President Trump Delivers Remarks Departing White House…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. As President Trump departed the White House to travel to Dayton, OH and El Paso, TX, he stopped to deliver remarks and answer questions from the press pool. [Video and Transcript below]
.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: So, we’re going to Dayton first, and then we’re going to El Paso. And we’ll be meeting with first responders, law enforcement, and some of the victims, and paying my respects and regards. I’ll be going with the First Lady. And it’s a terrific opportunity, really, to congratulate some of the police and law enforcement. The job they’ve done was incredible. Really incredible.
Q Mr. President, no doubt — I don’t think anybody will argue this is a difficult time in our country for all of us. So, from your heart, from your mind, what do you say to your critics that believe it’s your rhetoric that is emboldening white nationalists and inspiring this anger?
THE PRESIDENT: So, my critics are political people. They’re trying to make points. In many cases, they’re running for President and they’re very low in the polls. A couple of them, in particular, are very low in the polls. If you look at Dayton, that was a person that supported, I guess you would say, Bernie Sanders, I understood; Antifa, I understood; Elizabeth Warren, I understood. It had nothing to do with President Trump.
So these are people that are looking for political gain. I don’t think they’re getting it. And, as much as possible, I’ve tried to stay out of that.
Q Mr. President, Senator Ted Cruz today said that people on both sides of the political aisle need to tone down the rhetoric. Do you agree with that?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I do agree, but I think we have toned it down. We’ve been hitting — we’ve been getting hit left and right from everybody. Many of the people, I don’t know. A couple of people from Texas — political people from Texas that aren’t doing very well. I guess somebody said — the mayor — I had one very nice conversation with the mayor of Dayton; could not have been nicer. And then she goes and says I tried to call her. Well, I spoke to her, and I didn’t receive any call.
So they’re trying to make political points. I don’t think it works because, you know, I would like to stay out of the political fray.
As I was saying, and as just came out, the Dayton situation — he was a fan of Antifa. He was a fan of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Nothing to do with Trump. But nobody ever mentions that.
Q (Inaudible.)
THE PRESIDENT: Say it?
Q (Inaudible) supported Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Should they be blamed for (inaudible)?
THE PRESIDENT: No, I don’t blame Elizabeth Warren, and I don’t blame Bernie Sanders in the case of Ohio. And I don’t blame anybody. I blame — these are sick people. These are people that are really mentally ill, mentally disturbed. It’s a mental problem.
And we’re going to be meeting — we’re going to be meeting with members of Congress. I’ve already got meetings scheduled. And I have had plenty of talks over the last two days. And I think something is going to be come up with. We’re going to come with something that’s going to be, really, very good — beyond anything that’s been done so far.
Q Do you support bringing the Senate back to consider legislation on —
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’re going to see where we are. We’re dealing with leadership right now. And, you know, you have two sides that are very different on this issue, and, let’s say, all good people. But two sides that are very different. If we get close, I will bring them back. But it has to be — you know, we have to see where we are with leadership.
Normally, this has been, really, a decision — Congress gets together and they try and do something. But if you look over the last 30 years, not a lot has been done.
Q The background check bill already that has passed the House, what good (inaudible)?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I’m looking to do background checks. I think background checks are important. I don’t want to put guns into the hands of mentally unstable people or people with rage or hate, sick people. I don’t want to — I’m all in favor of it.
Q What about assault rifles? A lot of people would like to see them banned. What is your position?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I can tell you that there is no political appetite for that at this moment. If you look at the — you could speak, you could do your own polling. And there’s no political appetite, probably, from the standpoint of legislature.
But I will certainly bring that up. I’ll bring that up as one of the points. There’s a great appetite — and I mean a very strong appetite — for background checks. And I think we can bring up background checks like we’ve never had before. I think both Republican and Democrat are getting close to a bill on — they’re doing something on background checks.
Q (Inaudible.) South Korea and Japan exports are (inaudible.)
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah. South Korea and I have made a deal. They’ve agreed to pay a lot more money toward the United States. As you know, we’ve got 32,000 soldiers on South Korean soil, and we’ve been helping them for about 82 years. And we get nothing. We get virtually nothing. And South Korea and I have made a deal where they’re paying a lot more money, and they’re going to pay a lot more money. And the relationship is a very good one.
But I felt, all along, I felt for years it was a very unfair one. So they’ve agreed to pay a lot more, and they will agree to pay a lot more than that. And we’re with them. We’re with them.
Q Mr. President, you banned bump stocks. Would you consider a ban on these huge, large-capacity magazines?
THE PRESIDENT: So, you have to have a political appetite within Congress. And, so far, I have not seen that. I mean, I can only do what I can do. I think there’s a great appetite to do something with regard to making sure that mentally unstable, seriously ill people aren’t carrying guns. And I’ve never seen the appetite as strong as it is now. I have not seen it with regard to certain types of weapons.
Q Mr. President, how concerned are you about the rise in white supremacy? And what are you going to do about it?
THE PRESIDENT: I am concerned about the rise of any group of hate. I don’t like it. Any group of hate, I am — whether it’s white supremacy, whether it’s any other kind of supremacy, whether it’s Antifa, whether it’s any group of hate, I am very concerned about it. And I’ll do something about it.
Q Do you believe that your rhetoric has any impact on (inaudible)?
THE PRESIDENT: No, I don’t think my rhetoric has at all. I think my rhetoric is a very — it brings people together. Our country is doing incredibly well. China is not doing well, if you look at the trade situation.
China just admitted yesterday that they’ve been a currency manipulator. First time they’ve ever been called out. Companies are moving out of China by the thousands, and our country is doing very well. We’re going to see how it all works out. Somebody had to do this with China because they were taking hundreds of billions of dollars a year out of the United States. And somebody had to make a stand. So, I think our country is doing really well.
Q What’s your reaction to the market reaction to the trade war? And what’s next with China?
THE PRESIDENT: I think the market — I think the market reaction is anticipated. I would have anticipated. I would have maybe anticipated even more. But ultimately, it’s going to go much higher than it ever would have gone because China was like an anchor on us. China was killing us with unfair trade deals. The people that allowed that to happen are a disgrace. China, what they were doing to us, for years and years, taking hundreds of billions of dollars out, stealing intellectual property, targeting our farmers. All of that is ending, and they understand that.
Q Mr. President, you still believe there’s no political appetite for an assault weapons ban, but as the leader of this country, do you personally believe people should be able to buy assault weapons?
THE PRESIDENT: That’s right. I’ll be — I’ll be convincing some people to do things that they don’t want to do, and that means people in Congress. But you’ve got a lot of people on one side, and you have a lot of people in the other. But I can — I have a lot of influence with a lot of people, and I want to convince them to do the right thing.
And I will tell you, we’ve made a lot of headway in the last three days. A lot of headway.
Q Mr. President, do you still believe that illegal immigration into this country is an invasion? You and the shooter in El Paso used that same language. Do you regret that?
