John Solomon Outlines More Documented DOJ Corruption by Special Counsel Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann…

Posted on July 22, 2019 by

John Solomon has an interesting report at The Hill documenting the special counsel attempting to leverage a Russian oligarch to deliver false testimony for their fabricated case against Donald Trump.  What Solomon outlines is gross prosecutor misconduct.

The basic elements of the construct are described in the first two minutes of this radio interview video.  WATCH/LISTEN:

[ARTICLE HERE]

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2020, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Ukraine, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

40 Responses to John Solomon Outlines More Documented DOJ Corruption by Special Counsel Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann…

  1. Trumpstumper says:
    July 22, 2019 at 8:18 pm

    Mueller? Mueller? Mueller?
    Anybody?

    Like

    Reply
    • RKEESX says:
      July 22, 2019 at 8:47 pm

      WEISSMANN IS A DAMN THUG AND BELONGS IN JAIL WHERE HE HAS PUT INNOCENT ACCOUNTANTS, ETC.. NOT TO MENTION SAID ACCOUNTANTS LOSING THEIR JOBS ON HIS ACCOUNT. ANDERSON ACCOUNTING, ETC.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • justlizzyp says:
        July 22, 2019 at 9:21 pm

        When I went back to college there was a young lady who was about a year ahead of me. She was one of those very annoying, alpha Mean Girl types who was the president of the universities Beta Alpha Psi chapter. (Beta is the accounting student’s national honor society type organization) She took a great deal of pleasure in letting EVERYONE know that she’d been offered a job with Andersen after graduation. Less than a year later they were gone. I wasn’t sure if I should feel sorry for her or gloat. I’m not really proud of that, reading it now, but I can’t begin to describe how annoying she was. Think Tracy Flick from the movie Election. The kind of person who regularly screwed over the rest of her group on group projects and kissed up to instructors in super annoying and obvious ways.

        I did feel very sorry for the rest of their employees.

        Like

        Reply
    • albertus magnus says:
      July 22, 2019 at 9:04 pm

      He is at home practicing how to avoid answering questions.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. Caius Lowell says:
    July 22, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    Solomon says prosecutor misconduct; CL says standard 0bama procedure…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. The Akh says:
    July 22, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    Can’t wait for Mueller’s testimony. Nadler and Schiff have promised things!

    This is going to be hilarious…someday.

    Like

    Reply
    • Some old guy says:
      July 22, 2019 at 8:35 pm

      I hear Bobby’s coming down with a dreadful case of bronchitis and fears he can’t make tomorrow’s scheduled testimony. In all seriousness, I cannot but help but believe, at a minimum they’ll reschedule.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. Elric VIII says:
    July 22, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Attorney General Barr needs to put the squeeze on Weissmann. Weissmann can dish it out, but I’ll bet he can’t take it.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. ilcon says:
    July 22, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Read this before watching Hannity tonight.

    Like

    Reply
  6. L4grasshopper says:
    July 22, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    Sounds like a great topic to question Mueller on 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  7. The Akh says:
    July 22, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    A more detailed look from Solomon’s article at The Hill. These agencies need to be completely leveled.

    https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/454185-how-mueller-deputy-andrew-weissmanns-offer-to-an-oligarch-could-boomerang

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Zorro says:
    July 22, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    America’s most powerful destroyer is the USS Weissmann.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Meagara says:
    July 22, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    Regarding: Weissman’s move “only” two weeks after Mueller appointment:
    a] Indication that Weissman was “the boss.”

    b] Knew the dossier was bs already.

    I believe even though Strzok may have had doubt about the dossier earlier, many top dolts in the FBI and CIA believed in the dossier until everybody but CNN laughed at it when BuzzFeed released it.

    I think that was a shock to many, that Comey’s movement to “brief” Trump and arrange the release to CNN didn’t get public reaction they thought.

    Steele might have thought same when US Media wouldn’t publish news of “his” dossier and he came to America to push it–naturally since it was first meant to alter the election.

    Media establishments like MSNBC and NYTimes only started to believe in dossier after pols like Rep. Schiff stated the dossier was important for RussiaGate.

    Like

    Reply
    • Meagara says:
      July 22, 2019 at 9:01 pm

      BTW, important fact–Solomon says Weissman said Sater was using a company “Bayrock” to illegally invest in Trump businesses. Any mention in the “Mueller Report?”

      I wager big the Bayrock data came from Glenn Simpson and Fusion GPS–beyond the dossier.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Right to reply says:
    July 22, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    Don’t you just hate that these vile, and disgusting people appear to have more power than the elected President?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Parker Longbaugh says:
    July 22, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    That Wiseman guy sure does exhibit the high standards we are constantly told government employees hold dear to their hearts.

