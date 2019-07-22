John Solomon Outlines More Documented DOJ Corruption by Special Counsel Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann…

John Solomon has an interesting report at The Hill documenting the special counsel attempting to leverage a Russian oligarch to deliver false testimony for their fabricated case against Donald Trump. What Solomon outlines is gross prosecutor misconduct.
The basic elements of the construct are described in the first two minutes of this radio interview video. WATCH/LISTEN:
[ARTICLE HERE]
Advertisements
Mueller? Mueller? Mueller?
Anybody?
LikeLike
WEISSMANN IS A DAMN THUG AND BELONGS IN JAIL WHERE HE HAS PUT INNOCENT ACCOUNTANTS, ETC.. NOT TO MENTION SAID ACCOUNTANTS LOSING THEIR JOBS ON HIS ACCOUNT. ANDERSON ACCOUNTING, ETC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I went back to college there was a young lady who was about a year ahead of me. She was one of those very annoying, alpha Mean Girl types who was the president of the universities Beta Alpha Psi chapter. (Beta is the accounting student’s national honor society type organization) She took a great deal of pleasure in letting EVERYONE know that she’d been offered a job with Andersen after graduation. Less than a year later they were gone. I wasn’t sure if I should feel sorry for her or gloat. I’m not really proud of that, reading it now, but I can’t begin to describe how annoying she was. Think Tracy Flick from the movie Election. The kind of person who regularly screwed over the rest of her group on group projects and kissed up to instructors in super annoying and obvious ways.
I did feel very sorry for the rest of their employees.
LikeLike
He is at home practicing how to avoid answering questions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Solomon says prosecutor misconduct; CL says standard 0bama procedure…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t wait for Mueller’s testimony. Nadler and Schiff have promised things!
This is going to be hilarious…someday.
LikeLike
I hear Bobby’s coming down with a dreadful case of bronchitis and fears he can’t make tomorrow’s scheduled testimony. In all seriousness, I cannot but help but believe, at a minimum they’ll reschedule.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Attorney General Barr needs to put the squeeze on Weissmann. Weissmann can dish it out, but I’ll bet he can’t take it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Weismann needs to be disbarred
LikeLiked by 5 people
Did you mean dismembered?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Each in its own season.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read this before watching Hannity tonight.
LikeLike
Sounds like a great topic to question Mueller on 🙂
LikeLike
A more detailed look from Solomon’s article at The Hill. These agencies need to be completely leveled.
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/454185-how-mueller-deputy-andrew-weissmanns-offer-to-an-oligarch-could-boomerang
LikeLiked by 2 people
America’s most powerful destroyer is the USS Weissmann.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s the pUSSy Weissmann.
LikeLike
Regarding: Weissman’s move “only” two weeks after Mueller appointment:
a] Indication that Weissman was “the boss.”
b] Knew the dossier was bs already.
I believe even though Strzok may have had doubt about the dossier earlier, many top dolts in the FBI and CIA believed in the dossier until everybody but CNN laughed at it when BuzzFeed released it.
I think that was a shock to many, that Comey’s movement to “brief” Trump and arrange the release to CNN didn’t get public reaction they thought.
Steele might have thought same when US Media wouldn’t publish news of “his” dossier and he came to America to push it–naturally since it was first meant to alter the election.
Media establishments like MSNBC and NYTimes only started to believe in dossier after pols like Rep. Schiff stated the dossier was important for RussiaGate.
LikeLike
BTW, important fact–Solomon says Weissman said Sater was using a company “Bayrock” to illegally invest in Trump businesses. Any mention in the “Mueller Report?”
I wager big the Bayrock data came from Glenn Simpson and Fusion GPS–beyond the dossier.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t you just hate that these vile, and disgusting people appear to have more power than the elected President?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s still President and she isn’t..
LikeLiked by 1 person
That Wiseman guy sure does exhibit the high standards we are constantly told government employees hold dear to their hearts.
LikeLike
Solomon indicates that the question of who is Joseph Mifsud may be answered by tomorrow night.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has anything really been answered yet?
LikeLike
We have lots of answered. Just no indictments.
LikeLike
There needs to be preemptory bombshell in the next 24 hrs.
Anything less will be a disappointment.