THE PRESIDENT: I think that illegal immigration — you’re talking about illegal immigration, right? Yeah? I think illegal immigration is a terrible thing for this country. I think you have to come in legally. Ideally, you have to come in through merit. We need people coming in because we have many companies coming into our country. They’re pouring in. And I think illegal immigration is a very bad thing for our country. I think open borders are a very bad thing for our country.
And we’re stopping; we’re building a wall right now. We won the lawsuit in the Supreme Court two weeks ago. The wall is well under construction. It’s being built at a rapid pace. We need that. We need strong immigration laws. But we want to allow millions of people to come in because we need them. We have companies coming in from Japan, all over Europe, all over Asia. They’re opening up companies here. They need people to work. We have a very low unemployment rate.
So, I believe we have to have legal immigration, not illegal immigration.
Q Are you watching the stock market’s reaction to China, sir?
THE PRESIDENT: I am. I think the market reaction is to be expected. I might’ve expected even more.
At some point, as I just said, we have to take on China. They’ve been taking — look, they’ve been taking us to the cleaners for 25 years. This should’ve been done long before me as a President. You know the story better than anybody. You know it better than I do, frankly. Hundreds of billions of dollars a year taken out of our country. Stealing intellectual property.
And you know what? We, right now, we’re sitting on top. We have money pouring in. We have powerful companies, strong companies. China is losing so many — they’re losing — thousands and thousands of companies are leaving China now because of the tariffs. And we’re in a very good position as to whether or not a deal will be made. I will tell you this: China would like to make a deal very badly.
Q Mr. President, Joe Biden. Joe Biden says you have more in common with George Wallace than George Washington.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, you know, Joe is a pretty incompetent guy. I’ve watched his interviews. I’ve watched what he said and how he said it. And I wouldn’t have rated him very high in the first place, but Joe Biden has truly lost this fastball, that I can tell you.
Thank you.
“Joe Biden has truly lost this fastball , that I can tell you”
Love Our President Trump and his Way with Words !
LikeLiked by 34 people
too funny, love it so much
LikeLiked by 3 people
That left a mark 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
I sense the Trump Boomerang has been launched, is over head, and is fixing on a target. “That I can tell you”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was the comment that stuck out for me. Those off the cuff parting remarks are the funniest. And probably most revealing as to what Trump is thinking.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gropin Joe has a great screwball though.
LikeLike
Ha! A loose screw-ball.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think he ever had much of a fastball, I would put it a slow curve or a “slurve” LOL! Yes his way with words is excellent.
LikeLike
Best President EVER!!!!
LikeLiked by 19 people
“lost his fastball” – what a comment! PDJT is a classic – a one-of-a-kind, down-to-earth straight-shooter!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Haven’t heard that phrase in many moons…love it.
LikeLiked by 9 people
President Trump will always be the best President ever. No one will ever come close.
I hope he will be reelected and has time to right the wrongs.
LikeLiked by 15 people
“THE PRESIDENT: Well, you know, Joe is a pretty incompetent guy. I’ve watched his interviews. I’ve watched what he said and how he said it. And I wouldn’t have rated him very high in the first place, but Joe Biden has truly lost this fastball, that I can tell you.”
Don’t you just love him saying that to their faces, on the record? And the Press Corpse knows it, too. But they have their marching orders, so the
lying slimy stinkin’ jackals press whoresPress Corpse will do their best to prop up LunchbucketGropin’ Joe Biden.
LikeLiked by 8 people
it would be easier to keep guns out of the hands of crazy people if we put them back in asylums
LikeLiked by 30 people
Exactly. It’s not like we didn’t see this coming for the last thirty years.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Blame bleeding heart liberal, Jimmy Carter. He let this happen, and society has been paying for it ever since. Do-gooders worry about rights of mentally ill being violated, but then turn them loose into society where people are harmed. Worse, the mentally ill are vulnerable on our streets, and they prey to the criminal vultures running around.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It goes back further than Carter. Try the 1950’s.
LikeLike
But Big Pharma and the psychiatric profession make more money dispensing meds like candy.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Drug companies don’t make anyone put a pill in their mouth, the people who take the drugs are responsible. People need to stop blaming others for the bad decisions they make in life.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Those psych meds are an incredible blessing. They saved my son’s life and have allowed him to live at home with us during his long, slow recovery and stabilization over the past 10+ years. Without them he would have had to stay in a residential facility indefinitely. The companies and researchers who are working on serious mental illnesses like Schizophrenia are heroes in my book.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Would you have allowed your son to purchase firearms knowing the possible side effects of those medications?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree.
LikeLike
Valid point. Digitalis is also a life saving medication, that allows perhaps millions of people with life threatening
Cardiac conditions to lead normal lives.
Given to a child, or someone who doesn’t need it, or given in an excessive dosage it can be fatal.
They went from Medical Dr.’s who encountered a patient with mental/emotional issues (and who may have had only had 1-2 classes in psychology) REFFERING the patient to a specialist (Psychologist) for diagnoses and treatment, to diagnosing in one short office visit and then prescribing these extreamly string psychotropic medications.
Sorry for run on sentence.
A GP who encountered a patient with serious cardiac condition would never dream of simply writing a RX. for the above mentioned Dygitalis; they would send them to a cardiac specialist.
Actually, the heart is,a pump, made of muscle, etc. Therefore, much closer to being in the G.P.’S “wheelhouse” than the,BRAIN and MIND.
And yet, we see grossly unqualified to, prescribing these, as you say potentially life altering medications, without sufficient knowledge/experience/training, or follow up.
I’m sure your son went through some time,with his doctors, to get the medication “just right”.
Most MEDICAL medications, the dosage is fairly straightforward; so many mg. per kilogram of body weight.
Not so these psychotropic medications.
The dosage must be titrated, that is adjusted according to effect. Requires close monitoring and adjustments, as I’m sure you know.
Innappropriate doses can actually make things worse, and there are,also adjustment periods.
I don’t think anyone is,saying we shouldn’t HAVE these drugs. But they should be dispensed by people that KNOW, and have specialised training and experience.
Given the positive responce of your son (praise the lord!) I am pretty sure he didn’t get his rx. from a GP, with a “and I’ll see ya in 6 weeks!
Its NOT the meds, its WHO and HOW they are dispensed, and who to.
LikeLike
Did you have any problems getting your son to stay on the medication? I understand, at least with Schizophrenia, that is a real issue.
LikeLike
Well, Drug companies must not agree with you,…just read a headline, admittedly didn’t click,..on Faux.
Drug companies offer $10 billion to settle.
Assume this was cause they don’t feel they are at ALL responsible for the Opiod crises, cause you know, nobody put those oxycontin in their mouths, forced them to swallow.
Sorry, not trying to be mean, but C’mon, man. I’m all for personal responsibility, but it doesn’t blanket absolve others.
For instance if someone engages in a “Con”, as in con artist, bunco, etc.
Or, a ‘ponzi scam’, etc. I don’t think the Con is relieved of responsibility, just because his victims were consenting adults, and you know ‘personal responsibility’.
