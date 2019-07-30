President Trump Remarks at the 400th Anniversary of the First Representative Legislative Assembly, Williamsburg Virginia – 11:30am Livestream

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Jamestown Settlement for the 400th Anniversary of the First Representative Legislative Assembly in Williamsburg, Virginia. Anticipated start time 11:30am EST
VIDEO ADDED
WH Livestream Link – Fox10 Livestream Link – CNBC Livestream Link
.
Advertisements
In my neck of the woods.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In my neck of the woods.
LikeLike
Sorry, I fired twice… trigger happy
LikeLiked by 4 people
You forgot to put the safety on, didn’t you?!!!!!!
LikeLike
And I thought you were a Michigander…or Michiganian or “That State Up North”. Go Bucks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
As someone who spent a few but formative years in James City County, I must correct you by pointing out it should be “in my neck of the swamp” (but not *that* Swamp!). 🙂
LikeLike
This is a beautiful ceremony.
I’m sad – though not shocked – that it is not being covered by any media.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He is delivering a positive message, that’s why the fake media will not cover it.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I watched it on Fox, so they were there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They know democrats will lose voters if their base ever hears his speeches.
LikeLike
For POTUS Trump’s inauguration, a friend and I stayed at her time share in Williamsburg, toured Jamestown on Thursday and then attended the inauguration on Friday. It was one of the best 2 days of my life. I knew he was going to be great. I had no idea he would be the greatest of all time. God bless you, President Trump. God bless America.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Of course the fake news nemesis camera pans in and then follows the heckler out of the room. Of course.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Psycho, but even a heckler has the same freedom we all do in America. He/she may be a bit hateful of this gift we call home, but at least he was just removed and not killed as would and still does happen in other countries.
LikeLike
I was impressed that the sign bearer wasn’t dressed in black with a black mask or dirty jeans and torn tee. Looked like he had a shower and haircut, too. Amazing.
LikeLike
That backdrop behind Pres. Trump looks like the one in Obama ‘s official portrait.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Southern, I thought the same thing and O still looks like he was sitting on a toilet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a roar! Call the greatest pesticide agent if you want good green (the real thing) growth — limited government, honesty, integrity, freedom for hard work and wealth creation — and justice for all. I salute the flag our Great President is protecting.
LikeLike
Remember that it was in Jamestown that John Smith proclaimed…
“…You must obey this now for a law, that he that will not work shall not eat (except by sickness he be disabled). For the labors of thirty or forty honest and industrious men shall not be consumed to maintain a hundred and fifty idle loiterers.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
John Doe, we should pay to put up those big posters in every state so that those who espouse socialism face real facts every day! I remember the Pilgrims first started with socialism and after I believe it was one year later that they said NO as each must work to eat. Those and we today know that by work alone we are free but also able to care for those who truly are seriously disabled whether they be veterans or us. This will never be changed in spite of democrats/communists/islam, etc. NEVER!
LikeLike
You are so right. “Communalism” did not work, but free enterprise did.
LikeLike
The “hundred and fifty idle loiterers” were the gentry class. Being English gentlemen of the 16th/17th centuries, they did not accept that they would need to participate in the hard, manual labor needed to survive and, in any event, lacked the skills and experience to do so. Compounding the problem was the fact that many of them had brought along their personal servants, who suffered from the same deficiencies. Their modern equivalents would be the people who whittle down their livers rotating between vacuous Beltway cocktail parties and who consequently come to believe the universe rotates around K Street.
So, Smith’s comments were more directed against the parasitic upper classes which, in a sense, was a form of 17th century socialism, rather than our modern conception of socialism.
Still important words to remember, though I believe for a slightly different reason.
LikeLike
His values and make up are exactly what many of the founding fathers stood for.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He’s the REfounding father of our modern age. God Bless President Trump! 🇺🇲
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fairfax was so disrespectful, didn’t clap or even acknowledge PDJT and where was the governor …hiding!!!
LikeLike
That Picture is beautiful except that it includes Obama this picture says to me that Our President
Trump is always working and finding new ways to help people and Obama as usual is sitting on his butt trying to show the world how hip he is.. Hip Hop always please
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said Rusty! .
LikeLiked by 2 people
A President who finds time for We the People any day in spite of his heavy duty job. He inspires those of us who love our country and shows that daily in his travels, at his desk in DC, abroad, wherever! Our country’s starters of America and Republic of freedom and rights has a long history that no one will ever, ever take away from us. Every time we see or mention the name “Virginia” reminds me of our Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus. We are still struggling anew against those who actually caused so many to leave England and come to a new land of really nothing and today we have a great America and will stay strong to keep it for each and everyone because for me it came as a gift from God and not become a country of monarchical rule but of real freedom which we must continue to fight to keep in these dark days and as our predecessors did we will win and keep this American gift.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So healthy for younger Americans to hear our foundational ethos and history honored.
Most grew up listening to incessant focus on a litany of faults & problems, all of which are universal to human societies.
🇺🇸🦅❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very nice. Yes, our faults do not define us as a nation. We are the sum of the whole and the good far outweighs the bad. And humans of all stripes have the good and the bad.
Our good so outweighs the bad that you could actually say we are great, despite our faults. Or we have been great often in our history and it is time for America to be great again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whole ceremony…POTUS on at 1hour 38 minutes
https://www.c-span.org/video/?463097-1/jamestown-assembly-400th-anniversary-commemoration
LikeLike
I sometimes think there must dozens of clones of the President. He seems to be at so many places at the same time. Heaven sent to save us. Go Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He always gives an inspiring history lesson. A great speech, Mr president. Thank you, Sundance, for always showing us what the mainstream media won’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person