CNN Detroit Debate, Night Two – Biden vs Harris – 8:00pm Open Discussion Thread…

Tonight CNN is the broadcast host for the second night of Democrat presidential primary debates in Detroit Michigan. After a live lotto-draw, the line-up was announced for only the 20 presidential candidates who the DNC qualified the second set of debates.
[Former Senator Mike Gravel, Mayor Wayne Messam, former Representative Joe Sestak and billionaire Tom Steyer did not qualify for the second round of debates. Sad.]
Tonight puts all of the peoples’ of color candidates together. In a luck-o’-the draw, ‘spank me’ Harris is in position to finish off ‘creepy’ Joe Biden. Consequently, most of the pressure is upon Creepy to have a good debate and stop the downward spiral of support losses to Spank Me and How.
However, that possible conflict opens the door for fellow New Yorkers Gillibrand and Booker to play the creed-card, mounting racist attacks with opening statements in Spanglish while comrade De Blasio attempts to gain traction.
CNN holds exclusive broadcast rights to the debate. Consider this an open discussion thread for anyone watching…
Lol at Democrats bragging about how much money they want to spend to fixing foreign countries – their strategy to reduce immigration.
Spend it in Baltimore instead.
What was this new chant?
I think it was “We Need Deportation” … lol
“I Can’t Get No Satisfaction”
Why are the screaming indoor events protesters always, or most usually it seems, women?
They don’t have a life, nothing better to do…..
Because a higher percentage of women are crazy.
Because women are screamers and men are yellers.
Kameltongue finally admits her health plan will eliminate employer health plans.
What we’re the Biden hecklers screaming….something….something the resistance?
Too funny bumbling Joe got RickRolled.
The crocodile tears “for the children” are so touching.
They care- but not about the children
“Children are being rented, bought, recycled, and kidnapped so that single adults, mostly men from Central America, can gain quick release into the United States after crossing the border illegally.”
“in one case, a 51-year-old illegal alien had purchased a 6-month-old baby for $80 in Guatemala so that he could easily get into the United States.”
https://www.theepochtimes.com/illegal-immigrant-bought-baby-for-80-in-guatemala-to-get-priority-release-in-us_3019997.html
These people are making no sense
C’mon, man! C’mon!
Damn these protesters—–chant something I can understand. Second F’n time I can’t figure out what they’re saying. Grrrr
Might I suggest, “Lock her up! Lock her up!”
These idiots act like the only people coming over the border into our country illegally are women and children. That’s a lie. Gawd the pandering is sickening
You can’t fix Baltimore but you can fix Guatemala. Okie dokie.
Biden skewers Castro then says it IS a crime to enter illegally and people should be sent back: Harris and Gillibrand call for smelling salts.
Boom – Biden what did you do about deportations under Obama. Love it.
I am not watching this clown show but thoroughly enjoying your comments. Keep’em coming!
Summer, I’m lurking as well cuz I just cannot stand seeing grown “adults” lie to millions of people. That said, I give 1ooK likes to all who post here about the “debate”. May the best LGBTXYZWT win this “debate” and be the Damnocrat’s presidential candidate. Then VSGPDJT can mop them off the stage when the real chit happens.
De Blasio body slamming Biden, then tags in Booker who finishes Biden off
Biden throws Obama under the bus on deportations: “I wasn’t the President”. Gets hammered by multiple people.
Oops. S#$thole. Countries! Bad word. Thought we were not supposed to call them that.
Hey Booker,
You are dividing your own party
Biden “the fact of the matter is”. This is the 5th or 6th time he’s used this phrase
Barack Obama’s ICE Chief: Don’t Blame Trump, ‘Cages’ For Illegals Were Built By Obama Administration
https://www.dailywire.com/news/48913/barack-obamas-ice-chief-dont-blame-trump-cages-hank-berrien
Btw. Lots of dead bodies were found at the border (pre-Trump) and nobody cared.
So far round one…I like Gilibrand the best. She came off the least offensive and annoying.
I don’t mind Tulsi….
I’d buy her a drink if I was on vacay.
The least bad of the worst. Got it.
Gillibrand is long on anecdotes and short on antidotes. She keeps wanting to give something of herself, but nobody wants it.
They’re Democrats and they’re hanging Obama’s record around Biden’s neck. Remarkable.
Word counts so far
Joe Biden 1,591
Kamala Harris 1,435
Bill de Blasio 901
Michael Bennet 800
Cory Booker 722
Julián Castro 641
Kirsten Gillibrand 590
Tulsi Gabbard 565
Andrew Yang 459
Jay Inslee 454
Not surprised they aren’t letting Tulsi and Yang talk.
DeCommio and Spartacus are the turds in Biden’s punch bowl. Biden has said a couple halfway sensible things – prolly by accident- but he still looks very weak. Headboard Harris is enraged that Bennett was challenging her. How long til she calls Bennett a racist…5, 4, 3, 2, 1….
You nearly killed me with “Headboard Harris!”
Who is Bennet? I don’t even know who he is. Did he ever do anything? Or is he New Age?
Or hannity is tic toc not toxic. Now making excuses for no big reveal. But stay tuned more is coming next week.
Oh dear. Poor Joe. He is just pathetic.
Can’t wait to see who is forced out first.
Then we will see the clown shows platform begin to gel
Booker calls for “marijuana justice”
Annnnnd were back!!!
Hasn’t POTUS done criminal justice reform????
Is this pile on Biden night? wow-booker, blahsio & camel toe are sticking together. Must be bcz they are all people of color…hahaha
Sniffy had some oppo research done…
CNN is not doing these candidates any favors… CNN is encouraging them to eat each other alive.
