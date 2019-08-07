Former FBI Asst. Director of Counter Intelligence Floats Conspiracy of President Trump Using Code Words To Trigger Nazis…

If you ever wondered why the FBI would ignore warnings from Russia about the Boston Marathon bombers; or if you ever wondered how the FBI could overlook the warnings from local residents about the San Bernardino terrorists; or if you ever wondered how and why the FBI would ignore reports from the Florida sheriff about the Pulse Nightclub terrorist; or if you ever wondered why the FBI ignored the repeated warnings about the Parkland shooter…. well, here’s the answer.  Try to fathom this focused stupidity.

Mr. Frank Figliuzzi is the former Asst. Director of the FBI for Counterintelligence. Figliuzzi is now an MSNBC expert.  The former FBI official is promoting a conspiracy theory that President Trump is sending secret coded signals to white supremacists. According to Figliuzzi, the President told government to keep U.S. flags flying at half-staff until August 8th, because Donald Trump was really saying heil Hitler.   WATCH (02:48)

This is a former FBI Counterintelligence Asst. Director.  According to the FBI logic President Trump is now “redflagged” as a subversive agent of a terrorist ideology.

If this level of total moonbattery was/is the focus of the FBI, then clearly this is the level of incompetence that explains why the FBI has failed miserably in their duties.

296 Responses to Former FBI Asst. Director of Counter Intelligence Floats Conspiracy of President Trump Using Code Words To Trigger Nazis…

  1. Firefly says:
    August 7, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    Figliuzzi should look into this hate speech on Hillary Clinton. Hillary Clinton’s initials 83 are hate speech.
    83 is a white supremacist numeric symbol that stands for “Heil Christ” or “Hail Christ” (the eighth letter of the alphabet is H and the third letter is C, thus 83 is “HC”). It is typically used by adherents of the racist and anti-Semitic religious sect known as Christian Identity. The symbol derives from the older white supremacist numeric symbol 88 (“Heil Hitler”). As they do with 88, white supremacists sometimes pair 83 with the number 14 (a reference to the so-called “Fourteen Words” slogan), creating numeric phrases such as “14/83.”
    https://www.adl.org/education/references/hate-symbols/83

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. massivedeplorable says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    If anybody with their brain functioning accurately thinks the FBI is anything but a self-perpetuating, self-serving, self-righteous bunch of con artists I’d like to spend 15 minutes telling them about my neighbor who encountered their graft, theft (yes- they outright stole personal property from him) and corruption 25 years ago! There is ZIP ZERO NADA that has convinced me that the pedophile J Edgar Hoover didn’t turned FBI into the best wolves in sheep’s clothing and enemies of American freedom years ago. They have always been the right arm and hammer of the swamp. Always. Their filthy fingers are deep in the hoohaas of Hollywood, DC, Big Banks and boardrooms. They exist to enrich themselves and their compadres at the expense of US Citizens. They have finally been exposed as the dirty bureaucrats they always have been. Don’t give me this crapnolia about “the good ones” suffering silently whole doing The Lord’s work. If these mystery agents had fidelity, bravery and integrity they would have blown the lid off this vile bunch of parasites years ago.
    The bottom line is this: We have been duped yet again by yet another fraud.
    PS I was raised in a law enforcement family. I love law and order, and the brave public servants who keep me and my precious ones safe. Sadly the FiBs are not numbered among these heroes.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. Rynn69 says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    Former FBI agent Frank Fibliuizzi was seen today visually distraught and vigorously shaking a “Magic 8” Ball asking it “Am I Batsh$t Crazy” and the answer showing up . . . “Signs point to yes.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Jederman says:
      August 7, 2019 at 7:29 pm

      What’s scary is while these fine public servants are doing back flips to come up with this embarrassing nonsense it’s likely the real terrorism threats are slipping through the wire. And laughing all the way. What a joke.

      This would not be so bad if he was a nutty “rank and file” agent, but he was management. Not only is the “premier” law enforcement organization in this country corrupted and political, they’re led by these Inspector Clouseau types with a political agenda.

