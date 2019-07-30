President Trump Remarks at the 400th Anniversary of the First Representative Legislative Assembly, Williamsburg Virginia – 11:30am Livestream

Posted on July 30, 2019 by

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Jamestown Settlement for the 400th Anniversary of the First Representative Legislative Assembly in Williamsburg, Virginia. Anticipated start time 11:30am EST

VIDEO ADDED

WH Livestream LinkFox10 Livestream LinkCNBC Livestream Link

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Christian Values, Culture, Donald Trump, History, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

32 Responses to President Trump Remarks at the 400th Anniversary of the First Representative Legislative Assembly, Williamsburg Virginia – 11:30am Livestream

  1. Dances with Wolverines says:
    July 30, 2019 at 11:39 am

    In my neck of the woods.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Dances with Wolverines says:
    July 30, 2019 at 11:39 am

    In my neck of the woods.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Dora says:
    July 30, 2019 at 11:49 am

    This is a beautiful ceremony.

    I’m sad – though not shocked – that it is not being covered by any media.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. John Doe says:
    July 30, 2019 at 11:59 am

    For POTUS Trump’s inauguration, a friend and I stayed at her time share in Williamsburg, toured Jamestown on Thursday and then attended the inauguration on Friday. It was one of the best 2 days of my life. I knew he was going to be great. I had no idea he would be the greatest of all time. God bless you, President Trump. God bless America.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. Psycho Monkee says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:02 pm

    Of course the fake news nemesis camera pans in and then follows the heckler out of the room. Of course.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      July 30, 2019 at 12:25 pm

      Psycho, but even a heckler has the same freedom we all do in America. He/she may be a bit hateful of this gift we call home, but at least he was just removed and not killed as would and still does happen in other countries.

      Like

      Reply
      • ms doodlebug says:
        July 30, 2019 at 1:22 pm

        I was impressed that the sign bearer wasn’t dressed in black with a black mask or dirty jeans and torn tee. Looked like he had a shower and haircut, too. Amazing.

        Like

        Reply
  6. Southern Trumpette says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    That backdrop behind Pres. Trump looks like the one in Obama ‘s official portrait.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      July 30, 2019 at 12:26 pm

      Southern, I thought the same thing and O still looks like he was sitting on a toilet!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • pyromancer76 says:
        July 30, 2019 at 1:04 pm

        What a roar! Call the greatest pesticide agent if you want good green (the real thing) growth — limited government, honesty, integrity, freedom for hard work and wealth creation — and justice for all. I salute the flag our Great President is protecting.

        Like

        Reply
  7. John Doe says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    Remember that it was in Jamestown that John Smith proclaimed…
    “…You must obey this now for a law, that he that will not work shall not eat (except by sickness he be disabled). For the labors of thirty or forty honest and industrious men shall not be consumed to maintain a hundred and fifty idle loiterers.”

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      July 30, 2019 at 12:30 pm

      John Doe, we should pay to put up those big posters in every state so that those who espouse socialism face real facts every day! I remember the Pilgrims first started with socialism and after I believe it was one year later that they said NO as each must work to eat. Those and we today know that by work alone we are free but also able to care for those who truly are seriously disabled whether they be veterans or us. This will never be changed in spite of democrats/communists/islam, etc. NEVER!

      Like

      Reply
    • keeler says:
      July 30, 2019 at 1:19 pm

      The “hundred and fifty idle loiterers” were the gentry class. Being English gentlemen of the 16th/17th centuries, they did not accept that they would need to participate in the hard, manual labor needed to survive and, in any event, lacked the skills and experience to do so. Compounding the problem was the fact that many of them had brought along their personal servants, who suffered from the same deficiencies. Their modern equivalents would be the people who whittle down their livers rotating between vacuous Beltway cocktail parties and who consequently come to believe the universe rotates around K Street.

      So, Smith’s comments were more directed against the parasitic upper classes which, in a sense, was a form of 17th century socialism, rather than our modern conception of socialism.

      Still important words to remember, though I believe for a slightly different reason.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Bogeyfree says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:04 pm

    His values and make up are exactly what many of the founding fathers stood for.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. I S says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:14 pm

    Fairfax was so disrespectful, didn’t clap or even acknowledge PDJT and where was the governor …hiding!!!

    Like

    Reply
  10. rustybritches says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:16 pm

    That Picture is beautiful except that it includes Obama this picture says to me that Our President
    Trump is always working and finding new ways to help people and Obama as usual is sitting on his butt trying to show the world how hip he is.. Hip Hop always please

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Carrie2 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:22 pm

    A President who finds time for We the People any day in spite of his heavy duty job. He inspires those of us who love our country and shows that daily in his travels, at his desk in DC, abroad, wherever! Our country’s starters of America and Republic of freedom and rights has a long history that no one will ever, ever take away from us. Every time we see or mention the name “Virginia” reminds me of our Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus. We are still struggling anew against those who actually caused so many to leave England and come to a new land of really nothing and today we have a great America and will stay strong to keep it for each and everyone because for me it came as a gift from God and not become a country of monarchical rule but of real freedom which we must continue to fight to keep in these dark days and as our predecessors did we will win and keep this American gift.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. ann says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:25 pm

    So healthy for younger Americans to hear our foundational ethos and history honored.

    Most grew up listening to incessant focus on a litany of faults & problems, all of which are universal to human societies.
    🇺🇸🦅❤️

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Mr e-man says:
      July 30, 2019 at 12:38 pm

      Very nice. Yes, our faults do not define us as a nation. We are the sum of the whole and the good far outweighs the bad. And humans of all stripes have the good and the bad.

      Our good so outweighs the bad that you could actually say we are great, despite our faults. Or we have been great often in our history and it is time for America to be great again.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. E, ROBOT says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:30 pm

    I sometimes think there must dozens of clones of the President. He seems to be at so many places at the same time. Heaven sent to save us. Go Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    July 30, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    He always gives an inspiring history lesson. A great speech, Mr president. Thank you, Sundance, for always showing us what the mainstream media won’t.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s