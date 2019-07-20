Good Grief – Video of Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson Asking White People to Apologize to Black Audience for Slavery…

Video has surfaced from an early 2018 church event held in Texas by Democrat Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson where she asks white audience members to stand and apologize to black audience members for the sins of slavery.
According to the Washington Examiner: “Williamson was speaking on her “Love America Tour” at the Unity of Houston in July, 2018 when she began by having all of the white people stand up, Joy Sewing, who was in the crowd, of the Houston Chronicle wrote at the time.
The spiritual guru then asked all of the white people to hold the hands of black people near them and to repeat after her. Williamson began with “I apologize …” (read more)
The Daily Caller has a video of the event along with a recap segment of Marianne Williamson from the first democrat presidential debate in Miami. WATCH:
.
I am simply not going to indulge in a false apology for something I did not do in order to virtue signal solely because of my skin color.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those words will Never, ever, never, ever, ever cross my lips.
LikeLiked by 3 people
what did that lunatic ask the “white people” to do next? go out and pick cotton?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey Pork Chop can I get your recipe? 🙂
LikeLike
yeah like we had anything to do with that… the stupidly need to be flipped.. she needs to apologize for being a women…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey, I got a new name for AOC and her three friends — the “terrible 4’s” with pictures of four demonic babies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is bizarre and disgusting. If I had been there, I would not have done it. I have no doubt about that. I was put in a similar situation back in my twenties and I stepped out of the group. Caught hell for it and was told it ruined the whole thing for everybody else, but I didn’t care.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d like to say she should be spanked, but somehow I think she’d enjoy that way to much. So instead, she should apologize for her racism and utter stupidity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Her and E. Jean Caroll for the spanking.
LikeLike
I demand a thank you from black people (/sarc) for those family members from long ago who left their homes in northern NY to fight the civil war that led to the freeing of slaves. Oh, and don’t forget the ancestor who lived in NJ and dared to open his home to travelers on the Underground Railroad.
Just a thank you will suffice. No reparations necessary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As the Judeo/Christian value system fades, something will fill the vacuum.
It’s obviously now not going to be an advancement to a color-blind neutrality, but a regression to tribalism. MLK warned of the obvious: either the content of your character, or the color of your skin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny how often lefties speak in Churches yet cry “seperation of church and state” whenever conservative Christian’s get invloved in politics. Hypocrites they are.
LikeLike
Let’s not forget the brave white boys and men who fought for the North and who died in the Civil War…Apologies and Reparations for their families too?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why not ask the African Americans to forgive our dead ancestors and live in their freedom..
Believe it or not every skin color was enslaved at one time or another throughout history..
I am not a racist I love every color under the sun.. Just tired of politicians feeding the race wars..
LikeLike
Americans are largely trained to comply. It’s why PC is so prevalent; it convinces people with no self confidence to abide by the absurd “norm” so as not to be the loner standout. Long ago, people had pride and self confidence, and such a stunt would be rejected, scoffed at, people would make known their displeasure and/or would get up to leave. Today, not so much.
LikeLike
FFS. That’s all.
LikeLike
Maybe they didn’t teach about the Civil War when she went to school? Sorry will never be enough, there is no end to the Democrat Party grievance machine! Grievances never really ever end and new ones are constantly found! The money requested to ameliorate them will never be enough! Who wants to live that way? I guess Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson does!
LikeLike