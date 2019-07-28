Trump Right Again – Baltimore Mayor Says She Can “Smell the Rats” in Elijah Cummings District (video)…

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was touring some of the congressional district of Elijah Cummings in 2018 when she said:

…”What the hell – we should just take all this shit down. Ooh, you can smell the rats”…

h/t Michael SheridanWATCH:

57 Responses to Trump Right Again – Baltimore Mayor Says She Can “Smell the Rats” in Elijah Cummings District (video)…

  1. nwtex says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:05 pm

  2. Pale rider says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    BOOM! I’m laughing, Great job president Trump.

  3. DJT2020 says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    I am not on facebook but here is a link to a poll by a local anti Trump Tv station who is getting absolutely killed by their own poll. Do you agree with the President’s comments. If you are on FB run up the score

  4. Amy2 says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    I wonder if Chris Wallace will ask her why she is calling people “rats”?

  5. John Maier says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    Snork,,, Pughs familiar with the smell of rats, can smell them at a distance, heh you cannot make this stuff up..

  6. redline says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    As the former mayor of a large city, I’m quite sure she has the intimate familiarity with the smell of rats that long-term cohabitation brings. Given that the stench must surround this crook wherever she goes, I’m just surprised she reacted as she did.

  7. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Getting the Dems to defend Baltimore may be a better win for POTUS than getting the Dems to defend The Squad.

    Totally unwinnable task for the Dems.

    Personally, I could have lived without POTUS retweeting Katie Hopkins saying Baltimore is a “s-hole.” On the other hand, it totally debunks the concept that POTUS reserves the term “s-hole” for poorly-run foreign nations.

    If a city or a nation is bad, POTUS will call it out. Could be a place here in the USA, could be somewhere around the world.

    Best thing about POTUS is he treats everyone and everything the same. As he’s said, he’d fire his own kids if they didn’t get the job done. For him, you’re either up to par or you’re not. And if you’re not, you’re going to hear about it.

    Been a good week. Looking forward to another good week coming up. Can’t wait for the rally this week.

    • hoghead says:
      July 28, 2019 at 9:33 pm

      “…you’re either up to par or you’re not…”

      I think POTUS has a very different take on “par” than most of us.

    • Davey says:
      July 28, 2019 at 9:45 pm

      Pres. Trump is going to call out every Dem run city, then sit back and watch the Dems defend their corruption. Every person living in those cities will see, highlighted, the corruption of those running their cities. Genious.

    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      July 28, 2019 at 9:50 pm

      I was just telling my wife that PDJT talking about rats in Baltimore was a twofer. He hits back at Cummings AND takes over the weekend news cycle.

      BRILLIANT!!!

      Sunday night and everyone is still talking rats and Baltimore.

  8. Sporty says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    These crappy journalists as they call themselves label the President as Racist which turns the spotlight away from the people who need help getting rid of these problems. The ignorance of this logic is mind blowing.

  9. Betty says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Mayor PU ? Honest !
    As they say over on http://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald
    “What a time line!”. We are so lucky to be living now. All you young people remember how your Grandpa loved to tell you about the War? Well one day you will be boring your grandchildren with tales of … the great . . . what?
    It is much more than a meme war, but I do love that, unbeknownst to the 2015-16 memers, they were battling the CIA and they won !

  10. Gort says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    The problem with Baltimore isn’t the rats running around the the street, it is the rats infesting the government, the democRATS.

  11. Kent says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    The Inner Harbor area smelled WONDERFUL when I visited for the 4th of July 1982 aboard a USNR minesweeper…it was a nice area back then….the McCormick spice factory was nearby and the place smelled like cinnamon…the USS Constitution was there…we stood on her deck…..and the aquarium…..nice place.

    • hoghead says:
      July 28, 2019 at 9:40 pm

      Actually, the Constitution is in Boston; the Constellation is in Baltimore. They are from the same Navy/same era.

      McCormick Spices moved to suburban Cockeysville, Md. many years ago. (I used to switch boxcars into their inner harbor Light St. plant from street trackage. All gone now.)

      I don’t travel into Baltimore City now unless there’s no other option.

  12. Sporty says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Trump just called for an investigation of Cummings and his wife. I told y’all this was the end of his sorry a$$

  13. The Gipper Lives says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    According to the Washington Examiner and the Daily Caller, Cummings and his wife have set up their own little “Clinton Foundation” and have raked in millions from JP Morgan, Google and Prudential, etc., all with business before his committee. The Cummings’ so-called “charity” and “consulting firm” also took in $11 million from Johnson & Johnson interests.

    When the payments stopped in 2017, Cummings began bad-mouthing Johnson and Johnson. Don’t know if it was a falling out over the protection money…or just the usual Swamp game: “I’m going to beat up on you now for the cameras, but don’t worry, I’ll take care of you when the legislation is written.” Either way, it’s rat-infested.

  14. fangdog says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Trump is telling it as it is and the way it is. When Trump says there are rats in Baltimore’s ghettos it means there are rats in Baltimore’s ghettos. What is running around in Baltimore’s ghetto’s are certainly not Easter bunny Rabbits. You do not have to be a “racist” to understand that much.

