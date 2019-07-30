Tuesday July 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

10 Responses to Tuesday July 30th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:15 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:16 am

  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:19 am

    Maker Of The Universe

    The Maker of the universe
    as Man, for man, was made a curse.

    The claims of Law which He had made,
    unto the uttermost He paid.

    His holy fingers made the bough,
    which grew the thorns that crowned His brow.

    The nails that pierced His hands were mined
    in secret places He designed.

    He made the forest whence there sprung
    the tree on which His body hung.

    He died upon a cross of wood,
    yet made the hill on which it stood.

    The sky that darkened o’er His head,
    by Him above the earth was spread.

    The sun that hid from Him its face
    by His decree was poised in space.

    The spear which spilled His precious blood
    was tempered in the fires of God.

    The grave in which His form was laid
    was hewn in rocks His hands had made.

    The throne on which He now appears
    was His for everlasting years.

    But a new glory crowns His brow
    and every knee to Him shall bow.

    By F. W. Pitt

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/maker-of-the-universe/

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:39 am

    Muskrat love 🙂

  5. dogsmaw says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:47 am

    Congress Recess in Venice/Where in the World are Pelosi&Cummings 😛

  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:57 am

    A response to NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Red Flag Law by a citizen of Allegany County whose Constitutional rights have been infringed upon

  7. nwtex says:
    July 30, 2019 at 1:20 am

    Be still my heart!

    The Largest Aircraft in the U.S. Air Force • C-5M Super Galaxy

  8. nwtex says:
    July 30, 2019 at 1:22 am

    Awesome! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 USA USA!!

    Published on Jul 13, 2018
    TRUMP UK VISIT: 2 US Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy’s AWESOME Landings & Takeoffs (Prestwick Airport)
    3,329,894 views