      As I have said before, Wray is on a fools errand when (if) he is in “save the institution” mode. There is nothing to save.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. gsonFIT says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    I will never look at this guy with a straight face again. MSNBC should fire this idiot immediately

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. California Joe says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    So every redneck White supremacist in the country has the secret decoder ring for President Trump’s very secret code word messages but the FBI and CIA don’t? I’d be really embarrassed to admit that if I were a retired FBI Assistant Director. No?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. History Teaches says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    The frightening thing is that a big portion of society has jumped the shark into collective insanity.

    I’m not exaggerating or being rhetorical.

    The subconscious is enormously powerful. Pure emotional content. Constantly surging and intruding into waking consciousness.

    It can stimulate amazing positive things and trigger devastating evil. It is also uncritical, accepting what is programmed into it by suggestion.

    Normally our rational consciousness filters and processes whatever emerges and channels and regulates content along the accepted norms of the social society.

    Those norms vary in different societies, but are safeguards intended to insure sane social behavior as defined by those societies.

    I’ve come to the conclusion that we really are teetering on the edge of a complete breakdown of what sanity is.

    Nietzsche pontificate about a ‘revaluation of values.’ But he himself crossed the line into insanity at the end. His influence saturated cultural Marxism, which has become more and more detached from rationality and objectivity.

    Trump Derangement Syndrome is far more than a convenient label of scorn. It is a pathological infestation. A pure excursion into the abyss of insanity.

    Like everyone in a mental institution, they all fervently claim they are the sane ones, and not understood the way they should be. The fulcrum of balance between reason and emotion cannot be reset.

    These are chilling, scary times. And the MSM and swamp masters understand all this. They are coldly, cruelly detached from real emotions. They intentionally use every psychological tool to create a wave of insanity where certain individuals will crack and trigger events leading to full bodied, physical revolution.

    It’s been done before, and that playbook is always their bible.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Zippy says:
      August 7, 2019 at 7:25 pm

      “The frightening thing is that a big portion of society has jumped the shark into collective insanity. I’m not exaggerating or being rhetorical.”

      I don’t think its a big portion AT ALL. It’s just mentally deficient and/or disturbed people with large platforms making a lot of noise, aided by the corporate media. You’re falling for the same perception bias that has come from the usual, RIDICULOUS, politically motivated over-coverage of a statistically insignificant event to all but those involved – a mass shooting. An example from today of a mentally deficient and/or disturbed individual whose disorder is not fact-based in any way:

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Zippy says:
        August 7, 2019 at 7:26 pm

        On mass shootings, here’s the proper perspective:

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • Donzo says:
          August 7, 2019 at 7:45 pm

          DeGrassi took a lot of flack for a recent comment about the shooting that the Leftists parsers of words found to not sufficiently empathetic. Being a genius I’m glad he did not take the bait.g Chicago’s south side can lose more in a few days, but I don’t hear any Leftists complaining about that as it doesn’t help their war on 2A. De Grassi who himself is a big liberal is absolutely right. Leftists revel whenever people are killed in mass shootings. It’s their other opportunity to make headlines and blame Trump. He is after all the master of the universe and responsible for everything that happens. /sarc

          Like

          Reply
          • Jederman says:
            August 7, 2019 at 8:17 pm

            “Leftists revel whenever people are killed in mass shootings.” That is because they think they can use it as leverage for gun CONTROL.

            I guess the “mass” part is more emotional than 20-30 individual shootings here and there in oh, I dunno, chicago.

            Like

            Reply
        • All Too Much says:
          August 7, 2019 at 7:49 pm

          I was in Chicago last weekend, seeing old friends and checking out the old haunts.
          6 dead 40 something wounded by guns.
          The city just kept on going, not skipping a beat.

          Like

          Reply
    • Jederman says:
      August 7, 2019 at 8:12 pm

      Big shout out to the msm (and that includes hollywood)!

      Without them this would be a normal, stable and prospering country.

