July 22nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #914

USA * 🇺🇸 * 9 more Days to Trump Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (471 Days to E-Day)
(Cincinnati, Ohio, Thursday, Aug 1 at 7pm ET)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”Do not fret because of those who are evil or be envious of those who do wrong;
for like the grass they will soon wither, like green plants they will soon die away.” 🌟
-— Psalm 37:1-2
————–
***Praise: President Trump/MAGA Team are safely in the White House
***Praise: Middle East Christians thanked President Trump for saving them
***Praise: Investment in US from China has plunged ~90 % under Pres. Trump
***Praise: Prescription drug prices is decreasing
***Praise: Omar’s questionable past is being uncovered
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for Pres. Trump and MAGA Team
— for productive working meeting with PM of Pakistan–wisdom & willingness to make his country better
— for protection & success for ICE agents while arresting/deporting illegal aliens
— for extra protection and healing for our Border Patrols who were assaulted during illegal aliens rush, about 50, to our border Friday night (might be a dry run)
— for confirmation for rest of President Trump’s nominees
— for more MAGA candidates to run for various offices thru-out USA and in DC
— more Opposition lies and deceit be exposed this week
— crimes committed by “The Squad” be exposed to sunlight soon, esp inciting violence
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for protection for all Trump Supporters
— for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection and healing
— 🇺🇸 We Love USA 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “On this Space Exploration Day, we celebrate our tremendous technological advancements, honor those we have lost in the pursuit of discovery, and embrace the American Spirit that has inspired our Nation to lead the world in space..” —(7-20-19)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary.…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31”
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday July 22, 2019—–
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Tweet with article and video. – (1:49)
Trying to make a difference on both sides of border issue
https://www.mychamplainvalley.com/news/trying-to-make-a-difference-on-both-sides-of-border-issue/
—————
Related
Previous (July 19th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/19/july-19th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-911/comment-page-1/#comment-7202524
Tweet with Breitbart article and picture of Mary Ann Mendoza and POTUS.
Twitter Suspends Angel Mom for Posting About Illegal Immigration
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2019/07/19/twitter-suspends-angel-mom-for-posting-about-illegal-immigration/amp/
Too many links at once caused the moderation Still. 😦
No problem. That’s what I figured.
Thanks for the update ~ 🙂
Ad Lib,
Stillwater runs deep!
A few older tweets.
Picture of the wall from a distance. Image is taken from further back on the U.S. side so you can see the steepness of the mountainside where Project 1’s wall ends.
Picture of wall from Mexico side looking up the mountain.
Humorous Trump meme with Great Wall of China.
30′ tall please, not 18′.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In an ideal world…
🙂
Did you say in previous tweets that they want to build up further and/or around the other side of the mountain?
LikeLike
WBTH wants to build a sister wall, on the other side of the mountain. The 3/4 mile section they want to build is on the other side of the mountain where Army Corps of Engineers left off and where too lazy to build up on the higher grade.
Somehow I don’t think they are working on that now as I don’t know how they would keep it secret. Though Brian tweeted last month about trying to get a blasting permit for part of the rock cliff (my memory may be off on the details.)
But my guess is they are working on at least a 2 mile section as Tommy Fisher mentioned something about this in an older interview before the section 1 wall videos came out. (Purely speculation though as there are a number of possible locations. Got to keep everyone guessing. Some release info is is probably misdirection for those against the wall.)
Q: You know, if you get enough idiots in a room together, you can get them to agree to anything – even a wall that isn’t going to be anywhere near as effective as they think. Most of the border that can have walls already does – and the effects? Not much.
A: Our first border wall had been 100% effective, not a single crossing and border agents said it impacted the entire sector.
– Brian Kolfage (July 18, 2019)
Stillwater, if that is true, then I’d like to ask Brian Kolfage& you if you believe what he said: Why are dimms obstructing & opposing a wall that won’t work? If a proper wall didn’t work, dimms would fund it then laugh & make fun of Mr. T & those who want a wall as part of a secure border program.
