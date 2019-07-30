Chopper Presser #2 – President Trump Impromptu Remarks Upon Arrival….

Chopper Pressers are the best pressers; and today we get two. One upon departure, and one upon return to the White House from Virginia. [Video Below – Transcript will follow]
Advertisements
Chopper Pressers are the best pressers; and today we get two. One upon departure, and one upon return to the White House from Virginia. [Video Below – Transcript will follow]
President Trump: A Man Large and IN CHARGE!!!!! Greatest President ever!
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s another trap, and Amazon’s fallen right into it!!!!!!!!!!!!
Speaking of traps…….
“2020 Presidential Candidates Fall Into Trump’s Trap, Line up to Defend Al Sharpton”
https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/07/2020-presidential-candidates-fall-into-trumps-trap-line-up-to-defend-al-sharpton/
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
That twitter thread is superb! My goodness but turning the tables creates such a feeling of elation.
LikeLike
“We cannot exonerate the Washington Post.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
“We are unable to exonerate the Washington Post”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great minds and all . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry , yes. Within seconds
LikeLike
While it cannot be proven, it cannot be disproven either, so guilty as charged! All in favor of the appointment of an SC say AYE!
LikeLike
LOL
“……Mexico has done far more than the Democrats have….”
FACT!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mexico just started giving foreign aid to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to try to stem illegal aliens or migration as they called it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Such patience he has with those twits, I’d lose it. He’s toying with them now, knowing what is coming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love the long-term play of these Chopper Pressers. Future Presidents will be expected to do them instead of WH Press Briefings. They won’t be able to do it. In reality, Trump controls the media so easily these days it’s funny.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is the reporter he called John and to whom he pointed out he spent his time on a single protester……..John Roberts of Fox or someone different?
LikeLike
Never mind. Someone named JR further down the thread
LikeLike
The video is terrible but our President is great! MAGA!!
LikeLike
They attack him here, they attack him there
Those crazed Establishment hacks attack him everywhere
But their aim is terrible as hell
Whenever they fire at the elusive Trumpernel
He meddles with the crazed Establishment Devolution
Popping in and slapping them around week after week
Spoiling their every elocution
La, what cheek!
They attack him here, they attack him there
Those crazed Establishment hacks attack him everywhere
Whenever they see him now, they just pout and yell
At that demned elusive Trumpernel !!!
Oh, Trumpy, how the crazed Establishment hacks did implore you
Simply to count your billions and stay home in bed
With all your blasted infernal interference
It’s such a chore to chop off America’s head!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is John Roberts going to cry to mama?
Love when he *pounces*.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This young man explains why people think Trump is racist.
Can you guess?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good one, Ilcon — thanks for posting!
LikeLike
PDJT meeting with the press has got to be for him just like Christmas – he gets to open the present, play with it until he gets tired and then tosses it aside – to wait for Christmas again at the next presser.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump enjoys spanking them so much he’s now doing it twice per day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are so much better than the planned events, where the reporters preened and mugged and ganged up to get reactions from the Press Secretary. This way the reporters are both invisible and inaudible, which is as it would be.
LikeLiked by 5 people