LikeLike
WEISSMANN IS A DAMN THUG AND BELONGS IN JAIL WHERE HE HAS PUT INNOCENT ACCOUNTANTS, ETC.. NOT TO MENTION SAID ACCOUNTANTS LOSING THEIR JOBS ON HIS ACCOUNT. ANDERSON ACCOUNTING, ETC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Weissmann may be front and center in this case. But read the Solomon article above. The case against Firtash, that the DOJ and FBI were trying to leverage to get him to compose in Trump investigation, was already falling apart because it too was fabricated by applying extreme pressure to witnesses! It seems the DOJ and FBI simply pressure people to fabricate cases all the time. Makes me wonder why they were really going after Firtash in the first place.
Kind of helps to explain the arrogance of Trump case. DOJ and FBI are thugs hiding behind the law. Totally insane!
LikeLike
The president had a lot of power he just refuses to use it. Redact already.
LikeLike
You mean un-redact
LikeLike
Amen
LikeLike
How can Shift and Nadler go out there and tell one lie after another and say things about him that are no where in the report How can anyone believe anything these two rat people
say now or in the future I just wish that AG Barr would do something and I wish that the SC would get involved in this too shame on all those people who have to know there is no truth to any of what these people are saying but yet they wont stand up for this president and tell congress there has been enough and that’s enough
LikeLike
Do not expect our side to get anything from the mule. The justice department has instructed Muller to go nowhere outside the document itself. They specifically advised he cannot discuss methods, decisions of how they developed their investigation, EVERYTHING we want him to have to testify on is OFF LIMITS. Screwed again by the DOJ.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/justice-department-tells-mueller-his-house-testimony-must-remain-within-the-boundaries-of-public-report
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will say, at least the tick tocks, though meaningless, are mostly from our side now. Tick tock, tick tock…Schiff saying Horowitz’s report is tainted is a tell, though. I think it’s done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do we have enough evidence to indict yet, Mr. Barr?
LikeLiked by 1 person
1. Weissman (with Strzok,, Page, McCabe, etc.) hired Mueller. Mueller didn’t hire them.
2. Weissman was getting briefings from Bruce Ohr before the Mueller Fraud even started, As head of Fraud, he had zero business in receiving counter-intelligence briefings on political campaigns. He was just another Coup-Plotter, assigned to “investigate” (frame) his victim.
3. This is not “gross misconduct”. It is witness tampering, suborning perjury and obstruction of justice in the service of sedition.
LikeLike
In this interview w Soloman and Hannity, I have more respect for both than before. it’s like it is honed in. My thanks to both of these men.
LikeLike
Mr Mueller, were you prevented from interviewing and questioning any witness, other than the President, during this investigation, and were you barred or prevented from getting any documents or records?
That one question ends the hearing.
LikeLike
In the last week alone we have had some major corruption bombs explode on the perpetrators of the treasonous hoax, such that they should have been knocked out permanently. Prior to that, for the past 2+ years, Sundance has done an astounding job of exposing and documenting the wrongdoing that’s been done by the entire Weissman/Comey/ Mueller/Clapper/Spygate team of thugs and their colleagues.
There are many of us at the Tree House who are hoping and praying that someone on President Trump’s Team, (including Barr) is reading Sundance’s articles and that they will have some effect.
I am dismayed however, that Barr does not seem to be allowing or encouraging transparency and openness when it comes to revealing what’s in the documents that have been redacted, including the court papers that have been mentioned recently. At this point, I don’t know what to think.
I tend to agree with John Solomon, that Mueller will be a dud and won’t answer the questions except to refer to his FU report.
LikeLike
I’m so glad Barr is AG. I think the biggest thing forcing Mueller to behave properly is Barr. If Rosenstein were still in charge Mueller would probably be giving daily press conferences and he’d be a paid pundit on CNN.
I can hadly believe Nadler arranged for this hearing. It’s not going to help the Dems, it’s going to hurt them. Mueller will be a dud. Even better, the GOP will have a chance to ask some tough questions. Listen carefully to their questions, I think just like prior hearings the GOP will reveal some juicy details that were not known to us prior.
I wish I could take the day off from work, dang it. 🙂 i feel a cough comin’ on.
LikeLike
Icthematrix I agree. I wouldn’t be surprised if Mueller has all his answers for Democrats fully rehearsed, vetted and approved by the deep state. Republican questions will of course be considered by him to be outside the report and he will decline based upon the DOJ advice you mention! My guess is no one in high enough authority at the DOJ will be there in to overrule his non answers! It’s called a deep state game plan! They’ve had 90 days ton prepare for it. Hope and pray I’m wrong. Godspeed President Trump!
LikeLike