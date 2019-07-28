Muh UniParty – Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney -vs- Margaret Brennan…

You know Paul Ryan is pushing Fox News to jump the shark when…. After a few minutes of insufferable UniParty propaganda, even CBS is less fake news.
Margaret Brennan clutches her pearls at the outrage of Trump tweets and then settles in to the typical DC UniParty narrative: ‘We are spending too much, but lets spend more on the Central American migrants.’ Mamet was correct: to retain positions that are inherently hypocritical, leftists have to disconnect their hypothalamus, sever their hippocampus, and pretend not to know things: aka Cognitive Dissonance.
Will never forget Paul Ryan getting booed off the stage at the state fair in own state.
Had a chance to primary the barstud, allowed the usual dirty tactics to derail.
Ryan is definetly atcthe top of my list of those going up against the wall, come the revolution. Along with Harry Reid.
No cigarette, no blindfold, no mercy.
Although I admit, there are,SO MANY contenders,…Rosie, Comey,….but yup since no names dirt napping, I’d say Ryan is my own personal #1.
Not that I would DO anything, mind you.
BUT, if CW2 were to happen, which I pray it doesn’t, well,…yeah. PR has a LOT of wrongs to account for!
If there was a Civil War all those people would beat feet it out of the country until it was all over and then see if they needed to seek asylum in another country…maybe Guatemala will take them.
Speaking of the UniParty, here’s perhaps why establishment Reps probably don’t want to dig too deep: Steven Schrage supposedly worked for both the McCain and Romney campaigns. I can find proof on the Romney campaign claim. He was Romney’s Foreign Policy Adviser:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/opinions/documents/the-war-over-the-wonks.html
Mitt Romney campaign:
“Steven Schrage, former State Department international law specialist, foreign policy and trade director”
Steven Schrage
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steven_Schrage
“Steven Schrage is an American Program Director at the Center for Strategic & International Studies, Inc. He is also a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State. He is currently a Ph.D. candidate at Cambridge University.[2] Schrage has taught Economics and National Security at the Georgetown School of Foreign Service.[2]”
Tinker, Tailor, Clapper, Carter, Downer, Halper, Spy
by Mark Steyn
May 22, 2018
https://www.steynonline.com/8667/tinker-tailor-clapper-carter-downer-halper-spy
“The conference appears to have been put together at a couple of weeks’ notice by Steven Schrage, former “Co-Chair of the G8’s Anti-Crime and Terrorism Group” and a well-connected man on the counterterrorism cocktail circuit: Here he is introducing Mitt Romney to the director of the CIA’s Counterterrorist Center, and here he is spending election night in the UK at a party with Scotland Yard elite counterterrorist types. Make of that what you will – it’s a somewhat odd background for the convenor of an insipid, vanilla, cookie-cutter foreign-policy seminar – but among the small number of strangely prestigious attendees at Mr Schrage’s conference were:
~Carter Page, a petroleum-industry executive and Trump campaign volunteer;
~Christopher Steele, the former head of the Russia house at MI6;
~Stefan Halper, a University of Cambridge professor with dual UK/US citizenship.”
Schrage was a PhD. student under Halper. Nunes wants to find out why he decided to invite Miller/Page to the Cambridge event.
Oops, the video above mentions Steven Schrage, but it wasn’t the one I intended to post. Here’s the Nunes video with the Steven Schrage questions:
Wonderful interview. Margaret’s still a pissant. But, Mr. Mulvaney is always great to listen to.
She had a sour look on her face once he called out the accurate reason they are “migrating”….money. There is no such thing as an economic asylum claim. If the international community wants to make that argument, poor central American nations can ship their poor to whichever rich nations think that’s OK when it’s the US being invaded.
Nope. If it is economic asylum, why are the Billionaires and Uber Wealthy Organizations supporting and funding this invasion, not pouring money into the nations where these people live ???
The height of “journalist” laziness is spending the day reporting on tweets.
Ha!
4 years and they are still doing it. 🙂
“Indelible is the hippocampus is the laughter”
If Margaret Brennan spun facts any more she would be dizzy rather than ditzy.
Mulvaney did a great job—command of facts and bigger pictures. PDJT’s utility infielder.
Margaret Brennan is out of control. She needs a little of this….
Every single question she asked came from a negative, attack position. Not a single straight forward neutral question. This is called journalism today. Pathetic for her as she comes across a petulant child. Mulvaney did a good job.
Almost as annoying as Chris Wallace.
That’s a difficult assessment when they are both such horses’ posteriors.
Truth!
I remember one of the first sights we saw after PDJT became president was Cummings trudging up the walk to the White House, I believe with a pet bill in hand, seeking a meeting with the new president. When PDJT sent his tweets this week about Cummings’ district, all the sensors went off and suspicious cat came out from under the couch.
