Representative John Ratcliffe Responds to ODNI Nomination…

Representative John Ratcliffe tweets a statement after President Trump announces his nomination for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI):
There has been some speculation that ODNI Dan Coats needed to step aside because he was refusing to comply with the declassification process. It’s worth waiting to see if that assumption is accurate, or if the speculation is unfounded. However, there is validity to the speculation based on the structure of how executive declassification is done.
Declassification of intelligence is a process, and each person -within the executive branch- inside the intelligence agency must agree to the process. Technically President Trump can declassify anything. However, it is also true that technically POTUS doesn’t actually declassify anything.
Any intelligence action President Trump discusses publicly is automatically declassified. The President cannot break any law that covers declassification and/or secrecy; when he or she talks about anything.
However, when it comes to documents the process is different. If the president were to hand documents to the media, with instructions that those documents were heretofore declassified, they are automatically declassified (same as public speech standard), but that is never done [it’s theoretical].
Instead, the Office of the President asks for a document to enter into a declassification review process. This is the declassification process authority President Trump gave to AG Bill Barr on May 23rd, 2019 by executive order.
WHITE HOUSE: “Today, at the request and recommendation of the Attorney General of the United States, President Donald J. Trump directed the intelligence community to quickly and fully cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation into surveillance activities during the 2016 Presidential election.
The Attorney General has also been delegated full and complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation, in accordance with the long-established standards for handling classified information. Today’s action will help ensure that all Americans learn the truth about the events that occurred, and the actions that were taken, during the last Presidential election and will restore confidence in our public institutions.” (read more)
Memorandum for Agency Guidance below:
MEMORANDUM FOR THE SECRETARY OF STATE
THE SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY
THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE
THE ATTORNEY GENERAL
THE SECRETARY OF ENERGY
THE SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY
THE DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE
THE DIRECTOR OF THE CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY
SUBJECT: Agency Cooperation with Attorney General’s Review of Intelligence Activities Relating to the 2016 Presidential Campaigns
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby direct the following:
♦Section 1. Agency Cooperation.
The Attorney General is currently conducting a review of intelligence activities relating to the campaigns in the 2016 Presidential election and certain related matters. The heads of elements of the intelligence community, as defined in 50 U.S.C. 3003(4), and the heads of each department or agency that includes an element of the intelligence community shall promptly provide such assistance and information as the Attorney General may request in connection with that review.
♦Sec. 2. Declassification and Downgrading.
With respect to any matter classified under Executive Order 13526 of December 29, 2009 (Classified National Security Information), the Attorney General may, by applying the standard set forth in either section 3.1(a) or section 3.1(d) of Executive Order 13526, declassify, downgrade, or direct the declassification or downgrading of information or intelligence that relates to the Attorney General’s review referred to in section 1 of this memorandum. Before exercising this authority, the Attorney General should, to the extent he deems it practicable, consult with the head of the originating intelligence community element or department. This authority is not delegable and applies notwithstanding any other authorization or limitation set forth in Executive Order 13526.
♦Sec. 3. General Provisions.
(a) Nothing in this memorandum shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:
(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or
(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.
(b) This memorandum shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.
(c) The authority in this memorandum shall terminate upon a vacancy in the office of Attorney General, unless expressly extended by the President.
(d) This memorandum is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.
(e) The Attorney General is authorized and directed to publish this memorandum in the Federal Register.
Officials within that process (CIA, DoS, DIA, FBI, DOJ-NSD, DoE, DoT, DoD, DHS) based on their unique relationship to the interests within the document(s), can approve or refuse to sign-off based on their specific intelligence interests. This is where compartmented intelligence comes into play.
Normally any officer who refuses the request for declassification must justify to the intelligence hub; the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI, Dan Coats).
Normally the compartmented executive branch intelligence official tells the ODNI (Dan Coats) why they, their unique interests, cannot approve of the declassification request.
The ODNI then informs POTUS why the document is not cleared for declassification.
If he disagrees with the decision of the intelligence official, POTUS then would have to fire, replace and hope the next person in the chain-of-command would sign-off. In essence, President Trump would have to fire people, and keep firing people, until he gets to a person, inside that specific agency, who will comply.
