Cummings Criticizes Border Conditions – President Trump Reminds Cummings of His Home District…

Charity begins at home; so too does good governance.  President Trump confronts Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings with the reality of his own district in Baltimore, Maryland, and the blight that’s been neglected for decades.

Remember, this is the district that is so manifestly leftist and corrupt, when the riots broke out in 2015 Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake told the police to stand down and give the rioters “space to destroy”. Yeah, remember her.

How did that career work out?

Or perhaps a reminder of Baltimore’s special prosecutor Marilyn Mosby; who once ruled from upon high in the congressional district.  Yeah, remember her.  How did that career work out even with all of the media fawning and praise?

Remember the six police officer she charged and dragged through the mud with fictitious accusations; only to see the evidence collapse in court and them being acquitted or having remaining charges dropped…

Or perhaps a reminder of the more recent Baltimore Mayor who was forced to resign as the FBI investigated her corrupt abuse of office.  That would be Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who took bribes and graft through a pay-to-play bribery scandal for books she “authored” called “Healthy Holly”.

Want a city contract?…. buy some books, easy peasy.

Yes, there are rats in Baltimore.

Both kinds…

32 Responses to Cummings Criticizes Border Conditions – President Trump Reminds Cummings of His Home District…

  1. Rachel Guess says:
    July 27, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    I could not agree with POTUS more on this issue.

    • ALEX says:
      July 27, 2019 at 3:41 pm

      These are the issues our President and his unique ability to unhinge these leftist bullies shine. They have no answers ….none.

    • Lack is not all says:
      July 27, 2019 at 4:02 pm

      Our President is a Titan, carries the weight of the world. I am amazed at his abilities, his sense of time and his wiliness to fight for what is right. He feels sorry for people in Cunn’s district, in the hands of a crook. He never shies from a good fight. I couldn’t love you more Mr. President. I’ve must’ve done something really good in this world to deserve Mr. Trump as my President. Never, never had one like him in this country or any other countries I lived.

    • Raptor says:
      July 27, 2019 at 4:04 pm

      Thump is the Master at the Art of Trolling
      You hit him, he hits you back ten times as hard.
      I live just outside DC, and I can smell the swamp from my house!
      Cummings district is right up I-95 and I went to Dental school there.
      My classmate was murdered 6 days before graduation there.
      Baltimore, “AKA “Charm City”, has just surpassed Boston in the “worst Drivers in America” survey by Allstate …”Among the nation’s 200 largest cities, Baltimore motorists get into a crash, on average, once every 3.8 years. That’s 163 percent more likely than the national frequency rate”
      Cummings just stepped in it, bigly!
      Grab some popcorn, enjoy the show!
      As our Lion says “…Relax, I got this…”…

    • Bob says:
      July 27, 2019 at 4:07 pm

      Cummings is a race bating ding bat with a job in congress that he is not qualified for. If you really want to see his dilapidated district, take a ride looking out of a Amtrak train window going north thru the area. The train goes behind the miles of row houses that should have been demolished fifty years ago.
      There is no fix for this area….unfortunately, not even the govt. will invest in the area, and no self respecting developer would give the area a second look, knowing if new homes were built, once occupied the place would be inhabitable faster than the time it took to build.
      Cummings is about as honorable as the crook that just resigned in Puerto Rico, and that’s saying something.

  2. ALEX says:
    July 27, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    Excellent Mr. President. Now do San Fran NaN next.

    I believe it was Limbaugh or someone like him who mentioned just the homelessness and filth of these left wing hell holes needs to be hammered over and over.

    Finally……Take it to these bullies.

    • dd_sc says:
      July 27, 2019 at 3:43 pm

      Tie the two together. Pelosi’s father and brother were both mayors of Baltimore. I’ve been told the decline of Baltimore began with them.

      Liked by 4 people

      July 27, 2019 at 3:43 pm

      I winced a bit after the comment. But I have learned. POTUS has big brass ones and knows the MSM will jump all over this. The libs will play the racist card, but the people will get what he is saying. MSM will carry this because they want to get off the success of the economy, emoluments case, border wall case, Mueller hearing. They will cover this thinking they will paint POTUS as a racist but everyone knows Baltimore, LA, SF, Chicago and most Dem run cities are rat infested poop holes. The libs and media take the bait every time. POTUS talks in imagery. I am picturing what the worst Dems cities look like in my mind.

      Liked by 3 people

    July 27, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    let’s investigate public “servants” who are worth hundreds of millions…not possible? 44 and 42 prove it daily….

    Liked by 5 people

    July 27, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    Sadly it seems many cities have ambition to replicate Baltimore’s decompensation. Portland Oregon comes to mind. When city officials manifest incapability to logically prioritize in the interests of citizens, it’s a sure sign of nascent corruption which is the primary force responsible for the degradation President Trump is describing. Baltimore’s condition should be a warning heeded by cities across the country, but it probably won’t be taken that way in too many places.

