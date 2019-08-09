Friday August 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Treepers…
This video was filmed at the airport by Tel-Aviv Israel. The young lady is coming back from
4 month trip to South Africa. She served in a combat unit which uses dogs to neutralize terrorists and sniff explosives. Traditionally the operator serves years in the army with the dog and the army let them keep their dog after the service. Those are very special dogs. See the love!
The World’s Tallest Modular Hotel
One of my favorite JJ Cale songs which Eric Clapton performed was “Cocaine.” Lyrics were okay, it was Clapton’s guitar licks that did it for me.
You be cool for 20 hours and I’ll pay your 20 grand. Sumggler’s Blues . . .
Majestic Rufus is gorgeous. Have to admit, I have a soft spot for raptors. From Audubon:
Meet Rufus, the Harris’s Hawk That Keeps Wimbledon’s Courts Pigeon Free
At the legendary tennis tournament, entry is exclusive to people. All thanks to this hard-working raptor.
Transcript:
Wimbledon. The greatest of all tennis tournaments reaches its exciting climax the first week of July. The scene at the All England Lawn Tennis Club is legendary: the verdant green of the courts, throngs of fans in sun hats spooning strawberries and cream, sightings of royalty … and lots of pigeons.
For many years, since the tournament began in 1877, pigeons nested in the stands, bobbled about on the courts, and, well, made a mess of things. Yet today, very few pigeons attend Wimbledon.
Fans can thank Wayne Davis and his Harris’s Hawk named Rufus. Davis, a long-time falconer, takes Rufus to the Wimbledon grounds a few times a week throughout the year. Rufus soars over the venerable courts, a truly scary sight for any other feathered visitors. The pigeons get the message: move elsewhere, and don’t come back soon. A non-toxic solution to that problem!
Oh! And when Rufus isn’t busy at Wimbledon, he’s patrolling Westminster Abbey!
Writers for BirdNote include Bob Sundstrom, Todd Peterson, Dennis Paulson, and Ellen Blackstone. I’m Mary McCann.
https://www.audubon.org/news/meet-rufus-harriss-hawk-keeps-wimbledons-courts-pigeon-free
Some very interesting research on Polly’s part….
Epstein and the Eugenicists
Amazing Polly
I only recently discovered Polly. She’s a great researcher!
Lucille, the phrase which kept popping up for me was “Frankenstein’s monster.” The people discussed by Polly are dangerous and to some degree believe they are creators/gods. There are ALWAYS unintended consequences and what portion of those are irreversible? They frighten me as they do it under the banner of “science” a less insidious term.
50 years ago today Sharon Tate and her friends met a terrible fate. A tribute to the most beautiful – inside and out – actress that ever lived:
“The press and the public knew of her physical beauty, but she also had a beautiful soul, and this is something that only her friends knew about. She just didn’t have a bad bone in her body. She was a unique person. It’s difficult to describe her character. She was just utterly good, the kindest human being I’ve ever met.” – Roman Polanski
Sorry for the FB post (hope it comes across), but this was simply too beautiful to not share.
LOVE THIS! Thank you for posting mazziflol.
Will There Be Recognition in Heaven?
There are two notable distinctions between the two programs of God regarding the hereafter, both of which have to do with the hope of believers. In the twenty-third Psalm, David, whose hope was earthly, was willing to go, but wanting to stay. Contrariwise, the Apostle Paul taught that believers today have a heavenly hope, and as a result, he was willing to stay for the sake of the Church, but longing to go, which he knew would be much better (Phil. 1:23,24).
A book could be written on misconceptions about heaven. The majority of these have been handed down from generation to generation, but they have absolutely no Scriptural basis. Here are some common examples: we will one day become angels in heaven; Peter stands at the pearly gates to determine who will enter; we will float on clouds, playing harps for eternity; there will not be recognition in heaven. These are well-known folklores that Satan uses to divert attention away from the Word of God.
In the eyes of the world, most everyone who dies goes to heaven. But the fact of the matter is that only those who place their faith in Christ will be the eternal residents of this glorious realm. But will we know one another there?
Recognition in the hereafter is a principle that transcends all the ages and dispensations, whether we’re talking about the disembodied state or after the resurrection. For example, Saul knew Samuel when God allowed the prophet to return from paradise years after his death. The rich man of Luke 16 recognized Lazarus, who appeared with Abraham, and requested that the patriarch send Lazarus with some water to cool his tongue.
Paul also makes a strong case that we will know one another in the hereafter. The apostle says to the saints at Philippi,
“For our conversation [citizenship] is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ: Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto His glorious body” (Phil. 3:20,21).
This particular passage substantiates that our identity will be preserved in the resurrection. After our Lord was resurrected from the dead, He appeared to His disciples in the upper room. When He entered the room, He first calmed their fears with words with which they were very familiar: “Peace be unto you!” They immediately recognized the Lord and rejoiced when they saw Him (John 20:19-21).