    Like

    Reply
  12. lemontree says:
    July 22, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Solomon indicates that the question of who is Joseph Mifsud may be answered by tomorrow night.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. RKEESX says:
    July 22, 2019 at 8:48 pm

    WEISSMANN IS A DAMN THUG AND BELONGS IN JAIL WHERE HE HAS PUT INNOCENT ACCOUNTANTS, ETC.. NOT TO MENTION SAID ACCOUNTANTS LOSING THEIR JOBS ON HIS ACCOUNT. ANDERSON ACCOUNTING, ETC.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • The Akh says:
      July 22, 2019 at 9:10 pm

      Weissmann may be front and center in this case. But read the Solomon article above. The case against Firtash, that the DOJ and FBI were trying to leverage to get him to compose in Trump investigation, was already falling apart because it too was fabricated by applying extreme pressure to witnesses! It seems the DOJ and FBI simply pressure people to fabricate cases all the time. Makes me wonder why they were really going after Firtash in the first place.

      Kind of helps to explain the arrogance of Trump case. DOJ and FBI are thugs hiding behind the law. Totally insane!

      Like

      Reply
  14. madeline says:
    July 22, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    The president had a lot of power he just refuses to use it. Redact already.

    Like

    Reply
  15. rustybritches says:
    July 22, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    How can Shift and Nadler go out there and tell one lie after another and say things about him that are no where in the report How can anyone believe anything these two rat people
    say now or in the future I just wish that AG Barr would do something and I wish that the SC would get involved in this too shame on all those people who have to know there is no truth to any of what these people are saying but yet they wont stand up for this president and tell congress there has been enough and that’s enough

    Like

    Reply
  16. icthematrix says:
    July 22, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    Do not expect our side to get anything from the mule. The justice department has instructed Muller to go nowhere outside the document itself. They specifically advised he cannot discuss methods, decisions of how they developed their investigation, EVERYTHING we want him to have to testify on is OFF LIMITS. Screwed again by the DOJ.

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/justice-department-tells-mueller-his-house-testimony-must-remain-within-the-boundaries-of-public-report

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. ozymandiasssss says:
    July 22, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    I will say, at least the tick tocks, though meaningless, are mostly from our side now. Tick tock, tick tock…Schiff saying Horowitz’s report is tainted is a tell, though. I think it’s done.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. MaineCoon says:
    July 22, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Do we have enough evidence to indict yet, Mr. Barr?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. The Gipper Lives says:
    July 22, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    1. Weissman (with Strzok,, Page, McCabe, etc.) hired Mueller. Mueller didn’t hire them.

    2. Weissman was getting briefings from Bruce Ohr before the Mueller Fraud even started, As head of Fraud, he had zero business in receiving counter-intelligence briefings on political campaigns. He was just another Coup-Plotter, assigned to “investigate” (frame) his victim.

    3. This is not “gross misconduct”. It is witness tampering, suborning perjury and obstruction of justice in the service of sedition.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Skippy says:
    July 22, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    In this interview w Soloman and Hannity, I have more respect for both than before. it’s like it is honed in. My thanks to both of these men.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Bryan Alexander says:
    July 22, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Mr Mueller, were you prevented from interviewing and questioning any witness, other than the President, during this investigation, and were you barred or prevented from getting any documents or records?

    That one question ends the hearing.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Seneca the Elder says:
    July 22, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    In the last week alone we have had some major corruption bombs explode on the perpetrators of the treasonous hoax, such that they should have been knocked out permanently. Prior to that, for the past 2+ years, Sundance has done an astounding job of exposing and documenting the wrongdoing that’s been done by the entire Weissman/Comey/ Mueller/Clapper/Spygate team of thugs and their colleagues.

    There are many of us at the Tree House who are hoping and praying that someone on President Trump’s Team, (including Barr) is reading Sundance’s articles and that they will have some effect.

    I am dismayed however, that Barr does not seem to be allowing or encouraging transparency and openness when it comes to revealing what’s in the documents that have been redacted, including the court papers that have been mentioned recently. At this point, I don’t know what to think.

    I tend to agree with John Solomon, that Mueller will be a dud and won’t answer the questions except to refer to his FU report.

    Like

    Reply
  23. covfefe999 says:
    July 22, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    I’m so glad Barr is AG. I think the biggest thing forcing Mueller to behave properly is Barr. If Rosenstein were still in charge Mueller would probably be giving daily press conferences and he’d be a paid pundit on CNN.

    I can hadly believe Nadler arranged for this hearing. It’s not going to help the Dems, it’s going to hurt them. Mueller will be a dud. Even better, the GOP will have a chance to ask some tough questions. Listen carefully to their questions, I think just like prior hearings the GOP will reveal some juicy details that were not known to us prior.

    I wish I could take the day off from work, dang it. 🙂 i feel a cough comin’ on.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Bubby says:
    July 22, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Icthematrix I agree. I wouldn’t be surprised if Mueller has all his answers for Democrats fully rehearsed, vetted and approved by the deep state. Republican questions will of course be considered by him to be outside the report and he will decline based upon the DOJ advice you mention! My guess is no one in high enough authority at the DOJ will be there in to overrule his non answers! It’s called a deep state game plan! They’ve had 90 days ton prepare for it. Hope and pray I’m wrong. Godspeed President Trump!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s