LikeLike
It would be easier to keep crazy people from shooting innocents like fish in a barrel, if we put guns back in the hands of normal people as a deterrent. #AbolishGunFreeZones
Would someone please explain to me why there were ZERO school shootings reported back in the day, when high school students held rifle club meetings and had shooting ranges on campus? Anyone?
Talk of what spurs these crazy people (everything) and what will keep guns out of their hands (nothing) only drags us further into the weeds. It is pointless.
American citizens have been responsible gun owners since the founding of our Constitutional Republic. Taking away *our* guns in response to acts of terror will not deter terrorists. In fact it emboldens them.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Psych Drugging of school children, with paid Feral Gov subsidies to the schools for each drugged student. School Shootings started with Psych Drugging!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We just finished a week of vacation Bible school and quite a few of those children were on ADD and ADHD drugs. Super sad that parents are conned into thinking their children need this to keep them zombified to control them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen!
LikeLike
“it would be easier to keep guns out of the hands of crazy people if we put them back in asylums”….. And that includes most of Congress and several “Big City” mayors.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very true! Everyone blames the guns, but most of these shooters are taking powerful psychotropic drugs when they go on their killing sprees, and that in itself proves they have depression, ADHD, bi-polar, anger issues etc
LikeLike
Cheers Charlie,
Ask any street Police Officer. “Suicide by Cop” is one of their greatest concerns.
They started emptying mental institutions thirty years ago or so. Schizophrenics, and to a lesser extent psychopaths are among us in numbers that would not have been believed thirty years ago.
Any street officer could tell you stories that are almost not believable.
God bless PDJT
LikeLike
Here’s an idea: let’s stop creating the mentally ill. Let’s hold our fathers responsible for being fathers – beyond just “paying child support” – and have our mothers be mothers. Let’s call out abuse when we see it – not just physical, but mental and emotional too, especially of our boys. Let’s give our men and boys healthy outlets, instead of shaming them for their innate nature.
Laws will only do so much. We have all the laws we need. This is a cultural problem. Stop blaming “the drugs.” Stop blaming “video games” (often the best outlet, sometimes the only one.) Stop blaming “guns.” Stop blaming “bump stocks,” “assault rifles,” “large-capacity magazines.” Stop blaming “lack of institutions.” Lay the blame precisely where it belongs: on broken families, abusive families, and a culture that tells our men – and women – that there’s something wrong with them for their innate nature.
This is not a legal problem. This is not a political problem. This is a cultural problem. And until we treat it as such, we’re reaping what we sow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, and let’s stop drugging them so they will sit still in school! Boys were created to be busy and active!
LikeLike
I just love our POTUS!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I love him too! Not even in your country but love him too.. he is the best
LikeLiked by 12 people
be easier to keep guns out of lunatics hands if we re-opened asylums.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Been watching it for years. Sorry to all Reagan fans but when he released people from asylums to help with budget in California …..not a good result
that goes back before his presidency
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I don’t want to put guns into the hands of mentally unstable people or people with rage or hate, sick people.”
Define mentally unstable. Define hate. Define sick people. Who’s going to make the definitions? Who is going to make the determinations? Another secret court? Another bureaucracy filled with lefty statist freaks? Social media giants who hate the conservative right? What gets flagged? Anyone who is outspoken about limited government, liberty, the 2nd Amendment? Anyone who opposes abortion? Anyone that opposes “big brother”? They probably have a list of keywords and have already “flagged” anyone who is posting here for example. Yeah this is a great idea.
LikeLiked by 13 people
The people who cannot distinguish the difference between ILLEGAL and LEGAL IMMIGRANTS will be the same people in charge of determining who is mentally unstable and who is not.
How scary is THAT?!?
LikeLiked by 3 people
These are also the same people who can’t look down into their pants to figure out what sex they are.
LikeLike
Define Mentally unstable = Liberals.
LikeLiked by 10 people
THIS ^ will be it in a nutshell. Who will make the determination of who is unstable and who isn’t?? Some will say you know it when you see it, but others will fight to the end to protect HIPPA laws or court records that have been expunged.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But,but, he’s OUR guy. Maybe it will be all OK while he is in office. What about when he is gone? The laws and regulations he endorses now may not be utilized in a ‘positive’ Constitutional manner by his successor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly like electronic. Evil will always find a way to even use logical and good thing for nefarious purposes . Think about the Patriot Act.
LikeLike
Yeah, not cool at all.
LikeLike
Lol, sad but very realistic description. Reading your comment felt like I was watching Jerry Springer “Trailer Park” & Montel Williams “Paternity Tests” re-runs.
And don’t forget the prior (GWB or Obama?) “social engineering” towards a “Snitch Society” with their “See Something, Say Something” campaigns. So obvious the govt. blatant attempts to brainwash people into certain behaviors, all for the sake of “Peace & Safety,” of course.
LikeLike
Sorry, my reply is in the wrong location. It was to TruthFilter below at:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/07/president-trump-delivers-remarks-departing-white-house/comment-page-1/#comment-7256720
LikeLike
Unversal healthcare and gun control go hand in hand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Noted. BUT, if you are prescribed psychotropic drugs – especially those that cause suicidal thoughts – you should not be allowed a gun. In our heavily (and often unnecessarily) medicated society, probably greater than 90% or more of these shootings involve these. Also, airline pilots, subway operators, and drivers of public transport vehicles should be barred from operating their vehicles if they take these drugs. The effect of this would take care of two birds with one stone: it would lessen the opioid crisis, and would prevent many mass killings. And such a policy doesn’t effect the rights of those who own guns and can handle them responsibly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
littleSparrow^^^^^^^^^^AGREE 100%
LikeLiked by 1 person
…In our heavily (and often unnecessarily) medicated society… seems like this should be the priority and addressed first.
LikeLike
Gun control by any other name…
What if they’re prescribed but you don’t take them? Or what if someone with a grudge takes you in to a psychologist and lies and says you need them? Or what if it’s taking them that makes you functional and you’re able to be a normal human being on them?
This too is a slippery slope.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@aloha –
“… who’s going to make the definitions… the determinations…? ”
Abso-effen-lutely agree, Aloha –
Quis Custodiet Ipsos Custodes?
The JG
PS: as for flagged comments, here’s one for the guys with the scanners tuned in:
I still miss my ex-wife… but my aim is improving.
LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’ll also happen that every domestic argument or dispute in the trailer park or housing unit will result in someone flagging someone else. I can see it now: Joe Blow gets flagged by baby mama #1 because he threatened to kill Bubba Smith for sleeping with his baby mama #2 (who recently reported baby mama #1 to child protective services on bogus accusations of neglect.)
Unfortunately, our society includes a huge and growing population of degenerates who use and abuse these kinds of public reporting mechanisms for frivolous personal vengeance.
Ask a local cop how many times they have to respond to stupid domestic calls. A red flag system will be just another wasted public resource. Besides this, Florida’s red flag laws sure didn’t stop Nicolas Cruz from shooting up that school. Prior reports to the police and FBI didn’t stop him either.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree with over abuse that these laws will enable, but for the record the Florida law was implemented after Parkland.
