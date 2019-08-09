August 9th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #932

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Gordon/Maguire
Ohr 302s
Ripping the Fed
Macron & other’s re Iran
Huawei
It’s like a Cluster Bomb went off yesterday. And now it’s Friday…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blago…
LikeLike
“Just happens to coincide with”, I lovecthe,…understatement.
Coincide with when I gave her the boot!
LikeLiked by 3 people
🦅 “—- **USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ** ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA** —-
—– 5 more days til President Trump Rally in NH —– (Thursday, August 15, 7pm ET)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “The Lord helps them and delivers them;
he delivers them from the wicked and saves them,
because they take refuge in him.” 🌟 -— Psalm 37:40
***Praise: Thank You, President Trump, for making the trip to Dayton and El Paso. The American Patriots loves you
***Praise: answer to another prayer –a Democrat jumbled–Slow Joe Biden said, “We choose truth over facts (😐…🙃….🤭)
***Praise: Dep. DNI Sue Gordon resigning on same day as Dir. DNI Dan Coats
🙏 Pray:
— for safe traveling/protection for President Trump and MAGA Team as they go to Southampton and Water Mill, NY for 2 fundraiser events, then to NJ for a 10 day vacation (Depart WH 9:30am***arr in NJ at 4:50pm ET)
— for all suits filed to protect President Trump’s other financial records to remain private
— they find nothing significant on those financial papers from the Globalist Banks.
— newly nominated Admiral Joseph Maguire has the same integrity as Admiral Mike Rogers
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s plotters’ schemes fail
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for all children and young Landen & French boy–for healing and protection
— for victims, their families and LEOs involved in El Paso/Dayton shootings– healing
— *🇺🇸* Justice Is Coming *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We must recognize that the Internet has provided a dangerous avenue to radicalize disturbed minds and perform demented acts. We must shine light on the dark recesses of the Internet, and stop mass murders before they start. The Internet, likewise, is used for human trafficking, illegal drug distribution, and so many other heinous crimes. The perils of the Internet and social media cannot be ignored, and they will not be ignored.”
—(Aug. 5, 2019 TX & Ohio shooting)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
— EL PASO-DAYTON STRONG —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday August 9, 2019 —
LikeLiked by 14 people
Praying 🙏
Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are many who are disgusted and appalled by this. OTOH, what if the condition for it is to rat-out Obama?
He gets Obama and/or ValJar behind bars? — I’d send Trump Hotel staff over to fluff the pillows for a pleasant sleep at home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t have a problem with commuting his sentence. Murder 10, get out in 7 with good.
Until whatever amendment, State governments picked Senators, and given the massive corruption in Chicago, I think 7 is plenty. IMHO
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have heard second hand that Rod Blagojevich has completely turned his life around, become a Christian, and has been a model inmate, and that it is the Christian community that has witnessed his transformation that is asking for the review. I believe that Dr. James Dobson is one of those people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
House GOP Delegation From Illinois Urges Trump Not To Commute Blagojevich Sentence/
by Zachary Halaschak
August 08, 2019 05:54 PM
“The Republican members of the House who represent Illinois penned a joint letter urging President Trump not to commute the sentence of Rod Blagojevich.
Blagojevich, who served as the Democratic governor of Illinois from 2003 to 2009, was convicted in 2011 on corruption charges stemming from an attempt to “sell” the Senate seat of former President Barack Obama. Trump floated the idea of commuting the 62-year-old’s sentence while talking to reporters Wednesday.
But the Illinois delegation pushed back on that notion in a Thursday statement, appealing to the president not to use his power to release Blagojevich from his 14-year prison sentence.” … (ONE WORD – UNIPARTY)
“It also mentions a letter the delegation sent to Trump in June expressing opposition to commuting Blagojevich’s sentence.
Blagojevich was once a cast member of Trump’s reality show The Apprentice. Trump said Wednesday that he thought the former governor was given an unjust sentence.
“I thought he was treated unbelievably unfairly,” Trump said. “And a lot of people thought it was unfair, like a lot of other things — and it was the same gang, the Comey gang and all these sleazebags that did it. And his name is Rod Blagojevich. And I’m thinking about commuting his sentence.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/house-gop-delegation-from-illinois-urges-trump-not-to-commute-blagojevich-sentence
POTUS sees through the BS/AS USUAL HE IS 100% CORRECT…..
“and it was the SAME GANG, THE COMEY GANG
AND ALL THE (EFF-ING) SLEAZEBAGS THAT DID IT.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
This will backfire. Big. Time.
The Democrats and complicit DC swamp dwellers have gone full socialist/communist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The Lawless Group continue to pervert justice. This will continue to happen until justice is rendered.