      Like

      Reply
  7. gsonFIT says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Figliuzzi is Marianne Williamson’s VP candidate. Also not sure if you guys know but she is the same Marianne that used to be on Gilligan’s island

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. bacillus says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Yeah, except the flags won’t fly at half-staff until 88. It’s until 8/8, which is not a Nazi hate code.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. mr. deacon says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Well, at least we now know how Obama signaled his dogwhistles to Black Lives Matter and Antifa. I guess this clown thinks all the HMFIC’s signal the same way.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Eyes Opened says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    Donald John Trump is the 45th President. There are 15 letters in his name. The Dayton shooting occurred on the 4th day of the month. 45+15+4 is 64. 64 is 8*8. How does the president not recognize this endorsement of white supremacy when the FBI can see it clearly?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. jx says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    8 is “V” on a phone keypad. V=Vladimir – it’s the Rooskies again!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. ilcon says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    What will 99.9% Hannity do?

    Like

    Reply
    • thetigerleg says:
      August 7, 2019 at 7:32 pm

      Man, I hate that rank and file crap he always goes with. If rank and file had a problem with the hoax their bosses were pushing, they would have all walked en masse just to make a point.

      It’s like sports radio. When they start of saying that so and so is one of the classiest guys in sports, you can bet they’re about to say that the allegation of him beating his wife is only an allegation. Classy, rank and file, credible. All just media BS words to distract from a dick being a dick.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • dd_sc says:
        August 7, 2019 at 7:45 pm

        Didn’t a bunch of the rank and file threaten to walk out if Comey let Clinton off the hook about mishandling classified material?

        Like

        Reply
  13. Gort says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    In defense of Frank Figliuzzi, it is clear from watching that video that he is suffering from some form of organic brain damage.

    On the other hand, the people who watch that video and don’t immediately start laughing at such nonsense are simply suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • All Too Much says:
      August 7, 2019 at 7:59 pm

      You nailed it. The messenger isn’t the issue, its the people who believe it.

      Maybe the messengers social media following will identify those who agree with him. Red flag all of them.

      Like

      Reply
    • Jederman says:
      August 7, 2019 at 8:07 pm

      I believe Frank was actually speaking only to those (TDS) people.

      Like

      Reply
  14. thetigerleg says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    Gee, I went to weddings on both 8/8/88 and 8/8/08. Didn’t know all those old Jewish ladies were Nazis at the 1988 one. Also 7/7/07 was really popular because it was a Saturday. I think that’s dog whistle code for people who identify as lemurs trapped in human bodies. Madagascar was a HATE film. Hateful. Hateful. Hateful.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. George Marcom says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    That Figkiuzzi blinks faster than any other liar I’ve ever seen!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Carrie says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    At its height, Aryan Nation had 200 members. There is another new nazi group right now (with socialist in the title) has maximum 400 members. We are being generous if we say all in there are about 2,500 new nazis in the US right now. In a population of about 360 million. I believe there is a book comparing Hedgehogs to Foxes. Hedgehogs are experts in an area that is very specific and they specialize in it. But they tend to not be good team players and are very rigid in their thinking and therefore often wrong (think economists). Foxes are more global thinkers, changing their opinions as they continue to gather wide swaths of data. They tend to be good with others and are relatively modest because they keep tweaking their goals. This guy is a hedgehog on steroids. He is so in deep with his BS specialty he will miss every other big bomb going off around him because he is hung up on the minutiae. Apparently the FBI is full of narcissistic hedgehogs (no offense to those adorable creatures).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. dd_sc says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    If you ever wondered why the FBI would ignore warnings from Russia about the Boston Marathon bombers; or if you ever wondered how the FBI could overlook the warnings from local residents about the San Bernardino terrorists; or if you ever wondered how and why the FBI would ignore reports from the Florida sheriff about the Pulse Nightclub terrorist; or if you ever wondered why the FBI ignored the repeated warnings about the Parkland shooter….

    If those 50 FBI agents working with Meuller were watching these people (and that group in the NM desert) instead of working the Russia hoax, maybe could have stopped a couple before they left their neighborhoods.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Donzo says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    That picture of Wray gives Gowdy a good run or his money for who best should hold the title of Roosterhead.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. JRD says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    Oh geez, I wonder what Figliuzzi thinks Trump was signaling when Covfefe beat Kentucky Oaks winner Serengeti Empress in Saturday’s Grade 1 Test Stakes, battling that foe all the way to the wire to win at the premier racing meet in the country, Saratoga Race Course – The August Place To Be

    Hey dork, TRUMP RULES !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. StanH says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    And just think, we’ve been paying this idiot to develop his kills.

