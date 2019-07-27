Cummings Criticizes Border Conditions – President Trump Reminds Cummings of His Home District…

Charity begins at home; so too does good governance. President Trump confronts Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings with the reality of his own district in Baltimore, Maryland, and the blight that’s been neglected for decades.

Remember, this is the district that is so manifestly leftist and corrupt, when the riots broke out in 2015 Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake told the police to stand down and give the rioters “space to destroy”. Yeah, remember her.

How did that career work out?

Or perhaps a reminder of Baltimore’s special prosecutor Marilyn Mosby; who once ruled from upon high in the congressional district. Yeah, remember her. How did that career work out even with all of the media fawning and praise?

Remember the six police officer she charged and dragged through the mud with fictitious accusations; only to see the evidence collapse in court and them being acquitted or having remaining charges dropped…

Or perhaps a reminder of the more recent Baltimore Mayor who was forced to resign as the FBI investigated her corrupt abuse of office. That would be Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who took bribes and graft through a pay-to-play bribery scandal for books she “authored” called “Healthy Holly”.

Want a city contract?…. buy some books, easy peasy.

.

Yes, there are rats in Baltimore.

Both kinds…

