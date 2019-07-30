Chopper Presser #2 – President Trump Impromptu Remarks Upon Arrival….

Posted on July 30, 2019 by

Chopper Pressers are the best pressers; and today we get two. One upon departure, and one upon return to the White House from Virginia. [Video BelowTranscript will follow]

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

24 Responses to Chopper Presser #2 – President Trump Impromptu Remarks Upon Arrival….

  1. FL_GUY says:
    July 30, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    President Trump: A Man Large and IN CHARGE!!!!! Greatest President ever!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. SwampRatTerrier says:
    July 30, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    LOL

    “……Mexico has done far more than the Democrats have….”

    FACT!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      July 30, 2019 at 6:00 pm

      Mexico just started giving foreign aid to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to try to stem illegal aliens or migration as they called it.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. roger duroid says:
    July 30, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    Such patience he has with those twits, I’d lose it. He’s toying with them now, knowing what is coming.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • KingBroly says:
      July 30, 2019 at 5:44 pm

      I love the long-term play of these Chopper Pressers. Future Presidents will be expected to do them instead of WH Press Briefings. They won’t be able to do it. In reality, Trump controls the media so easily these days it’s funny.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • TrumpPatriot says:
      July 30, 2019 at 6:25 pm

      Is the reporter he called John and to whom he pointed out he spent his time on a single protester……..John Roberts of Fox or someone different?

      Like

      Reply
  5. dufrst says:
    July 30, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    The video is terrible but our President is great! MAGA!!

    Like

    Reply
  6. JoeMeek says:
    July 30, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    They attack him here, they attack him there
    Those crazed Establishment hacks attack him everywhere
    But their aim is terrible as hell
    Whenever they fire at the elusive Trumpernel

    He meddles with the crazed Establishment Devolution
    Popping in and slapping them around week after week
    Spoiling their every elocution
    La, what cheek!

    They attack him here, they attack him there
    Those crazed Establishment hacks attack him everywhere
    Whenever they see him now, they just pout and yell
    At that demned elusive Trumpernel !!!

    Oh, Trumpy, how the crazed Establishment hacks did implore you
    Simply to count your billions and stay home in bed
    With all your blasted infernal interference
    It’s such a chore to chop off America’s head!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. ilcon says:
    July 30, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    Is John Roberts going to cry to mama?
    Love when he *pounces*.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    July 30, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    PDJT meeting with the press has got to be for him just like Christmas – he gets to open the present, play with it until he gets tired and then tosses it aside – to wait for Christmas again at the next presser.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Eric says:
    July 30, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    President Trump enjoys spanking them so much he’s now doing it twice per day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Kitty-Kat says:
      July 30, 2019 at 6:15 pm

      These are so much better than the planned events, where the reporters preened and mugged and ganged up to get reactions from the Press Secretary. This way the reporters are both invisible and inaudible, which is as it would be.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s