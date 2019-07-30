Tuesday July 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
citizen—-this is THE best one I’ve seen! I didn’t want it to stop.
I want to know more about them 🙂
Wow! that sure was something. Thank you so much for sharing ❤
To make it even better—– the gal (Rose) who posted that tear-jerking “moment”— is on the right side of things = her twitter bio = Proud Texan.Trump/MAGA
Maker Of The Universe
The Maker of the universe
as Man, for man, was made a curse.
The claims of Law which He had made,
unto the uttermost He paid.
His holy fingers made the bough,
which grew the thorns that crowned His brow.
The nails that pierced His hands were mined
in secret places He designed.
He made the forest whence there sprung
the tree on which His body hung.
He died upon a cross of wood,
yet made the hill on which it stood.
The sky that darkened o’er His head,
by Him above the earth was spread.
The sun that hid from Him its face
by His decree was poised in space.
The spear which spilled His precious blood
was tempered in the fires of God.
The grave in which His form was laid
was hewn in rocks His hands had made.
The throne on which He now appears
was His for everlasting years.
But a new glory crowns His brow
and every knee to Him shall bow.
By F. W. Pitt
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/maker-of-the-universe/
Muskrat love 🙂
Congress Recess in Venice/Where in the World are Pelosi&Cummings 😛
A response to NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Red Flag Law by a citizen of Allegany County whose Constitutional rights have been infringed upon
Be still my heart!
The Largest Aircraft in the U.S. Air Force • C-5M Super Galaxy
Awesome! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 USA USA!!
Published on Jul 13, 2018
TRUMP UK VISIT: 2 US Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy’s AWESOME Landings & Takeoffs (Prestwick Airport)
3,329,894 views