LikeLike
Do you want guns in the hands of sick, mentally unstable people filled with hate and rage? Ok then. Thats all he was saying.
LikeLike
How many people could be have killed with an axe? Or driving a vehicle through a crowd? If he’s intent on killing, he’ll find a way to do it. Blaming the weapon isn’t the answer. These are orchestrated kills for the purpose of getting gun control and forced confiscation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Im not blaming the weapon. I was asking the OP a question.
LikeLike
(In reply to alohazen33): Exactly…
“It pays to be cynical prior to the cattle car doors closing.”
11:01 PM – 20 Jun 2019
by @TheLastRefuge2
twitter.com /TheLastRefuge2/status/1141949214911553538?p=p#
Though not related to the current gun laws/propositions, that is one of THE BEST all-around “keeper-quotes” by SD that could be applied to too-many-encroaching-agendas going on these days, including RedFlagLaws. (The original context of that tweet was re AG Barr dragging his feet & holding him accountable.)
Since there are already background-check laws & the Fix-NICS-Act, etc., why are any NEW laws needed at all? The truth is they are NOT needed, & this is an emotional-excuse to further INFRINGE in the 2ndA, “little by little,” boil the frog slowly, etc.
__If Hack-Jack Dorsey had his way, we’d all be considered “Mental.” Twitter’s AI considered an innocent-rhyme tweet “violent” because I rhymed SCHIFF with the word CLIFF, if you “get my drift.” (Maybe it was the also-included-word JUMP that set their bells off, lol! Schiff had threatened then-AG Whitaker in a WaPo headline & my reply was to WaPo, not Schiff.) My point is > The insanity of Extreme Unreasonableness & Lack of Common Sense is so OUT OF CONTROL, that it pays to be CYNICAL re all these many “red flashing lights” (cattle-car-agendas) being pushed down our throats.
__Hopefully Potus is not serious & will just play along until this latest “crisis” (read: EXCUSE) passes over. (If you google “Trump wants RedFlagLaws,” you’ll get tons of headlines saying just that with his exact quote from his prior presser included at USA Today, etc.)
__Floridians, gun owners, & radio-show-hosts Ted & son Austin Broer have said numerous times that it was Potus who pressed the Florida House/Senate & then-Gov Rick Scott to quickly-pass the FLA RedFlagLaw after Parkland. Like Barr & all the others, Trump also needs to be held accountable to his campaign promises, in this case the 2ndA, no excuses!
__Lastly, even Bill @MitchellVII has gone off the deep end promoting a FEDERAL RedFlagLaw in dozens of tweets the past few days. It’s spine-chilling that he seems clueless re the Big Picture (Communism/NWO) but instead denigrates his own followers who are Wide Awake & nicely told him he is WRONG about this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I couldn’t have said it better, Aloha.
LikeLike
👍alohazen
LikeLike
And they make up whatever they feel like to get their desired result. Take the word “INVASION” it is now a Racists word according to the Leftist Loons. When they are back in power, any Conservative will never get a gun.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Crushed it.
Clowned Biden, and also easily handled the “invasion” question.
Also said he doesn’t want to get into politics with the shootings. Which means everyone else is making it about politics, and he is not. Smart move.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Regarding our Presidents comments that the wall was being build but my senator Kevin Cramer Last week said on the radio that he has been trying to get information from the corp of engineers on the wall and they are stonewalling him. He said they are secretive And they are like a government and that he thinks that they really don’t want to build the wall and he actually thinks they might be corrupt and he was very frustrated with them. I think he also said he wanted to talk to our President and his team about this! Not Good!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Senator Kramer wants Fisher Industries to get a chance to build part of the wall.
I posted an older interview a while back where Tommy Fisher explains the problems with Army Corps of Engineers, or at least the decision makers. They seem to be doing their best to keep Fisher from being able to show what they can do on the wall. Lots of wasteful spending and probably corruption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t start me with the military-industrial complex and their contractors. That’s a Deep Swamp where Rumsfeld admitted to losing a few trillion (that amazing was forgotten in the tragedy of 9/11) and now might go as much as $60-plus trillion according to those who are intrigued by our government’s accounting (or lack thereof) practices.
I’m beginning to believe that the government creates annual hurricanes just so the Army Corps can rebuild N’Orleans’ 9th Ward one.more.time./s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lots of swamp to drain wherever we look. I think Trump, patriots, and we-the-people will get there eventually, though it may take a while.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Biden is a SICK CLOWN…George Wallace definitely has more in common with Slow Joe…lifetime Dimm politician…
LikeLiked by 5 people
That disgusting comment from Slow Joe won’t be forgotten when true counter-punching begins. That’s only IF the Groper / Molester / Racist makes it as a nominee. He’s frickin toast.
LikeLike
The Democrats Prim Directive is, “Thou Shalt Bear False Witness”.
LikeLiked by 8 people
So the President will be meeting with some mentally ill people in Congress.
LikeLiked by 5 people
okay that’s funny. Thanks!
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a great description from VSGPDJT !! Seems to me Joe’s never really had a good fastball, even when he was young. Like all finesse pitchers, he throws curves, junk, and off-speed crap.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sinkers?
LikeLike
I’ll probably get all sorts of replies disagreeing with me, but I do think President Trump has to be above the fray in these times. I know he gets pulled into the political rhetoric but he IS the president and while it is in his nature to push back.. I feel he should know when that is and when it’s best to not to fall for it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lots of talk from otherwise sane people about “red flags.” Even the President’s speechwriters had him support that stupid idea du jour. Oh, yes, we will design a process to “red flag” certain people for certain non-violent behavior, aka speech, and then use it in some as yet unspecified way to prevent them from exercising their second amendment rights. We see floating about various ideas and even pieces of proposed legislation to create some sort of list drawing data from somewhere or other to use to “intervene” in some way (dispatch of Sheriff’s Deputies is my guess) to prevent guns from falling into the “wrong hands.” Sure thing, buddy. Sing it out John Paul, George, and Ringo, “Back in the USSR, boys . . . ”
What do you think will happen with such a process? Whom do you think will control it? How long before conservatives, and others out of political favor get a “red flag”? Shall we have the same kind of people who run Google, YouTube, and Twitter control it? How about the sort who run progressive-controlled city councils? What possibly could go wrong? How long before we have the sort of fraud we see in the MeToo movement and the racial hate hoax plague spread to “gun control”? Due process, anybody? Who, by the way, are these “mental health experts” who will determine whether somebody deserves his second amendment rights? Should we have them for our other rights? Are these the same experts, for example, who for centuries told us that homosexuality is a “personality disorder” or the ones who now insist we must not only accept it but praise it, embrace it, promote it? Mental health, of course, is settled science of the highest and most reliable order . . . right up there with the Piltdown Man and man-made global cooling, warming, change, or whatever.
LikeLiked by 6 people
My red flag?
Supposed cowboy (vaquero?) Texas, 1000s present, how many fathers?, and NOBODY shot back.