However, President Trump granted AG Bill Barr with decision-making authority that would override any cabinet officer who might block Barr’s request.
Subsequently, with Bill Barr holding the executive power to declassify information, why would replacing ODNI Dan Coats be necessary?
There are a few possibilities, but only one pertains to declassification. ODNI Dan Coats was refusing to comply with the declassification demand by Bill Barr.
I’m genuinely thrilled that she’s so unhappy about it! I just love it that they are so threatened by Ratcliffe.
What does she know? After all, she is a confirmed racist.
Carrie, you’ve nailed it! The fact that Nancy Pelosi is afraid “for the security of America” almost proves that Dan Coats is the Deep State Gatekeeper! Preventing the start of the Big Ugly! It is exciting to live during these times!
Who will win in this titanic battle to drain the swamp?
I don’t know, but I choose to have hope that this is all part of an ongoing plan of Donald Trump to win; despite all obstacles continually being placed into his path by all angles, both right and left.
The Uni-party won’t go down easily, but Trump never quits fighting. He only takes setbacks as new opportunities to win.
I am so confused, I just have to keep repeating our Lion’s mantra.
“Relax, I got this!”
Nancy P’s comments just confirm what we already suspected.
Dan Coates was the “keeper of secrets”.
It’s rather nice to see that confirmation “in print”.
Pelosi’s statement says all I need to know about Coats – He was a deep state POS.
Chris Wray needs to be next on the chopping block!
After Wray is tossed, maybe he and his instruction manual, “C’mon Fellas, Don’t do Dumb $hit” can go on a book tour with Mayor Rat and “Healthy Holly.”
I regard that as a “tell.” Pelosi has something she wants to hide. I wonder what it is?
It is possibly a “tell” about Coats also if that is true.
Madam Wrap-Up Smear should put patriotism before politics, just for once.
Seeing these Democrat scumbags invoke patriotism after what’ve done – and continue to do every day – makes me crazy!
They’ve never passed an American flag, a statue honoring our history, a historical document, a member/action of the armed services or anything remotely America-proud that they didn’t want to burn, sabotage or destroy in some fashion and they have the nerve – the GALL! – to suggest others should be more patriotic. It’s infuriating!
Correct.
Remember, this is exactly how bags of dung, scum, sewer sludge corrupt Communists operate.
Projection, and
Accuse your enemy / opponent of the very things you do……Commie 101.
Yeah, Miss Open Borders, who thinks MS13 gangsters have sparks of divinity within them, is suddenly concerned about security?? 🙄
That’s rich.🙄
and patriotism …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right!
Look for the nastiest Senate confirmation fight since Kavanaugh. Ratcliffe is a pure threat to the Deep State. He, too, has declassification authority and can over rule the minions down below.
I hope his confirmation goes easily. I was just hearing that with 8 loony Democrat Senators running for President, they have been missing a lot of votes and the Republicans are getting more than necessary. I hope Mitch takes advantage of this time and tries to ram through other confirmations!
Sorry 7 Senators (fumble fingers late at night on the phone)
I was hoping this might qualify as an recess appointment. But it might be interesting to watch the idiot dems try to question this guy.
Can. definitely relate.
As soon as the senate is back in session is the right time to roll the judicial nominees through the Senate Judiciary Committee and onto the floor for a vote. Booker and Harris are both on the judiciary committee. That would make straight party votes 12-8 while they are on the campaign trail.
The Eastern District of Texas has three of their eight federal district judge spots vacant. Get ‘er done.
I don’t think Ratcliffe will be riding the coattails of the last ODNI.
Just as you said, there will be opposition.
Mollie
@MZHemingway
Ken Dilanian, the Fusion GPS-connected NBC reporter who is highly implicated in the Russia collusion conspiracy theory, is tweeting his concern about John Ratcliffe’s nomination.
Ken Dilanian
@KenDilanianNBC
·
7h
John Ratcliffe, by one measure the second most conservative member of Congress, appears to believe that the Russia investigation was cooked up by Democrats who “committed crimes.” Now Trump reportedly is considering placing atop the US intelligence community.