Also, if walls don’t work, why do the rich dimms live behind them? And do you want to tell the Vatican that THEIR wall doesn’t work?
How about we build a nice wall anyway & see if your Mr. K is correct. I’ll bet he ISN’T! 🙂
SamFox
Stillwater, OK, you do support the wall. Thanks! My post was written before your pics showed up on the page I was on. They came back after I had to leave the page to check in with Word Press.
WP won’t let me like posts for some reason. If It did there would be likes from me on MANY replies.
Blessings to all!
SamFox
See my comment below in response to you. I put it in the wrong place. I think we are all in agreement but it might have been confusing the way I posted it.
Edit: Ignore this second comment. I didn’t fully notice this is your second response so didn’t fully read it. I’m confusing myself with what comment is placed where. lol 🙂
Stillwater, No worries M8. We are good. Blame it on Word Press or who ever administrates this site as far as posting goes. I have to check in with WP every reply & the page dances around & sometimes resets.
Blessings. Stay safe.
SamFox
WP is playing their games. They don’t like some topics we discuss. lol
CTH admin does their best in spite of this.
Best wishes to you to Sam Fox. 🙂
Ah….the dancing around is because all of the different pictures, tweets, and videos each upload at different speeds. You might also have a slow running DSL.
As for having to repeatedly log in, trying using using Duck Duck Go, or Brave Browser….I’ve heard others say both of these help with the problem.
Join the club…..
Thanks ~
Yea, WP can be a hassle sometimes. 🙂
I think you might be misreading with the way I presented the tweet. The “Q:” comment was another user, not Kolfage. The “A:” comment is Kolfages response countering the user’s comment.
So Brian is saying that walls work. Whether it’s WBTW’s project 1(in this instance), Trumps wall, or the Vatican’s wall, etc.
Go into the tweet and you can see the full comment chain. I’ll present it below so it’s easier to read.
Angel Families’ Heartbreaking Stories – Build The Wall! – (June) – (18:58)
“Highlights from the We Build The Wall Wall-A-Thon.”
(Edited clip.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Larger comment held up in moderation so I’m breaking up the size of it and reposting.
Tweet with Breitbart article and picture of Mary Ann Mendoza and POTUS.
Twitter Suspends Angel Mom for Posting About Illegal Immigration
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2019/07/19/twitter-suspends-angel-mom-for-posting-about-illegal-immigration/amp/
Terrific posts, Stillwater!
LikeLiked by 1 person
SAUDI MINISTER SAYS IRAN’S ACTIONS ARE UNACCEPTABLE
“Any attack on the freedom of navigation is a violation of international law,” Adel Aljubeir said in a Twitter post.
BY REUTERS – JULY 21, 2019 @ 22:57
https://www.jpost.com/Breaking-News/Saudi-minister-says-Irans-actions-are-unacceptable-596406
Saudi Minister? Oxymoron? Wow!
LOL! Knew better…Saudi Foreign Minister!
They are letting them into Israel where they’ll probably try to stir up trouble.
The “Squad” or as we like to call them, the four horsewomen of the apocalypse, have rode into the news again. The Democrat congresswomen attacked the President and the President always punches back. Hard.
Just like the original horsemen, death, famine, pestilence, and war, the four horsewomen offer nothing but misery to humanity.
First up and riding high is“Stupidity”. From the Green New Deal to the “concentration camps” at the border, “stupidity” pushes the limits of ignorance.
“Profanity” opens her mouth and the foulest lies and vile words spew out like a backed up sewer line, even her horse can’t bear her screeches of constant vilification of her opponents.
“Bigotry” raises her head and mocks America and our greatest ally Israel. She makes light of 9/11 with “somebody did something” She hates America and isn’t shy about letting everyone know.
And finally, “Insanity”, as Trump derangement syndrome has driven the Left completely insane!
If you see the Four Horsewomen of the Democrat Apocalypse riding towards you, it’s time to call them out as the anti-American, open borders, socialist zealots they are.