I eat with other retirees 2x a week, 3 – 6 of us, at least two are packing 357s. One would only shoot if actually cornered, he’d run for the fire exit if possible. The other, a quiet but earnest ex-FAA guy, would probably confront a shooter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s your point?
LikeLike
The Texas Wal*mart where the active killer struck is posted with Texas 30.06 signs. The property management company that owns the location posts all their property. It was a “gun-free” zone.
That’s the reason no one shot back, they were disarmed.
LikeLike
How long will it take for conservatives to get a red flag? In some places not very long. In other places longer. But everyone the government and the Dems don’t like will get one eventually.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍joemeek
LikeLike
It is a well established fact that the Democratic Party is the party of the KKK and white supremacy! Those that do not know history are doomed to repeat it, the American press will drag us all down and walk away laughing. Sad
LikeLike
No one owns the Democratic Socialists of America as hard as they own themselves.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/no-one-owns-the-democratic-socialists-of-america-as-hard-as-they-own-themselves/
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump is correct, it is a mental problem.
What is missing, is that the mental problem comes about because of mind altering drugs. This needs to be handled not video games …
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is a “spiritual” problem!…. saying “No” to self… self will run riot…. me..me…mine.. selfie.. ..no time for quiet contemplation and communion with God the Creator… asking….Thy will not mine be done.
“This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, Without natural affection, truce breakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, Traitors, heady, high minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.”( 2 Timothy 3:1-6)
LikeLiked by 3 people
There are too many reasons to count why mental problems come about. There will always be mentally ill people, and some of them will always walk among us, armed and dangerous.
The causes of mental illness are an entirely separate issue.
When killing sprees create ‘successful’ political outcomes (ie.. unreasonable search and seizure via 9/11 Patriot Act, attack on free speech via hate labels, and now the attack on citizens’ right to bear arms), it follows that these successful formulas will promote more terrorism.
LikeLike
Joe doesn’t even have a good change up. Besides that he doesn’t even know who’s on first
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dont worry about Slow Hands. Dont worry about the other turds the DNC are fronting.Its an illusion. They could dress Pinocchio in black wearing a Pantifa mask and the lunatics on the left would vote for him.Even if they trot out Michele! at the eleventh hour it won’t matter. Its fake.The Demos plan to steal the election. That’s their only recourse. Its their only strategy. They got nothing else.Watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Real news
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love President Trump, climbed aboard the Trump Train July 2015.
The President’s answers to the two “Assault Weapons” questions were not the responses I wanted to hear.
Hopefully the President’s stance is still in line with this old interview:
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The President’s answers to the two “Assault Weapons” questions were not the responses I wanted to hear.”
i dont think he said what you think he said. Listen to the presser, dont just read the transcript.
LikeLike
Everyone with a Twitter account should post the above Trump talk on Trump’s Twitter feed, and then post (1) that you expect him to keep his word, (2) ask him to not be tricked or fooled by Dems into giving up American’s rights (2nd Amd guns, 1st Amd speech), (3) tell him in no uncertain terms that red flag laws make gun owners the new Jews of the Democrat’s Nazi Amerika, (4) and gun owners, like the Jews in Nazi Germany, will without doubt be heavily targeted victims of false charges for the express purpose of gun confiscation and harassment…..all WITHOUT due process.
Our President NEEDS TO HEAR THIS FROM MILLIONS OF GUN OWNERS.
Believe this. If enough gun owners protest on his Twitter feed, he WILL TAKE NOTICE.
LikeLike
👍boots
Lindsey has had this freaking red flag bill waiting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Joe has truly lost his fast ball” LMAO !!..POTUS cracks me up every time he has one of theses pressers. DJT should be our President FOREVER!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nobody threads the needle and pulls everything together better than PT45. Communicator extraordinaire 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
I listened to this live this morning, PST, as I was getting ready for work. Dang near spit my coffee out when he said that about Joe Biden. Staying above the fray, making the Dems and media look like the evil idiots they are. Best President Evah!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Most of these mass shooters have apparent mental health issuesIf I were in Congress, I or my staff would be meeting with the family and/or friends of these mass killers. Most of the families/friends said they knew the killers had mental issues but when they asked for help they found no legal recourse. Then I would take that information and fix the holes in our mental health laws that keep these people from getting the help they need.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trade War Effect: Video-Game Console Makers Microsoft, Sony & Nintendo Prepare to Move Production out of China
by Adam Williams • Aug 7, 2019 • 20
https://wolfstreet.com/2019/08/07/trade-war-effect-video-game-console-makers-microsoft-sony-nintendo-prepare-to-move-production-out-of-china/
LikeLike
“Joes lost his fastball” !! HAHA! …..and the timing was perfect. He knew they would all hate the comment. He stuck a bitter lemon in their collective mouths, saying without saying, chew on this, I’ve got more important things to do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL. That Trump! He’s the best. 🙂
LikeLike
“….do you believe people should be able to buy assault weapons….?”
—-
Trump SHOULD HAVE ANSWERED:
“The second amendment makes no distinction between firearms that shall or ‘shall not be infringed’. That’s my answer.”
But he DIDN’T. He caved. Always caves on guns.
And don’t give me any lip on this. I voted for him and he’s doing a fantastic job, but he’s hugelyblind and ignorant on the gun issue. Simply giving the impression, let alone the suggestion he likes red flag laws, is a huge red flag itself. There is NO DUE PROCESS AT ALL in red flag laws.
Will a gun owner who says something like ‘the El Paso shooter should’ve targeted Congress’ have SWAT mount a flash bang, multiple door busting raid to confiscate their firearms?
Gun owners are the new Jews in the Democrats Nazi America, and like the German Weapons Act of 1938, which was incremental until all gun ownership was banned, red flag laws are defacto confiscation without due process.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the term assault weapons is another lib invention. We (and VSGPDJT) need to stop using their terminology. For example, instead of using abortion, use infanticide, same for pro choice.
The so called assault rifles are hunting rifles with some cosmetic features.
When the communists started salivating this weekend, I bought another one. Going to sight it in tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AR armorlite rifle
Not assault rifle.
I do get so sick of it
LikeLiked by 1 person
The newest phrases the MSM is pushing are “military grade weapons” and ““weapons of war” “. A true misnomer,no AR-15 has never been issued to any standing army in the world.
“Military grade” is, of course, a colloquialism that, when followed to the letter, actually describes such a long list of firearms that the term becomes completely meaningless…” – https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/youd-be-surprised-how-many-guns-are-military-grade-weapons/
Their comment section expands on this theme.
LikeLike
https://gunowners.org/action-alert-trump-needs-to-hear-from-you/
Things have taken a turn for the worse since we asked you to email the White House…
…NOW, SENATE REPUBLICANS ARE UNITING BEHIND LINDSEY GRAHAM’S BILL THAT WOULD EFFECTIVELY *END* YOUR 2A RIGHTS.
This Red Flag Gun Confiscation bill, based on a prototype drafted by the anti-gun Giffords Organization, would send SWAT teams to your door to steal your guns with NO REAL DUE PROCESS WHATSOEVER.