LikeLike
As the Coup collapses if the Judge wants to own a nice share of that corruption she is welcome to have that asterisk next to her name.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The arrogance of your heart has deceived you, …” Jeremiah 49:16
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect!
LikeLike
I’m all for reinstating Petey and Andy (is Comey next?) whom AG Barr will assign to investigating sea level change for the Aleutian Islands.
Hey, it’s important work.
LikeLike
One of them can go on govt stapler inventory and the other can count the staples. If their result doesn’t match audited inventory then they do it all over again until it does.
LikeLike
Far too good for them. After the “enhanced interrogations”, they will be the first wave of a special task force to measure the effects of “whatever they call it now” in Antarctica. There are many facilities available and the work is of dire consequence(right AOC?). Semi-regular food drops would be made to enhance their longevity…somewhat.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
I always thought that was a set up
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bad things happen to anyone who can tarnish O’bama.
LikeLike
Keep your friends close and your frienemies locked up under questionable circumstances with sealed court everythings and gag orders and deep state protectors…oh my!
LikeLike
His wife was on Fox she said Patrick Fitzgerald ( Comey’s BFF) was the prosecutor, Muller FBI director.
They entrapped him, used same tactics, and he was convicted on charges of crimes he did not commit.
Basically the same story we hear about Weissman etc. same cabal, same tactics. Pre dawn raid of course, gotta have those!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know they’ve done this to multiple victims but why…what’s in it for them? Is it all about their little careers? Destroying lives and families for a promotion?
There should be punishment for prosecutors like this who use the power and unlimited funds from the taxpayers to do their dirty deeds. There really ought to be more punishment than making the taxpayers pay yet again if the victims sue for restitution. The prosecutors themselves need to feel the pain of their wrongful persecutions.
Seems to me our system fails when monsters with the absolute power of government besiege the people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Faces Down the China Threat
By Conrad Black – August 8, 2019 6:30 AM
He knows their weaknesses and isn’t afraid to apply pressure.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/08/trump-faces-down-china-threat/
LikeLike
RADICAL DEMOCRATS SHOOT OFF THEIR MOUTHS
The Democratic Socialists are behaving disgracefully. I know, what a shocker. The ‘Russia Collusion’ lie badly exposed them, and now they’re exacting their revenge by blaming President Trump for the El Paso mass murder. Even Sleepy Joe Biden got in on the act.
Politicizing tragedy is nothing new—Rahm Emanuel once said no serious crisis should go to waste. The latest tragedy is being vigorously exploited by the left. Their nasty rhetoric would be laughably ridiculous if it weren’t so dangerous.
The worst thing that could happen as a result of the crisis is the so-called “Red Flag” gun control law. The Democrats say it wouldn’t be enough. I say it’s way too much. If passed, it will eventually be used to take away our guns.
Anyone who has visited a psychiatrist could have their 2nd Amendment nullified. Someone could post a politically incorrect message somewhere in jest and then find themselves facing the same penalty. Who knows—if one is in a bad mood or speaks sarcastically to a police officer or is critical of government or the Federal Reserve, such ‘hate’ may be enough to cause one to lose the right to firearm ownership.
Once government’s ‘red flag’ branch of the FBI or the CIA or whatever other tyrannical and corrupt ‘authority’ gets such a power to take away our guns, they will use it—and then broaden that power with time.
Meanwhile, the Democrats continue to wear out the word ‘racist’ until it has nearly lost its power. Perhaps that’s why they and their corrupt media must ramp things up to a scarier-sounding slur, ‘white supremacist.’
—Ben Garrison
LikeLiked by 10 people
Reading Garrison, another negative on red letters; people who could benefit from some counciling, may not go out of concern it would put their gun collection in jeopardy.
Not that there aren’t plenty of other reasons, but aren’t they always saying
“We don’t want to STYGMATISE mental illness?
After all, some guy wants his tallywhacker cut off, we don’t want to STYGMATISE them, we CELEBRATE!
LikeLiked by 2 people
when they can tell the difference between boys and girls, then I’ll listen
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was a genus comment with just the right amount joke mixed with a deadly serious truth that can only be applied to the current minority left nut jobs shouting so loud that our politicians believe they are the majority This simply shows the intelligence of both. Great job!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best ever Ben! Glad to see the gloves coming off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO, it’s a perfect time for P Trump to strike back hard at Sleepy after this angry outburst and inaccurate reaction by Biden. POTUS can tweet this video and then the Prager U video on Charlottesville for anyone that still believes the lies.
I
LikeLiked by 3 people
He will be a piece of cake to break. No rush..let him get cocky, then pull the rug out beneath him. Deranged is the word that comes to mind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yah my thought exactly. Just today, from good ‘ol Joe: “poor kids are just as smart as white kids.” And favorite historical figure who wasn’t a president: “Thomas Jefferson.”