—GrrrTeam
“Greatest ally”? Sure. Whatever. I’ll play along with using these four gals to anchor down the democrats. And I believe that Omar likely married her brother. But I’ll not go along with the fiction that Israel is our 51st State. No way, no how. And the Christian Zionists are going to have to eat some crow when it becomes apparent that Epstein was working for Mossad to get blackmail material in order to influence the American government – by running a pedophile operation.
I just call these air heads the squat. They are what’s left of a chicken’s dinner after it ‘squats’ to you know what.
Hope I am not being cruel to chickens.
SamFox
The Four Headed Hydra of the Hate.
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/147885/MPs-call-for-charging-foreign-ships-a-toll-to-cross-Strait-of
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/147905/Iran-to-start-constructing-2nd-phase-of-Bushehr-nuclear-power
The Brits claimed there would be serious consequences for their ship having been seized. Credibility is on the line.
Calling Chamberlain?
Iran should ask Argentina how it worked out for them.
And…charging a toll for use of international waters. And…expanding their nuclear program. What is the tipping point?
OK…..Well let’s see……
I know they have a great military…….go get some payback…😎
I anticipate they will jump through hoops and bow down to avoid ruffling Iran’s feathers, largely because any conflict may incite serious muslim violence in the UK.
The spice must flow.
Just days ago Trump was getting no traction getting nations to come to some agreement on mutual defense for shipping. Because they are children who are indulging TDS.
Let’s see what happens now as Iran pushes things.
What the heck? I thought we were forcing Mexico to accept the “Safe Third Country” concept. https://japantoday.com/category/world/refile-update-2-mexico-dodges-bullet-on-%27safe-third-country%27-talks-with-u.s.-after-stemming-migrant-flows
FTA:
“Secretary Pompeo thanked Foreign Secretary Ebrard for Mexico’s increased immigration enforcement efforts, which initial indications suggest is leading to reduced flows of illegal immigrants arriving at the U.S. southern border,” State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement….
The Mexican ambassador to Washington, Martha Barcena, on Thursday said “we have said once and again that we are not ready to sign” any such safe third country agreement.”
Both tariffs and agreement on asylum rules were avoided by Mexico. Looks like a big win for AMLO, for now, by merely “reducing the flows” of illegals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…race, religion or socioeconomic status…” Hmm. In this day & age the fascists, ‘progressives’ & dimms could be added to the list under “their psychopathic status”. That’s because they are all poster children for Trump Derangement Syndrome
SamFox
This happened in Canada, Vancouver area, yesterday afternoon. A Canadian father wearing a Trump T-shirt. Really well worth the look.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Another example of rampant goateeism. Goatees. Because Lenin.
I would add that, in the end, I feel sorry for the guy who was the initiator of the verbal aggression. But how to deal with these people who don’t hesitate to insult or harass people, and for that matter older people, wearing a Trump shirt?
I have an idea. Let’s all start wearing our Trump gear out in public. We can just beat the living hell out of anybody that gives us grief over it. Eventually they will stop.
I assume this is a joke but it is in poor taste. Of course one ought to defend onesel as needed but only as physically needed. To do otherwise is not only wrong but is political self defeating.
Telescoping night sticks.
Flick of the wrist, extends from about 6” to 2 and a half feet.
Then you have a “steel” nightstick. Can carry it on your belt or in your purse.
Hit anywhere on the body…..They won’t come back.
Stay away from the head……..”Just Wound Them”
“Welcome to the party pal”
How about a Betsy Ross flag?
shoulda Buzz-Aldrin’d goatee boy there
On the whacky show ’90 Day Fiance’, a Central American woman here on a Fiance Visa commits domestic assault 3 times (1st 2x husband dropped charges), and it lo9ks like her lawyer will wiggle her out of problems.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, I didn’t even know we shared a border with Kazakhstan.
It will have to be a tragedy so great that the msm and radical Dems cannot ignore it or attempt to minimize its seriousness. It could happen tomorrow, and it’s a miracle that our wonderful and brave protectors have prevented it for many years.
This is the canary in the coal mine for the Obama race card strategy:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/21/nbc-poll-wide-majority-see-improved-race-relations-under-president-trump/
The Dems will never fully let go of this hustle, but if we win in 2020, we can be rid of much of that poison that has infected this nation since 2007 or so.
