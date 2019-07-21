House Judiciary Chairman Nadler Discusses Purpose of Robert Muller Testimony This Week…

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler and his staff (two hired from Lawfare) have been coordinating with the aligned DOJ/FBI special counsel group for several months for the upcoming appearance of Robert Mueller on Wednesday of this upcoming week.
The objective of the group’s coordinated plan has been to present a hearing that supports the original goal of the ‘small group’ effort, impeachment. Toward that goal Mueller has been working closely with Nadler’s staff who are coordinating Mueller’s appearance.
In this interview Nadler outlines the objective of Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and himself to frame the Mueller testimony. However, it also appears that Nadler is generally blind to the amount of information in the public sphere which highlights the known illicit motives and foundation of the Weissmann and Mueller team.
To those of us who have been enlightened by Sundance and others, the hearings will only induce anger and contempt. I will not bother to watch it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fatty Naddy, Schiff4brains, Cummquat etc etc etc all think most of the public watch and read the MSM. But alas like they are about everything else THEY’RE WRONG!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tweedledum and Tweedledee
Agreed to have a battle;
For Tweedledum said Tweedledee
Had spoiled his nice new rattle.
Just then flew down a monstrous crow,
As black as a tar-barrel;
Which frightened both the heroes so,
They quite forgot their quarrel.
https://proxy.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fep.yimg.com%2Fay%2Fyhst-130817123929166%2Ftweedle-dee-tweedle-dum-lifesized-standup-1.jpg&f=1
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect!!
LikeLike
They’re not bling to the amount of information out there – they flat out don’t care. Their crusade is to overwhelm the narrative with created, posed and framed information to further their agenda. They have more to lose by backing off/down than they have by continuing the impeachment campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. Mueller: Why did you wait for months, until after the 2018 Congressional elections, to inform anyone that you had found no evidence of collusion?
LikeLiked by 1 person
When (if?) Mueller shows up, this whole charade is liable to blow up in their faces. If they can’t see what a sham this is, or worse, knowingly continue to push the sham as if it were true, they deserve it.
LikeLike
Watch them find a way around the Conservative questions!
LikeLike
With the non-reporting/fake reporting by MSMDNC this scenario is not far fetched to get away with.
LikeLike
The Jewish owned MSM is now Chicken Little. They have the microphone and they can say anything they wish. Only the stupid will believe them but then again that is all of the left coast and the northeast.
Lindsey Graham is holding the cards as well since he could request useless Bob Mueller come before the senate.
LikeLike
How is all this planning and coordination not a seditious conspiracy against the POTUS?
Isn’t non-action by Barr, because he has too know what’s going on, then also a crime?
LikeLike
I was hoping that before this spectacle there would be some huge, positive development/bombshell regarding Spygate, IG Report, Epstein, confirmation of Durham Grand Jury, subpoenas, arrests, etc. But, I guess not. I’ll keep hoping, though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too.. I’ll keep praying for justice
LikeLike
Despite Nadler’s efforts, the hearing will not go well for him:
1. Mueller’s results are in the report and that cannot be changed.
2. Mueller’s process was biased, and Jim Jordan will expose it in ways Mueller will not be able to deny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The ONLY THING LACKING, Mr. Nadler, TO CONCLUDE THAT Candidate/President TRUMP COLLUDED with the Russians TO INTERFERE in the 2016 Presidential Election IS EVIDENCE!
HOWEVER, THERE ARE MOUNTAINS OF EVIDENCE THAT YOUR WITNESS, MUELLER, AND ALL YOU OTHER DEMOCRATS AND GLOBALIST BUREAUCRATS/MSM INCLUDING RINO’s DID COLLUDE TO INTERFERE IN THE 2016 ELECTION AND THAT SEDITIOUS COLLUSION CONSPIRACY CONTINUES IN YOUR EFFORTS TO THWART/REMOVE OUR DULY ELECTED PRESIDENT TRUMP!
LikeLike
Perhaps someone will leak the Qs from Mueller’s murder board. Those would show his handlers’ fears and blind spots.
LikeLike
CL loathes the activist, ungodly, socialist Democrats with every fiber of his being…
LikeLike
“Nadler blind to the information in the public sphere……” Nadler not worried. Those who follow MSM, Nadler, Schiff, Pelousi, et al don’t see what is right in front of their faces. The info is there, Nadler’s audience just doesn’t partake. It’s not the narrative.
LikeLike