I think the president will find plenty of fodder if he turns out to need it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Trump says he took down Pocahontas too early — and you know, he’s kinda right. Granted, that DNA train wreck is a gift that keeps on giving …. but if delivered at a key moment might have more definitely undermined any political viability.
Point being, Joe Biden — despite the ridiculous polls — is a candidate with no natural constituency, no rationale for his candidacy, no big ideas, no loyal following (or even a half-enthusiastic one), no authenticity behind is central claim to be a “man of the people,” is a man who can barely get through an appearance, much less a debate, mistakes his own creepiness for charm and can barely keeps his hands off kids or his eyes open, can’t complete a sentence and who makes excruciating mistakes daily.
So let’s hope those ridiculous polls are right, and that Trump keeps resisting what for him must be almost irresistible. There’ll be the perfect time.
LikeLike
But isn’t it fun to watch Fakeahontas act like she still has a chance?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t she still getting political contributions? When they dry up she’ll be gone. When she opens her mouth I feel like she’s running her nails on a blackboard.
LikeLike
What is the difference between a “White Supremacist” and an everything else “Supremacist”? To me, I have always thought they are one of the same and should be treated the same. It seems racist only whites can be supremacists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
fangdog!
BAD dog, no biscuit for you!
A Black supremacist (black panther) is just exhibiting PRIDE in his heritage, as is “La Raza” (literally “the race”, like there is only one!).
Only those despicable whites are obviously promulgating the lie that THEIR race is superior.
Well, o.k., biscuit for you, after all! LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sincerely hope you will read this article by Cates, who once wrote as Jeff Sessions. It clearly tags Misfud as the key to SpyGate. I’m not convinced that is correct; I think Brennan is the Key, but i do believe Misfud is a U.S. asset.
https://straightlinelogic.com/2019/08/08/the-mainstream-media-wants-the-mifsud-story-to-just-go-away-by-brian-cates/
LikeLiked by 1 person
ICYMI: The Still Report – FBI Sex Scandal with CNN Anchors???
LikeLike
A lot of dirty laundry is going to be aired out next month. I’ll bet a heavy wager on that—and these people committed these offenses because they were that sure Hillary Clinton would win. They could then sweep this under the rug, some grade-A deep state antics. Election meddling was happening alright, folks—but it was coming from within the halls of the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
read the very bottom – Doug Ross has summer interns – way cool
LikeLike
I am certain that P Trump and his supporters will love this touching story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have a hanky or Kleenex ready and then click.
LikeLike
It bring out so many emotions – sadness, joy, beauty, fierce love of country, pride – the whole gamut… and tears. One of the most touching stories I have heard/read.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The Middle Ages in Europe: You are a heretic!
17th Century Salem, Mass: You are a witch!
21st century America: You are a racist!
All the very same play, just with a different cast. But a very similar cast. Could be the very same mental case accusers, but human life span isn’t that long.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Colorado voters! You have until September 6, 2018 — about a month — to sign a petition to recall Governor Polis, a Democrat whose actions are speaking further left than his words during campaigning. Issue include the right to carry firearms, oil and gas regulation, expanded sex education in public schools and a move to cast all of the state electoral ballots for the winner of the national popular vote, a move considered directly against the rights afforded by the U.S. Constitution. In addition, Polis and Pals have passed 460 bills in under six (6) months without giving the people of Colorado sufficient time to confer with their congresscritters. At least 631,000 signatures are required, but volunteers are urged to collect an additional 300,000 in case some are challenged.
Sign up tables are popping up in malls and other busy locations. For LOCATIONS and more info:
https://www.recallpolis.com/
Background info:
https://ballotpedia.org/Jared_Polis_recall,_Governor_of_Colorado_(2019)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Egad, I’m really nuts. Deadline is September 6, 2019 — less than one month to gather signatures. Spread the word.
LikeLike
Boom…a signing location less than a 2 min drive from my house. Think I will stop by tomorrow. Going to tell my neighbors and others that would support this as well.
LikeLike
This is the 1st I’ve heard of this too. polis is a complete fraud…wish Trump would tweet this out to get the word out.
LikeLike
Same here will do today
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Sigh. Gonna get his twitter suspended again.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Ya know I haven’t watched Hannity or much of the MSM in years.
And….I have heard / read all the comments on his interruptions here for a while.
But on the other thread Sundance posted a Hannity video with Rudy G. and I decided to watch that because I like Rudy and wanted to hear what he had to say.
Rudy had special information on the investigation and Durham spending a lot of time in Europe.
