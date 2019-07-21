House Judiciary Chairman Nadler Discusses Purpose of Robert Muller Testimony This Week…

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler and his staff (two hired from Lawfare) have been coordinating with the aligned DOJ/FBI special counsel group for several months for the upcoming appearance of Robert Mueller on Wednesday of this upcoming week.

The objective of the group’s coordinated plan has been to present a hearing that supports the original goal of the ‘small group’ effort, impeachment.  Toward that goal Mueller has been working closely with Nadler’s staff who are coordinating Mueller’s appearance.

In this interview Nadler outlines the objective of Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and himself to frame the Mueller testimony.  However, it also appears that Nadler is generally blind to the amount of information in the public sphere which highlights the known illicit motives and foundation of the Weissmann and Mueller team.

  1. Dances with Wolverines says:
    July 21, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    To those of us who have been enlightened by Sundance and others, the hearings will only induce anger and contempt. I will not bother to watch it.

  2. freepetta says:
    July 21, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    Fatty Naddy, Schiff4brains, Cummquat etc etc etc all think most of the public watch and read the MSM. But alas like they are about everything else THEY’RE WRONG!

  3. czarowniczy says:
    July 21, 2019 at 2:20 pm

    They’re not bling to the amount of information out there – they flat out don’t care. Their crusade is to overwhelm the narrative with created, posed and framed information to further their agenda. They have more to lose by backing off/down than they have by continuing the impeachment campaign.

  4. iconoclast says:
    July 21, 2019 at 2:20 pm

    Mr. Mueller: Why did you wait for months, until after the 2018 Congressional elections, to inform anyone that you had found no evidence of collusion?

  5. Elric VIII says:
    July 21, 2019 at 2:20 pm

    When (if?) Mueller shows up, this whole charade is liable to blow up in their faces. If they can’t see what a sham this is, or worse, knowingly continue to push the sham as if it were true, they deserve it.

  6. Pa Hermit says:
    July 21, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    Watch them find a way around the Conservative questions!

  7. 1970novass396 says:
    July 21, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    The Jewish owned MSM is now Chicken Little. They have the microphone and they can say anything they wish. Only the stupid will believe them but then again that is all of the left coast and the northeast.

    Lindsey Graham is holding the cards as well since he could request useless Bob Mueller come before the senate.

  8. Zorro says:
    July 21, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    How is all this planning and coordination not a seditious conspiracy against the POTUS?

    Isn’t non-action by Barr, because he has too know what’s going on, then also a crime?

  9. Waymore says:
    July 21, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    I was hoping that before this spectacle there would be some huge, positive development/bombshell regarding Spygate, IG Report, Epstein, confirmation of Durham Grand Jury, subpoenas, arrests, etc. But, I guess not. I’ll keep hoping, though.

  10. ristvan says:
    July 21, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    Despite Nadler’s efforts, the hearing will not go well for him:
    1. Mueller’s results are in the report and that cannot be changed.
    2. Mueller’s process was biased, and Jim Jordan will expose it in ways Mueller will not be able to deny.

  11. Phil aka Felipe says:
    July 21, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    The ONLY THING LACKING, Mr. Nadler, TO CONCLUDE THAT Candidate/President TRUMP COLLUDED with the Russians TO INTERFERE in the 2016 Presidential Election IS EVIDENCE!

    HOWEVER, THERE ARE MOUNTAINS OF EVIDENCE THAT YOUR WITNESS, MUELLER, AND ALL YOU OTHER DEMOCRATS AND GLOBALIST BUREAUCRATS/MSM INCLUDING RINO’s DID COLLUDE TO INTERFERE IN THE 2016 ELECTION AND THAT SEDITIOUS COLLUSION CONSPIRACY CONTINUES IN YOUR EFFORTS TO THWART/REMOVE OUR DULY ELECTED PRESIDENT TRUMP!

  12. David R. Graham says:
    July 21, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    Perhaps someone will leak the Qs from Mueller’s murder board. Those would show his handlers’ fears and blind spots.

  13. Caius Lowell says:
    July 21, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    CL loathes the activist, ungodly, socialist Democrats with every fiber of his being…

  14. Brant says:
    July 21, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    “Nadler blind to the information in the public sphere……” Nadler not worried. Those who follow MSM, Nadler, Schiff, Pelousi, et al don’t see what is right in front of their faces. The info is there, Nadler’s audience just doesn’t partake. It’s not the narrative.