Everyone knows these issues were much worse under Obama. The media doesn’t want to admit why that was the case, but everyone knows the reasons.
America is finally starting to come out of its long nightmare. But we have to win 2020 to seal the deal. Then scam artists like Sharpton, Obama, John Lewis, Omar and AOC can finally be taken off their false martyr/hero pedestals.
I feel sorry for the people that live in the cities that Obama and the Democrats burned.
Those places are screwed for a long time.
LikeLike
That is a great report of the type should enrage all voters.
I think it’s racist not to hold Obama to the same standards we held Nixon to.
No justice, no peace.
https://lawandcrime.com/
Miss Michigan stripped of title because of tweets that were labeled offensive. She supports President Trump.
Just one more example of Conservatives being silenced and punished for political views.
To those throwbacks to the Dark Ages, she is a heretic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The media is so desperate to drum up panic about climate change, they are reporting “feels like” temperatures instead of actual temperatures, which is what is recorded in the historical record.
Feels like BS to me.
What would be the effect of this Global Warming fraud and coercion, if successful? To make part of the world fools and part hypocrites; to support criminal level roguery and error all over the earth. The power mad and money grubbing global warming fraudsters are trying to convert simple and natural changes in the weather into an engine with which to
enslave mankind to filch ever more power and ever more wealth to themselves. These anti-scientists have, in fact, declared war on both science and humanity.
The effect would be to facilitate the implementation of socialism. That’s what it’s all about.
They stated doing this a number of years back so they could scream that it’s 110 (feels like) outside! It helps feed into the whole we’re going to die because it’s too hot.
Biggies this week.
– Epstein document release. Democrat MOAB?
– Mueller dud testimony?
Some writer at the NY Post is saying look for the OIG report around Aug 15th.
i think May leaving in the middle of the week is big.
In the essay, published on WeChat ( heavily censored but this got out), a middle-aged, Shanghai-based, middle class author dreams of a more open, cosmopolitan, and accepting China for the generations to come.
https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s?__biz=MzU3NDgxMjgzOQ==&mid=2247483803&idx=1&sn=5a5b67fa3be5105d2628ab032e120ed1&chksm=fd2de653ca5a6f452984e8965e34e1c51dffc1fd61afd445b88a8d054d35780612b1dab2e31b&mpshare=1&scene=1&srcid=&pass_ticket=kfZfT5gQWHXF%2BHmWvVUUaWtLdBlSGsaP57cD6yLtzrVUhFKwtNCKvdEobnWns4o4#rd
A partial translation here.
“I believe that in a better world, three-year-old children wouldn’t have to jump the gun [on life], people wouldn’t have to join the government or strike it rich in order to realize their personal worth, and growing up wouldn’t mean losing the opportunity and ability to speak [your mind].
In a better world, my daughter, who is studying archaeology abroad, could return to her motherland and have no problem staying in touch with her far-flung friends online, and could read the latest literature in her field to her heart’s content.
In a better world, if my descendants wanted to write, they wouldn’t face any of the trepidation that I do, wouldn’t contort the beautiful words of our language into ugly homophones just to avoid being labeled “sensitive.”
In a better world, if a city like our Shanghai, or any city, wanted to enforce a trash sorting system, or made a big fuss over ostentation, or demolished a thriving street full of food stalls, the city’s inhabitants would at least have the chance to vote or to say something first.
In a better world, young people wouldn’t all be forced into IT or finance or e-commerce, but would go off to sing, paint, write, make films, and would have free rein to develop their creativity. We don’t have to look far—just look at how our neighbors, Japan and South Korea, have surpassed us in the arts!
In a better world, we wouldn’t just let mathematicians, physicists, and chemists focus on their research, like Ren Zhengfei says—we would also make room for historians, philosophers, and anthropologists to discover the past and reveal to us the reality of human existence, and would let our children know and remember the glory and the suffering of our people.