This is our promise to you — we will fight until the very last vote is cast to destroy this atrocious bill, but we’re going to need voters like you to help turn up the heat on the Senate GOP.
Please send our pre-written letter to EVERY SINGLE Republican Senator’s inbox telling them that if they vote to end the Second Amendment, American voters will NEVER FORGET it.
ADD YOUR NAME
Gun Owners of America has already vowed to support a primary challenger to Lindsey Graham because he is introducing this bill. And we will take note of any and all Republicans who join him in shredding the Second Amendment.
I cannot overstate how dangerous this legislation would be.
This bill would create a federal “bribe pot” to encourage states to pass Red Flag Gun Confiscation bills. This means SWAT teams would be empowered to show up at innocent Americans’ doorsteps, demanding they fork over their guns, all because they’ve been named a suspected danger to our society.
This is exactly what happened to an African-American gentleman living in Maryland. After a family argument, an angry relative got revenge against Gary Willis by using the state Red Flag Gun Confiscation law to send police to his door. The authorities showed up at 5:17 a.m. and shot him to death.
Giving government agents the power to confiscate firearms, while throwing due process out the window, is the path to tyranny our Founding Fathers warned us about. And the cowardice of a few politicians who care more about the media’s opinions than what is right and true will get us there.
And to add insult to injury, Lindsey Graham is downright lying to the American people when he says that this bill would recognize due process.
If that were the case, his bill could not fund ANY state program currently on the books or any program being considered by any state legislature. Because not one state with red flag gun grabs currently includes due process prior to seizing a gun owners’ firearms!
Point blank: we need to end this bill now before it ends the Second Amendment.
Please send our pre-written letter to EVERY SINGLE Republican Senator’s inbox telling them that if they vote to end the Second Amendment, American voters will NEVER FORGET it.
In Liberty,
Erich Pratt
Senior Vice President
Gun Owners of America
LikeLike
Amen to Boots above & GrandpaM below. Great points, both of you.
LikeLike
What I’m hoping in terms of background checks… is not that Trump walks it back, but that the left adds so much crap to the bill that Conservatives have valid reasons to not sign on.
Trump wants immigration reform, that should be first. He’s been trying for that since the day he announced. The left getting anything at all about guns while we (Trump) don’t get anything once again for the wall, immigration or repeal of ObamaCare rankles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Immigration reform” ALWAYS means some form of amnesty. We cannot afford any more amnesties. None.
The left always wants to trade excuse for illegal behavior for finally agreeing to what should already be done. What a deal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very true & good of you to point that out.
The “eagle eye” tracking, exposing, & fighting back against every move in that direction is @ALIPAC (founded 2004 in NC) “Americans for Legal Immigration” PAC. Follow him or check the site: alipac.us for updates.
Ms. Lindsey & Kushner are the two rattlesnakes behind Potus attempting to maneuver/convince him to accept/approve amnesty.
LikeLike
Mitch McConnell said this morning that the Senate would not be taking up any thing having to do with Guns and so the President again got what he wanted, Anything the President wants Mitch is surely to say no too.. lol>
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our wonderful President Faced Protesters in both states and I just hope that both of those demorates mayors are feeling good about what they are doing because when the hit comes they will both know they have been knocked off their stupid feet shame on them,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Some comments on the med prescriptions. Is this a decent analogy using vinyl records. Basic life is at about 33 1/3 usually with some 45s. Kids being kids get prescribed meds and it gets them to 30 or less. They go off them and suddenly they are at 78 (in a 33 1/3 world) in a couple days.
Is this kind of what is going on?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it is often times when someone goes OFF one of these medications who has been on them for a while when they go ballistic, no pun intended.
Its my contention that they should have never been put on the drugs in the first place. Sure, they can provide benefit to some people. But they are just overprescribed.
LikeLike
President Trump enjoys toying with the Trotsky’s aka the MSM.
LikeLike
El Paso Police waited outside in the Walmart parking lot for the shooter to either run out of ammo or run out of victims whichever came first! Same as Columbine and Parkland.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“STAND DOWN!”
Sound familiar?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where are the threepers? Not a peep from them that I could find. Remember them?
Maybe it’s time for gun owners to form their own group to oppose red flag laws. Maybe gun owners need to make that the line in the sand. Maybe they need to make something like this their Mission Statement:
‘We have been demonized, marginalized, targeted, harassed, by Democrat politicians and their lapdog propaganda outlets, like MSNBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, and more. We have been blamed for Trump hating nutjobs who commit gun crimes. Trump has been blamed for nutjobs who commit gun crimes. We’ve had our rights – rights enshrined in the Constitution, the “law of the land” (or so it’s supposed to be, but only when the communist politicians and their pupped media stars like Cooper, Maddow, etc want it to be for their own purposes) – taken away in bulk and in small bites at a time.
“Since gun laws started in 1934, Democrat, Communist, Socialist, Marxist, and Progressive responses have always been ‘The government needs more power over the individual, and the individual must give up more liberties, even Constitutional liberties’. But in fact, not a single gun law ever stopped a single gun crime. Why? Because gun laws, like all laws, work on the honor system. Someone willing to kill a convenience store clerk for $11.43 isn’t going to give a rip about any magazine ban, rifle ban, or any other ban. Yet, Democrats and the Communists and Socialist and Marxists in Congress still find millions of Americans stupid enough to believe another law will stop gun crime.
“We’ve had it. We pledge that we will resist any red flag confiscation attempt with our lives. Not everyone who comes for our guns will be going home that day. Or any other day. Forever. This is our hill to die on. We will not go peacefully into the cattle cars. We will not go into any cars at all. We will fight the Democrat Nazis, Communists, Socialists, Marxists, and their robotic puppets who under color of law attempt to disarm us.
“The left has been looking for a fight for a long time. They’ve been waiting and hoping that responsible, adult gun owners would do something stupid so that confiscations can begin. We will do nothing of the sort. We will, however, respond with like force and more against any and all who attempt to disarm us; whether in our homes, businesses, campers, vehicles, state parks, or any other square millimeter of U.S. soil.
“There. The gauntlet has been laid down. Let him who has nothing to lose take it up. We’re ready, willing, able, and armed.
“MOLON LABE”
Red Blooded Americans
——————-
Yeah. I think it’s time gun owners got their OWN PRO-GUN organization going and make a statement like that above.
Time to send a message to the gun-haters, the America haters, the Nazi Democrats, and especially the media…..that if they want a war we are ready, willing, able; and just waiting for them to start it, because we darn sure will prosecute it to the final outcome.
LikeLike
Gun Owners of America. https://gunowners.org/
LikeLike
To Boots: Saw this site link earlier left by an anti-RedFlagLaw commenter over in Mitchell’s pro-RFL tweet, saying that Mitchell obviously did not really know Trump’s base very well:
[…]
Discussion Forum Community Information And Statistics – AR15.COM
https://www.ar15.com/forums/
AR15.COM is the world’s largest firearm community and is a gathering place for firearm enthusiasts of all types. From hunters and military members, to competition shooters and general firearm enthusiasts, we welcome anyone who values and respects the way of the firearm.