Well, needless to say, I was actually aback. I have rarely seen such garbage…It was like I was watching Wallace
Hannity was…..impolite, rude, and overbearing to Rudy.
Rudy had important stuff to say, but Hannity actually made him shut up.
Hannity constantly interrupted Rudy to the point that Rudy quit talking.
People say ……”But he supports the President”…..After watching that pompous windbag tonite I disagree.
How can he support the President, if people “Stop” watching him because he never shuts his pie hole…..? He never shut up..
I mean….Rudy was making an important point…..and Hannity would not let him speak because he kept saying: “I’ve got a question”
We want updates from people in the know, who have real time info, but this “gas bag” keeps interrupting with his own views, which are mostly “old news”.
But the bottom line is he treated Rudy with complete disrespect.
To the point that Rudy quit speaking.
It may even be planned that way….for ratings….for money….dunno.
But all these great guests and no one gets to speak.
I’ll never listen to him again.
He is not helping anyone. especially the President….and now, he is even screwing himself with his over blown opinions.
Screw Hannity…….
Kelly Anne does more for the President in her five minute interviews than Hannity does in a week…
LikeLike
Agreed. Mostly he bores me.
Verbal vomit at the beginning of the radio show
with his list. Over and over. Every day. Recites
list verbatim when a guest is on (and could be
talking).
Quit listening to him, Ericcson, and the other
controlled opposition fool that Cox radio plagues
Atlanta with. Rush? Still listen to him.He’s at
least amusing, challenging. Don’t trust him fully,
though.
LikeLike
Yeah, I read Rush’s program transcripts on line.
But his non-support for our President prior to the election, has me suspect.
Rush has his schitc….
He repeats / quotes other people and news, then adds his opinion……
Then if ever questioned or criticized for what he said….Rush always falls back on……
But, I did not say this….she did….he did….they did
At least Rush supports our President now..
But Hannity’s actually not supporting our President because of his over blown mouth….
I predict he will either change on his TV show…or his ratings will tank and they will cancel him…..
He may as well yell….”Aloha Snackbar” ….he’s committing his own suicide.
LikeLike
Gunny66,
I cut the cable a few years ago although I had to compromise with the wife and agreed to Netflix with stipulations – I will destroy our Samsung “Smart TV” if certain actors or shows are tuned in. I made a list and update it regularly, e.g. today I added actress Hillary Skank to the list, she is starring in the movie Hunt where leftist elites hunt down deplorables.
In my gyms cardio room there are three TVs… FOX, ESPN and CNN on pivot wall mounts. When the Mueller Gestapo was in full swing , I would use a four foot foam therapy roller and push the CNN TV to an angle that was unwatchable to anyone on cardio equipment. The Leftists would give me nasty looks..lol..they finally ratted me out to management. In this setting FOX Hannity is more tolerable than CNN.
I now use the cardio machines in the rear and watch the gorgeous rears of the fitness babes at my gym pumping the ellipticals…sometimes I need a break from politics 🙂
Kelly Anne’s TDS husband should be digging mortar pits with an E-Tool ad infinitum.
Gunny- You can be Kelly Anne’s Superman 🙂
Semper Fi
LikeLike
Sundance, please note from your twitter feed.
Note from Sue Gordon was not leaked …. provided to the White House Pool.
(numerous sources)
@jseldin
JUST IN: Outgoing @ODNIgov Principal Deputy Director Sue Gordon attached a note to @POTUS w/her resignation letter, per the WH pool:
“I offer this letter as an act of respect & patriotism, not preference. You should have your team”
@JakeSherman
Top of the Sue Gordon’s note to @realDonaldTrump, per the pool.
@kaitlancollins
According to what the White House just sent the pool, Sue Gordon sent a note alongside her resignation letter. It read, “Mr. President — I offer this letter as an act of respect & patriotism, not preference. You should have your team. Godspeed, Sue.”
@kyledcheney
Wow: Sue Gordon’s note to Trump, as sent around by White House pool reporter, makes clear she didn’t want to quit.
LikeLike
All of this Left-wing hysteria has got to be a diversion from the hammer about to fall on the coup conspirators by the John Durham criminal investigation. They are trying to provoke a civil war to try and stay out of prison.
LikeLike
Bingo
LikeLike
Here is my question.. The left has constantly used POTUS
rhetoric against him..all these court cases. The travel ban it what
he SAID about people. Now we get these two FBI guys with lawsuits
claiming they were fired cuz of what POTUS said.
Why doesn;t our side do the same with impeachment why don;t
they mention that the DEMS have screamed impeachment
since the day POTUS one even before any investigations.
Can;t we claim by their rhetoric that they are out to get him.
Where are the Repubs in Congress saying this?
LikeLike