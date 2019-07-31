CNN Detroit Debate, Night Two – Biden vs Harris – 8:00pm Open Discussion Thread…

Tonight CNN is the broadcast host for the second night of Democrat presidential primary debates in Detroit Michigan. After a live lotto-draw, the line-up was announced for only the 20 presidential candidates who the DNC qualified the second set of debates.

[Former Senator Mike Gravel, Mayor Wayne Messam, former Representative Joe Sestak and billionaire Tom Steyer did not qualify for the second round of debates. Sad.]

Tonight puts all of the peoples’ of color candidates together. In a luck-o’-the draw, ‘spank me’ Harris is in position to finish off ‘creepy’ Joe Biden. Consequently, most of the pressure is upon Creepy to have a good debate and stop the downward spiral of support losses to Spank Me and How.

However, that possible conflict opens the door for fellow New Yorkers Gillibrand and Booker to play the creed-card, mounting racist attacks with opening statements in Spanglish while comrade De Blasio attempts to gain traction.

CNN holds exclusive broadcast rights to the debate. Consider this an open discussion thread for anyone watching…

