Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney -vs- Chris Wallace…

President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney appears on Fox News to debate the guardian of the swamp gates Chris Wallace.

Wallace is apoplectic about President Trump noting that Baltimore, Maryland, the most affluent state in the union, is in a state of disrepair. Wallace does his earnest best to promote the position of the four member Fox News Board of Directors which includes former House Speaker Paul Ryan.

.

The Chris Wallace/Paul Ryan status on Obama spending and deficits is jaw-dropping in the scale of how obtuse the swamp is.

First, President Obama was the first president to go through two full-terms of his presidency without a single year of a budget being passed. This was by design.

Second, in the first two years of Obama as president -together with Nancy Pelosi- without a budget they tripled the level of government spending. After tripling the level of deficit spending, in the second term Obama then reduced that level of deficit spending by 11%.

Reducing by 11% something Obama just tripled is NOT less.

Advertisements