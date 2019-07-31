CNN Detroit Debate, Night Two – Biden vs Harris – 8:00pm Open Discussion Thread…

Tonight CNN is the broadcast host for the second night of Democrat presidential primary debates in Detroit Michigan.  After a live lotto-draw, the line-up was announced for only the 20 presidential candidates who the DNC qualified the second set of debates.

[Former Senator Mike Gravel, Mayor Wayne Messam, former Representative Joe Sestak and billionaire Tom Steyer did not qualify for the second round of debates. Sad.]

Tonight puts all of the peoples’ of color candidates together.  In a luck-o’-the draw, ‘spank me’ Harris is in position to finish off ‘creepy’ Joe Biden.  Consequently, most of the pressure is upon Creepy to have a good debate and stop the downward spiral of support losses to Spank Me and How.

However, that possible conflict opens the door for fellow New Yorkers Gillibrand and Booker to play the creed-card, mounting racist attacks with opening statements in Spanglish while comrade De Blasio attempts to gain traction.

CNN holds exclusive broadcast rights to the debate. Consider this an open discussion thread for anyone watching…

  1. Anon says:
    July 31, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Lol at Democrats bragging about how much money they want to spend to fixing foreign countries – their strategy to reduce immigration.

  2. MouseTheLuckyDog says:
    July 31, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    What was this new chant?

  3. All Too Much says:
    July 31, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Why are the screaming indoor events protesters always, or most usually it seems, women?

  4. Whitehouse Clown says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Kameltongue finally admits her health plan will eliminate employer health plans.

  5. carterzest says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    What we’re the Biden hecklers screaming….something….something the resistance?

    Too funny bumbling Joe got RickRolled.

  6. Jeff Stanley says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    The crocodile tears “for the children” are so touching.

  7. beach lover says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    These people are making no sense

  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:02 pm

  9. tuskyou says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    Damn these protesters—–chant something I can understand. Second F’n time I can’t figure out what they’re saying. Grrrr

  10. Mist'ears Mom says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    These idiots act like the only people coming over the border into our country illegally are women and children. That’s a lie. Gawd the pandering is sickening

  11. Jeff Stanley says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    You can’t fix Baltimore but you can fix Guatemala. Okie dokie.

  12. Jase says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    Biden skewers Castro then says it IS a crime to enter illegally and people should be sent back: Harris and Gillibrand call for smelling salts.

  13. All Too Much says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    Boom – Biden what did you do about deportations under Obama. Love it.

  14. Summer says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    I am not watching this clown show but thoroughly enjoying your comments. Keep’em coming!

    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      July 31, 2019 at 9:14 pm

      Summer, I’m lurking as well cuz I just cannot stand seeing grown “adults” lie to millions of people. That said, I give 1ooK likes to all who post here about the “debate”. May the best LGBTXYZWT win this “debate” and be the Damnocrat’s presidential candidate. Then VSGPDJT can mop them off the stage when the real chit happens.

  15. bulwarker says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    De Blasio body slamming Biden, then tags in Booker who finishes Biden off

  16. Anon says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Biden throws Obama under the bus on deportations: “I wasn’t the President”. Gets hammered by multiple people.

  17. beach lover says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Oops. S#$thole. Countries! Bad word. Thought we were not supposed to call them that.

  18. bcsurvivor2 says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Hey Booker,
    You are dividing your own party

  19. tuskyou says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Biden “the fact of the matter is”. This is the 5th or 6th time he’s used this phrase

  20. patti says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Barack Obama’s ICE Chief: Don’t Blame Trump, ‘Cages’ For Illegals Were Built By Obama Administration
    https://www.dailywire.com/news/48913/barack-obamas-ice-chief-dont-blame-trump-cages-hank-berrien

    Btw. Lots of dead bodies were found at the border (pre-Trump) and nobody cared.

  21. beach lover says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    So far round one…I like Gilibrand the best. She came off the least offensive and annoying.

  22. Jeff Stanley says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    They’re Democrats and they’re hanging Obama’s record around Biden’s neck. Remarkable.

  23. Anon says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Word counts so far
    Joe Biden 1,591
    Kamala Harris 1,435
    Bill de Blasio 901
    Michael Bennet 800
    Cory Booker 722
    Julián Castro 641
    Kirsten Gillibrand 590
    Tulsi Gabbard 565
    Andrew Yang 459
    Jay Inslee 454

    Not surprised they aren’t letting Tulsi and Yang talk.

  24. law4lifeblog says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    DeCommio and Spartacus are the turds in Biden’s punch bowl. Biden has said a couple halfway sensible things – prolly by accident- but he still looks very weak. Headboard Harris is enraged that Bennett was challenging her. How long til she calls Bennett a racist…5, 4, 3, 2, 1….

  25. Bill Durham says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    Or hannity is tic toc not toxic. Now making excuses for no big reveal. But stay tuned more is coming next week.

  26. beach lover says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    Oh dear. Poor Joe. He is just pathetic.

  27. bcsurvivor2 says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    Can’t wait to see who is forced out first.
    Then we will see the clown shows platform begin to gel

  28. tuskyou says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Booker calls for “marijuana justice”

  29. bcsurvivor2 says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Annnnnd were back!!!

    Hasn’t POTUS done criminal justice reform????

  30. Mist'ears Mom says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Is this pile on Biden night? wow-booker, blahsio & camel toe are sticking together. Must be bcz they are all people of color…hahaha

  31. OhNoYouDont says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:15 pm

  32. patti says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Sniffy had some oppo research done…

  33. Ken Maritch says:
    July 31, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    CNN is not doing these candidates any favors… CNN is encouraging them to eat each other alive.