[…]
LikeLike
Collumnist Paul Craig Roberts reports today that the FBI may be managing false flag operations involving mentally handicapped individuals — citing an opinion by US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, David Steel “Most terrorists are false flag terrorists, or are created by our own security services.”
A case in point took place in Oklahoma in 2017 and involved a paranoid schhizophrenic, a pitiful individual called Jerry Drake Varnell. Per his parents, who had taken court action to deny Jerry funds, a car and a driver’s license:
“ What the public should be looking at is the fact that the FBI gave our son the means to make this happen. He has no job, no money, no vehicle, and no driver’s license, due to the fact that he is schizophrenic and we; his parents do everything we can possible to keep him safe and functional….. He has suffered through countless serious full-blown schizophrenic delusional episodes and he has been put in numerous mental hospitals since he was 16 years old. The FBI came and picked him up from our home, they gave him a vehicle, gave him a fake bomb, and every means to make this happen none of which he had access to on his own.”
The parents noted that during the FBI grooming, they suspected something and Jerry’s father told the informant to stay away from their son. However, the informant “continued to sneak onto our residence. The FBI paid him to continue this operation and I believe they have cleared his criminal record.”
Paul Craig Roberts continues: Knowing a sane person would likely never attempt to blow up a bank, the FBI deliberately targeted a severely delusional and mentally ill person. This is wrong on so many levels. Will the next mass murderer they groom come directly from a mental institution?
If not exposed, with the entire FBI false flag department jailed, the Bureau may design a two-act operation, with the second act involving an equally disturbed character when the President visits the grieving families.
LikeLike
PDJT should tread very carefully. According to the Dems & RINOS, he has been labeled “mentally unstable,” “unfit for office,” “erratic”… of course he’s NOT. But that hasn’t stopped countless politicians, Presstitutes, Pundits, Gov & Foreign Officials, Paid Medical “Professionals” from publicly claiming that he is. None of them are qualified to make these determinations in diagnosing.
They irresponsibly do so simply because they don’t like him, a/o his policies. Many are PROJECTING their own shortcomings in mental health– those having shown REAL cause for concern.
But based on their biased, agenda-driven assessment, PDJT should probably not own any guns. Much less be allowed to carry-concealed.
And therein lies the PROBLEM. When you allow the patients [Leftist] to RUN the ASYLUM [Gov]– they get to make the Rules, & later enforce them. EXPECT they’ll only EXPLOIT that power.
It would also be IRRATIONAL to let that happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍CM-TX
LikeLike
I was thinking the exact same thing, that Potus gets Dx’d as “mentally unstable” every single day via blazing MSM headlines & screaming Talking Heads (who are the true “mentally unstable” ones!)
There are other Potus enemies lurking (& fuming for his takedown) in the twitter wings claiming the same: his prior ghostwriter & MDs, shrinks, psychologists, etc. retweeted by the ghostwriter, all who are clamoring over Trump’s “mental instability,” blah blah blah.
They have no authority over him now, but would they under RFLs? Or when he is a private citizen again? Yes, “Be Careful What You Ask For,” as the old saying goes.
*****
Remember, GWB during his reign wanted to get instituted a required “Mental Health Screening” for EVERYBODY, ALL AGES! (& not re guns). Probably a Big pHARMa idea to get everybody on drugs.
What surprised/shocked me was Lil Wussy Jeb, then-Gov of Florida, actually stood up to bubba/Pres. GWB & said he did not/would not approve/agree to such a thing.
LikeLike
“Q Mr. President, Senator Ted Cruz today said that people on both sides of the political aisle need to tone down the rhetoric. Do you agree with that?”
This clearly identifies frenemies, at best.
LikeLike
I normally would agree with an approach to weapons that deals comprehensively with mental health issues in our country. However, given the fact that at least one political party clear supports flagrant violations of FISA spying on USA citizens for political purposes, there is no way I would give authority to the federal government to intervene in such matters. If that means nothing at all happens, well, that’s what happens when you abuse your power (ahem Obama.). Not only elections have consequences.
LikeLike
Had the misfortune of seeing beginning of Fake News program and the propaganda is beyond belief!
LikeLike
The media in this country is a disgrace and an embarrassment. Thank God for PDJT.
LikeLike
The Left and their comrades in the press came up with “assault” rifle, as just calling it a mere rifle wasn’t sinister enough for the narrative. Its a freaking rifle, period!! Have you ever heard of assault: knives, arrows, cars, ropes, rocks, bottles, cans, branches, etc??? No, and you wont.
LikeLike
I submitted GOA’s pre-written letter. With my own edits. It was sent to every Republican in the House and Senate
—–
The Second Amendment makes no provisions, nor carves out any exceptions, to ban ANY FIREARM.
The Amendment states, of all firearms,the right to keep and bear same “shall not be infringed”.
***** Just because crooked politicians and judges have got away with banning guns that are clearly protected under the Constitution DOES NOT MEAN YOU CAN – OR WILL – KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH IT. *****
You were elected to uphold the United States Constitution and represent the American people in the Senate.
If you vote for ANY Red Flag Confiscation bill, you’re being completely fooled and suckered by the lying, scum Communist Democrats who HATE AMERICA and KNOW the ONLY way to FINALLY TOPPLE HER is to make sure the American people are FULLY AND TOTALLY DISARMED.
*** RED FLAG CONFISCATIONS MAKE AMERICAN GUN OWNERS INTO THE NEW JEWS IN THE DEMOCRATIC NAZI PARTY ***
*** HOW LONG BEFORE GUN OWNERS ARE MURDERED BY SWAT, LIKE GARY LEWIS OF MARYLAND IN 2018?? ***
*** HOW MANY GUN OWNERS DO YOU WANT KILLED? BECAUSE THAT’S WHAT WILL HAPPEN. ***
*** RED FLAG CONFISCATIONS ARE A >> LINE IN THE SAND << THAT MANY GUN OWNERS WILL DIE FOR ***
If you vote for this Red Flag Confiscation bill, you will be attacking our constitutional rights to bear arms, attacking our constitutional right to due process, and turning your back on the American voters who trusted you to represent us in the Senate.
This bill would create a federal “bribe pot” to encourage states to pass Red Flag Gun Confiscation bills. This means SWAT teams would be empowered to show up at innocent Americans’ doorsteps, demanding they fork over their guns, all because they’ve been named a suspected danger to our society.
This is exactly what happened to an African-American gentleman living in Maryland. After a family argument, an angry relative got revenge against Gary Willis by using the state Red Flag Gun Confiscation law to send police to his door. The authorities showed up at 5:17 a.m. and shot him to death.
These Red Flag gun grabs will undoubtedly be used as ploys to get revenge against innocent Americans and will move our country down a dark and dangerous road.
Anyone who tells you that the Graham legislation would not compromise the due process of American citizens is deceiving you.