    Liked by 3 people

    July 27, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Hairless and ones with fur…

    Reply
      July 27, 2019 at 3:58 pm

      Slug has always come to mind for me, in regards to this hairless one, though I guess rat does describe his character better.

      Like

    July 27, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    If you drive around downtown Baltimore, you are shocked by the number of dilapidated row houses with bars on their windows and doors. It’s a (blank)hole.

    Liked by 2 people

    July 27, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    What a time to be alive.

    Trump does not start his Twitter wars without a lot of advance intelligence. Feeding Cummings to the Kraken would be a spectacle for the ages.

    Liked by 1 person

    July 27, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    Hahaha! Be careful of finger pointing….
    There are three pointing back at you!!

    Case in point!

    Cummings, stupid as a can of spinach…. And just as nasty!!

    Liked by 1 person

      July 27, 2019 at 3:58 pm

      hey! I like spinach. And who could dislike Popeye?

      Like

      July 27, 2019 at 3:58 pm

      I guess I should have specified, be careful of finger pointing, mr cummings….

      Like

      July 27, 2019 at 4:04 pm

      And now Gavin Newsom is pointing fingers. Look at the responses to this tweet- he’s not getting away with it.

      Like

    July 27, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    Reminding Democrats that the poverty and misery of America’s inner cities can be laid at their doorstep because they’re in control of many of them. New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Detroit, Philadelphia and DC have been ruled by Democrats for decades. I live in Los Angeles and the last good mayor we had was Richard Riordan. He was a squishy RINO to be sure, but a helluva lot better than the mayors they’ve had since he was last in office.

    Liked by 1 person

    July 27, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    Go back home to Baltimore, Elijah, and fix the problems there. Then come back to DC and show us how it’s done.

    Why do you look at the splinter in your brother’s eye but don’t notice the beam of wood in your own eye?
    Matthew 7:3

    Liked by 2 people

    July 27, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    If ole corrupt political hack Cummings and his way too young wife ever spent 10 minutes in crime ridden Baltimore maybe they would worry about his gross district. What happened to Cummings old wife? Did he knock her off so he could be with his young mistress? What a pillar of the community!!

    Liked by 2 people

    July 27, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    This lady is from Baltimore and has posted some videos on her Twitter:

    Liked by 2 people

      July 27, 2019 at 4:02 pm

      “Meanwhile they’re worried about the kids at the border.”
      Indeed, the Democrats fixation on importing more poverty has cost their party its traditional base.

      Reply
    July 27, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    Trump may be hitting on some solid campaign strategy here: Attacking urban scumbags with high profiles like Cummings, Tlaib et al. Nobody likes scumbags, and they’re inevitably bullies and people like when bullies get punched in the nose. No, Trump may not win in Detroit, but he doesn’t have to win, he only needs to close the margin a teensy bit and Michigan is his. Repeat elsewhere and he wins in a landslide.

    Liked by 1 person

    July 27, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    How will 45 link Baltimore, NYC, San Francisco and other liberal areas like DC??? FAKE NEWS HEADLINES!!!

    “Authorities in Baltimore are looking for three suspects in connection with an attack on a civilian employee of the Baltimore Police Department that was captured on a surveillance camera and sparked outrage”

    Liked by 1 person

    July 27, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    Cummings and his cronies made the wrong move by bringing up Ivanka and Jared’s emails. Trump won’t stand for his pet being scrutinized.

    Like

    July 27, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    Just one more example why the progressive/socialist left despise our president. But, you know, I think it’s more like they’re scared sh!!less of him. Never in my 67 years have I witnessed a more profound definition of ‘leadership’ than displayed by this good man daily — and no one respected President Reagan more than me.

    Godspeed President Trump. And please stay after ’em all.

    Like

    July 27, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    Everyone knows 44 did nothing for the inner cities…45 will be the Greatest President for all Americans….with Trade Deals ready and the recent Tax Cuts, we will see the return of investment…Businesses are just waiting for Safety and Security!

    45 is going to campaign EVERYWHERE!

    Like

    July 27, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    It is not just the unsightly and unsafe street conditions in our largest cities. The doctor was on Tucker Carlson last night telling us that soon the Black Plague will return in force thanks to the filth and the rats, just as happened centuries ago. He says the Plague can be treated with modern antibiotics, but first you have to know who has it. The rapid spread of disease has long been my greatest fear of unchecked illegal immigration, and it’s here now.

    Like

    July 27, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    Speaker Pelosi is also originally from Baltimore. Her father was the mayor and also represented Baltimore in Congress at one time. Nancy learned her politics in Baltimore and took the to the other shore.
    Elijah needs to pay attention to his wife’s doings also, or they might both end up in jail. Wouldn’t that be fun?

    Like

    Reply