Afterward the disciples shared the good news with Thomas, who was not present that day, that they had seen the Lord. Thomas, however, refused to believe it until he saw the nail prints in His hands. Eight days later, the Lord appeared again to His disciples, but this time Thomas was present. When he saw the Lord, he was so overwhelmed by the visitation that he declared, “My Lord and my God!” There was no question whatsoever in Thomas’ mind that he had seen the Savior and undoubtedly touched the nail prints in His hands, prints that will forever be a reminder of His death at Calvary (John 20:24-29).
Now, if our Lord’s identity was preserved in the resurrection and the brethren recognized Him, then the same will be true of us. This conclusion is based on the fact that our vile bodies will be “fashioned like unto His glorious body” in the coming resurrection. If the Lord’s followers recognized Him, there is no doubt that we will recognize one another in the hereafter. Further evidence is presented by Paul a little later in the epistle:
“And I intreat thee also, true yokefellow, help those women which labored with me in the gospel, with Clement also, and with other my fellow laborers, whose names are in the book of life” (Phil. 4:3).
What’s in a name? The importance of this question cannot be overstated. Of course, we use names to distinguish one person from another. In biblical times, names had specific meanings attached to them, some of which were in fulfillment of prophecy. Today, as in time past, our names are set in stone; they will be with us for time and eternity. If there isn’t recognition in heaven, as some teach, why would there need to be names in eternity? Clearly the names of Euodias, Syntyche, Clement, and the other fellow workers of Paul, are all recorded in the Book of Life. The reason our names are recorded there is that we will be known in the resurrection by name and appearance, even as we are known here.
I look forward to seeing those with whom I’ve had the privilege of ministering the Word, along with all my family members and friends who believed the gospel. You won’t have trouble finding me at that day; I’ll be the tall one in the background. Yes, even our stature, voice, personality and mannerisms will all be preserved. See you there!
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/will-there-be-recognition-in-heaven-2/
Psalm 23:1 <> The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.
2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.
3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.
4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.
6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
Philippians 1:23 For I am in a strait betwixt two, having a desire to depart, and to be with Christ; which is far better:
24 Nevertheless to abide in the flesh is more needful for you.
1 Samuel 28:14 And he said unto her, What form is he of? And she said, An old man cometh up; and he is covered with a mantle. And Saul perceived that it was Samuel, and he stooped with his face to the ground, and bowed himself.
15 And Samuel said to Saul, Why hast thou disquieted me, to bring me up? And Saul answered, I am sore distressed; for the Philistines make war against me, and God is departed from me, and answereth me no more, neither by prophets, nor by dreams: therefore I have called thee, that thou mayest make known unto me what I shall do.
16 Then said Samuel, Wherefore then dost thou ask of me, seeing the LORD is departed from thee, and is become thine enemy?
Luke 16:22 And it came to pass, that the beggar died, and was carried by the angels into Abraham’s bosom: the rich man also died, and was buried;
23 And in hell he lift up his eyes, being in torments, and seeth Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom.
24 And he cried and said, Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus, that he may dip the tip of his finger in water, and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame.
Philippians 3:20 For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ:
21 Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto his glorious body, according to the working whereby he is able even to subdue all things unto himself.
John 20:19 Then the same day at evening, being the first day of the week, when the doors were shut where the disciples were assembled for fear of the Jews, came Jesus and stood in the midst, and saith unto them, Peace be unto you.
20 And when he had so said, he shewed unto them his hands and his side. Then were the disciples glad, when they saw the Lord.
21 Then said Jesus to them again, Peace be unto you: as my Father hath sent me, even so send I you.
John20:24 But Thomas, one of the twelve, called Didymus, was not with them when Jesus came.
25 The other disciples therefore said unto him, We have seen the Lord. But he said unto them, Except I shall see in his hands the print of the nails, and put my finger into the print of the nails, and thrust my hand into his side, I will not believe.
26 And after eight days again his disciples were within, and Thomas with them: then came Jesus, the doors being shut, and stood in the midst, and said, Peace be unto you.
27 Then saith he to Thomas, Reach hither thy finger, and behold my hands; and reach hither thy hand, and thrust it into my side: and be not faithless, but believing.
28 And Thomas answered and said unto him, My Lord and my God.
29 Jesus saith unto him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.
Philippians 4:3 And I intreat thee also, true yokefellow, help those women which laboured with me in the gospel, with Clement also, and with other my fellowlabourers, whose names are in the book of life.
Holy (pardon the pun) wall of text!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So You Want to Write a Fugue?
A wonderful story. Keep a hankie handy.
“One is Chinese. One is American. How a journalist discovered and reunited identical twins”
https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2019-08-07/how-a-journalist-discovered-and-reunited-identical-twins?_amp=true&__twitter_impression=true
What makes this Song Great – Boston – More than a Feeling
A great breakdown of a song from a Music Professor, writer, engineer, artist etc.
I’ve listened to this song a million times, but never like this.