If that were the case, it could not fund ANY state program currently on the books or any program being considered by any state legislature. Because not one state with red flag gun grabs currently includes due process prior to seizing a gun owners' firearms!
Like all gun control, Red Flag Gun Confiscation Laws will only end up hurting honest, innocent Americans who play by the rules and want to keep themselves and their families safe.
*** If you go down this road of supporting gun control, I will use every last breath in my body to make sure you NEVER HOLD OFFICE AGAIN, ANYWHERE, EVEN AS A FECES CONTROL OFFICER. ***
you could face HUGE repercussions at the polls. Rush Limbaugh has already begun bashing Republicans after it was reported on Monday that the GOP was getting behind red flag laws. Limbaugh called these laws “a pipeline to gun control.”
Gun Owners of America has also vowed to support a primary challenger to Lindsey Graham because he introduced this bill. Republicans who vote for this radical measure could be next.
Come next election, I, and many of my fellow American citizens will remember whether you voted to uphold the United States Constitution or chose to cower before the anti-gun mob.
BE A MAN WITH GUTS AND BALLS! STAND UP FOR THE CONSTITUTION YOU SWORE TO DEFEND!
LikeLike
The last sentence won’t win me any converts with the female reps/sens. Oh well…..
LikeLike
Yes, stand up for the Constitution now and welcome your new President Elizabeth Warren into the White House in 2020!
LikeLike
My letter to POTUS, via GOA site.
—–
Sir,
*** DID YOU FORGET THE STORY OF THE SNAKE AND THE FROG? THE ONE YOU TOLD OVER AND OVER AGAIN DURING YOUR CAMPAIGN? ***
*** THE FROG KNEW THE SNAKE WAS NO GOOD ***
*** KNEW THE SNAKE WOULD KILL IT IF IT >>> GOT THE CHANCE <<< ***
*** BUT THE FROG GAVE THE SNAKE A RIDE ANYWAY ***
*** AND THE SNAKE KILLED THE FROG ***
If you go along with Red Flag Confiscation laws you are GIVING THE SNAKE A RIDE ON THE BACKS OF THE AMERICAN GUN OWNERS WHO VOTED FOR YOU BECAUSE THEY TRUSTED YOU AND BELIEVED IN YOU, sir.
ALSO, Mr. President, the Communist Democrats, Progressive Democrats, Socialist Democrats, and every other ANTI-AMERICAN POLITICIAN, and every COMMUNIST LEANING FAKE NEWS OUTFIT is saying you'll lose in 2020 unless you ban certain semi-automatic rifles.
DON'T LISTEN TO THEM, MR, PRESIDENT!
If you DO BAN these guns, you'll have BROKEN A MAJOR CAMPAIGN PROMISE to uphold the Second Amendment, INCLUDING AR15'S AND AK47 LOOKALIKES.
AND you'll LOSE A MAJOR PORTION OF YOUR BASE.
These are the PEOPLE WHO VOTED FOR YOU BECAUSE THEY BELIEVED IN YOU.
BELIEVED YOU WOULD KEEP YOUR WORD.
ARE YOU GOING TO LET THEM DOWN NOW, AND VOTE TO MAKE THEN INTO THE EQUIVALENT OF THE JEWS IN NAZI GERMANY?
Because THAT'S what Red Flag Confiscation laws will do. They'll make gun owners TARGETS OF THE DEMOCRATIC NAZIS, THE DEMOCRATIC GESTAPO.
YOU OF ALL PEOPLE should know how ROTTEN AND RIGGED the government is.
WHO, SIR, IS GONNA PROTECT GUN OWNERS FROM THE RABID, ANTI-AMERICAN POLITICIANS AFTER YOU'RE GONE?
GUN OWNERS will have to LIVE with EVERY GUN LAW YOU PASS for the REST of our LIVES.
PLEASE DON'T MAKE US A TARGET IN PERPUTUITY FOR THE GUN-HATING LEFTISTS, KOOKS, NAZIS AND GESTAPO!
These are the SAME PEOPLE who tried to FRAME you.
The SAME PEOPLE who want to IMPEACH you.
The SAME PEOPLE who want to RUIN YOUR FAMILY.
You were elected in 2016 on a promise to protect the Second Amendment. You won thanks to gun owners in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Iowa, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin who believed you when you promised to protect our God-given rights.
*** GOD GIVEN RIGHTS, not GOVERNMENT GRANTED RIGHTS ***
There is NO COMPROMISE YOU CAN EVER MAKE with the anti-gunners to ever win over their trust, support, or votes. When you give them an inch, they come back for a foot.
*** There's NO EXCEPTION OR PROVISION in the Constitution that states Congress "SHALL INFRINGE" on the right to keep and bear arms. ***
*** There's NO EXCEPTION OR PROVISION in the Constitution that allows Congress to decide which firearm "SHALL BE BANNED", and which "SHALL NOT BE BANNED". ***
*** AND, the court's declaration that using the "need to balance" doctrine in deciding which guns to ban, is, frankly sir, BULL. ***
*** ANY GOOD lawyer will tell you that, sir. There's NOTHING in the Constitution that gives judges authority to infringe on ANY OF THE BILL OF RIGHTS. The "need to balance" doctrine is relatively recent in American jurisprudence and should NEVER have been allowed to get a toehold in our judicial system. ***
***** BOTTOM LINE? COMPROMISE WITH GUN-HATERS IS THE FROG GIVING THE SNAKE A RIDE. *****
We need you to stand strong on your campaign promises and remember the pledge you made to gun owners who voted for you.
“Red Flag” Gun Confiscation Orders have already resulted in the death of good people like Gary Willis of Maryland.
And I hope that you will never consider a ban on commonly-owned firearms such as AR-15s, as that will violate the Constitution and trigger a slippery slope of other gun bans. One only needs to recall instances where so-called “assault weapons” SAVED lives to see how valuable these firearms are for self-defense:
A Houston man fired several rounds while fighting off five home invaders this year, using his AK-47 as his primary means of defense; A Florida man utilized his AR-15 to fire 30 rounds while fighting off seven intruders; and, A very petite Maryland mom chased three burglars out of her home simply by charging her AR-15.
Mr. President, please do not fall for the anti-gunners’ traps by imposing new gun control legislation.
KEEP YOUR FAITH WITH US, MR. PRESIDENT; THE DEPLORABLES WHO VOTED FOR YOU BECAUSE WE BELIEVED IN YOU, AND BELIEVED YOU'D KEEP YOUR WORD.
PLEASE KEEP THAT WORD NOW, SIR.
THE FUTURE OF OUR LIVES, AND AMERICA'S FUTURE, DEPENDS ON YOU KEEPING YOUR WORD.
Sincerely,
American citizen, MAGA supporter, gun owner
LikeLike
Eh ,maybe too many caps. Seemed right at the time, though. And maybe not use “…you’ll lose…” as a means of encouraging to not vote for gun laws.
But it’s sent.
And every one sent, counts towards being a louder voice against Red Flag Confiscation and other gun laws, than for those things.
LikeLike