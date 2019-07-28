Muh UniParty – Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney -vs- Margaret Brennan…

You know Paul Ryan is pushing Fox News to jump the shark when…. After a few minutes of insufferable UniParty propaganda, even CBS is less fake news.

Margaret Brennan clutches her pearls at the outrage of Trump tweets and then settles in to the typical DC UniParty narrative: ‘We are spending too much, but lets spend more on the Central American migrants.’ Mamet was correct: to retain positions that are inherently hypocritical, leftists have to disconnect their hypothalamus, sever their hippocampus, and pretend not to know things: aka Cognitive Dissonance.

Advertisements