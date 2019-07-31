President Trump C-Span Interview…

Last night President Trump gave a lengthy 26 minute interview to C-Span and journalist Steve Scully. [Full Video Here] Here’s some video excerpts from the interview:
.
.
.
Last night President Trump gave a lengthy 26 minute interview to C-Span and journalist Steve Scully. [Full Video Here] Here’s some video excerpts from the interview:
.
.
.
My President
Your President
America’s President
DONALD J TRUMP
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lowest black unemployment, criminal justice reform, urban opportunity zones…yeah, he’s a racist for sure!
LikeLike
Mr. President, we in WA State are working under the wire for the 2020 Victory.
LikeLike
tigsmom, hiw? I’d like to be a part of it!!!
LikeLike
Best tweet ever: Cinco de Mayo 2016
LikeLike
You made a mistake there, John Roberts. Too bad.
LikeLike
Look for a MAJOR swing in the African-American vote towards Trump in 2020. Trump has a great story to tell and has effective “champions” in the minority community. The Baltimore comments are very blunt but will help – where has 50 years of liberal leadership gotten the inner cities??…..Nothing but more dependence on the State. TRUMP TRAIN 2020 – ALL are welcome aboard!
LikeLike
I wish the feed didn’t cut off! I thought POTUS sounded tired. Would have preferred to hear the rest of his thoughts!
LikeLike
Nevermind! Back my bus up!
Didn’t realize the feeds looked the same, but were not! My mistake!!
LikeLike