How could Haspel, Coates or Wray sleep at night knowing that officials on their staff broke the law, their oath of office and the people’s sacred trust by trying to frame President Trump for a crime that not only he didn’t commit but a crime that never even happened?
I think for Wray, there’s not much brain matter (let alone conscience) under that fluffy hair.
In Wray’s case – Impressive amount of grey matter above the head, just none inside.
CA Joe, probably because the money that bought them was too good to turn down and now they will soon find out money can’t buy love but can buy your treason.
Their bank accounts keep them happy.
They are probably psychopaths that don’t have a conscience and are rising rabid long since indoctramented cult members drunk on hybris and pretend to believe they are saving the world. Essentially they are Libtards.
The Deep State doesn’t believe in democracy. They think they know best.
Right. And loyalty to the Deep State institution ranks well above loyalty to the nation. The reason for this is clear: the Deep State has existed for so many decades, is so intertwined in the same overlapping loyalties and conflicts-of-interests that define the UniParty that it encourages its “insiders” to believe that they—and not us—are the real nation. The corruption runs deep—the attempted coup on the president is just the tip of the ice-berg. The next few months may very well determine the course of our nation.
They sleep well at night because like the
Clinton’s, they believe they are above the law.
If Pelosi doesn’t like it then it is a really good thing.
Good Riddance To Bad Rubbish!!
When all is done legally then it takes place and without discussion. When it goes against the democrats having a hand in it,then it is wrong and not following our Constitution, etc. However, to date I suspect Pelosi and many, many others in this swamp congress has ever read our Constitution and if they have, then they need to go back and read it line by line and get their heads screwed on right and stop acting like they are all white and clean. NOT!
POTUS is not a fan of the DNI position, he prefers updates direct from the relevant department heads – Ratcliffe’s a really intriguing choice, don’t think he’ll be doing a traditional DNI role….me thinks he’ll be deep diving.
Here is to hoping for some deep state ass kicking.
If the Speaker is sad to see Coats go, then it must be a good day for Team USA.
We have to pass…er, I mean declassify the document so we can find out what’s in it, Nancy.
Well for those questioning Trump this was an answer. It maybe raises questions for those around him.
Too much vested media narrative over Trump’s temporary cabinet and vacancy-riddled government to put up much of a fight. Seems like a good time to allow a bunch of recess appointments, Mitch.
1. The Senate can’t recess without the House’s permission. And vice versa.
2. However, for all the fog in the swamp, there are some things you can’t hide. The Senate could have gone into recess at any time between Jan 2017 and Jan 2019, to allow Trump to bypass Dem obstruction of his executive branch nominees in the Senate, with recess appointments.
3. So by declining to give Trump a recess in 2017-19, McConnell unmistakably showed that he was quite content with Dem obstruction. McConnell didn’t want Trump filling up the Assistant and Deputy levels with Trump supporters.
4. The only thing McConnell has ever wanted from Trump is judges. If Trump really was a master negotiator, he’d have handed out judicial nominations to McConnell strictly in exchange for execuive branch nominations, and maybe for some border wall funds.
5. But he didn’t. He’s given McConnell everything he wants in exchange for squat. Hence the squat that he’s got back from the Republican Senate.
I wanted Ratcliff for AG, but I will gladly have him as our new DNI. Absolutely one of the best in congress.
Good times ahead! 😁😁😁
Nancy is not happy:
What matters most to Ratcliffe’s confirmation is what McConnell thinks. He may not have been overly bothered by the Russian Collusion Hoax (when it only affected the president), but now the Left and their media partners are aiming at McConnell. They’re calling him Moscow Mitch for supposedly leaving “our democracy” susceptible to “Russian interference” because he hasn’t let a bunch of bogus democrat “ballot security” bills come to the senate floor.
“Officials within that process (CIA, DoS, DIA, FBI, DOJ-NSD, DoE, DoT, DoD, DHS) …” says it all really. Bureaucracy. More departments for the revolving doors of government to business and business to government. Is there a difference anymore?
