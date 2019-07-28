Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney -vs- Chris Wallace…

President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney appears on Fox News to debate the guardian of the swamp gates Chris Wallace.
Wallace is apoplectic about President Trump noting that Baltimore, Maryland, the most affluent state in the union, is in a state of disrepair. Wallace does his earnest best to promote the position of the four member Fox News Board of Directors which includes former House Speaker Paul Ryan.
.
The Chris Wallace/Paul Ryan status on Obama spending and deficits is jaw-dropping in the scale of how obtuse the swamp is.
First, President Obama was the first president to go through two full-terms of his presidency without a single year of a budget being passed. This was by design.
Second, in the first two years of Obama as president -together with Nancy Pelosi- without a budget they tripled the level of government spending. After tripling the level of deficit spending, in the second term Obama then reduced that level of deficit spending by 11%.
Reducing by 11% something Obama just tripled is NOT less.
On top of this spinning of Lies into Fake Truth, I just read where a FOX News poll is claiming that nearly half of America 47% wants the president impeached.
Sorry, FOX News, I am not feeling that anywhere except among the dimmest of DEMS.
Every time I see Wallace, I see him as the Swamp thing but the "Thing" had his good points,
Chris-not so much..
"See Him" sorry.
Would anyone expect less from the son of the ‘yellow dog’ democrat Mike Wallace?
Fox disgusts me. I refuse to watch it, choosing only to see a snippet here and there from the Treehouse. I know there are some good things about Fox, but after breaking my addition, I will never go back to watching any channel for three hours a night. I’ll just read for most of my news. I like having the Sundance filter that I trust.
#1: There is FOX News Channel, and then there is FOX Business Channel. FOX Biz is decidedly more watchable, especially on Election nights or other big news events.
#2: On both FOX Channels, there are tools to avoid. More of them on FOX News, but Biz has some: for example Shep boy and Nap the tool.
FOX News worth tuning in [most of the time] — the morning show FOX and Friends; sometimes the Noon show “Outnumbered”; sometimes the panel on Brier’s show; Tucker; Hannity when he’s not tick tocking constantly; Laura.
FOX Bix worth tuning in to: Maria; Varney; Charles Payne; Melissa Francis; Lou Dobbs; Mark Levin. And lately, I think the relatively new show that Trish Reagan is hosting.
Always avoid: Cavuto on either channel; Wallace at any time; Shep Smith; Liz Claman and her pet monkey Charlie Gaspirino; Dana Perino; The Five.
Shannon Bream is OK most of the time, and Martha MacCallum once in a while.
Again: when news is breaking, defer to FOX Biz.
Wallace is a swamp cuck! What a POS! President Trump is right about Baltimore and all the other failing democratic cities. The Dems and Rinos are worthless garbage and need to be taken to the curb. It’s absolutely appalling that the Democratic candidates for President all raised their hands to give free $h!t to illegals and there are American citizens that are hurting and desperate! America first!!
I can’t wait for him to mention the 800 pound gorilla of San Francisco. I know he’s mentioned it before, but this would be a good time to make a yuge issue of it.
It’s almost unbelievable that Nancy has gotten away with whining about the border for so long, or has even remained in office, without getting hit with this truth from somewhere.
To be fair it’s almost all of California. LA is far worse in my opinion.
Here you go- from earlier today:
I can only conclude that rich boy Wallace doesn’t want the poor of Baltimore to live any better.
Chris Wallace was in the vanguard of the useless legacy media.
I’d like to mention something important here. We have seen on this very blog, posts about what our president just shouldn’t say.
Some of the comments are from a troll, but not all of them are.
Anything our president says, he absolutely should say.
The things he says that give the Uniparty the screaming conniption fits, are the very things it is most imperative that he say, again and again and again.
He is standing up for our American freedom of speech. Nothing less.
Say it loud, and say it proud, Mr. President!
Wallace was hired as part of FOX trying to project a “fair and balanced” image.
What has made him worse is that he is a vociferous NeverTrumper, and under the new mgt at FOX has been obviously told to pile it on 🙂
I’m sorry. Unable to stomach watching the entire interview. There is a good reason why the Sunday shows’ ratings are tanking. Chris Wallace et al are unbearable.
Who are the other 3 members of the board?
The uniparty attack machine at work, and not one of these elitists will ask the real question, what has Cummings done for his district?
I’d rather get a root canal without Novocain than listen to Wallace, et al.
Hmm, what about all the comments POTUS made about San Francisco, WHITE Nancy Pelosi’s district? Our president is an equal opportunity defender. These idiots are the racists, because they make everything about race. Wallace makes me sick. And Rush Limbaugh is friends with him? Can’t figure that one out.
These people won’t even let us talk about the problems that effect millions of Americans in our urban areas.
They own the disease, squalor, and misery. They are responsible for their suffering.
Our “elites” don’t care about what kind of human suffering is happening in their states, as long as their gated communities and prep schools aren’t affected.
