’s blackmail material is useless with crooked media, bent FBI, DOJ, SCOTUS, Congress, & half population that are Libtards.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Carrie says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    Now Joe Scareborough is saying the Russians killed Epstein!! I’m laughing but honestly it’s scary how utterly punished some of these characters are!!! Or he’s following the ShareBlue advice to give another false talking point…

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7345375/Joe-Scarborough-calls-bull-t-Epsteins-suicide-suggests-Russians-involved.html

    Like

    Reply
  27. Comrade Mope says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    President Trump could leverage this. Force Barr to release everything or he gets fired for letting the dirtbag die on suicide watch. Eight days to go….

    Like

    Reply
  28. Matt Transit says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    Has anyone researched a Mossad connection? Wasn’t Ghislaine Maxwell, (his recruiter for underage girls), the daughter of Robert Maxwell?
    The same Robert Maxwell, Mossad agent, who killed himself several years ago.

    Like

    Reply
  29. youme says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    For those who think MCC is a vault:Joshua Schulte, accused of leaking CIA’s hacking tools to WikiLeaks, one of the worst leaks in US history, got a phone in MCC from which (the govt alleges) he was leaking more classified info. Then, the computer w/his unclassified discovery walked.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joshua_Schulte

    When they can’t make a case on you, all of a sudden child porn is found on your computer.

    Like

    Reply
