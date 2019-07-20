Good Grief – Video of Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson Asking White People to Apologize to Black Audience for Slavery…

Video has surfaced from an early 2018 church event held in Texas by Democrat Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson where she asks white audience members to stand and apologize to black audience members for the sins of slavery.

According to the Washington Examiner: “Williamson was speaking on her “Love America Tour” at the Unity of Houston in July, 2018 when she began by having all of the white people stand up, Joy Sewing, who was in the crowd, of the Houston Chronicle wrote at the time.

The spiritual guru then asked all of the white people to hold the hands of black people near them and to repeat after her. Williamson began with “I apologize …” (read more)

The Daily Caller has a video of the event along with a recap segment of Marianne Williamson from the first democrat presidential debate in Miami. WATCH:

.

marianne williamson forcing the white folks at her event to apologize to the nearest black audience member is so #€+ءرد£|£@-?!|’ءم|£ pic.twitter.com/TvgtsjVAey — shawty ☭ (@saigonshawty) July 15, 2019