Since Wallace and his ilk refuse to acknowledge the problems, they are complicit. They know the Democrats gave mismanaged our urban areas and real people suffer because of it. With his denials, his refusal to speak the truth, Wallace is now partly responsible for the fact that nothing is being done to help these people.
A journalist’s fundamental role is to bear witness to the truth. Wallace is a disgrace as a journalist and as a human being.
President Trump RETWEETED just now
That video has been making the rounds all weekend. Take a good look at the man being attacked. Defend that one, Squad!
The Federal deficit isn’t a problem if the interest rate the government pays on the debt goes to zero. Whoever controls the Fed controls the government. That is where the battle is being fought.
FY2008 was, in fact, the last Federal fiscal year where there was an official budget. What happened in FY2008, if we all can search our memory banks? Oh yea, TARP, a 780 billion dollar give-a-way to the banks. That money remained part of Federal spending for years afterwards, since the Federal government continued operating under Continuing Resolutions for most of Obama’s two terms.
It should be noted that even when Republicans held both houses of Congress, they still could not get a budget bill passed.
These Trump Admin guys need to cut the likes of that commie bastard never Trumper Wallace off at the knees swiftly and decisively when they ask questions that contain an assumed fact that Trump is somehow a racist. They need to immediately go on the attack and accuse Wallace on national TV of being a racist with witty reply’s like “The President is no more of a racist than you are Chris. You yourself have critized people of color policies hundreds of times. Does that make you a racist Chris or are you just critizing the job performance or policies like the President did? Which is it Chris because I can tell you, I know the President isn’t a racist, but not so sure about you!” ATOMATIC COUNTER PUNCHING WITH THE SAME RACIAL SLUR WILL MAKE WALLACE AND THE LIKE THINK TWICE ABOUT LEVYING UNFAIR FAKE NEWS ALLEGATIONS ABOUT OUR PRESIDENT IN THE FUTURE.
YUP!! The Democrats and their Media Masters have not figured out that The Race Card ain’t working anymore and if they are not afraid of being “Outed” for their Urban Democrat Party ShitHoles they should be!
I call the Black, Hispanic & Muslim Caucuses … House Slaves …. ’cause as long as they do the bidding of their DC House Masters …. that be, Global Left/Media Puppets, Mistress Nanny and Massa Denny …. they be Livin’ Large in their Safe-Seat Districts whilst the Ignorant & Poor Masses that inhabit those Districts live in vermin (Animal/Humanoid) infested abject squalor.
Yup!! That Evil Trump be a Racist alright … and the proof be in the lowest unemployment rate for Blacks, Hispanics & women in decades … if not History!
Lord Obammy & de House Slaves never did that …. & Oh!! … Never Mind!!!
I was hoping that Trump/Deplorables would take-on the Democrats and their Urban Cesspools.
None of this Safe-Seat Democrats or their Family & “Friends” could withstand the “anal examination” that Trump, Family and Deplorables hvae undergone these past three years!!
The below from: https://ilovemyfreedom.org/liberals-are-enraged-over-trumps-rat-infested-baltimore-tweet-but-is-it-true/
“This is the fourth year that Orkin has compiled the rankings, which are based on the number of rodent treatments the company performed from Sept. 15, 2017 to Sept. 15, 2018. It includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Baltimore dropped one slot from last year, when it was ranked eighth; two years ago it was No. 6 on the Orkin list. The city has undertaken several rat control measures, including the issuance of municipal garbage cans to contain waste.
Here’s the list of the top ten according to Orkin:
1. Chicago
2. Los Angeles
3. New York
4. Washington, DC
5. San Francisco
6. Detroit
7. Philadelphia
8. Cleveland
9. Baltimore
10. Denver
What do these cities have in common? All are run by rats as in Democ-RATS.”
GOD SAVE THE REPUBLIC!!
Can’t watch. Just refuse to give Wallace the click.
There are several “not even shy about it” haters of POTUS at FOX.
Cavuto, Shepherd Smith, Napolitano. Few others.
What makes Wallace the worst of all these haters is Wallace feigns objectivity and professionalism better than the others do. He makes you think he’s neutral, when he is as biased against POTUS as it gets.
What’s funny with Wallace is they present him as a “straight news” guy, but then often use him in an analyst role. And his ‘analysis is always negative towards POTUS.
Some examples I can recall:
– POTUS is “undoubtedly” stirring up racial tensions by talking about The Squad, etc
– It was “troubling” that Barr ruled that there was no obstruction
Etc. Always worst-case scenario against POTUS, and assuming worst motives and so forth.
It’s no wonder that the Establishment gave Wallace an Emmy nomination for his interview of Putin. The Establishment rewards its gatekeepers, and Wallace dutifully serves that role against usurpers like POTUS. He is worthless.
President Trump Tweeted just now
I would love to slap the sh*t out of Chris Wallace
