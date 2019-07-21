Sunday July 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Lord Jesus Christ commands that His church be doctrinally and morally pure.
That was His message to the seven churches in Revelation.
Two thousand years later it is still His command.
Source: Introduction to “Christ’s Call To Reform The Church,” by John MacArthur
The Living God
“My soul thirsteth for God, for the living God” (Psa. 42:2).
The recent “God is dead” theory had little true comfort or satisfaction for men in trouble or sorrow.
For years we supposed that the term “the living God,” in the above passage, had reference to God’s power to help, in contrast to the impotence of dead heathen idols. A careful examination of the context, however, leads us to believe that it has rather to do with His ability to respond. The gods of the heathen, by contrast, were like children’s dolls; they could not even change their countenance or respond in any way.
“The idols of the heathen are silver and gold, the work of men’s hands.
“They have mouths, but they speak not; eyes have they, but they see not;
“They have ears, but they hear not, neither is there any breath in their mouths” (Psa. 135:15-17).
But the true God is a living God. He does see, hear and respond. The Psalmist, in Psalm 42, compares himself to a stag, panting with thirst. It is sometimes supposed that the scene is one of a stag pursued in the chase, but the passage says nothing of this. Palestine is a dry land and entirely apart from being hunted down, a deer might well pant for streams of running water.
Be this as it may, the stag, in this passage, is not seeking for help; he is thirsting for refreshment, and so did the Psalmist long for the refreshment of fellowship with God, the living God.
How wonderful it is that we may know the living God through faith in Christ! This is why the Apostle Paul declares in Heb. 10:19:
“Having therefore, brethren, boldness to enter into the holiest by the blood of Jesus… a new and living way, which He hath consecrated for us through the veil, that is to say, His flesh. “
By His death at Calvary our Lord tore away the veil that kept us from entering into God’s presence, and now in response to our need He says:
“Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need” (Heb. 4:16).
Yes, God is a living God!
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-living-god/
Oh my. Isn’t Okie a racist slur??????????
https://mobile.twitter.com/AlxThomp/status/1151993453682651136
As a native Oklahoman, ‘Okie’ is no longer the slur that it was during Steinbeck’s time, and “The Grapes of Wrath” era. You could even call an acquaintance an Okie without them taking offense.
That said, I wish the nasty gash would just leave it off her bio, entirely. We don’t claim her, and we don’t want anything to do with a damned Dim. Oklahoma is proud that all of its 77 counties voted for PDJT in 2016. And, in 2012 every single county voted against BHO. And, in 2008, Oklahomans displayed good sense by every county again voting against O’zero. All 77 counties voted against Al Gore, in 2004, too,
There have only been 3 instances since statehood, that Oklahoma has even voted for a Democrat President (FDR, Truman, and LBJ). Oklahoma City was the largest city that voted for PDJT, in the entire United States. (Even Dallas voted for Hillary.)
Sadly, while we’ve got a great voting record, our past history means that there probably won’t be any Trump Rallies in our future.
Have a wonderful Sunday, Treepers. And, if you happen to live in a hot part of the country, we can all take heart that we are almost only two months away from October’s Fall weather!
I had been hoping that the snatching and illegal separation of American children by CPS from their families would finally receive more attention. Not only are American children at grave risk to become confined in questionable foster homes in this country – but may also be sent to another country for adoption.
I am not concerned about the Red Whines from the Democrats’ Bigot Squads. The Health and welfare of Americans and our children must come first – not for a replacement population of people who want to kill us. We must stop the ethnic cleansing of America, and it must begin with our children.
Please forward the following links ASAP ~
July 20, 2019
Tennessee CPS Attorney Connie Reguli Arrested For Defending A Mother’s Constitutional Rights To Due Process:
http://healthimpactnews.com.com/2019/tennessee-cps-attorney-connie-regulti-arrested-for-defending-a-mothers-constitutional-rights-to-due-process/
July 16, 2019
Tennessee To Arrest Family Rights Attorney Connie Reguli For Advocacy?
February 13, 2017
(Child Protective Services) CPS In Court Case, Can CPS Lie To Take Your Children?
“Imagine 5 years ago someone telling you that President Donald Trump spoke to Kanye West on the telephone so they could devise a plan to free ASAP Rocky from a Swedish prison.” We live in the BEST timeline, ladies and gentlemen!! What a time to be alive!
https://twitter.com/FATJEW/status/1152316181363269633?s=20“