    People are starting to “get it”. The Democrat BS is being questioned for the absurdity it has always been all these years. Had there been a Trump way back then with his economics, jobs and job training Elvis Presley would had one less song to sing ……”In the Ghetto”.

    • Sporty says:
      July 28, 2019 at 9:33 pm

      The Demoncrats have to have a perpetual lower class to use for political purposes that they never help. If they did they would be out of business. Freekin lowlifes.

    • Joemama says:
      July 28, 2019 at 10:09 pm

      People should realize that this would not have been possible without:
      1. The internet
      2. Twitter
      3. and most importantly, our VSG PDJT, who is a master at using the communication tools at his disposal.

      Without items 1 & 2, the message would not likely have ever gotten out. PDJT would probably have been removed by the criminals in government, MSM and law enforcement without these things.

      The monopoly of the corrupt cultural marxist media is being destroyed by our wonderful president. Once people see the lies, the trust is gone forever.

  15. patti says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Baltimore Ambush: Trump forces Democrats to defend the indefensible, again

    This is political brutality cubed, a sign that Trump is a going to be a formidable candidate to Democrats seeking to unhorse him. What it shows is Trump not only means to ‘win’ against his opponents, he intends to annihilate them. His election game is on and he’s not playing beanbag. He using the same powerful tactics he was able use on Pelosi and her bickering ‘squad’ which had the effect of forcing Pelosi to defend the indefensible and making Rep. Ilhan Omar the face of the Democratic Party. Now he’s making urban decay the second face of the Democratic Party. His poll numbers went up after the first one. Count on them going up again after this.

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/07/the_baltimore_ambush_trump_forces_democrats_to_defend_the_indefensible_again.html

    • anotherworriedmom says:
      July 28, 2019 at 9:59 pm

      The Dems ran an attempted coup and had every intention of not just removing him from office but putting him in jail. And not just him. They went after his children too. I will enjoy watching him destroy every one of the corrupt Dems. They have it coming.

  16. Deplore Able says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    It seems like Elijah Cummings and his spouse have been lining their pockets with taxpayer dollars while Elijah’s constituents live among the rats.

    https://static.wixstatic.com/ugd/65db76_d0731c7799784020a8c45a5615b8b3f3.pdf

    This is from the nonprofit Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust which was previously headed by former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

    Did President Trump know all along that Cummings’ corruption was just about to revealed?

  17. danield49 says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Should hold a press conference in front of rat infested buildings. Call media out. Heads will explode.

  18. emet says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    “Rat infested” is racist!
    (signed)
    Remy
    Itchy Brother
    Bigee Rat
    Rat Fink

  19. cheryl says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Bernie Sanders said the same thing years ago.

  20. Blue Wildflower says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Congressman Cummings would respond to President Trump but I have read that he is on vacation, on the taxpayer dime, with Nancy and others in Italy. Does anyone know if this is true?

  21. Stringy theory says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    If you haven’t already, you might Google up the boundaries of Cumming’s district. You can find a map online. It is not just downtown Balimer.

  22. Zy says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    It takes a Demon Rat to know one.

  23. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    And another Dem trashed Baltimore in the past more than POTUS recently did. Whoops.

    It’s only going to get worse for the Dems from here. Thanks, Elijah!

  24. Davey says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Pres. Trump is going to call out every Dem run city, then sit back and watch the Dems defend their corruption. Every person living in those cities will see, highlighted, the corruption of those running their cities. Genious.

  25. Zorro says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    There was a period of time after the Civil War when the negro (as they were called) carved out a place for themselves, businesses, etc. Then things like the paramilitary arm of the Democratic Party came along.

  26. AnotherView says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    LOL….”smell the rats”…..the RATS are the ones running the place!…..

  27. A2 says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Do Ted Lieu’s district next

    In fact hit hard at all inner city dem controlled ratholes and shame the politicians who have done nothing for their constituents. Get fed-up locals to help document it.

    You can track E Cumming’s rising bank balance here.
    https://www.opensecrets.org/personal-finances/assets/Elijah-Cummings?cid=N00001971&year=2015

  28. Bone Fish says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Politics has always been downstream of culture.

  29. DeWalt says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    This is hilarious.These people are slow learners. The internet is forever.

  30. TwoLaine says:
    July 28, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    I can smell the rats. Now, buy my books.

  31. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 28, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    The most racist thing you can do is act as if minorities are above criticism, as if they’re too fragile and shallow to handle it

    Racial identity warlords like Cummings use the above attitude as cover as their total incompetence screws their constituents, while they enrich themselves through criminal activities

    Try to help those being screwed and the warlords scream racism to shut it down

    Ask any honest citizen who lives among the filth, and they’ll tell you it’s disgusting, and their so called leaders are the ones responsible

    These racial warlords are absolutely vile and despicable. They’re truly the worst vermin in a city full of rats

  32. p'odwats says:
    July 28, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    The president’s tweets are not off the cuff remarks as we think they are. They are well thought out and calculated for maximum effect. The media thinks they have the president now because he’s making “racial” remarks about an American city, only to find out Democrats have been trashing Baltimore for decades, and now their words and videos of them commenting on the decrepit condition of that city are now coming to light. Donald Trump understands “the game” better than anyone in The Swamp. The difference between him and the Swamp Dwellers is he truly wants to help the people of this country and those other people don’t!