In a better world, our children, and our children’s children, would be able to live together in peace and equality, to be part of the global conversation, and to share in the blessings of human civilization, no matter their ethnicity, faith, skin color, gender, or sexual orientation.
Elton John is already 72 years old, and has just started his two-year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. He will perform at over 200 venues in 90-some countries all over the world. He will perform in Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. But he will not come here, to the largest country in the world.
In a better world, our marvelous, modern cities would be welcoming Elton John, and our children would be able to partake of the world’s greatest art, because art is the jewel of civilization. Of all the wonders humanity creates, only art is universal and immortal.
Many of us have experienced, or yearned for, this better world, but we also know how far away that world is from ours. So we worry, we emigrate, we indulge, we each guard our own little scrap of land. Many of us, because we think we are wise and prudent, choose to give up hope, to blame ourselves, to accept reality, to lead double lives. I see the utility of this choice: it takes into account only what you can accomplish in the years of your life, and leaves out your children and your children’s children. More importantly, to make this choice is to give up the fight for your personal destiny, and thus to give up the essence of life”.
This of course contrasts with the CCP now encouraging children to act out the Cultural Revolution
“Photos of this event breaking out in social media today. Primary school-aged kids in Chaoyang Beijing drilling as Red Guards in a Young Pioneers “Pass down the red gene, Struggle to be a good team member of the New Era” (传承红色基因 争做新时代好队员) activity July 11th.”
Read and see this:
优述/You Shu
@You_Shu_China
2. This shot wasn’t shared on the official release but it’s re-enacting a Cultural Revolutionary struggle session “to bring down the ‘newly rich’ (Tuhao/土豪). The real history of course is not taught in China but anyone who lived through these horrors knows.
https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/f-EGGDEc8IH3-jBStEsVgQ
Now the children. CCP under the madman, Xi Mao2.0.
The Red Guard reappears… Not a good harbinger of things to come. The Chinese leaders think the future might need a little more zealous subjects.
Washington Examiner: Trump has not built a single mile of new border fence after 30 months in office
“…In a statement last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the federal agency overseeing border barrier construction, confirmed that all the fencing completed since Trump took office is “in place of dilapidated designs” because the existing fence was in need of replacement. …”
“…The 50 miles of completed replacement barrier is a 10-mile gain since early April. In Trump’s two and a half years in office, his administration has installed an average 1.7 miles of barrier per month, and none of it in areas that did not previously have some sort of barrier. A total 205 miles of new and replacement barrier has been funded in the two and a half years since Trump took office….”
“…Meanwhile, the administration maintains that significant portions of new wall will be finished in the time remaining in Trump’s term. Army Corps Commanding Gen. Todd T. Semonite said earlier this spring the Corps will put up 450 miles of wall by November 2020.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/trump-has-not-built-a-single-mile-of-new-border-fence-after-30-months-in-office
Not encouraging.
Has the SJW Social Media world accepted Erica Thomas is a liar?
sundance use to have a post on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre. There was none this year. I noticed.
If anyone sees what is happening in Hong Kong, and Taiwan, it all relates back to this event that shattered any illusions that China is ‘reforming’ and the #GreatChinaPayroll tergiversators are now exposed.
Read this thread
https://mobile.twitter.com/jeffielam/status/1153022292919586817
Chaos and bloodshed in Hong Kong district as hundreds of masked men assault protesters, journalists, residents
https://www.hongkongfp.com/2019/07/22/just-chaos-bloodshed-hong-kong-district-hundreds-masked-men-assault-protesters-journalists-residents/
Hong Kong police deploy tear gas, rubber bullets against protesters as gov’t slams ‘direct challenge to national sovereignty’
https://www.hongkongfp.com/2019/07/21/breaking-hong-kong-police-deploy-tear-gas-protesters-govt-slams-direct-challenge-national-sovereignty/
Hong Kong police made no arrests after mob assaulted commuters, protesters, journalists in Yuen Long
https://www.hongkongfp.com/2019/07/22/hong-kong-police-made-no-arrests-mob-assaulted-commuters-protesters-journalists-yuen-long/
Pray for the brave people of Hong Kong. They are on the front
Ines.
