President Trump C-Span Interview…

Last night President Trump gave a lengthy 26 minute interview to C-Span and journalist Steve Scully. [Full Video Here] Here’s some video excerpts from the interview:

.

.

.

9 Responses to President Trump C-Span Interview…

  1. rebel53blog says:
    July 31, 2019 at 1:28 am

    My President
    Your President
    America’s President
    DONALD J TRUMP

  2. calbear84 says:
    July 31, 2019 at 1:30 am

    Lowest black unemployment, criminal justice reform, urban opportunity zones…yeah, he’s a racist for sure!

  3. tigsmom says:
    July 31, 2019 at 1:36 am

    Mr. President, we in WA State are working under the wire for the 2020 Victory.

  4. Sentient says:
    July 31, 2019 at 1:36 am

    Best tweet ever: Cinco de Mayo 2016

  5. Derek Hagen says:
    July 31, 2019 at 1:38 am

    You made a mistake there, John Roberts. Too bad.

  6. teeheeman says:
    July 31, 2019 at 1:47 am

    Look for a MAJOR swing in the African-American vote towards Trump in 2020. Trump has a great story to tell and has effective “champions” in the minority community. The Baltimore comments are very blunt but will help – where has 50 years of liberal leadership gotten the inner cities??…..Nothing but more dependence on the State. TRUMP TRAIN 2020 – ALL are welcome aboard!

  7. SGH says:
    July 31, 2019 at 1:50 am

    I wish the feed didn’t cut off! I thought POTUS sounded tired. Would have preferred to hear the rest of his thoughts!