    It really is alarming that this guy was Ass. Dir. of the FBI. The cream of the crop. Let that one sink in. Wow!

    I want a refund.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. MIKE says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Well, since we’re all being cryptic an’ stuff, I’ll just repost two of my favorite anagrams…
    old west action= Clint Eastwood
    president barack obama= an arab backed imposter

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Zippy says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Ya’ gotta admit, one of the first things a Nazi would do would be to move our embassy to Jerusalem.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Bubby says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    I wonder if crackerjack FBI Agent Frank Figliuzzi ever investigated the number19?

    “There in the middle of this Mall is the Washington Monument, 555 feet high. But if we put a one in front of that 555 feet, we get 1555, the year that our first fathers landed on the shores of Jamestown, Virginia, as slaves. In the background is the Jefferson and Lincoln Memorial. Each one of these monuments is 19 feet high. Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president, Thomas Jefferson the third president, and 16 and 3 make 19 again. What is so deep about this number 19? Why are we standing on the Capitol steps today? That number 19, when you have a nine, you have a womb that is pregnant, and when you have a one standing by the nine, it means that there’s something secret that has to be unfolded.” Calypso Louie’s numerological digression at the Million Man March! Hat Tip to Mark Steyn

    Like

    Reply
  26. Peoria Jones says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    1.) Start noticing people who start most of their sentences with the word “I.”

    2.) Count the number of times they say “me.”

    3.) Count how often these people use the phrase “And I’m like…”

    4.) Note how often these targets use the words “the” and “and.” It’s YUGE.

    It ain’t no coinkydink. These are your subversives, and these are the code-words they have subverted. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

    There are other unspoken codes as well – green hair, women with unshaven armpits, dirty fuzzy slippers for shopping, loud music with vulgar and violent language, and the stench of boiled cabbage and urine.

    If you note any of the above, please immediately report to the authorities.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. CorwinAmber says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    sheesh…makes me wanna rethink every official interaction I had with the bureau over the years, sigh

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. grahampink says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    That picture needs a thought bubble over his head saying (“burp” I think I ate to many paint chips this morning)

    Like

    Reply
  29. mr.piddles says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    8/8 = 1. There can be only one: Satan. Donald J. Trump is a Satanist. The word “Satanist” is comprised of 8 letters. Coincidence? You be the judge.

    Furthermore, 8/8 = 1; there are 8 letters in “Satanist”. 8/8 x 8 = 8. A sign of significance? Or just math? Again, you be the judge.

    Finally, there are 12 letters in “Donald J. Trump”; there are 8 letters in “Satanist”. The Greatest Common Denominator (GCD) of 12 and 8 is 4. Barack Obama was the 44th president of the United States. 44th President + 1 Satanist = 45. Donald J. Trump is the 45th President of the United States. Think about it.

    We live in evil times, people. Evil, evil times.

    Like

    Reply
  30. joeknuckles says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    During what years was Fuglywuzzi in a position of authority at the FBI? What successful attacks occurred during that time?

    He needs to be thoroughly roasted for this stupidity.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Badabing says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    First application of a Red Flag seizure of weapons should be on Figliuzzi. Total nut case.

    Like

    Reply
  32. 335blues says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    That man is a psychopath.
    He seems dangerous to the public, and the President. He should be questioned
    by the secret service and then committed
    to a psychiatric ward

    Like

    Reply
  33. The Gipper Lives says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    My first car was a Delta 88 that my Dad gave me. Looking back, I now realize he was a Nazi recruiter.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Orygun says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    Sheesh! Who knew there were so many funny people reading the CTH. It is like I am not reading the comments on Going Postal. 😉

    Like

    Reply
  35. nuthinmuffin says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    i hate to say this, but we need to keep an arkancide list of our own for when the time comes…and i fear it’s sooner than we think.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Garavaglia says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    He needs his own show on MSNBC. I would watch it,,,no such thing as too much laughter.

    Like

    Reply