I have no evidence of this, but my suspicion is that PDJT and Cummings (and maybe some others as well) had some kind of understanding, not a deal mind you, but some meeting of the minds on something, and that Cummings went back on his word to PDJT, welched, reneged, thus the firestorm that poured down on him this week as his punishment. Like I said, no evidence whatsoever. Just a hunch that there is more to this than just Cummings’ border BS. Message sent. Is Cummings now targeted to be AOC’d in HIS primary? His political weaknesses were certainly all laid bare for all to see on national TV. Like I said, something more to this.
By the way, we could use a couple dozen more Mulvaneys. I LIKE that guy!
Maybe it had something to do with high prescription drug prices? Read Cumming’s tweets re his response to VSPGPDJT’s tweets.
That’s interesting because what I remember from the time President Trump took office the Democrat Black Caucus, which Elijah Cummings is a charter member, vowed to never sit down with or negotiate with this President or his administration. Indeed, they promised to embark on a mission of resistance which they continue on until this very day.
The only way the tweets could be construed as racist is to assume there is an inherent link between poverty, urban squalor, corruption, and race.
At no point in the latest series of “outrageous” tweets did the President make such a link, or even mention racial demographics. However, in order to (yet again) accuse the President of racism, Cummings and the DNC accept its existence without question. The media, as expected, not only accept that assumption as well, but are perfectly fine with propagandizing it to the world.
Racists promoting racism to supposedly fight racism.
Apologies. This was supposed to be over on the other “Sunday Talks.”
Anytime a person speaks other than a white person we are suppose to take that statement as fact. President Trump rightly called out Cummings after Cummings rude, crude and made up facts in the Congressional hearing. President Trump also correctly called out Baltimore for it’s poor living conditions. Baltimore response was the Federal government needs to fix the problem. Notice it is never Baltimore that needs to find a solution. It is not Maryland that needs to find a solution: it is only the Federal government that needs to come to the rescue. Baltimore officials did not address where all the Federal money given to them went. Media only responds that 36 percent of the residents of Baltimore are college educated as if that makes a difference…especially in todays college education requirements. Not once did President Trump suggest it was the people of Baltimore at fault…only the leadership. I also noticed that there was not huge protest by the people of Baltimore disclaiming President Trump’s facts about the state of the conditions people are living under. It all began with LBJ’s Great Society scam. President Trump as correct in his entire statement. His follow up statement about Nancy Pelosi went largely unchallenged because…oh, she is white so anything she says has to be viewed with suspicion and everyone agrees San Francisco, ran by whites, has become a hell hole.
Actually, the timing is quite perfect for this. Cummings just went on “recess”. 🙂 🙂 🙂
Here’s hoping his constituents keep him very, very busy.
I think Cummings is with Pelosi (didn’t Cummings just tweet the President today that he, Cummings, goes to Baltimore *every day*? How so, if you are in Italy, Mr. Cummings?):
Note, “Baltimore” covers allot of territory. He did not say he visits the areas of his district needing help. Yet, if he comes back and says he does, the return shot of a question would very interesting, “what are doing about it?”
The more Trump gets anti-American Left-wing democrat politicians and democrat journalist to talk about his tweets, the more people who need reading Trump’s tweets, read Trump’s tweets. What is it this happens is just common sense. The democrats being void of common sense do not understand every time they talk about Trump’s tweets, Trump’s poll numbers go up.
Not just his tweets but they get to see the entire thread. There were allot of positive comments by constituents of Elijah, supporting the President’s criticism of their living conditions that are not covered by the MSM.
From the 2019 Nessie/Webster Dictionary:
Racist:
1. (Noun) A candidate who wins a race.
(Trump was the racist over Clinton in the 2016 election).
2. (Verb) To top, solely by tweeting, verbal attacks.
( The tweet about Baltimore racisted Elijah Cummings’ comments on the border)
3. (Adverb) a heartfelt compliment.
(The patriotic speech was delivered Racistily.
4. (Adjective.)
Beautify, handsome appearance)
(The racist couple tango flawlessly).
5. (Noun) [old meaning] person who feels superior to others on basis of their race.
( He’s a racist)
(Sarcastic comment re: overuse of the term “racist” for everything Progressives disagree with)
I crush on Mick he is so damn smart and keeps the fools are their toes. The talking points for Sunday were: Pres Trump is a racist, how dare you make a 3rd world country, Guatemala sign a safe haven rule and how dare you increase spending. The alternative was shutting down the gov’t and then we would be the bad guys for doing that. She is a pearl clutcher and just as scummy as Wallace who was an ass today with our Mick.
the phrase “panties in a wad” comes to mind here…
