President Trump USA Worker Initiative Celebrates One-Year Anniversary – 3:30pm Livestream…

The U.S. worker initiative is one of the least discussed success stories in the landscape of MAGAnomics. At the heart of the program is a new-era retraining program through a partnership between private companies and the education sector. There are programs ongoing throughout the nation and it really is a remarkable success.

[White House] Today, President Trump, Vice President Pence, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump and members of the Cabinet will host an event at the White House with workers and CEOs to celebrate the one year anniversary since the launch of the Pledge to America’s Workers.

Over the course of the last year, Ivanka Trump has spearheaded a call-to-action for States and the private sector to create new education and training opportunities to better serve the American worker and encourage private investment in workforce development. On the first day of this month, President Trump signed a proclamation for Pledge to America’s Workers Month, 2019 and over the past few weeks Administration officials have crisscrossed the country to more than 17 cities to encourage this critical workforce development investment.

The White House is thrilled to announce that since President Trump signed the Executive Order, more than 300 companies and organizations have signed the Pledge, contributing to over 12 MILLION new opportunities for American students and workers over the next five years. Included in that is a huge commitment announced by NAM today that they have signed the Pledge to offer training opportunities to 1.2 Million American workers.

The celebration event is a culmination of the year-long effort, intended to highlight workers’ stories and the role of the private sector in workforce development. Employees and CEOs of companies from around the country that have signed the Pledge to America’s Workers will be in attendance. Members of Congress and local legislators will also be participating in the event.

“Our mission is straightforward: to ensure inclusive growth and opportunity in our booming economy by creating pathways for all Americans, regardless of age or background, to acquiring the skills needed to secure and retain high-paying jobs,” said Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President.

By the Numbers – As of July 25, 2019:

NEWS: Total # of Pledges (individuals impacted) – 12,730,505

-Total # of Companies/Associations – 335

-Total # of States – 35 states + the District of Columbia

-Total # of Governors – 37 Governors

-Total # of Countries – 12 countries + USA

