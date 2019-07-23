DOJ Opens Broad, New Antitrust Review of Big Tech Companies…

Posted on July 23, 2019

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced a new and broad review of on-line tech companies to investigate if their activity is violating antitrust laws.   The DOJ announcement explains: “Review Focuses on Practices that Create or Maintain Structural Impediments to Greater Competition and User Benefits.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, “The new antitrust inquiry … could ratchet up the already considerable regulatory pressures facing the top U.S. tech firms. The review is designed to go above and beyond recent plans for scrutinizing the tech sector that were crafted by the department and the Federal Trade Commission.”

Full Press Release: The Department of Justice announced today that the Department’s Antitrust Division is reviewing whether and how market-leading online platforms have achieved market power and are engaging in practices that have reduced competition, stifled innovation, or otherwise harmed consumers.

The Department’s review will consider the widespread concerns that consumers, businesses, and entrepreneurs have expressed about search, social media, and some retail services online. The Department’s Antitrust Division is conferring with and seeking information from the public, including industry participants who have direct insight into competition in online platforms, as well as others.

“Without the discipline of meaningful market-based competition, digital platforms may act in ways that are not responsive to consumer demands,” said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Antitrust Division. “The Department’s antitrust review will explore these important issues.”

The goal of the Department’s review is to assess the competitive conditions in the online marketplace in an objective and fair-minded manner and to ensure Americans have access to free markets in which companies compete on the merits to provide services that users want.  If violations of law are identified, the Department will proceed appropriately to seek redress.  (link)

8 Responses to DOJ Opens Broad, New Antitrust Review of Big Tech Companies…

  1. Maquis says:
    July 23, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    Been asking President Trump to pursue this for a good while now, hope it bears good fruit.

  2. CHAOS_ACTUAL says:
    July 23, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Big Tech: [Exit pursued by a Barr]

  3. Bogeyfree says:
    July 23, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Love the logo!

    Think Differently

    Vote MAGA in 2020

  4. FL_GUY says:
    July 23, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    With the Google expose coming out tomorrow from OKeefe, should prove interesting.

    I suspect the tech giants plans to control the 2020 election are getting ready to go down the drain.

  5. Eric says:
    July 23, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    These companies are obviously too powerful, but the DOJ may have an uphill climb here proving that they have harmed the consumer.

  6. Right to reply says:
    July 23, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    Good! No one single entity should have the power to decide an election, an opinion, or a purchase! They need to go after cable TV next!

  7. Bucknutguy says:
    July 23, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    Unfortunately anti-trust is a distraction from the real issues of privacy and sensorship. Swamp doing swamp things.

